BC-150-actives-f

June 12, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1030744.884.744.79+.02
AMCEntpf702061.611.581.59+.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.1127507816.0015.8215.93—.02
Alibaba11550787.2985.6385.86+.36
Altria 3.76f6510845.6045.1445.53+.31
Ambev .05e1765913.103.033.08—.02
ArchrAvi716913.883.383.77+.52
ArkInnova .78e14790143.5442.5343.28+.77
Avantor6588020.5319.5820.19+.56
BPPLC 1.44f7998135.1734.6534.77—.70
BcoBrad .04a1979463.493.433.43—.04
BkofAm .8840991329.5628.9129.13—.14
BkNYMel 1.486341944.4743.3443.72—.71
Barclay .15e1020007.897.747.81—.07
BarrickGld 2.82e
10154516.9216.7516.90—.10
BlackBerry656745.255.145.23+.08
Boeing80608223.91216.63221.56+4.25
BrMySq 2.16f7141664.9864.2064.76—.04
Camecog .637342331.10030.5831.95+1.19
Carnival126204715.1013.8414.72+1.63
CarvanaA52857321.9718.4621.26+2.19
Catalent10155344.4540.4142.78+3.97
CenovusE 1.60a7883517.1316.6216.69—.70
ChrgePt2614528.987.908.90+.56
Chevron 6.04f
71589159.33156.23157.33—1.53
Citigroup 2.0413799548.5047.9748.45+.15
CitizFincl 1.6816313528.9225.7227.41—.93
Clarivate643968.438.208.28+.07
CocaCola 1.84f14195160.6560.0260.21—.26
CorebrFnn .927352117.0916.7016.72+.06
Coupang6229416.5715.9616.54+.53
DeltaAir10938540.2239.5440.20+.92
DevonE .80f8606650.0448.9049.40—.47
DxSCBer9646727.7626.6827.03—.38
DirSPBr14571015.5515.1515.17—.42
DxSOXBr62285511.1310.3310.38—1.10
DxBiotBll3345577.607.037.22+.20
DxSOXBl52614624.6823.1324.60+2.20
Dir30TrBul1812047.797.537.78+.07
DrxSCBull .41e
15502835.5334.1635.05+.44
DrxSPBull6494884.4182.3184.34+2.13
Disney12327193.2391.7793.14+1.21
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f9894412.7112.5512.61—.13
ExxonMbl 3.64
141104107.06105.56106.42—.97
Farfetch862215.945.695.76—.12
FstHorizon .60
11055311.10011.5611.81+.10
FordM .60a44553413.8913.6513.78+.04
FrptMcM .3010719538.1936.8837.82—.07
fuboTV1239651.951.821.91+.11
GameStps7128624.3022.7424.30+1.62
Gap .60f700889.809.289.74+.13
GenMotors .3614898537.0236.2636.67+.44
GinkgoBi3729872.031.831.95+.10
HPInc 1.058826930.5429.8930.44+.64
Hallibrtn .646718132.3331.5231.73—.61
HPEnt .4814149316.2815.7816.28+.49
iShBrazil .67e23258831.7631.2931.72+.12
iShSilver12276522.1221.9222.08—.19
iShChinaLC .87e
18287427.8927.7427.75—.07
iShEMkts .59e25242039.9939.8239.94+.08
iShiBoxIG 3.87
142292107.11106.42107.10+.34
iShCorUSTr .336349523.0022.9122.99+.02
iSh20yrT 3.05
190062102.30101.12102.22+.30
iSEafe 1.66e15703571.8671.5971.83+.31
iShiBxHYB 5.09
30629474.8074.4874.64—.08
iShR2K 1.77e
265683186.68184.22185.80+.77
Infosys .279468715.8415.6215.81+.36
Invesco .68f6360616.3815.8915.96—.18
Invitae1103371.381.181.33+.15
iShCorEM .95e9809749.6649.4449.62+.13
ItauUnH1744915.725.595.62—.05
JPMorgCh 475961141.32139.76141.00—.01
JohnJn 5.19f65102160.25158.73159.90—.11
Keycorp .82f37945611.079.8310.22—.46
KindMorg 1.11f14266916.9816.8116.89—.14
