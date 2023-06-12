BC-150-actives-f

June 12, 2023 GMT
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|103074
|4.88
|4.74
|4.79+.02
|AMCEntpf
|70206
|1.61
|1.58
|1.59+.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|275078
|16.00
|15.82
|15.93—.02
|Alibaba
|115507
|87.29
|85.63
|85.86+.36
|Altria 3.76f
|65108
|45.60
|45.14
|45.53+.31
|Ambev .05e
|176591
|3.10
|3.03
|3.08—.02
|ArchrAvi
|71691
|3.88
|3.38
|3.77+.52
|ArkInnova .78e
|147901
|43.54
|42.53
|43.28+.77
|Avantor
|65880
|20.53
|19.58
|20.19+.56
|BPPLC 1.44f
|79981
|35.17
|34.65
|34.77—.70
|BcoBrad .04a
|197946
|3.49
|3.43
|3.43—.04
|BkofAm .88
|409913
|29.56
|28.91
|29.13—.14
|BkNYMel 1.48
|63419
|44.47
|43.34
|43.72—.71
|Barclay .15e
|102000
|7.89
|7.74
|7.81—.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|101545
|16.92
|16.75
|16.90—.10
|BlackBerry
|65674
|5.25
|5.14
|5.23+.08
|Boeing
|80608
|223.91
|216.63
|221.56+4.25
|BrMySq 2.16f
|71416
|64.98
|64.20
|64.76—.04
|Camecog .63
|73423
|31.100
|30.58
|31.95+1.19
|Carnival
|1262047
|15.10
|13.84
|14.72+1.63
|CarvanaA
|528573
|21.97
|18.46
|21.26+2.19
|Catalent
|101553
|44.45
|40.41
|42.78+3.97
|CenovusE 1.60a
|78835
|17.13
|16.62
|16.69—.70
|ChrgePt
|261452
|8.98
|7.90
|8.90+.56
|Chevron 6.04f
|71589
|159.33
|156.23
|157.33—1.53
|Citigroup 2.04
|137995
|48.50
|47.97
|48.45+.15
|CitizFincl 1.68
|163135
|28.92
|25.72
|27.41—.93
|Clarivate
|64396
|8.43
|8.20
|8.28+.07
|CocaCola 1.84f
|141951
|60.65
|60.02
|60.21—.26
|CorebrFnn .92
|73521
|17.09
|16.70
|16.72+.06
|Coupang
|62294
|16.57
|15.96
|16.54+.53
|DeltaAir
|109385
|40.22
|39.54
|40.20+.92
|DevonE .80f
|86066
|50.04
|48.90
|49.40—.47
|DxSCBer
|96467
|27.76
|26.68
|27.03—.38
|DirSPBr
|145710
|15.55
|15.15
|15.17—.42
|DxSOXBr
|622855
|11.13
|10.33
|10.38—1.10
|DxBiotBll
|334557
|7.60
|7.03
|7.22+.20
|DxSOXBl
|526146
|24.68
|23.13
|24.60+2.20
|Dir30TrBul
|181204
|7.79
|7.53
|7.78+.07
|DrxSCBull .41e
|155028
|35.53
|34.16
|35.05+.44
|DrxSPBull
|64948
|84.41
|82.31
|84.34+2.13
|Disney
|123271
|93.23
|91.77
|93.14+1.21
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|98944
|12.71
|12.55
|12.61—.13
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|141104
|107.06
|105.56
|106.42—.97
|Farfetch
|86221
|5.94
|5.69
|5.76—.12
|FstHorizon .60
|110553
|11.100
|11.56
|11.81+.10
|FordM .60a
|445534
|13.89
|13.65
|13.78+.04
|FrptMcM .30
|107195
|38.19
|36.88
|37.82—.07
|fuboTV
|123965
|1.95
|1.82
|1.91+.11
|GameStps
|71286
|24.30
|22.74
|24.30+1.62
|Gap .60f
|70088
|9.80
|9.28
|9.74+.13
|GenMotors .36
|148985
|37.02
|36.26
|36.67+.44
|GinkgoBi
|372987
|2.03
|1.83
|1.95+.10
|HPInc 1.05
|88269
|30.54
|29.89
|30.44+.64
|Hallibrtn .64
|67181
|32.33
|31.52
|31.73—.61
|HPEnt .48
|141493
|16.28
|15.78
|16.28+.49
|iShBrazil .67e
|232588
|31.76
|31.29
|31.72+.12
|iShSilver
|122765
|22.12
|21.92
|22.08—.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|182874
|27.89
|27.74
|27.75—.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|252420
|39.99
|39.82
|39.94+.08
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|142292
|107.11
|106.42
|107.10+.34
|iShCorUSTr .33
|63495
|23.00
|22.91
|22.99+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|190062
|102.30
|101.12
|102.22+.30
|iSEafe 1.66e
|157035
|71.86
|71.59
|71.83+.31
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|306294
|74.80
|74.48
|74.64—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|265683
|186.68
|184.22
|185.80+.77
|Infosys .27
|94687
|15.84
|15.62
|15.81+.36
|Invesco .68f
|63606
|16.38
|15.89
|15.96—.18
|Invitae
|110337
|1.38
|1.18
|1.33+.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|98097
|49.66
|49.44
|49.62+.13
|ItauUnH
|174491
|5.72
|5.59
|5.62—.05
|JPMorgCh 4
|75961
|141.32
|139.76
|141.00—.01
|JohnJn 5.19f
|65102
|160.25
|158.73
|159.90—.11
|Keycorp .82f
|379456
|11.07
|9.83
