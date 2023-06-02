BC-150-actives-e

June 2, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|17079
|4.67
|4.56
|4.57+.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|318258
|15.42
|14.85
|15.16—.65
|AlcoaCp .40
|17415
|34.59
|33.94
|34.30+1.60
|Alibaba
|46318
|86.03
|84.20
|85.06+2.06
|Ambev .05e
|14335
|2.87
|2.84
|2.86+.04
|ArkInnova .78e
|42067
|42.03
|41.05
|41.12+.01
|AsanaA
|19131
|25.53
|22.22
|22.63—.22
|BPPLC 1.44f
|13377
|35.62
|35.48
|35.56+.84
|BcoBrad .04a
|x22472
|3.28
|3.25
|3.26+.10
|BkofAm .88
|105775
|28.56
|28.12
|28.42+.64
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|17893
|17.44
|17.18
|17.21—.24
|BigLots 1.20
|11516
|6.07
|5.36
|5.71+.84
|CNHIndl .39e
|11907
|13.41
|13.30
|13.36+.22
|Camecog .63
|14477
|30.98
|30.20
|30.50+.20
|Carnival
|86052
|12.20
|11.90
|11.95+.10
|CarvanaA
|81341
|16.15
|14.71
|15.14—.66
|Caterpillar 4.44
|12200
|217.07
|214.01
|216.59+7.52
|ChrgePt
|45595
|9.99
|9.43
|9.77+.02
|Chewy
|11779
|36.49
|35.06
|36.01+.16
|Citigroup 2.04
|20156
|45.95
|45.36
|45.69+.85
|ClevCliffs
|22764
|14.90
|14.55
|14.59+.52
|CocaCola 1.84f
|14652
|60.79
|60.08
|60.78+.78
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|15262
|.88
|.87
|.88+.02
|DWavQntn
|18957
|1.66
|1.47
|1.50—.01
|DellC
|16517
|46.93
|45.37
|46.09+.63
|DeltaAir
|12650
|36.97
|36.63
|36.72+.34
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|12542
|27.42
|27.32
|27.34+.40
|DevonE .80f
|11566
|48.02
|47.50
|47.83+1.05
|DirChiBll
|12378
|36.17
|35.30
|35.95+3.18
|DxSCBer
|30040
|31.64
|30.78
|31.57—1.10
|DirSPBr
|75538
|16.17
|15.92
|16.15—.29
|DxSOXBr
|173070
|11.98
|11.28
|11.97+.31
|DxGlMBr
|12804
|6.30
|6.04
|6.27+.16
|DirSPXBr
|13166
|15.15
|15.07
|15.15—.09
|DxBiotBll
|90952
|6.72
|6.36
|6.40—.02
|DxSOXBl
|212551
|22.89
|21.57
|21.60—.57
|Dir30TrBul
|48354
|8.00
|7.87
|7.87—.13
|DrxSCBull .41e
|46767
|31.39
|30.61
|30.66+1.00
|DrxSPBull
|21712
|80.39
|79.19
|79.28+1.35
|Disney
|24981
|90.28
|89.60
|89.90+1.31
|DuPont 1.44f
|15490
|71.99
|71.10
|71.57+4.13
|EquitMid .60e
|20815
|9.23
|8.91
|9.07+.23
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|18053
|105.31
|104.53
|104.98+1.62
|Farfetch
|28155
|5.39
|5.12
|5.27+.29
|FordM .60a
|81551
|12.31
|12.15
|12.18+.07
|FrptMcM .30
|27509
|37.41
|36.63
|36.71+1.24
|fuboTV
|15074
|1.68
|1.63
|1.65+.05
|FullTrck
|12981
|6.70
|6.25
|6.48+.25
|GaotuTch
|12692
|2.81
|2.61
|2.75+.20
|Gap .60f
|11537
|8.43
|8.20
|8.35+.27
|GenMotors .36
|15153
|33.90
|33.47
|33.61+.59
|GinkgoBi
|79789
|1.69
|1.52
|1.53—.15
|Hanesbds .60
|14224
|4.31
|4.16
|4.23+.15
|HPEnt .48
|12462
|14.83
|14.58
|14.81+.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|87021
|30.66
|30.42
|30.50+.78
|iShSilver
|28409
|22.00
|21.77
|21.81—.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|133540
|27.57
|27.33
|27.51+.88
|iShEMkts .59e
|96791
|39.64
|39.49
|39.53+.66
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|32171
|107.76
|107.40
|107.41—.20
|iShCorUSTr .33
|13354
|23.12
|23.06
|23.06—.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|33477
|103.07
|102.48
|102.51—.62
|iSEafe 1.66e
|30040
|72.76
|72.52
|72.53+.81
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|63393
|74.54
|74.30
|74.32+.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|65294
|179.10
|177.54
|177.71+2.06
|iShChina .61e
|16728
|45.83
|45.45
|45.72+1.38
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|12362
|68.02
|67.78
|67.81+.81
|Invitae
|12462
|1.09
|1.04
|1.05—.02
|iShJapan
|18508
|62.09
|61.85
|61.86+1.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|27290
|49.31
|49.12
|49.17+.77
|ItauUnH
|12202
|5.43
|5.38
|5.40+.11
|JPMorgCh 4
|18322
|140.64
|139.34
|140.12+2.54
|JohnJn 5.19f
|11607
|156.14
|154.09
|155.92+1.38
