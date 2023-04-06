BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
April 6, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt2398834.664.314.58+.53
AMCEntpf985021.571.461.54—.17
AT&amp;TInc 1.11x4328919.7919.6119.64+.04
AlamosGld .06868012.9612.7712.83—.15
AlcoaCp .401027539.2938.0838.32—1.11
Alibaba34818100.1298.2799.02+.47
Ambev .05e207632.852.832.85+.03
AnglogldA .35804726.4426.1226.22—.47
ArkInnova .78e3149837.7037.1837.58—.39
BPPLC 1.44f1487939.8739.5939.70—.19
BcoBrad .04a110202.632.602.60—.05
BkofAm .886346927.8727.6227.85+.21
Barclay .15e141867.527.457.52+.12
BarrickGld 2.82e
2436919.7419.4019.48—.20
BostonSci973650.8050.3550.41—.33
BrMySq 2.16fx1265870.5569.6070.22+.97
CNHIndl .39e1349613.8113.6513.78+.05
CVSHealth 2.42f
1023678.4877.9278.10+.35
Carnival491619.799.549.56—.10
CarvanaA112298.428.168.33—.17
Cemigpf .22r86132.282.262.28+.01
CenovusE 1.60a1125718.3017.8217.99—.39
ChrgePt153849.319.079.13—.22
CienaCorp2044550.0047.5549.64—2.22
Citigroup 2.041348746.0445.5245.98+.21
CitizFincl 1.681018329.1928.6429.19+.57
ClevCliffs988916.8316.5416.61—.31
CocaCola 1.84f1106663.0462.5462.55—.26
Coeur116654.163.984.02—.20
Coherent893633.4531.6132.75—3.95
CredSuiss 1.22e10639.89.88.88+.01
DeltaAir1145033.6033.2233.42—.05
DxSCBer2352734.2833.6034.00+.23
DirSPBr4474718.2718.1018.18+.19
DxSOXBr10988519.6419.2019.20+.53
DxGlMBr128115.655.455.60+.18
DirSPXBr816315.6615.6115.64+.07
DxDGlBr116399.849.529.77+.22
DxBiotBll410404.744.634.73—.01
DxSOXBl16148215.4515.0915.45—.47
Dir30TrBul475359.559.459.47+.07
DrxSCBull .41e
1959729.7329.1629.40—.19
DrxSPBull1419271.6871.0371.35—.77
Disney882699.6098.5598.77—1.14
ExxonMbl 3.64
19170117.11115.82116.91—.08
Farfetch89804.404.284.36
FinAmer1415312.251.732.17+.69
FMajSilvg .01102537.437.207.26—.21
FstRepBk 1.08f3724013.5113.1413.49+.05
FordM .60a4215012.4412.3412.35—.08
FrptMcM .301069940.2539.5539.74—.58
fuboTV139191.121.071.11
GSKplcrs1380338.2037.7238.09+.64
GenMotors .36788435.0934.6534.70—.39
Gerdau .50r114554.714.644.67—.06
GinkgoBi131951.251.211.25+.02
GoldFLtd .22e1034614.5714.3714.46—.14
HeclaM .01e126916.376.276.31—.14
iShBrazil .67e1914727.2126.9326.96—.25
iShChile .71e897727.7027.4227.53—.03
iShSilver2873922.8222.5822.64—.30
iShTIPS 1.69e
10005111.18111.01111.01+.11
iShChinaLC .87e3957429.1128.8928.96+.03
iShEMkts .59e2046839.2139.0439.09—.14
iShiBoxIG 3.87
25867110.49110.23110.31—.13
iShCorUSTr .33988423.6423.6023.61+.02
iSh20yrT 3.05
24053108.77108.39108.49+.24
iSEafe 1.66e1574671.6871.5271.60
iShiBxHYB 5.093487674.4774.2974.39—.13
iShR2K 1.77e39454174.00172.86173.34—.29
iShREst 2.76e1183384.1283.7183.74+.03
Infosys .271055617.3117.1517.17—.17
iShCorEM .95e804148.5548.3648.41—.14