|10.22—.46
|KindMorg 1.11f
|142669
|16.98
|16.81
|16.89—.14
|Kinrossg .12
|156214
|4.87
|4.79
|4.84—.01
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|140291
|28.12
|27.78
|27.81—.09
|LennarA 1.50f
|65549
|116.97
|113.92
|115.40+1.20
|LloydBkg .14e
|76008
|2.26
|2.22
|2.23—.02
|LumenTch
|196205
|1.88
|1.78
|1.83+.03
|Macys .66f
|127655
|16.22
|15.47
|16.11+.45
|MarathnO .40f
|130672
|23.62
|22.95
|23.25—.30
|MedProp 1.16
|147716
|9.34
|9.09
|9.21+.02
|Merck 2.92
|74684
|110.99
|108.60
|109.86—.85
|MorgStan 3.10
|70529
|87.64
|86.01
|87.44+1.23
|NYCmtyB .68
|95641
|11.08
|10.71
|10.98+.03
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|66177
|42.07
|41.28
|42.04+.58
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|75636
|74.47
|73.69
|73.98—.09
|NikeB 1.36
|79633
|106.85
|104.60
|106.83+.97
|NokiaCp .19e
|129109
|4.08
|3.99
|4.08+.08
|NorwCruis
|323375
|18.82
|17.58
|18.41+1.24
|NuHldg
|166963
|7.68
|7.50
|7.62+.13
|OcciPet .72f
|83074
|59.41
|58.58
|59.19—.13
|Oracle 1.60f
|381430
|117.51
|114.34
|116.43+6.58
|PG&ECp
|111277
|17.00
|16.79
|16.94+.06
|Palantir
|898340
|16.03
|15.33
|15.65+.63
|PetrbrsA
|185639
|12.72
|12.34
|12.68+.24
|Petrobras 2.87e
|294902
|14.05
|13.67
|13.98+.22
|Pfizer 1.60f
|283282
|40.07
|38.99
|39.90+.93
|PlanetLb
|80573
|3.69
|3.35
|3.49+.08
|PrUlCrd
|93893
|22.06
|21.20
|21.40—1.88
|ProShtQQQ
|190619
|11.12
|10.95
|10.96—.18
|ProShSP
|98569
|14.47
|14.34
|14.34—.13
|RegionsFn .80
|95168
|18.80
|18.00
|18.23—.24
|Roblox
|68310
|39.37
|38.22
|38.95+.26
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|114146
|32.95
|32.81
|32.95+.15
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|760413
|433.88
|430.17
|433.80+3.90
|SpdrBiot .44e
|73909
|90.18
|87.74
|88.61+.95
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|324616
|44.46
|42.69
|43.14—.32
|Salesforce
|115509
|220.39
|212.14
|213.69—1.62
|Schwab 1f
|112645
|55.04
|53.11
|53.97—1.03
|SentinOne
|114335
|16.09
|15.33
|15.74+1.19
|Shopifys
|231636
|65.62
|61.93
|65.01+3.65
|SnapIncA
|180657
|10.24
|10.02
|10.23+.14
|SwstAirl .72
|88343
|31.87
|30.97
|31.46+.84
|SwstnEngy
|126305
|5.26
|5.13
|5.21—.05
|Square
|61581
|65.65
|63.58
|64.20—.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|73210
|130.92
|129.84
|130.89+.47
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|113575
|73.27
|72.72
|73.09—.02
|SPEngy 2.04e
|181922
|81.36
|80.00
|80.55—.78
|SPDRFncl .46e
|336436
|33.27
|32.89
|33.14—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|99046
|103.31
|102.12
|103.13+.73
|SPTech .78e
|68919
|169.69
|166.81
|169.62+3.61
|SPUtil 1.55e
|114834
|66.62
|66.00
|66.27—.12
|StemInc
|76653
|6.18
|5.37
|6.16+.59
|Suncorg 1.32e
|64136
|30.08
|29.56
|29.73—.58
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|205558
|107.39
|104.31
|107.06+4.26
|Target 4.32f
|82366
|127.39
|125.08
|126.48—.51
|TevaPhrm
|66532
|7.38
|7.27
|7.31—.02
|ToastA
|88822
|23.25
|22.25
|23.18+1.32
|Transocn
|335393
|6.11
|5.69
|5.71—.53
|TruistFn 2.08
|180372
|33.09
|30.60
|31.95—.68
|UberTch
|159852
|41.75
|41.06
|41.74+.75
|UiPath
|82482
|17.81
|17.17
|17.69+.52
|UndrArm
|66328
|7.62
|7.34
|7.62+.19
|UtdMicro .59e
|65222
|8.70
|8.51
|8.69+.23
|USBancrp 1.92f
|155581
|33.35
|31.52
|32.16—.70
|USNGas
|153800
|6.26
|6.06
|6.24+.02
|UntySftw
|139900
|37.40
|35.56
|35.99—.31
|ValeSA 3.08e
|178983
|13.82
|13.62
|13.77—.27
|VanEGold .06e
|102541
|31.25
|30.78
|31.24+.16
|VangEmg 1.10e
|72459
|41.00
|40.86
|40.96+.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|80558
|46.34
|46.13
|46.32+.21
|VerizonCm 2.61
|140307
|35.78
|35.36
|35.61+.14
|VirgnGal
|107472
|4.27
|4.01
|4.19+.16
|Visa 1.80
|86207
|226.45
|223.63
|226.17+2.61
|Wayfair
|72337
|52.61
|49.73
|51.23—.87
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|194305
|42.76
|41.41
|41.83—.30
|WmsCos 1.79f
|80734
|30.66
|30.10
|30.56+.17
|Xpeng
|417230
|10.35
|9.63
|9.86+.99