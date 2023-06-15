AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Dividends

June 15, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
INCREASED
Berkley, WRQ.446-276-30
Host HotelsQ.156-307-17
TargetQ1.108-179-10
Trinity CapQ.486-307-14
SPECIAL
Trinity Cap.056-307-14
REGULAR
Agree RealtyM.2437-37-14
Bristol MyersQ.577-108-1
Washington Tr BcQ.567-37-13
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.