BC-150-actives-n

May 19, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt482465.094.964.99—.08
AT&amp;TInc 1.1111597016.6516.4916.50—.06
Alibaba12035784.5983.4883.95—1.82
Ambev .05e606512.912.862.88—.03
AEagleOut .72f3566213.2312.2412.28—1.12
AnteroRes 13078824.5923.9524.22+.51
ArchrAvi315113.373.103.26+.11
ArkInnova .78e7739439.3038.4338.69—.43
BPPLC 1.44f4426836.4035.8735.99+.03
BRFSA447381.751.611.71+.07
BcoBrad .04a1128633.253.173.24+.06
BkofAm .8817425428.6728.0328.11—.36
Barclay .15e451948.007.927.97+.05
BarrickGld 2.82e
6199618.1617.7617.98+.17
BauschHl384308.958.328.41—.16
BrghtHl567950.34.22.23+.04
BrMySq 2.16f3402466.3565.7065.81+.11
CNHIndl .39e5441914.4814.0014.12+.11
Carnival13561811.2210.8610.89—.40
CarvanaA6790812.4110.9811.01—.95
Catalent8399037.9133.7836.78+4.64
ChrgePt343688.267.978.01—.18
Chevron 6.04f
28480156.44153.99154.70+.69
Citigroup 2.045033246.7345.7645.82—.57
ClevCliffs3131115.5014.9715.04—.33
CocaCola 1.84f3965063.1062.7062.72—.08
CredSuiss 1.22e74740.89.88.88+.01
Deere 5f42556393.00363.11364.17—6.35
DeltaAir4044036.0035.0135.35—.54
DevonE .80f3526249.5948.8249.07+.79
DxSCBer6818532.7830.9932.51+.80
DirSPBr15643816.9316.5216.80+.10
DxSOXBr23668616.5516.0416.36+.38
DxGlMBr307046.396.046.22—.11
DirSPXBr2847615.3515.2315.31+.03
DxBiotBll1671026.756.466.57+.15
DxSOXBl32188017.6417.0617.27—.40
Dir30TrBul1843417.717.507.66—.07
DrxSCBull .41e
7109931.3729.6529.91—.76
DrxSPBull4818177.7175.8676.46—.45
Disney6706093.0091.7591.79—1.97
EQTCorp .602968437.5036.7436.92+.08
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f2854512.8412.7012.76+.04
EquitMid .60e445015.995.825.86—.08
ExxonMbl 3.64
47018107.05105.82106.23+.46
Farfetch5498255.684.995.13+.79
FstHorizon .603067111.1010.6610.76—.24
FlowrsFds .884263826.9125.1025.77—3.07
FootLockr 1.60
27593531.9629.8830.18—11.34
FordM .60a19013511.7711.5411.60—.04
FrptMcM .304215736.2435.4335.51—.18
fuboTV364351.871.761.79—.05
Gap .60f328408.027.707.71—.40
GenMotors .364825733.1732.5032.61—.30
Gerdau .50r432844.804.724.76—.08
GinkgoBi513651.351.271.29—.04
Hallibrtn .64f3212630.6029.9030.05+.18
Hanesbds .60297844.183.983.99—.24
HPEnt .487357414.5014.3314.34—.08
HudsPacP 1296764.764.454.57+.07
iShBrazil .67e11164230.0529.6629.89—.04
iShSilver13151522.0621.5821.91+.35
iShChinaLC .87e
10776827.9727.8127.85—.20
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
3278198.4498.0098.32+.02
iShEMkts .59e12639139.0938.9338.97+.02
iShiBoxIG 3.87
123347106.90106.50106.80+.06
iSh20yrT 3.05
119487101.86100.93101.65—.18
iSEafe 1.66e5525173.8473.4973.59+.36
iShiBxHYB 5.09
11206174.3674.0774.18+.06
iShR2K 1.77e
150999178.89175.25175.81—1.39
Infosys .273660115.4015.2415.31+.16
Invitae378211.161.081.10—.05
iShJapan4935660.9760.6660.87+.01
iShCorEM .95e3574948.5248.3548.39+.01
