BC-150-actives-f

May 16, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1180335.144.944.96—.18
AT&amp;TInc 1.1131177916.9416.5116.53—.42
agilon29518023.7822.5223.01—.80
Alibaba17583589.3787.0688.76+.42
Ambev .05e868752.992.932.94—.02
Amcor .487141910.3110.2110.22—.14
ArkInnova .78e12205738.1737.4737.62—.95
BPPLC 1.44f7748236.0735.4535.54—.65
BRFSA691741.491.361.38—.16
BcoBrad .04a3127003.273.173.18—.06
BkofAm .8833295327.9027.3327.36—.29
Barclay .15e830477.807.657.65—.18
BarrickGld 2.82e
19063719.2918.6618.76—.59
BrMySq 2.16f7870568.1466.9367.02—1.15
CVSHealth 2.42f
8471868.7467.0567.10—1.75
CapOne 2.408298994.4590.8790.95+1.83
Carnival29503110.6410.0710.36+.05
CarrGlb .74f7648642.8642.0242.15—.66
CarvanaA9670011.4910.6010.60—.98
ChrgePt1003298.568.008.01—.62
Chevron 6.04f
66480157.02153.33153.51—3.69
Citigroup 2.049199546.1645.2645.28—.77
ClevCliffs9136214.8514.4314.64—.31
CocaCola 1.84f8953063.9063.1663.22—.72
Colerra .80f8517125.7324.7724.78—.78
Coupang7409916.5415.8115.84—.70
DeltaAir8646134.2433.3633.82+.10
DevonE .80f8017547.6646.0546.13—1.58
DxSCBer8685734.5933.7434.55+1.46
DirSPBr16777317.8117.4817.81+.36
DxSOXBr28735419.1718.4019.04+.09
DxGlMBr730116.015.635.94+.31
DxBiotBll3663476.746.366.52—.60
DxSOXBl54018915.5714.9715.05—.06
Dir30TrBul2951347.967.787.96—.09
DrxSCBull .41e
10665629.0028.2428.27—1.28
DrxSPBull7001973.6072.2372.25—1.46
Disney16523692.4290.7890.98—1.88
EQTCorp .609003535.7834.6234.81—.33
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
11528112.5612.3412.46—.05
EquitMid .60e1378335.755.415.59+.16
ExxonMbl 3.64
147796104.81102.02102.52—2.55
Farfetch996094.123.963.99—.08
FstHorizon .6020720110.359.8010.25+.19
FordM .60a60340411.5811.2411.25—.39
FrptMcM .3011993536.3035.1735.25—.88
fuboTV902431.941.741.75—.19
Gap .60f882787.857.487.48—.45
GenMotors .3611046532.2431.5031.54—.83
Gerdau .50r838044.924.674.67—.29
GinkgoBi1119671.311.241.25—.07
Hallibrtn .64f8531329.0627.8427.88—1.22
Hanesbds .60748984.063.853.87—.19
HPEnt .4815408514.3113.9614.04—.25
HomeDp 8.36f
123015286.09277.09282.33—6.21
IAMGldg 1.52f774203.222.892.92—.29
iShBrazil .67e31354030.4429.5329.57—.58
iShSilver17265422.1121.7021.81—.29
iShChinaLC .87e
26039128.8228.4928.74—.30
iShEMkts .59e24883939.1538.9638.98—.28
iShiBoxIG 3.87
259345107.39107.09107.20—.54
iSh20yrT 3.05
268402102.90102.11102.88—.31
iSEafe 1.66e13256073.4472.9773.00—.70
iShiBxHYB 5.09
40998274.2873.8173.88—.52
iShR2K 1.77e
241021174.81172.23172.28—2.55
iShREst 2.76e7454183.9881.9781.98—2.05
Infosys .2712950915.2815.1015.11—.23
Invitae1079041.281.161.17—.09
iShJapan6518560.7260.4160.44—.12
iShCorEM .95e6764848.5748.3548.37—.33
ItauUnH2478965.555.415.41—.08
JPMorgCh 464763135.94133.96134.32—.91
Keycorp .82f1739369.699.369.37—.22
KindMorg 1.11f15904716.6716.2516.30—.40
Kinrossg .121480175.425.265.27—.14
