March 31, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Energ Gerais-Cemig z
|.03112
|3-31
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|China Natural Res
|x
|x- 1 for 5 reverse split, effective 4/3.
|INCREASED
|Cal-Maine Foods
|Q
|2.20
|4-26
|5-11
|REGULAR
|Camden National
|Q
|.42
|4-14
|4-28
|Glacier Bancorp
|Q
|.33
|4-11
|4-20
|John Wiley & Sons A
|Q
|.3475
|4-11
|4-25
|John Wiley & Sons B
|Q
|.3475
|4-11
|4-25
|McCormick
|Q
|.39
|4-10
|4-24
|Micron Technology
|Q
|.115
|4-10
|4-25
|Northeast Cmmnty Bnc
|Q
|.06
|4-11
|5-8
|Parke Bancorp
|Q
|.18
|4-10
|4-24
|Progress Software
|Q
|.175
|6-1
|6-15
|Science Applications
|Q
|.37
|4-14
|4-28
|Thor Industries
|Q
|.45
|4-12
|4-26
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.