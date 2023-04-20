BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
April 20, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt149815.024.964.99—.11
AT&amp;TInc 1.1121145118.7218.1018.11—1.59
AbbottLab 2.04
7521112.29111.00111.03—1.26
AlcoaCp .401845141.8939.6241.58+.36
Alibaba2792893.7992.8793.21—.29
AllyFincl 1.20f874826.9826.2726.36—1.10
Altria 3.76f788346.3245.9245.95—.52
Ambev .05e107512.902.862.88+.03
AmExp 2.40f
24511159.47154.01158.52—6.43
ArkInnova .78e2157738.2837.9438.22—.64
Avantor971720.3219.8420.19—.49
BcoBrad .04a286972.662.612.65—.01
BkofAm .886807230.2329.7730.13+.07
Barclay .15e139707.727.667.71—.09
BarrickGld 2.82e
1267919.4019.1919.27+.03
Blackstone 3.64e
1101994.2590.8093.40+.85
BostonSci877353.0652.7852.88—.01
CVSHealth 2.42f
x1328573.5872.9373.45—.15
Carnival657829.669.449.46—.35
CarvanaA105798.498.238.35—.28
CenovusE 1.60a817217.7417.4517.70—.07
ChrgePt100218.938.788.90—.15
Chevron 6.04f7519169.35168.18168.28—2.40
Citigroup 2.041226950.0549.7149.86—.54
CitizFincl 1.681079629.9529.5029.58—.92
ClevCliffs864416.8816.6116.84—.07
CocaCola 1.84f1469863.7263.4563.46—.22
Comerica 2.84f1043746.4243.5045.60—1.49
CredSuiss 1.22e15837.90.89.90—.02
DRHorton 120241110.28106.77109.50+7.64
Danaher 1.08f
8042247.22241.32247.22—7.55
DeltaAir1283235.6535.0835.24—.69
DxSCBer1596832.2131.7131.74+.49
DirSPBr3842817.6217.4717.53+.31
DxSOXBr7088419.9719.1319.19—.11
DirSPXBr828015.4915.4515.46+.09
DxDGlBr73579.659.459.54—.12
DxBiotBll550635.845.655.76—.21
DxSOXBl14447615.4214.7515.38+.12
Dir30TrBul351418.558.498.53+.19
DrxSCBull .41e
1674231.3730.8631.34—.54
DrxSPBull1560974.2673.5873.93—1.42
Disney1048998.0897.3997.89—.86
EdwLfSci1035387.0886.0986.18—.32
ElancoAn102039.789.429.59+.13
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f1025812.7112.5812.62—.06
EquitMid .60e80604.744.604.68—.12
ExxonMbl 3.64
19822115.28113.47113.55—3.02
FstHorizon .601337318.9918.2518.60+.01
FMajSilvg .0192737.237.107.16+.08
FstRepBk 1.08f4201314.1213.6413.86—.28
FordM .60a20043311.8111.5511.71—.51
FrptMcM .301749441.5241.1341.34—.55
fuboTV92801.201.171.19—.02
FullTrck111437.387.197.38+.10
GenElec .3214798100.4799.2399.84+.81
GenMotors .363227733.3532.8433.15—1.43
GinkgoBi143801.311.281.31—.02
Griffon .40a759927.5725.9727.40—4.21
Hallibrtn .64f1011933.8933.3933.43—.68
HeclaM .01e126746.356.246.28
HPEnt .481229614.7914.6014.61—.35
iShBrazil .67e1858128.0327.8027.93+.16
iShSilver1713223.3323.2223.25+.02
iShChinaLC .87e1453429.1929.0029.14+.13
iShEMkts .59e3300839.5739.3839.53+.09
iShiBoxIG 3.87
22048108.94108.75108.86+.34
iSh20yrT 3.05
35176105.04104.77104.97+.87
iSEafe 1.66e2416273.2873.0973.21—.05
iShiBxHYB 5.095274674.8074.5574.77—.07
iShR2K 1.77e31550177.52176.52177.52—.73
