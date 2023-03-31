AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Dividends

March 31, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Energ Gerais-Cemig z.031123-31
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
China Natural Resx
x- 1 for 5 reverse split, effective 4/3.
INCREASED
Cal-Maine FoodsQ2.204-265-11
REGULAR
Camden NationalQ.424-144-28
Glacier BancorpQ.334-114-20
John Wiley &amp; Sons AQ.34754-114-25
John Wiley &amp; Sons BQ.34754-114-25
McCormickQ.394-104-24
Micron TechnologyQ.1154-104-25
Northeast Cmmnty BncQ.064-115-8
Parke BancorpQ.184-104-24
Progress SoftwareQ.1756-16-15
Science ApplicationsQ.374-144-28
Thor IndustriesQ.454-124-26
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.