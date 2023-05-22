May 22, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Grupo Televisa z
|A
|.0985
|5-30
|6-20
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|TransCode Therapeut
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/23.
|SeaChange Intl
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/23.
|Sigilon Therapeut
|x
|x- 1 for 13 reverse split, effective 5/23.
|INCREASED
|Advanced Drainage Sy
|Q
|.14
|6-1
|6-15
|Materion
|Q
|.13
|5-31
|6-15
|NACCO Industries A
|Q
|.2175
|5-31
|6-15
|SPECIAL
|Ohio Valley Banc
|.15
|5-30
|6-10
|REGULAR
|Agilent Tech
|Q
|.225
|7-3
|7-26
|Air Products & Chem
|Q
|1.75
|7-3
|8-14
|American Natl Bkshs
|Q
|.30
|6-2
|6-16
|Apple Hospitality RE
|Q
|.08
|5-31
|6-15
|Baker Hughes
|Q
|.19
|5-30
|6-9
|Brady Cl A
|Q
|.23
|7-10
|7-31
|C&F Financial
|Q
|.44
|6-15
|7-1
|Carter's
|Q
|.75
|5-30
|6-9
|Century Communities
|Q
|.23
|5-31
|6-14
|Choice Hotels Intl
|Q
|.2875
|7-5
|7-19
|Cisco Systems
|Q
|.39
|7-6
|7-26
|Community Bank Sys
|Q
|.44
|6-15
|7-10
|Everest Re Group
|Q
|1.65
|5-31
|6-16
|Foot Locker
|Q
|.40
|7-14
|7-28
|Hartford Financial
|Q
|.425
|6-1
|7-5
|Hawkins
|Q
|.15
|6-2
|6-16
|Hess Corp
|Q
|.4375
|6-15
|6-30
|HireQuest
|Q
|.06
|6-1
|6-15
|Home Depot
|Q
|2.09
|6-1
|6-15
|Investors Title
|Q
|.46
|6-15
|6-30
|Jack in the Box
|Q
|.44
|5-31
|6-13
|KBR Inc
|Q
|.135
|6-15
|7-14
|Kronos Worldwide
|Q
|.19
|6-5
|6-15
|LCI Industries
|Q
|1.05
|6-2
|6-16
|LINKBANCORP
|Q
|.075
|5-31
|6-15
|Mondelez Intl Cl A
|Q
|.385
|6-30
|7-14
|Nordstrom
|Q
|.19
|5-30
|6-14
|NOV
|Q
|.05
|6-16
|6-30
|Old Dominion Freight
|Q
|.40
|6-7
|6-21
|Old Point Financial
|Q
|.14
|6-7
|6-30
|PPL Corp
|Q
|.24
|6-9
|7-3
|Radian Group
|Q
|.225
|5-30
|6-14
|Republic Bncp KY A
|Q
|.374
|6-16
|7-21
|Richmond Mutual Bnc
|Q
|.14
|6-1
|6-15
|Rocky Brands
|Q
|.00
|0-0
|0-0
|Ross Stores
|Q
|.335
|6-6
|6-30
|SL Green Realty
|Q
|.2708
|5-31
|6-15
|Southwest Airlines
|Q
|.18
|6-21
|7-12
|SS&C Technologies
|Q
|.20
|6-1
|6-15
|State Street
|Q
|.63
|7-3
|7-13
|Travel & Leisure
|Q
|.45
|6-15
|6-30
|Trustco Bank
|Q
|.36
|6-2
|7-3
|United Fire Group
|Q
|.16
|6-2
|6-16
|Virtus Invt Ptnrs
|Q
|1.65
|7-31
|8-15
|Winnebago Industries
|Q
|.27
|6-14
|6-28
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.