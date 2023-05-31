BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
May 31, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.73+.09
Altria44.42+.10
AmerenCp81.07+.93
AmExpress158.56+.55
ArchDanM70.65.78
AutoZone2386.84—67.80
BPPLC33.71—1.28
Boeing205.70+1.01
BristMySq64.44+.73
Brunswick75.50—1.72
CampbSoup50.55+.18
Chevron150.62—2.50
Citigroup44.32.38
CocaCola59.66.12
ConAgraBr34.87+.58
ConocoPhil99.30—1.90
Corning30.81.35
CurtissWright158.06.74
DTEEnergy107.60+1.16
DeereCo345.98—4.65
DillardsInc275.31—7.90
Disney87.96+.14
DuPont67.19—1.53
EmersonElec77.68.71
Entergy98.20+1.47
ExxonMobil102.18—1.86
FMCCorp104.08.13
FirstEnergy37.39+.39
FootLocker25.32.71
FordMot12.00.59
GenDynam204.18—1.06
GenlElec101.53.87
GenMill84.16+.89
HPInc29.06—1.87
Halliburton28.65—1.08
Hershey259.70+3.33
HomeDepot283.45—6.86
IBM128.59.89
IntlPaper29.44.70
JohnsonJn155.06+.69
KrogerCo45.33.63
LindsayCorp117.80—1.59
LockheedM444.01.96
LowesCos201.13—4.57
MarathonOil22.16.68
McDonalds285.11+.19
NCRCorp23.70.17
Nucor132.06.95
OGEEnergy35.28+.27
OccidentPet57.66.93
ONEOK56.66.71
PG&amp;ECorp16.94+.29
Pfizer38.02+1.01
ProctGamb142.50.68
RaythnTech92.14.68
RexAmRescS32.94—2.01
RockwellAuto278.60—8.19
Schlumbrg42.83—1.48
SnapOn248.86—7.79
Textron61.87—1.21
3MCo93.31—2.75
Timken71.55—2.84
TraneTech163.23—3.35
UnionPacif192.52—1.68
USSteel20.92.36
VerizonComm35.63+.73
ViadCorp23.22.12
WalMart146.87+.81
WellsFargo39.81—1.17
WilliamsCos28.66+.10
Winnebago55.64.72
YumBrands128.69+.90
