June 12, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.93
|—
|.02
|Altria
|45.53
|+.31
|AmerenCp
|83.53
|+.17
|AmExpress
|173.64
|+1.92
|ArchDanM
|73.17
|+.63
|AutoZone
|2415.00+51.81
|BPPLC
|34.77
|—
|.70
|Boeing
|221.56
|+4.25
|BristMySq
|64.76
|—
|.04
|Brunswick
|85.06
|+.76
|CampbSoup
|45.98
|—
|.07
|Chevron
|157.33
|—1.53
|Citigroup
|48.45
|+.15
|CocaCola
|60.21
|—
|.26
|ConAgraBr
|34.32
|—
|.06
|ConocoPhil
|102.82
|—1.07
|Corning
|32.83
|+.05
|CurtissWright
|177.14
|+3.28
|DTEEnergy
|111.16
|—
|.27
|DeereCo
|387.13
|+8.26
|DillardsInc
|341.76
|—1.60
|Disney
|93.14
|+1.21
|DuPont
|69.72
|+.05
|EmersonElec
|84.07
|—
|.13
|Entergy
|101.29
|—
|.15
|ExxonMobil
|106.42
|—
|.97
|FMCCorp
|105.10
|—
|.53
|FirstEnergy
|38.75
|+.14
|FootLocker
|26.74
|+.90
|FordMot
|13.78
|+.04
|GenDynam
|213.07
|+.80
|GenlElec
|106.23
|—
|.07
|GenMill
|81.58
|—
|.72
|HPInc
|30.44
|+.64
|Halliburton
|31.73
|—
|.61
|Hershey
|255.19
|—
|.63
|HomeDepot
|300.86
|+3.51
|IBM
|136.42
|+1.12
|IntlPaper
|31.33
|—
|.35
|JohnsonJn
|159.90
|—
|.11
|KrogerCo
|46.38
|+.21
|LindsayCorp
|124.19
|—1.12
|LockheedM
|459.87
|—2.82
|LowesCos
|213.36
|+4.24
|MarathonOil
|23.25
|—
|.30
|McDonalds
|288.57
|+1.78
|NCRCorp
|25.25
|+.11
|Nucor
|148.48
|+2.93
|OGEEnergy
|36.21
|—
|.04
|OccidentPet
|59.19
|—
|.13
|ONEOK
|59.80
|—
|.04
|PG&ECorp
|16.94
|+.06
|Pfizer
|39.90
|+.93
|ProctGamb
|145.41
|—1.15
|RaythnTech
|99.42
|+.08
|RexAmRescS
|33.69
|—
|.34
|RockwellAuto
|309.78
|+4.28
|Schlumbrg
|47.02
|—
|.51
|SnapOn
|267.26
|—
|.32
|Textron
|65.72
|+.43
|3MCo
|101.26
|+1.36
|Timken
|84.18
|+1.49
|TraneTech
|175.77
|—
|.46
|UnionPacif
|198.96
|—
|.71
|USSteel
|22.52
|+.17
|VerizonComm
|35.61
|+.14
|ViadCorp
|25.56
|—
|.19
|WalMart
|154.10
|+1.01
|WellsFargo
|41.83
|—
|.30
|WilliamsCos
|30.56
|+.17
|Winnebago
|65.61
|—
|.02
|YumBrands
|134.63
|+1.19