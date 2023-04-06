April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Banco Bradesco Ord z
|M
|.00364
|5-4
|6-8
|ENI z
|.46636
|5-23
|6-8
|Grupo Aval Accione z
|.01568
|4-13
|4-14
|Intercorp Finl Svcs
|A
|1.18
|4-28
|5-8
|INCREASED
|Bank OZK
|Q
|.35
|4-14
|4-21
|CF Bankshares Inc
|Q
|.06
|4-17
|4-28
|REGULAR
|Compass Diversified
|Q
|.25
|4-20
|4-27
|Life Storage
|Q
|1.20
|4-14
|4-26
|Luxfer Holdings
|Q
|.13
|4-14
|5-3
|LTC Properties
|Q
|.19
|6-22
|6-30
|Mesa Properties
|Q
|.16
|5-31
|6-15
|Pathfinder Bancorp
|Q
|.09
|4-24
|5-19
|PNC Fincl Svcs
|Q
|1.50
|4-18
|5-5
|UMH Properties
|Q
|.205
|5-15
|6-15
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.