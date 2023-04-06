AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

April 6, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Banco Bradesco Ord zM.003645-46-8
ENI z.466365-236-8
Grupo Aval Accione z.015684-134-14
Intercorp Finl SvcsA1.184-285-8
INCREASED
Bank OZKQ.354-144-21
CF Bankshares IncQ.064-174-28
REGULAR
Compass DiversifiedQ.254-204-27
Life StorageQ1.204-144-26
Luxfer HoldingsQ.134-145-3
LTC PropertiesQ.196-226-30
Mesa PropertiesQ.165-316-15
Pathfinder BancorpQ.094-245-19
PNC Fincl SvcsQ1.504-185-5
UMH PropertiesQ.2055-156-15
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