iShHmCnst .09e726474.9473.8674.73+1.81
Infosys .271902614.9714.7914.94+.12
IBM 6.6022727130.98126.20126.29—.04
Invitae73851.251.221.24—.04
iSTaiwn .37e767144.5844.3044.51+.17
iShCorEM .95e1008749.0648.8449.03+.12
ItauUnH219705.024.975.01+.01
JPMorgCh 49886141.26139.84141.02—.20
JohnJn 4.40f7388162.70161.72161.84—.69
Keycorp .82f7604811.9611.4611.75—.63
KindMorg 1.11f2622817.7217.0917.19—.42
Kinrossg .12132015.115.065.08+.03
KrSChIn 2.58e986529.4929.2229.40+.16
LVSands3992062.7161.0062.12+2.76
LumenTch140302.162.102.11—.08
MGM Rsts .01724145.4445.1045.22+.58
MarathnO .40f967024.3724.1224.16—.50
MedProp 1.16104768.408.268.39—.10
MorgStan 3.10999891.2389.7291.21+.76
NevroCorp904038.5930.0630.52—8.80
NwOrEd798745.4843.9545.45+2.74
NYCmtyB .68115519.289.039.20—.09
NewmntCp 1.60m
731748.5847.9348.17—.09
NokiaCp .19e1057794.304.184.19—.43
NorwCruis1373812.9912.7412.79—.39
NuHldg286544.834.694.81—.06
OcciPet .72f970562.0761.5061.81—.66
Palantir323638.418.288.38—.11
PetrbrsA872810.5410.4210.48+.02
Petrobras 2.87e1853411.7711.6011.68+.02
Pfizer 1.60f1309140.1940.0540.08—.17
PhilipMor 5.08f862798.8595.9697.12—4.40
PrVixST106478.047.917.96+.09
PrUlSP5001190939.1038.7438.93—.74
ProShtQQQ3794912.4312.3612.36+.07
ProShSP3283414.9914.9414.97+.11
PrUShSP865939.8639.6239.75+.51
PrUShD3917225.4825.3225.47+.44
QuantmS142877.797.617.64—.33
RiteAid86622.322.132.16—.21
RoyalBkg 3.99e
26696100.0899.40100.02—.10
Roblox808841.2640.4841.21+.12
SpdrGold8420186.52186.13186.41+1.05
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
93445412.32411.08411.71—2.43
SpdrBiot .44e963381.5980.7481.21—1.15
SpdrShTTr .27995629.1529.1329.14+.05
SpIntTrm1089128.8828.8728.87+.12
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
5134544.2643.4443.87—.45
STMicro .24f1007847.6647.2647.52—2.03
Schlmbrg 1f818852.1551.7751.85—.78
Schwab 1f3371655.1554.2554.98—.57
Shopifys1149048.7148.2948.70—.35
SnapIncA4858310.8810.5010.54—.44
SwstnEngy107565.074.985.00—.03
Square1062762.4561.5462.35—.52
SPHlthC 1.01e
7500133.43132.86132.92—1.03
SPEngy 2.04e2081085.3984.5284.61—1.63
SPDRFncl .46e4071733.3533.2133.30—.15
SPInds 1.12e12517100.96100.43100.79—.23
SPUtil 1.55e1315969.7069.1269.13—.31
Stellantis2600117.6217.4417.53—.99
StemInc85724.474.344.36—.17
TaiwSemi 1.56e6053091.8888.1090.81+3.58
TevaPhrm74098.428.338.37—.13
Transocn129256.266.166.21—.12
TruistFn 2.081454834.4633.3034.03—.76
2xLongs1198712.4912.1112.25+.26
UberTch1437331.9231.4631.88—.17
USBancrp 1.92f
2612535.4534.5734.68—1.33
USNGas269627.016.936.100+.01
ValeSA 3.08e3128815.0814.8614.90—.07
VanEGold .06e1941834.4034.0634.22+.14
VangFTSE 1.10e791046.2746.1246.24+.01
VerizonCm 2.615249637.8037.2337.25—1.35
VirgnGal183393.763.553.63+.02
WellsFargo 1.20f
1876542.0541.7041.91—.33
WstnAlliB 1.441557341.5138.6040.06—.29
XPOLogis1721640.0538.6039.08+4.50
Xpeng346089.629.499.53—.35
