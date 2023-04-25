April 25, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.51
|—
|.02
|Altria
|46.99
|+.32
|AmerenCp
|90.76
|+.04
|AmExpress
|156.12
|—4.47
|ArchDanM
|75.90
|—4.90
|AutoZone
|2678.34
|+1.22
|BPPLC
|39.57
|—
|.53
|Boeing
|202.19
|—3.58
|BristMySq
|70.24
|—
|.30
|Brunswick
|83.36
|—2.61
|CampbSoup
|54.67
|+1.18
|Chevron
|168.99
|—2.49
|Citigroup
|47.90
|—1.13
|CocaCola
|63.85
|—
|.10
|ConAgraBr
|38.14
|+.42
|ConocoPhil
|102.09
|—1.56
|Corning
|32.89
|—
|.77
|CurtissWright
|172.51
|—1.85
|DTEEnergy
|114.81
|+.47
|DeereCo
|379.47
|—8.57
|DillardsInc
|297.64—14.42
|Disney
|98.01
|—1.67
|DuPont
|67.99
|—2.56
|EmersonElec
|84.52
|—1.07
|Entergy
|108.77
|—
|.26
|ExxonMobil
|116.52
|—1.68
|FMCCorp
|122.03
|—1.76
|FirstEnergy
|41.14
|+.29
|FootLocker
|40.69
|—1.21
|FordMot
|11.77
|—
|.39
|GenDynam
|222.74
|—1.76
|GenlElec
|98.44
|—1.71
|GenMill
|88.50
|+.88
|HPInc
|29.26
|—
|.21
|Halliburton
|33.25
|—1.22
|Hershey
|262.98
|+1.98
|HomeDepot
|296.33
|—5.31
|IBM
|125.89
|+.49
|IntlPaper
|34.69
|—1.69
|JohnsonJn
|165.18
|+1.50
|KrogerCo
|47.97
|—
|.27
|LindsayCorp
|121.88
|—3.95
|LockheedM
|475.58
|—5.34
|LowesCos
|205.88
|—4.11
|MarathonOil
|23.74
|—
|.99
|McDonalds
|291.51
|—1.69
|NCRCorp
|21.21
|—
|.56
|Nucor
|147.95
|—7.09
|OGEEnergy
|37.93
|OccidentPet
|61.33
|—1.43
|ONEOK
|65.55
|—1.44
|PG&ECorp
|17.27
|+.13
|Pfizer
|39.33
|—
|.58
|ProctGamb
|156.39
|+.04
|RaythnTech
|101.09
|—1.37
|RexAmRescS
|28.36
|—
|.62
|RockwellAuto
|274.93
|—1.15
|Schlumbrg
|48.96
|—1.26
|SnapOn
|257.85
|—1.27
|Textron
|67.20
|—
|.80
|3MCo
|104.37
|—
|.69
|Timken
|76.35
|—2.12
|TraneTech
|178.84
|+1.11
|UnionPacif
|194.75
|—5.53
|USSteel
|24.18
|—1.05
|VerizonComm
|37.30
|+.20
|ViadCorp
|17.88
|—
|.67
|WalMart
|151.57
|—1.19
|WellsFargo
|40.55
|—
|.90
|WilliamsCos
|29.93
|—
|.40
|Winnebago
|57.88
|—1.08
|YumBrands
|137.81
|—1.09