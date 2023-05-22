BC-Dividends

AP NEWS
May 22, 2023 GMT
IRREGULAR
Grupo Televisa zA.09855-306-20
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
TransCode Therapeutx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/23.
SeaChange Intlx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 5/23.
Sigilon Therapeutx
x- 1 for 13 reverse split, effective 5/23.
INCREASED
Advanced Drainage SyQ.146-16-15
MaterionQ.135-316-15
NACCO Industries AQ.21755-316-15
SPECIAL
Ohio Valley Banc.155-306-10
REGULAR
Agilent TechQ.2257-37-26
Air Products &amp; ChemQ1.757-38-14
American Natl BkshsQ.306-26-16
Apple Hospitality REQ.085-316-15
Baker HughesQ.195-306-9
Brady Cl AQ.237-107-31
C&amp;F FinancialQ.446-157-1
Carter'sQ.755-306-9
Century CommunitiesQ.235-316-14
Choice Hotels IntlQ.28757-57-19
Cisco SystemsQ.397-67-26
Community Bank SysQ.446-157-10
Everest Re GroupQ1.655-316-16
Foot LockerQ.407-147-28
Hartford FinancialQ.4256-17-5
HawkinsQ.156-26-16
Hess CorpQ.43756-156-30
HireQuestQ.066-16-15
Home DepotQ2.096-16-15
Investors TitleQ.466-156-30
Jack in the BoxQ.445-316-13
KBR IncQ.1356-157-14
Kronos WorldwideQ.196-56-15
LCI IndustriesQ1.056-26-16
LINKBANCORPQ.0755-316-15
Mondelez Intl Cl AQ.3856-307-14
NordstromQ.195-306-14
NOVQ.056-166-30
Old Dominion FreightQ.406-76-21
Old Point FinancialQ.146-76-30
PPL CorpQ.246-97-3
Radian GroupQ.2255-306-14
Republic Bncp KY AQ.3746-167-21
Richmond Mutual BncQ.146-16-15
Rocky BrandsQ.000-00-0
Ross StoresQ.3356-66-30
SL Green RealtyQ.27085-316-15
Southwest AirlinesQ.186-217-12
SS&amp;C TechnologiesQ.206-16-15
State StreetQ.637-37-13
Travel &amp; LeisureQ.456-156-30
Trustco BankQ.366-27-3
United Fire GroupQ.166-26-16
Virtus Invt PtnrsQ1.657-318-15
Winnebago IndustriesQ.276-146-28
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
