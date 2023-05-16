May 16, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|118033
|5.14
|4.94
|4.96—.18
|AT&TInc 1.11
|311779
|16.94
|16.51
|16.53—.42
|agilon
|295180
|23.78
|22.52
|23.01—.80
|Alibaba
|175835
|89.37
|87.06
|88.76+.42
|Ambev .05e
|86875
|2.99
|2.93
|2.94—.02
|Amcor .48
|71419
|10.31
|10.21
|10.22—.14
|ArkInnova .78e
|122057
|38.17
|37.47
|37.62—.95
|BPPLC 1.44f
|77482
|36.07
|35.45
|35.54—.65
|BRFSA
|69174
|1.49
|1.36
|1.38—.16
|BcoBrad .04a
|312700
|3.27
|3.17
|3.18—.06
|BkofAm .88
|332953
|27.90
|27.33
|27.36—.29
|Barclay .15e
|83047
|7.80
|7.65
|7.65—.18
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|190637
|19.29
|18.66
|18.76—.59
|BrMySq 2.16f
|78705
|68.14
|66.93
|67.02—1.15
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|84718
|68.74
|67.05
|67.10—1.75
|CapOne 2.40
|82989
|94.45
|90.87
|90.95+1.83
|Carnival
|295031
|10.64
|10.07
|10.36+.05
|CarrGlb .74f
|76486
|42.86
|42.02
|42.15—.66
|CarvanaA
|96700
|11.49
|10.60
|10.60—.98
|ChrgePt
|100329
|8.56
|8.00
|8.01—.62
|Chevron 6.04f
|66480
|157.02
|153.33
|153.51—3.69
|Citigroup 2.04
|91995
|46.16
|45.26
|45.28—.77
|ClevCliffs
|91362
|14.85
|14.43
|14.64—.31
|CocaCola 1.84f
|89530
|63.90
|63.16
|63.22—.72
|Colerra .80f
|85171
|25.73
|24.77
|24.78—.78
|Coupang
|74099
|16.54
|15.81
|15.84—.70
|DeltaAir
|86461
|34.24
|33.36
|33.82+.10
|DevonE .80f
|80175
|47.66
|46.05
|46.13—1.58
|DxSCBer
|86857
|34.59
|33.74
|34.55+1.46
|DirSPBr
|167773
|17.81
|17.48
|17.81+.36
|DxSOXBr
|287354
|19.17
|18.40
|19.04+.09
|DxGlMBr
|73011
|6.01
|5.63
|5.94+.31
|DxBiotBll
|366347
|6.74
|6.36
|6.52—.60
|DxSOXBl
|540189
|15.57
|14.97
|15.05—.06
|Dir30TrBul
|295134
|7.96
|7.78
|7.96—.09
|DrxSCBull .41e
|106656
|29.00
|28.24
|28.27—1.28
|DrxSPBull
|70019
|73.60
|72.23
|72.25—1.46
|Disney
|165236
|92.42
|90.78
|90.98—1.88
|EQTCorp .60
|90035
|35.78
|34.62
|34.81—.33
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|115281
|12.56
|12.34
|12.46—.05
|EquitMid .60e
|137833
|5.75
|5.41
|5.59+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|147796
|104.81
|102.02
|102.52—2.55
|Farfetch
|99609
|4.12
|3.96
|3.99—.08
|FstHorizon .60
|207201
|10.35
|9.80
|10.25+.19
|FordM .60a
|603404
|11.58
|11.24
|11.25—.39
|FrptMcM .30
|119935
|36.30
|35.17
|35.25—.88
|fuboTV
|90243
|1.94
|1.74
|1.75—.19
|Gap .60f
|88278
|7.85
|7.48
|7.48—.45
|GenMotors .36
|110465
|32.24
|31.50
|31.54—.83
|Gerdau .50r
|83804
|4.92
|4.67
|4.67—.29
|GinkgoBi
|111967
|1.31
|1.24
|1.25—.07
|Hallibrtn .64f
|85313
|29.06
|27.84
|27.88—1.22
|Hanesbds .60
|74898
|4.06
|3.85
|3.87—.19
|HPEnt .48
|154085
|14.31
|13.96
|14.04—.25
|HomeDp 8.36f
|123015
|286.09
|277.09
|282.33—6.21
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|77420
|3.22
|2.89
|2.92—.29
|iShBrazil .67e
|313540
|30.44
|29.53
|29.57—.58
|iShSilver
|172654
|22.11
|21.70
|21.81—.29
|iShChinaLC .87e
|260391
|28.82
|28.49
|28.74—.30
|iShEMkts .59e
|248839
|39.15
|38.96
|38.98—.28
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|259345
|107.39
|107.09
|107.20—.54
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|268402
|102.90
|102.11
|102.88—.31
|iSEafe 1.66e
|132560
|73.44
|72.97
|73.00—.70
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|409982
|74.28
|73.81
|73.88—.52
|iShR2K 1.77e
|241021
|174.81
|172.23
|172.28—2.55
|iShREst 2.76e
|74541
|83.98
|81.97
|81.98—2.05
|Infosys .27
|129509
|15.28
|15.10
|15.11—.23
|Invitae
|107904
|1.28
|1.16
|1.17—.09
|iShJapan
|65185
|60.72
|60.41
|60.44—.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|67648
|48.57
|48.35
|48.37—.33
|ItauUnH
|247896
|5.55
|5.41
|5.41—.08
|JPMorgCh 4
|64763
|135.94
|133.96
|134.32—.91
|Keycorp .82f
|173936
|9.69
|9.36
|9.37—.22
|KindMorg 1.11f
|159047
|16.67
|16.25
|16.30—.40
|Kinrossg .12
|148017
|5.42
|5.26
|5.27—.14