|Keycorp .82f
|20325
|10.06
|9.83
|9.98+.36
|KindMorg 1.11f
|17937
|16.52
|16.35
|16.51+.25
|Kohls 2
|16552
|19.23
|18.32
|19.00+1.01
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|64233
|27.44
|26.93
|27.16+.97
|LumenTch
|12591
|2.01
|1.93
|1.97+.02
|Macys .66f
|50999
|14.90
|14.00
|14.68+.93
|MarathnO .40f
|14135
|23.11
|22.75
|22.99+.52
|MedProp 1.16
|20834
|8.53
|8.29
|8.42+.25
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|14241
|42.92
|42.31
|42.39—.08
|NikeB
|1.36
|x19293
|107.86
|106.23
|106.36+3.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|21768
|4.07
|4.03
|4.04—.02
|Nordstrm
|14454
|16.94
|16.20
|16.74+.72
|NorwCruis
|26806
|16.05
|15.68
|15.71+.20
|Novartis 3.47e
|12862
|98.92
|97.89
|98.59+1.48
|NuHldg
|29892
|7.03
|6.85
|6.88+.05
|OcciPet .72f
|22483
|59.14
|58.71
|58.99+.87
|OscrHl
|30789
|7.60
|7.17
|7.18—.26
|PagrDuty
|27496
|25.20
|23.26
|23.54—4.22
|Palantir
|172007
|15.03
|14.38
|14.41—.13
|PetrbrsA
|20696
|11.13
|10.98
|11.01+.27
|Petrobras 2.87e
|33264
|12.37
|12.18
|12.20+.22
|Pfizer 1.60f
|28820
|38.64
|38.16
|38.41+.39
|PrVixST
|26347
|6.40
|6.33
|6.39—.13
|PrUlQQQ
|13341
|59.98
|58.76
|58.80+.06
|ProUltSP
|11654
|53.71
|53.19
|53.22+.64
|PrUlSP500
|21620
|42.34
|41.71
|41.75+.74
|ProShtQQQ
|67601
|11.20
|11.08
|11.20
|ProShSP
|46173
|14.64
|14.57
|14.64—.09
|PrUShSP
|19880
|37.79
|37.39
|37.76—.43
|PrUShD3
|18506
|26.49
|25.96
|26.11—.90
|PureStrg
|28692
|34.40
|32.71
|34.26—.02
|SpdrGold
|16741
|183.56
|182.23
|182.37—1.39
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|125068
|426.38
|424.22
|424.34+2.52
|SprBl1-3b
|12595
|91.46
|91.45
|91.46+.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|61465
|40.90
|40.29
|40.57+.81
|SpdrRetl .49e
|23989
|58.59
|57.55
|58.21+1.22
|SpdrMetM .24e
|11742
|47.30
|46.81
|46.89+1.31
|Salesforce
|22299
|216.14
|212.33
|212.52—.38
|SamsaraA
|47952
|23.97
|22.20
|23.42+4.41
|Schwab 1f
|17711
|54.42
|53.15
|54.22+1.52
|SeaLtd
|12363
|60.60
|59.26
|59.87+1.89
|SentinOne
|170924
|14.25
|13.10
|13.53—7.19
|Shopifys
|21525
|59.78
|58.28
|58.31+.37
|SnapIncA
|28728
|10.59
|10.33
|10.36+.03
|Snowflake
|29055
|182.19
|172.08
|179.50+12.22
|SwstnEngy
|14628
|4.93
|4.80
|4.91+.18
|Square
|14462
|63.11
|61.62
|61.70+.20
|SPMatls .98e
|17070
|77.98
|77.40
|77.73+1.71
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|14883
|129.71
|128.78
|129.27+.60
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22198
|73.26
|72.62
|73.19+.58
|SPEngy 2.04e
|31543
|79.10
|78.45
|78.96+1.42
|SPDRFncl .46e
|88315
|32.67
|32.41
|32.55+.45
|SPInds 1.12e
|29165
|99.71
|99.06
|99.31+1.22
|SPTech .78e
|13652
|167.67
|165.88
|165.90—.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|30210
|64.57
|63.97
|64.30—.15
|StemInc
|11937
|5.70
|5.56
|5.56+.02
|TALEduc
|14341
|6.40
|6.22
|6.33+.20
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|25284
|101.30
|99.61
|99.64+.80
|Target 4.32f
|13997
|133.28
|130.56
|132.53+1.37
|ToastA
|15944
|21.67
|20.51
|20.53—1.05
|Transocn
|11728
|6.35
|6.21
|6.25+.12
|TruistFn 2.08
|11824
|31.65
|31.18
|31.47+.51
|2xLongs
|21030
|7.51
|7.36
|7.48—.32
|UberTch
|33745
|39.89
|39.00
|39.19+.71
|UiPath
|60492
|19.53
|18.35
|18.71+.78
|USBancrp 1.92f
|19128
|31.29
|30.75
|31.15+.63
|USNGas
|61989
|6.13
|6.00
|6.11+.17
|USSteel .20
|23116
|22.01
|21.51
|21.66+.86
|UntySftw
|15437
|30.97
|30.21
|30.40+.28
|VFCorp 1.20m
|14866
|17.73
|17.45
|17.52+.50
|ValeSA 3.08e
|69847
|13.77
|13.56
|13.64+.60
|VanEGold .06e
|40441
|32.25
|31.66
|31.73—.28
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14246
|40.43
|40.27
|40.34+.62
|VerizonCm 2.61
|123239
|34.90
|34.01
|34.63—1.09
|VirgnGal
|12399
|3.83
|3.71
|3.72—.03
|WeWork
|23500
|.17
|.16
|.17+.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|14217
|40.82
|40.38
|40.54+.48
|Xpeng
|67002
|8.75
|8.43
|8.50+.48