ItauUnH865515.365.295.33—.11
JPMorgCh 460190140.49138.26138.57—.93
Keycorp .82f10437410.169.629.71—.35
KindMorg 1.11f3666316.6816.4516.50—.02
Kinrossg .12753025.164.975.11—.01
Kohls 24501920.4218.6118.67—2.02
KrSChIn 2.58e
5538126.8526.5126.52—.32
LloydBkg .14e575032.312.292.29
LumenTch319102.502.402.40—.11
Macys .66f8727915.6114.7714.81—1.07
MarathnO .40f4366423.4922.9623.06+.01
MedProp 1.16662297.897.517.60—.19
MorgStan 3.104355284.4282.4582.72—1.78
NYCmtyB .686164511.1810.7310.82—.19
NewmntCp 1.60m
3030144.1843.1143.68+.41
NikeB 1.3664203115.49113.10114.28—4.59
NokiaCp .19e906984.104.054.08+.07
NorwCruis5120614.5414.0514.07—.46
NuHldg2204206.596.376.57+.18
OcciPet .72f8705260.2358.9759.11+.86
OnHldg4670427.2926.1026.89—.62
PG&amp;ECp9307716.8716.5516.71+.15
Palantir95659212.4111.5212.02+.28
PermResn337449.729.419.52+.23
Petrobras 2.87e5346311.8211.6711.76+.05
Pfizer 1.60f10075436.8936.5236.65+.17
Pinterest4005022.8422.3422.65+.19
PrVixST440817.246.917.18+.18
PrUlSP5003655640.9439.9740.27—.27
ProShtQQQ29902011.7411.6411.70+.03
ProShSP13980414.8414.7214.80+.03
PrUShSP3487638.9038.2838.70+.15
PrUShD33285826.2925.5826.14+.32
RangeRs .083006130.2729.7530.01+.52
Roblox5306441.0439.6239.71—2.36
SpdrGold43797184.34181.81183.49+1.65
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
468559420.72417.35418.40—.83
SpdrBiot .44e3222786.1784.9685.44+.71
SpdLgTr3181129.7229.4629.67—.05
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
17818440.3638.5138.76—1.16
SpdrRetl .49e3524461.2359.3459.39—2.30
Schlmbrg 1f3289945.7645.0245.25+.40
Schwab 1f5315552.2251.1251.37—.38
Shopifys5483461.0559.9360.35—.51
SnapIncA891519.739.489.68—.02
Snowflake
32048182.46176.61179.01—5.30
SwstnEngy957285.535.395.47+.05
SPHlthC 1.01e
45381132.19130.94131.36+.66
SPCnSt 1.28e4502576.1275.5975.67—.20
SPEngy 2.04e8868180.2679.1979.54+.51
SPDRFncl .46e
17402032.9232.4632.56—.18
SPInds 1.12e44637100.8999.2799.55—.47
SPUtil 1.55e5948666.8966.1566.19—.02
TALEduc571805.865.635.83+.07
TaiwSemi 1.56e3793792.3291.5691.94—.72
TevaPhrm5690008.367.968.06—.21
Transocn637646.035.845.93+.13
TruistFn 2.085253930.2028.8929.17—.67
2xLongs596989.738.889.59+.45
UberTch8421139.4939.0439.21—.04
UndrArm480067.457.237.26—.36
UnArCwi376246.926.736.76—.32
USBancrp 1.92f5080730.8929.7529.87—.62
USNGas1138997.727.507.66+.18
VFCorp 1.20m6276919.1619.0519.12—1.66
ValeSA 3.08e7154814.0113.8713.93—.17
VanEGold .06e9384332.5831.7432.15+.27
VangEmg 1.10e3692439.9939.8439.88—.04
VangFTSE 1.10e
3156546.5046.2746.34+.22
VerizonCm 2.615494136.5236.1336.20+.07
VirgnGal398664.524.274.32—.17
WalMart 2.28
33952151.46149.11149.74—1.73
WeWork164614.27.23.23—.03
WellsFargo 1.20f
7212640.4639.6239.83—.38
WstnAlliB 1.443896635.8332.7033.03—2.15
Xpeng592509.258.979.02—.12
—————————
