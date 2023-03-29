March 29, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.00
|+.28
|Altria
|44.52
|+.16
|AmerenCp
|86.01
|+1.44
|AmExpress
|163.59
|+4.38
|ArchDanM
|78.99
|+.44
|AutoZone
|2395.37
|—9.85
|BPPLC
|37.69
|+.26
|Boeing
|207.97
|+3.01
|BristMySq
|68.18
|—
|.02
|Brunswick
|78.86
|+.55
|CampbSoup
|54.62
|—
|.13
|Chevron
|160.86
|+1.37
|Citigroup
|45.95
|+.73
|CocaCola
|61.86
|+.44
|ConAgraBr
|37.56
|+.28
|ConocoPhil
|99.75
|+1.82
|Corning
|34.36
|+.81
|CurtissWright
|173.52
|+1.34
|DTEEnergy
|107.94
|+1.69
|DeereCo
|400.79
|+5.44
|DillardsInc
|300.33
|+.96
|Disney
|96.87
|+2.05
|DuPont
|70.83
|+1.25
|EmersonElec
|84.94
|+1.24
|Entergy
|106.16
|+1.08
|ExxonMobil
|108.96
|+1.84
|FMCCorp
|120.97
|+1.72
|FirstEnergy
|39.29
|+.67
|FootLocker
|39.98
|—
|.05
|FordMot
|12.05
|+.45
|GenDynam
|226.80
|+1.30
|GenlElec
|94.06
|+.92
|GenMill
|85.03
|+.26
|HPInc
|28.31
|+.68
|Halliburton
|31.35
|+.06
|Hershey
|252.60
|—
|.30
|HomeDepot
|283.36
|+2.54
|IBM
|129.71
|+.37
|IntlPaper
|35.07
|+.41
|JohnsonJn
|153.31
|+1.49
|KrogerCo
|49.04
|+.12
|LindsayCorp
|147.50
|—1.57
|LockheedM
|474.19
|+2.75
|LowesCos
|191.94
|+1.79
|MarathonOil
|23.64
|+.37
|McDonalds
|277.44
|+1.59
|NCRCorp
|22.49
|+.57
|Nucor
|149.92
|+1.68
|OGEEnergy
|36.99
|+.79
|OccidentPet
|62.09
|—
|.12
|ONEOK
|62.01
|+1.03
|PG&ECorp
|15.84
|+.10
|Pfizer
|40.25
|+.26
|ProctGamb
|146.81
|+.45
|RaythnTech
|97.70
|+.90
|RexAmRescS
|28.62
|—
|.54
|RockwellAuto
|284.54
|+5.76
|Schlumbrg
|48.70
|+1.06
|SnapOn
|241.55
|+2.28
|Textron
|70.36
|+.78
|3MCo
|103.19
|+1.45
|Timken
|80.04
|+1.38
|TraneTech
|185.10
|+2.41
|UnionPacif
|199.09
|+2.51
|USSteel
|26.11
|+.35
|VerizonComm
|38.48
|+.48
|ViadCorp
|20.20
|+.29
|WalMart
|144.23
|+.62
|WellsFargo
|37.97
|+.79
|WilliamsCos
|29.27
|+.40
|Winnebago
|56.75
|—
|.06
|YumBrands
|128.41
|—
|.09