May 19, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|48246
|5.09
|4.96
|4.99—.08
|AT&TInc 1.11
|115970
|16.65
|16.49
|16.50—.06
|Alibaba
|120357
|84.59
|83.48
|83.95—1.82
|Ambev .05e
|60651
|2.91
|2.86
|2.88—.03
|AEagleOut .72f
|35662
|13.23
|12.24
|12.28—1.12
|AnteroRes 1
|30788
|24.59
|23.95
|24.22+.51
|ArchrAvi
|31511
|3.37
|3.10
|3.26+.11
|ArkInnova .78e
|77394
|39.30
|38.43
|38.69—.43
|BPPLC 1.44f
|44268
|36.40
|35.87
|35.99+.03
|BRFSA
|44738
|1.75
|1.61
|1.71+.07
|BcoBrad .04a
|112863
|3.25
|3.17
|3.24+.06
|BkofAm .88
|174254
|28.67
|28.03
|28.11—.36
|Barclay .15e
|45194
|8.00
|7.92
|7.97+.05
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|61996
|18.16
|17.76
|17.98+.17
|BauschHl
|38430
|8.95
|8.32
|8.41—.16
|BrghtHl
|567950
|.34
|.22
|.23+.04
|BrMySq 2.16f
|34024
|66.35
|65.70
|65.81+.11
|CNHIndl .39e
|54419
|14.48
|14.00
|14.12+.11
|Carnival
|135618
|11.22
|10.86
|10.89—.40
|CarvanaA
|67908
|12.41
|10.98
|11.01—.95
|Catalent
|83990
|37.91
|33.78
|36.78+4.64
|ChrgePt
|34368
|8.26
|7.97
|8.01—.18
|Chevron 6.04f
|28480
|156.44
|153.99
|154.70+.69
|Citigroup 2.04
|50332
|46.73
|45.76
|45.82—.57
|ClevCliffs
|31311
|15.50
|14.97
|15.04—.33
|CocaCola 1.84f
|39650
|63.10
|62.70
|62.72—.08
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|74740
|.89
|.88
|.88+.01
|Deere 5f
|42556
|393.00
|363.11
|364.17—6.35
|DeltaAir
|40440
|36.00
|35.01
|35.35—.54
|DevonE .80f
|35262
|49.59
|48.82
|49.07+.79
|DxSCBer
|68185
|32.78
|30.99
|32.51+.80
|DirSPBr
|156438
|16.93
|16.52
|16.80+.10
|DxSOXBr
|236686
|16.55
|16.04
|16.36+.38
|DxGlMBr
|30704
|6.39
|6.04
|6.22—.11
|DirSPXBr
|28476
|15.35
|15.23
|15.31+.03
|DxBiotBll
|167102
|6.75
|6.46
|6.57+.15
|DxSOXBl
|321880
|17.64
|17.06
|17.27—.40
|Dir30TrBul
|184341
|7.71
|7.50
|7.66—.07
|DrxSCBull .41e
|71099
|31.37
|29.65
|29.91—.76
|DrxSPBull
|48181
|77.71
|75.86
|76.46—.45
|Disney
|67060
|93.00
|91.75
|91.79—1.97
|EQTCorp .60
|29684
|37.50
|36.74
|36.92+.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|28545
|12.84
|12.70
|12.76+.04
|EquitMid .60e
|44501
|5.99
|5.82
|5.86—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|47018
|107.05
|105.82
|106.23+.46
|Farfetch
|549825
|5.68
|4.99
|5.13+.79
|FstHorizon .60
|30671
|11.10
|10.66
|10.76—.24
|FlowrsFds .88
|42638
|26.91
|25.10
|25.77—3.07
|FootLockr 1.60
|275935
|31.96
|29.88
|30.18—11.34
|FordM .60a
|190135
|11.77
|11.54
|11.60—.04
|FrptMcM .30
|42157
|36.24
|35.43
|35.51—.18
|fuboTV
|36435
|1.87
|1.76
|1.79—.05
|Gap .60f
|32840
|8.02
|7.70
|7.71—.40
|GenMotors .36
|48257
|33.17
|32.50
|32.61—.30
|Gerdau .50r
|43284
|4.80
|4.72
|4.76—.08
|GinkgoBi
|51365
|1.35
|1.27
|1.29—.04
|Hallibrtn .64f
|32126
|30.60
|29.90
|30.05+.18
|Hanesbds .60
|29784
|4.18
|3.98
|3.99—.24
|HPEnt .48
|73574
|14.50
|14.33
|14.34—.08
|HudsPacP 1
|29676
|4.76
|4.45
|4.57+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|111642
|30.05
|29.66
|29.89—.04
|iShSilver
|131515
|22.06
|21.58
|21.91+.35
|iShChinaLC .87e
|107768
|27.97
|27.81
|27.85—.20
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|32781
|98.44
|98.00
|98.32+.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|126391
|39.09
|38.93
|38.97+.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|123347
|106.90
|106.50
|106.80+.06
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|119487
|101.86
|100.93
|101.65—.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|55251
|73.84
|73.49
|73.59+.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|112061
|74.36
|74.07
|74.18+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|150999
|178.89
|175.25
|175.81—1.39
|Infosys .27
|36601
|15.40
|15.24
|15.31+.16
|Invitae
|37821
|1.16
|1.08
|1.10—.05
|iShJapan
|49356
|60.97
|60.66
|60.87+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|35749
|48.52
|48.35
|48.39+.01
