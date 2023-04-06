AP NEWS
BC-Weekly Stox in Spotlight

April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,
WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
38.226.21DxSOXBl272,868,29418.1615.0915.66—2.64
457.83348.11S&amp;P500ETF
262,582,196411.92405.68409.19—.20
27.503.77AMCEnt248,102,8775.163.884.90—.11
16.7310.61FordM205,076,86012.8512.2212.33—.27
41.1426.32BkofAm202,987,29228.9827.4627.84—.76
38.3629.59SPDRFncl191,845,02232.3431.6631.99—.16
6.28.65AMCEntpf174,779,0881.781.451.49+.02
89.5916.27DxSOXBr
166,301,90819.6416.4418.94+2.66
82.5870.40iShiBxHYB162,800,76375.3074.2974.84—.71
19.564.06DxBiotBll149,044,8865.184.634.97+.06
22.8414.46AT&amp;TInc136,693,56019.9319.2019.65+.68
21.506.11Carnival131,987,06410.129.549.73—.42
34.8320.87iShChinaLC131,229,06129.5728.7529.29—.24
14.865.84Palantir124,750,6768.657.798.09—.36
17.7113.89ProShSP123,374,43615.1514.9015.03+.03
86.6345.00Schwab120,972,56853.5948.3649.35—3.03
34.506.32USNGas117,702,2066.946.326.41—.53
209.43162.50iShR2K115,629,654179.78172.53173.89—4.51
171.0911.52FstRepBk115,158,49514.7513.1114.03+.04
41.6121.52VanEGold115,051,65334.7032.2434.43+2.08
—————————