Kinrossg .121562144.874.794.84—.01
KrSChIn 2.58e
14029128.1227.7827.81—.09
LennarA 1.50f
65549116.97113.92115.40+1.20
LloydBkg .14e760082.262.222.23—.02
LumenTch1962051.881.781.83+.03
Macys .66f12765516.2215.4716.11+.45
MarathnO .40f13067223.6222.9523.25—.30
MedProp 1.161477169.349.099.21+.02
Merck 2.9274684110.99108.60109.86—.85
MorgStan 3.107052987.6486.0187.44+1.23
NYCmtyB .689564111.0810.7110.98+.03
NewmntCp 1.60m
6617742.0741.2842.04+.58
NextEraEn 1.87f
7563674.4773.6973.98—.09
NikeB 1.3679633106.85104.60106.83+.97
NokiaCp .19e1291094.083.994.08+.08
NorwCruis32337518.8217.5818.41+1.24
NuHldg1669637.687.507.62+.13
OcciPet .72f8307459.4158.5859.19—.13
Oracle 1.60f
381430117.51114.34116.43+6.58
PG&amp;ECp11127717.0016.7916.94+.06
Palantir89834016.0315.3315.65+.63
PetrbrsA18563912.7212.3412.68+.24
Petrobras 2.87e
29490214.0513.6713.98+.22
Pfizer 1.60f28328240.0738.9939.90+.93
PlanetLb805733.693.353.49+.08
PrUlCrd9389322.0621.2021.40—1.88
ProShtQQQ19061911.1210.9510.96—.18
ProShSP9856914.4714.3414.34—.13
RegionsFn .809516818.8018.0018.23—.24
Roblox6831039.3738.2238.95+.26
SpdrWldxUS .79e
11414632.9532.8132.95+.15
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
760413433.88430.17433.80+3.90
SpdrBiot .44e7390990.1887.7488.61+.95
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
32461644.4642.6943.14—.32
Salesforce115509220.39212.14213.69—1.62
Schwab 1f11264555.0453.1153.97—1.03
SentinOne11433516.0915.3315.74+1.19
Shopifys23163665.6261.9365.01+3.65
SnapIncA18065710.2410.0210.23+.14
SwstAirl .728834331.8730.9731.46+.84
SwstnEngy1263055.265.135.21—.05
Square6158165.6563.5864.20—.74
SPHlthC 1.01e
73210130.92129.84130.89+.47
SPCnSt 1.28e11357573.2772.7273.09—.02
SPEngy 2.04e18192281.3680.0080.55—.78
SPDRFncl .46e
33643633.2732.8933.14—.01
SPInds 1.12e99046103.31102.12103.13+.73
SPTech .78e
68919169.69166.81169.62+3.61
SPUtil 1.55e11483466.6266.0066.27—.12
StemInc766536.185.376.16+.59
Suncorg 1.32e6413630.0829.5629.73—.58
TaiwSemi 1.56e
205558107.39104.31107.06+4.26
Target 4.32f82366127.39125.08126.48—.51
TevaPhrm665327.387.277.31—.02
ToastA8882223.2522.2523.18+1.32
Transocn3353936.115.695.71—.53
TruistFn 2.0818037233.0930.6031.95—.68
UberTch15985241.7541.0641.74+.75
UiPath8248217.8117.1717.69+.52
UndrArm663287.627.347.62+.19
UtdMicro .59e652228.708.518.69+.23
USBancrp 1.92f
15558133.3531.5232.16—.70
USNGas1538006.266.066.24+.02
UntySftw13990037.4035.5635.99—.31
ValeSA 3.08e17898313.8213.6213.77—.27
VanEGold .06e10254131.2530.7831.24+.16
VangEmg 1.10e7245941.0040.8640.96+.10
VangFTSE 1.10e
8055846.3446.1346.32+.21
VerizonCm 2.61
14030735.7835.3635.61+.14
VirgnGal1074724.274.014.19+.16
Visa 1.8086207226.45223.63226.17+2.61
Wayfair7233752.6149.7351.23—.87
WellsFargo 1.20f
19430542.7641.4141.83—.30
WmsCos 1.79f8073430.6630.1030.56+.17
Xpeng41723010.359.639.86+.99
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.