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|178815
|28.16
|27.52
|28.05—.29
|LloydBkg .14e
|112978
|2.28
|2.23
|2.24—.05
|LumenTch
|184902
|2.55
|2.46
|2.53+.04
|Macys .66f
|106339
|15.28
|14.60
|14.76—.54
|MarathnO .40f
|x87701
|22.66
|21.96
|21.97—.60
|MedProp 1.16
|154411
|7.40
|7.20
|7.26—.13
|MetLife 2.08f
|104267
|50.54
|48.95
|49.12—1.36
|MorgStan 3.10
|68623
|83.07
|81.81
|81.86—1.09
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|83080
|34.28
|33.38
|33.51—.27
|NYCmtyB .68
|74651
|10.45
|10.17
|10.18—.13
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|86578
|46.75
|45.06
|45.12—1.97
|NikeB
|1.36
|75816
|117.84
|116.12
|116.48—3.35
|NokiaCp .19e
|152127
|4.03
|3.95
|3.95—.11
|NthnO&G 1.48f
|71047
|31.20
|30.01
|30.22—1.74
|NorwCruis
|101986
|13.85
|13.32
|13.48—.23
|NuHldg
|996742
|6.92
|6.06
|6.10+.01
|OcciPet .72f
|102752
|58.87
|58.01
|58.14—.38
|OnHldg
|141581
|31.89
|29.62
|30.19—3.25
|ONEOK 3.82f
|94143
|57.92
|56.08
|56.58—1.37
|Oracle 1.60f
|68965
|98.85
|96.92
|98.25+.99
|PG&ECp
|210253
|17.12
|16.79
|16.86—.21
|Palantir
|422138
|9.63
|9.35
|9.47—.05
|PetrbrsA
|91727
|11.03
|10.63
|10.65+.14
|Petrobras 2.87e
|320141
|12.21
|11.77
|11.78+.09
|Pfizer 1.60f
|247538
|37.24
|36.83
|37.01—.15
|113435
|22.06
|21.54
|21.59—.46
|ProShtQQQ
|435710
|12.08
|11.97
|12.03—.01
|ProShSP
|137530
|15.09
|14.99
|15.08+.10
|RegionsFn .80
|95437
|16.28
|15.88
|15.88—.28
|Roblox
|68349
|39.67
|38.14
|39.25+.28
|SpdrGold
|94714
|186.82
|184.46
|184.87—2.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|570790
|412.82
|410.24
|410.25—2.76
|SpdrSenLn 1.96
|82772
|41.18
|41.02
|41.02—.13
|SpdrBiot .44e
|134897
|85.90
|84.37
|85.03—2.52
|SpdrITBd .92
|74168
|32.38
|32.27
|32.28—.10
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|76611
|24.43
|24.34
|24.35—.11
|SprBl1-3b
|85068
|91.60
|91.58
|91.58—.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|245245
|37.99
|36.95
|36.96—.56
|Schlmbrg 1f
|118481
|44.41
|42.95
|43.25—1.35
|Schwab 1f
|123483
|51.20
|50.08
|50.09—.85
|SeaLtd
|264073
|79.57
|70.77
|72.45—15.62
|Shopifys
|110876
|62.00
|60.12
|60.12—1.46
|SnapIncA
|202127
|8.69
|8.40
|8.61—.09
|SwstnEngy
|230692
|5.27
|5.08
|5.10—.10
|Square
|81084
|56.60
|55.05
|55.54—1.33
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|71059
|131.73
|130.83
|130.86—1.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|112871
|76.82
|76.17
|76.28—.65
|SPEngy 2.04e
|222520
|78.89
|76.87
|76.98—1.94
|SPDRFncl .46e
|312142
|32.19
|31.84
|31.86—.30
|SPInds 1.12e
|94158
|98.59
|97.62
|97.62—1.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|140039
|68.21
|66.61
|66.65—1.51
|Synchrony .92
|120287
|28.47
|27.71
|27.88—.09
|TALEduc
|71518
|6.19
|5.89
|5.99—.06
|TJX 1.33f
|79948
|79.44
|78.21
|78.22—1.03
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|99213
|86.75
|85.59
|85.88+.22
|TevaPhrm
|185989
|8.18
|8.01
|8.13+.06
|ToastA
|69343
|19.30
|18.44
|18.73—.70
|Transocn
|90400
|5.85
|5.64
|5.79—.07
|TruistFn 2.08
|116914
|28.05
|27.17
|27.17—.70
|2xLongs
|81361
|10.65
|10.03
|10.63+.55
|UberTch
|218256
|38.15
|37.44
|37.44—.70
|UiPath
|66387
|15.02
|14.64
|14.90+.09
|UndrArm
|71668
|7.58
|7.32
|7.33—.34
|USBancrp 1.92f
|149933
|29.75
|28.67
|28.68—.97
|USNGas
|165677
|7.19
|6.85
|6.86—.08
|UntySftw
|89656
|29.62
|27.57
|28.15—1.85
|ValeSA 3.08e
|153583
|14.07
|13.64
|13.69—.39
|VanEGold .06e
|242025
|33.87
|32.81
|33.01—.90
|VangEmg 1.10e
|181516
|40.18
|39.98
|40.02—.28
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|71243
|46.31
|45.97
|45.97—.48
|VerizonCm 2.61
|202362
|36.78
|36.04
|36.05—.72
|VirgnGal
|98483
|4.38
|3.96
|4.21+.21
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|195199
|38.77
|38.32
|38.39—.38
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|77181
|32.59
|30.81
|31.59+.83
|WmsCos 1.79f
|93590
|29.27
|28.53
|28.65—.45