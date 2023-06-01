BC-KX-STOX-Final

June 1, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.81
|+.08
|Altria
|44.58
|+.16
|AmerenCp
|80.36
|—
|.71
|AmExpress
|162.72
|+4.16
|ArchDanM
|70.55
|—
|.10
|AutoZone
|2373.58—13.26
|BPPLC
|34.72
|+1.01
|Boeing
|207.96
|+2.26
|BristMySq
|64.68
|+.24
|Brunswick
|76.11
|+.61
|CampbSoup
|50.65
|+.10
|Chevron
|152.16
|+1.54
|Citigroup
|44.84
|+.52
|CocaCola
|60.00
|+.34
|ConAgraBr
|34.42
|—
|.45
|ConocoPhil
|99.53
|+.23
|Corning
|30.87
|+.06
|CurtissWright
|163.02
|+4.96
|DTEEnergy
|107.26
|—
|.34
|DeereCo
|352.57
|+6.59
|DillardsInc
|288.86+13.55
|Disney
|88.59
|+.63
|DuPont
|67.44
|+.25
|EmersonElec
|79.35
|+1.67
|Entergy
|97.38
|—
|.82
|ExxonMobil
|103.36
|+1.18
|FMCCorp
|104.29
|+.21
|FirstEnergy
|37.18
|—
|.21
|FootLocker
|24.79
|—
|.53
|FordMot
|12.11
|+.11
|GenDynam
|205.33
|+1.15
|GenlElec
|104.67
|+3.14
|GenMill
|83.89
|—
|.27
|HPInc
|29.42
|+.36
|Halliburton
|30.00
|+1.35
|Hershey
|259.66
|—
|.04
|HomeDepot
|288.39
|+4.94
|IBM
|129.82
|+1.23
|IntlPaper
|29.17
|—
|.27
|JohnsonJn
|154.54
|—
|.52
|KrogerCo
|44.66
|—
|.67
|LindsayCorp
|118.14
|+.34
|LockheedM
|449.67
|+5.66
|LowesCos
|203.92
|+2.79
|MarathonOil
|22.47
|+.31
|McDonalds
|287.87
|+2.76
|NCRCorp
|24.00
|+.30
|Nucor
|133.03
|+.97
|OGEEnergy
|35.01
|—
|.27
|OccidentPet
|58.12
|+.46
|ONEOK
|56.91
|+.25
|PG&ECorp
|16.56
|—
|.38
|Pfizer
|38.02
|ProctGamb
|143.96
|+1.46
|RaythnTech
|94.09
|+1.95
|RexAmRescS
|33.05
|+.11
|RockwellAuto
|280.47
|+1.87
|Schlumbrg
|44.98
|+2.15
|SnapOn
|252.67
|+3.81
|Textron
|62.31
|+.44
|3MCo
|94.28
|+.97
|Timken
|72.94
|+1.39
|TraneTech
|165.91
|+2.68
|UnionPacif
|195.68
|+3.16
|USSteel
|20.80
|—
|.12
|VerizonComm
|35.72
|+.09
|ViadCorp
|23.40
|+.18
|WalMart
|147.41
|+.54
|WellsFargo
|40.06
|+.25
|WilliamsCos
|29.11
|+.45
|Winnebago
|56.86
|+1.22
|YumBrands
|132.25
|+3.56