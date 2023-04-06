April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly Stox in Spotlight
|BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,
|WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
|HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|38.226.21DxSOXBl
|272,868,294
|18.16
|15.09
|15.66—2.64
|457.83348.11S&P500ETF
|262,582,196
|411.92
|405.68
|409.19—.20
|27.503.77AMCEnt
|248,102,877
|5.16
|3.88
|4.90—.11
|16.7310.61FordM
|205,076,860
|12.85
|12.22
|12.33—.27
|41.1426.32BkofAm
|202,987,292
|28.98
|27.46
|27.84—.76
|38.3629.59SPDRFncl
|191,845,022
|32.34
|31.66
|31.99—.16
|6.28.65AMCEntpf
|174,779,088
|1.78
|1.45
|1.49+.02
|89.5916.27DxSOXBr
|166,301,908
|19.64
|16.44
|18.94+2.66
|82.5870.40iShiBxHYB
|162,800,763
|75.30
|74.29
|74.84—.71
|19.564.06DxBiotBll
|149,044,886
|5.18
|4.63
|4.97+.06
|22.8414.46AT&TInc
|136,693,560
|19.93
|19.20
|19.65+.68
|21.506.11Carnival
|131,987,064
|10.12
|9.54
|9.73—.42
|34.8320.87iShChinaLC
|131,229,061
|29.57
|28.75
|29.29—.24
|14.865.84Palantir
|124,750,676
|8.65
|7.79
|8.09—.36
|17.7113.89ProShSP
|123,374,436
|15.15
|14.90
|15.03+.03
|86.6345.00Schwab
|120,972,568
|53.59
|48.36
|49.35—3.03
|34.506.32USNGas
|117,702,206
|6.94
|6.32
|6.41—.53
|209.43162.50iShR2K
|115,629,654
|179.78
|172.53
|173.89—4.51
|171.0911.52FstRepBk
|115,158,495
|14.75
|13.11
|14.03+.04
|41.6121.52VanEGold
|115,051,653
|34.70
|32.24
|34.43+2.08
|—————————