ItauUnH207864.834.754.76—.06
JPMorgCh 411781127.59126.86127.31—.31
JohnJn 4.40f17886167.23165.43165.99+.38
Keycorp .82f1520611.8411.5311.84+.28
Kinrossg .12206075.044.934.95—.11
KrSChIn 2.58e
2139930.2229.8429.96+.03
LeviStr .484165616.6615.2815.50—2.53
LloydBkg .14e219582.412.392.40+.03
LumenTch80742.462.412.43+.01
Macys .66f837818.4418.2518.34—.02
MarathnO .40f905125.5425.2625.44—.26
Merck 2.9214394114.17112.92113.07+1.16
NYCmtyB .68109078.758.658.74—.02
NewmntCp 1.60m
1009651.8851.0651.18—.89
NokiaCp .19e165984.894.864.87—.03
NorwCruis975613.0412.8212.85—.07
NuHldg118114.454.384.42—.07
OcciPet .72f1717664.1463.2763.58—.99
OnHldg1036729.2228.2528.47—.88
PG&amp;ECp857916.6016.4516.54+.04
Palantir452677.967.797.95—.03
Petrobras 2.87e1618410.8210.7110.75—.12
Pfizer 1.60f3937442.1041.6341.66+.11
PlanetLb99514.123.843.96+.30
PrUlSP5001310637.7837.4337.58—.41
ProShtQQQ3970412.5212.4612.48+.09
ProShSP3223715.1515.1015.14+.06
PrUShSP1052440.7740.5440.67+.30
PrUShD31472726.2025.9626.16+.32
PSEG 2.28f912863.9163.4563.51+.34
Roblox1120445.4644.4245.42+.03
SpdrGold19236187.20185.95186.35—1.48
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
72274406.90405.68406.22—1.38
SpdrBiot .44e922075.5774.9175.48+.10
SpIntTrm1316229.2729.2329.23+.02
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
3558142.5041.9642.49+.48
SpdrRetl .49e1029661.3860.8260.97—.65
Salesforce14028194.07189.60190.39—4.92
Schwab 1f4079849.2848.5749.17+.30
Shopifys2386344.8943.5044.13—1.07
Skillz14464.61.57.61+.06
SnapIncA2148110.3910.2310.31—.09
SwstnEngy152195.145.015.05—.08
SprottGold2193915.7715.7215.72—.09
Square1732367.4766.1666.71—.95
SPMatls .98e904179.4079.0479.22—.61
SPHlthC 1.01e
16903134.11133.36133.42+.23
SPCnSt 1.28e1499975.4874.9674.97—.33
SPEngy 2.04e1896086.2285.4185.83—.46
SPDRFncl .46e4218531.8831.7831.87
SPInds 1.12e2442197.8397.3497.77—.03
SPTech .78e
12177147.17146.51147.17—1.07
SPUtil 1.55e3825869.9669.6769.70+.38
StemInc111144.874.744.79—.10
TaiwSemi 1.56e977390.2289.4090.21+.01
TeckResg .19e1171843.1542.2042.91+.68
Transocn153536.446.346.39—.04
TruistFn 2.081016532.8532.0432.85+.83
2xLongs845315.9615.6115.75+.27
UberTch1465930.9730.5030.66—.46
UtdMicro .09e99458.578.508.57+.14
USBancrp 1.92f1790435.9535.2035.94+.83
USNGas240276.776.696.71—.08
UntySftw1083730.6129.7830.51+.08
ValeSA 3.08e1473815.1414.9815.03—.16
VanEGold .06e3372634.3533.7733.90—.45
VanEJrGld878741.2840.5240.66—.70
VangTotBd 2.06e884274.5574.4674.46—.00
VangFTSE 1.10e871145.1545.0545.10—.08
VerizonCm 2.61
x2970939.7839.3139.32—.14
Vipshop1058514.8414.5614.68
VirgnGal218523.193.043.06—.14
WalMart 2.2810714150.66148.52149.72+.05
WellsFargo 1.20f
3037037.4537.0637.42+.53
WstnAlliB 1.441567330.8429.6430.79+1.42
Xpeng1260610.3110.1110.18+.14
ZIMIntg 2e1291817.9517.2117.35—.28
