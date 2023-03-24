AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

March 24, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc18.61+.15
Altria43.97+.51
AmerenCp84.04+3.43
AmExpress159.78—2.98
ArchDanM76.61+1.48
AutoZone2329.40+21.58
BPPLC35.88.60
Boeing197.53.37
BristMySq67.68+.70
Brunswick77.11.53
CampbSoup54.54+1.04
Chevron156.06+1.54
Citigroup43.11.34
CocaCola60.90+.98
ConAgraBr37.21+.64
ConocoPhil95.43.99
Corning32.85+.19
CurtissWright169.93+2.80
DTEEnergy106.75+4.09
DeereCo386.50—5.35
DillardsInc301.95—3.16
Disney94.08—1.75
DuPont68.60+.24
EmersonElec82.89.21
Entergy103.69+3.34
ExxonMobil103.53+.12
FMCCorp117.69+.73
FirstEnergy39.17+1.42
FootLocker37.98+.25
FordMot11.51+.09
GenDynam223.50+3.39
GenlElec91.37.22
GenMill84.80+2.65
HPInc27.72
Halliburton29.60+.18
Hershey247.86+3.88
HomeDepot283.02.89
IBM125.29+1.92
IntlPaper34.48+.37
JohnsonJn152.65+1.52
KrogerCo49.05+.53
LindsayCorp147.18+1.47
LockheedM474.54+6.64
LowesCos189.46.23
MarathonOil22.16+.16
McDonalds271.33+1.71
NCRCorp21.86+.09
Nucor148.65+.65
OGEEnergy35.67+1.21
OccidentPet58.18.30
ONEOK59.48+.84
PG&amp;ECorp15.64+.35
Pfizer40.39+.21
ProctGamb146.72+2.93
RaythnTech96.44+.44
RexAmRescS28.24.07
RockwellAuto277.60.82
Schlumbrg44.57.91
SnapOn234.39+.64
Textron67.74+.40
3MCo101.14+.14
Timken76.19.87
TraneTech182.07.84
UnionPacif188.51+2.31
USSteel25.00
VerizonComm37.66+.29
ViadCorp19.21.35
WalMart141.80+1.15
WellsFargo36.23.38
WilliamsCos28.74+.44
Winnebago54.82—1.18
YumBrands127.83+.15