KrSChIn 2.58e
17881528.1627.5228.05—.29
LloydBkg .14e1129782.282.232.24—.05
LumenTch1849022.552.462.53+.04
Macys .66f10633915.2814.6014.76—.54
MarathnO .40fx8770122.6621.9621.97—.60
MedProp 1.161544117.407.207.26—.13
MetLife 2.08f10426750.5448.9549.12—1.36
MorgStan 3.106862383.0781.8181.86—1.09
NRGEgy 1.51f8308034.2833.3833.51—.27
NYCmtyB .687465110.4510.1710.18—.13
NewmntCp 1.60m
8657846.7545.0645.12—1.97
NikeB 1.3675816117.84116.12116.48—3.35
NokiaCp .19e1521274.033.953.95—.11
NthnO&amp;G 1.48f
7104731.2030.0130.22—1.74
NorwCruis10198613.8513.3213.48—.23
NuHldg9967426.926.066.10+.01
OcciPet .72f10275258.8758.0158.14—.38
OnHldg14158131.8929.6230.19—3.25
ONEOK 3.82f9414357.9256.0856.58—1.37
Oracle 1.60f6896598.8596.9298.25+.99
PG&amp;ECp21025317.1216.7916.86—.21
Palantir4221389.639.359.47—.05
PetrbrsA9172711.0310.6310.65+.14
Petrobras 2.87e
32014112.2111.7711.78+.09
Pfizer 1.60f24753837.2436.8337.01—.15
Pinterest11343522.0621.5421.59—.46
ProShtQQQ43571012.0811.9712.03—.01
ProShSP13753015.0914.9915.08+.10
RegionsFn .809543716.2815.8815.88—.28
Roblox6834939.6738.1439.25+.28
SpdrGold94714186.82184.46184.87—2.34
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
570790412.82410.24410.25—2.76
SpdrSenLn 1.968277241.1841.0241.02—.13
SpdrBiot .44e
13489785.9084.3785.03—2.52
SpdrITBd .927416832.3832.2732.28—.10
SpdrShTHiY 1.58
7661124.4324.3424.35—.11
SprBl1-3b8506891.6091.5891.58—.01
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
24524537.9936.9536.96—.56
Schlmbrg 1f11848144.4142.9543.25—1.35
Schwab 1f12348351.2050.0850.09—.85
SeaLtd26407379.5770.7772.45—15.62
Shopifys11087662.0060.1260.12—1.46
SnapIncA2021278.698.408.61—.09
SwstnEngy2306925.275.085.10—.10
Square8108456.6055.0555.54—1.33
SPHlthC 1.01e
71059131.73130.83130.86—1.10
SPCnSt 1.28e11287176.8276.1776.28—.65
SPEngy 2.04e22252078.8976.8776.98—1.94
SPDRFncl .46e
31214232.1931.8431.86—.30
SPInds 1.12e9415898.5997.6297.62—1.34
SPUtil 1.55e14003968.2166.6166.65—1.51
Synchrony .9212028728.4727.7127.88—.09
TALEduc715186.195.895.99—.06
TJX 1.33f7994879.4478.2178.22—1.03
TaiwSemi 1.56e9921386.7585.5985.88+.22
TevaPhrm1859898.188.018.13+.06
ToastA6934319.3018.4418.73—.70
Transocn904005.855.645.79—.07
TruistFn 2.0811691428.0527.1727.17—.70
2xLongs8136110.6510.0310.63+.55
UberTch21825638.1537.4437.44—.70
UiPath6638715.0214.6414.90+.09
UndrArm716687.587.327.33—.34
USBancrp 1.92f
14993329.7528.6728.68—.97
USNGas1656777.196.856.86—.08
UntySftw8965629.6227.5728.15—1.85
ValeSA 3.08e15358314.0713.6413.69—.39
VanEGold .06e24202533.8732.8133.01—.90
VangEmg 1.10e
18151640.1839.9840.02—.28
VangFTSE 1.10e
7124346.3145.9745.97—.48
VerizonCm 2.61
20236236.7836.0436.05—.72
VirgnGal984834.383.964.21+.21
WellsFargo 1.20f
19519938.7738.3238.39—.38
WstnAlliB 1.447718132.5930.8131.59+.83
WmsCos 1.79f9359029.2728.5328.65—.45
