May 31, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.73
|+.09
|Altria
|44.42
|+.10
|AmerenCp
|81.07
|+.93
|AmExpress
|158.56
|+.55
|ArchDanM
|70.65
|—
|.78
|AutoZone
|2386.84—67.80
|BPPLC
|33.71
|—1.28
|Boeing
|205.70
|+1.01
|BristMySq
|64.44
|+.73
|Brunswick
|75.50
|—1.72
|CampbSoup
|50.55
|+.18
|Chevron
|150.62
|—2.50
|Citigroup
|44.32
|—
|.38
|CocaCola
|59.66
|—
|.12
|ConAgraBr
|34.87
|+.58
|ConocoPhil
|99.30
|—1.90
|Corning
|30.81
|—
|.35
|CurtissWright
|158.06
|—
|.74
|DTEEnergy
|107.60
|+1.16
|DeereCo
|345.98
|—4.65
|DillardsInc
|275.31
|—7.90
|Disney
|87.96
|+.14
|DuPont
|67.19
|—1.53
|EmersonElec
|77.68
|—
|.71
|Entergy
|98.20
|+1.47
|ExxonMobil
|102.18
|—1.86
|FMCCorp
|104.08
|—
|.13
|FirstEnergy
|37.39
|+.39
|FootLocker
|25.32
|—
|.71
|FordMot
|12.00
|—
|.59
|GenDynam
|204.18
|—1.06
|GenlElec
|101.53
|—
|.87
|GenMill
|84.16
|+.89
|HPInc
|29.06
|—1.87
|Halliburton
|28.65
|—1.08
|Hershey
|259.70
|+3.33
|HomeDepot
|283.45
|—6.86
|IBM
|128.59
|—
|.89
|IntlPaper
|29.44
|—
|.70
|JohnsonJn
|155.06
|+.69
|KrogerCo
|45.33
|—
|.63
|LindsayCorp
|117.80
|—1.59
|LockheedM
|444.01
|—
|.96
|LowesCos
|201.13
|—4.57
|MarathonOil
|22.16
|—
|.68
|McDonalds
|285.11
|+.19
|NCRCorp
|23.70
|—
|.17
|Nucor
|132.06
|—
|.95
|OGEEnergy
|35.28
|+.27
|OccidentPet
|57.66
|—
|.93
|ONEOK
|56.66
|—
|.71
|PG&ECorp
|16.94
|+.29
|Pfizer
|38.02
|+1.01
|ProctGamb
|142.50
|—
|.68
|RaythnTech
|92.14
|—
|.68
|RexAmRescS
|32.94
|—2.01
|RockwellAuto
|278.60
|—8.19
|Schlumbrg
|42.83
|—1.48
|SnapOn
|248.86
|—7.79
|Textron
|61.87
|—1.21
|3MCo
|93.31
|—2.75
|Timken
|71.55
|—2.84
|TraneTech
|163.23
|—3.35
|UnionPacif
|192.52
|—1.68
|USSteel
|20.92
|—
|.36
|VerizonComm
|35.63
|+.73
|ViadCorp
|23.22
|—
|.12
|WalMart
|146.87
|+.81
|WellsFargo
|39.81
|—1.17
|WilliamsCos
|28.66
|+.10
|Winnebago
|55.64
|—
|.72
|YumBrands
|128.69
|+.90