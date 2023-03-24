BC-KX-STOX-Final

March 24, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.61
|+.15
|Altria
|43.97
|+.51
|AmerenCp
|84.04
|+3.43
|AmExpress
|159.78
|—2.98
|ArchDanM
|76.61
|+1.48
|AutoZone
|2329.40+21.58
|BPPLC
|35.88
|—
|.60
|Boeing
|197.53
|—
|.37
|BristMySq
|67.68
|+.70
|Brunswick
|77.11
|—
|.53
|CampbSoup
|54.54
|+1.04
|Chevron
|156.06
|+1.54
|Citigroup
|43.11
|—
|.34
|CocaCola
|60.90
|+.98
|ConAgraBr
|37.21
|+.64
|ConocoPhil
|95.43
|—
|.99
|Corning
|32.85
|+.19
|CurtissWright
|169.93
|+2.80
|DTEEnergy
|106.75
|+4.09
|DeereCo
|386.50
|—5.35
|DillardsInc
|301.95
|—3.16
|Disney
|94.08
|—1.75
|DuPont
|68.60
|+.24
|EmersonElec
|82.89
|—
|.21
|Entergy
|103.69
|+3.34
|ExxonMobil
|103.53
|+.12
|FMCCorp
|117.69
|+.73
|FirstEnergy
|39.17
|+1.42
|FootLocker
|37.98
|+.25
|FordMot
|11.51
|+.09
|GenDynam
|223.50
|+3.39
|GenlElec
|91.37
|—
|.22
|GenMill
|84.80
|+2.65
|HPInc
|27.72
|Halliburton
|29.60
|+.18
|Hershey
|247.86
|+3.88
|HomeDepot
|283.02
|—
|.89
|IBM
|125.29
|+1.92
|IntlPaper
|34.48
|+.37
|JohnsonJn
|152.65
|+1.52
|KrogerCo
|49.05
|+.53
|LindsayCorp
|147.18
|+1.47
|LockheedM
|474.54
|+6.64
|LowesCos
|189.46
|—
|.23
|MarathonOil
|22.16
|+.16
|McDonalds
|271.33
|+1.71
|NCRCorp
|21.86
|+.09
|Nucor
|148.65
|+.65
|OGEEnergy
|35.67
|+1.21
|OccidentPet
|58.18
|—
|.30
|ONEOK
|59.48
|+.84
|PG&ECorp
|15.64
|+.35
|Pfizer
|40.39
|+.21
|ProctGamb
|146.72
|+2.93
|RaythnTech
|96.44
|+.44
|RexAmRescS
|28.24
|—
|.07
|RockwellAuto
|277.60
|—
|.82
|Schlumbrg
|44.57
|—
|.91
|SnapOn
|234.39
|+.64
|Textron
|67.74
|+.40
|3MCo
|101.14
|+.14
|Timken
|76.19
|—
|.87
|TraneTech
|182.07
|—
|.84
|UnionPacif
|188.51
|+2.31
|USSteel
|25.00
|VerizonComm
|37.66
|+.29
|ViadCorp
|19.21
|—
|.35
|WalMart
|141.80
|+1.15
|WellsFargo
|36.23
|—
|.38
|WilliamsCos
|28.74
|+.44
|Winnebago
|54.82
|—1.18
|YumBrands
|127.83
|+.15