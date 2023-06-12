BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
June 12, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.93.02
Altria45.53+.31
AmerenCp83.53+.17
AmExpress173.64+1.92
ArchDanM73.17+.63
AutoZone2415.00+51.81
BPPLC34.77.70
Boeing221.56+4.25
BristMySq64.76.04
Brunswick85.06+.76
CampbSoup45.98.07
Chevron157.33—1.53
Citigroup48.45+.15
CocaCola60.21.26
ConAgraBr34.32.06
ConocoPhil102.82—1.07
Corning32.83+.05
CurtissWright177.14+3.28
DTEEnergy111.16.27
DeereCo387.13+8.26
DillardsInc341.76—1.60
Disney93.14+1.21
DuPont69.72+.05
EmersonElec84.07.13
Entergy101.29.15
ExxonMobil106.42.97
FMCCorp105.10.53
FirstEnergy38.75+.14
FootLocker26.74+.90
FordMot13.78+.04
GenDynam213.07+.80
GenlElec106.23.07
GenMill81.58.72
HPInc30.44+.64
Halliburton31.73.61
Hershey255.19.63
HomeDepot300.86+3.51
IBM136.42+1.12
IntlPaper31.33.35
JohnsonJn159.90.11
KrogerCo46.38+.21
LindsayCorp124.19—1.12
LockheedM459.87—2.82
LowesCos213.36+4.24
MarathonOil23.25.30
McDonalds288.57+1.78
NCRCorp25.25+.11
Nucor148.48+2.93
OGEEnergy36.21.04
OccidentPet59.19.13
ONEOK59.80.04
PG&amp;ECorp16.94+.06
Pfizer39.90+.93
ProctGamb145.41—1.15
RaythnTech99.42+.08
RexAmRescS33.69.34
RockwellAuto309.78+4.28
Schlumbrg47.02.51
SnapOn267.26.32
Textron65.72+.43
3MCo101.26+1.36
Timken84.18+1.49
TraneTech175.77.46
UnionPacif198.96.71
USSteel22.52+.17
VerizonComm35.61+.14
ViadCorp25.56.19
WalMart154.10+1.01
WellsFargo41.83.30
WilliamsCos30.56+.17
Winnebago65.61.02
YumBrands134.63+1.19