|ItauUnH
|86551
|5.36
|5.29
|5.33—.11
|JPMorgCh 4
|60190
|140.49
|138.26
|138.57—.93
|Keycorp .82f
|104374
|10.16
|9.62
|9.71—.35
|KindMorg 1.11f
|36663
|16.68
|16.45
|16.50—.02
|Kinrossg .12
|75302
|5.16
|4.97
|5.11—.01
|Kohls 2
|45019
|20.42
|18.61
|18.67—2.02
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|55381
|26.85
|26.51
|26.52—.32
|LloydBkg .14e
|57503
|2.31
|2.29
|2.29
|LumenTch
|31910
|2.50
|2.40
|2.40—.11
|Macys .66f
|87279
|15.61
|14.77
|14.81—1.07
|MarathnO .40f
|43664
|23.49
|22.96
|23.06+.01
|MedProp 1.16
|66229
|7.89
|7.51
|7.60—.19
|MorgStan 3.10
|43552
|84.42
|82.45
|82.72—1.78
|NYCmtyB .68
|61645
|11.18
|10.73
|10.82—.19
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|30301
|44.18
|43.11
|43.68+.41
|NikeB
|1.36
|64203
|115.49
|113.10
|114.28—4.59
|NokiaCp .19e
|90698
|4.10
|4.05
|4.08+.07
|NorwCruis
|51206
|14.54
|14.05
|14.07—.46
|NuHldg
|220420
|6.59
|6.37
|6.57+.18
|OcciPet .72f
|87052
|60.23
|58.97
|59.11+.86
|OnHldg
|46704
|27.29
|26.10
|26.89—.62
|PG&ECp
|93077
|16.87
|16.55
|16.71+.15
|Palantir
|956592
|12.41
|11.52
|12.02+.28
|PermResn
|33744
|9.72
|9.41
|9.52+.23
|Petrobras 2.87e
|53463
|11.82
|11.67
|11.76+.05
|Pfizer 1.60f
|100754
|36.89
|36.52
|36.65+.17
|40050
|22.84
|22.34
|22.65+.19
|PrVixST
|44081
|7.24
|6.91
|7.18+.18
|PrUlSP500
|36556
|40.94
|39.97
|40.27—.27
|ProShtQQQ
|299020
|11.74
|11.64
|11.70+.03
|ProShSP
|139804
|14.84
|14.72
|14.80+.03
|PrUShSP
|34876
|38.90
|38.28
|38.70+.15
|PrUShD3
|32858
|26.29
|25.58
|26.14+.32
|RangeRs .08
|30061
|30.27
|29.75
|30.01+.52
|Roblox
|53064
|41.04
|39.62
|39.71—2.36
|SpdrGold
|43797
|184.34
|181.81
|183.49+1.65
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|468559
|420.72
|417.35
|418.40—.83
|SpdrBiot .44e
|32227
|86.17
|84.96
|85.44+.71
|SpdLgTr
|31811
|29.72
|29.46
|29.67—.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|178184
|40.36
|38.51
|38.76—1.16
|SpdrRetl .49e
|35244
|61.23
|59.34
|59.39—2.30
|Schlmbrg 1f
|32899
|45.76
|45.02
|45.25+.40
|Schwab 1f
|53155
|52.22
|51.12
|51.37—.38
|Shopifys
|54834
|61.05
|59.93
|60.35—.51
|SnapIncA
|89151
|9.73
|9.48
|9.68—.02
|Snowflake
|32048
|182.46
|176.61
|179.01—5.30
|SwstnEngy
|95728
|5.53
|5.39
|5.47+.05
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|45381
|132.19
|130.94
|131.36+.66
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|45025
|76.12
|75.59
|75.67—.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|88681
|80.26
|79.19
|79.54+.51
|SPDRFncl .46e
|174020
|32.92
|32.46
|32.56—.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|44637
|100.89
|99.27
|99.55—.47
|SPUtil 1.55e
|59486
|66.89
|66.15
|66.19—.02
|TALEduc
|57180
|5.86
|5.63
|5.83+.07
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|37937
|92.32
|91.56
|91.94—.72
|TevaPhrm
|569000
|8.36
|7.96
|8.06—.21
|Transocn
|63764
|6.03
|5.84
|5.93+.13
|TruistFn 2.08
|52539
|30.20
|28.89
|29.17—.67
|2xLongs
|59698
|9.73
|8.88
|9.59+.45
|UberTch
|84211
|39.49
|39.04
|39.21—.04
|UndrArm
|48006
|7.45
|7.23
|7.26—.36
|UnArCwi
|37624
|6.92
|6.73
|6.76—.32
|USBancrp 1.92f
|50807
|30.89
|29.75
|29.87—.62
|USNGas
|113899
|7.72
|7.50
|7.66+.18
|VFCorp 1.20m
|62769
|19.16
|19.05
|19.12—1.66
|ValeSA 3.08e
|71548
|14.01
|13.87
|13.93—.17
|VanEGold .06e
|93843
|32.58
|31.74
|32.15+.27
|VangEmg 1.10e
|36924
|39.99
|39.84
|39.88—.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|31565
|46.50
|46.27
|46.34+.22
|VerizonCm 2.61
|54941
|36.52
|36.13
|36.20+.07
|VirgnGal
|39866
|4.52
|4.27
|4.32—.17
|WalMart 2.28
|33952
|151.46
|149.11
|149.74—1.73
|WeWork
|164614
|.27
|.23
|.23—.03
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|72126
|40.46
|39.62
|39.83—.38
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|38966
|35.83
|32.70
|33.03—2.15
|Xpeng
|59250
|9.25
|8.97
|9.02—.12
|—————————