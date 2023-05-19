BC-150-actives-e

May 19, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|17296
|5.09
|4.99
|5.03—.04
|AT&TInc 1.11
|39319
|16.65
|16.56
|16.61+.06
|Alibaba
|54239
|84.93
|83.48
|84.34—1.43
|AEagleOut .72f
|10099
|13.23
|12.55
|12.69—.70
|AnteroRes 1
|8985
|24.33
|23.95
|24.20+.49
|ArchrAvi
|9411
|3.33
|3.18
|3.26+.11
|Arconic
|8253
|28.90
|28.85
|28.87—.02
|ArkInnova .78e
|26652
|39.30
|38.91
|39.11—.01
|BPPLC 1.44f
|12924
|36.40
|36.18
|36.25+.29
|BRFSA
|8191
|1.67
|1.61
|1.67+.03
|BcoBrad .04a
|9521
|3.20
|3.17
|3.18
|BkofAm .88
|61116
|28.65
|28.42
|28.60+.13
|Barclay .15e
|12824
|7.99
|7.94
|7.98+.06
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|13317
|17.95
|17.76
|17.89+.08
|BauschHl
|17321
|8.95
|8.57
|8.66+.10
|BlueApr
|10590
|.70
|.61
|.62—.05
|BrghtHl
|368087
|.34
|.25
|.26+.08
|BrMySq 2.16f
|15688
|66.35
|65.70
|66.16+.46
|CBREGrp
|14200
|77.60
|77.06
|77.54+.73
|CNHIndl .39e
|9479
|14.48
|14.27
|14.37+.36
|CanoHl
|11937
|1.36
|1.32
|1.33+.02
|Carnival
|37892
|11.22
|11.10
|11.17—.11
|CarvanaA
|21868
|12.41
|11.63
|11.65—.31
|Catalent
|31494
|36.98
|33.78
|36.58+4.44
|Cemigpf .22r
|8350
|2.39
|2.37
|2.37—.01
|ChrgePt
|8201
|8.25
|8.09
|8.25+.07
|Chevron 6.04f
|11144
|156.44
|154.72
|156.28+2.27
|Citigroup 2.04
|17884
|46.73
|46.43
|46.61+.22
|ClevCliffs
|10019
|15.50
|15.16
|15.22—.15
|CocaCola 1.84f
|14613
|63.10
|62.82
|62.96+.16
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|26624
|.89
|.88
|.88+.02
|DWavQntn
|8929
|.58
|.51
|.55—.06
|DXCTch
|9807
|25.25
|23.18
|24.89+1.05
|Deere 5f
|13831
|393.00
|379.33
|387.84+17.32
|DeltaAir
|8853
|36.00
|35.52
|35.67—.22
|DevonE .80f
|10686
|49.39
|48.82
|49.28+1.00
|DxSCBer
|17179
|31.50
|30.99
|31.37—.34
|DirSPBr
|39894
|16.64
|16.52
|16.55—.16
|DxSOXBr
|98855
|16.44
|16.04
|16.29+.31
|DirSPXBr
|8577
|15.26
|15.23
|15.24—.05
|DxBiotBll
|71865
|6.75
|6.56
|6.70+.28
|DxSOXBl
|128119
|17.64
|17.20
|17.36—.31
|Dir30TrBul
|71309
|7.58
|7.50
|7.55—.18
|DrxSCBull .41e
|19644
|31.37
|30.88
|31.00+.33
|DrxSPBull
|12305
|77.71
|77.21
|77.61+.70
|Disney
|29652
|93.00
|91.79
|92.22—1.55
|DomEngy 2.67
|8197
|53.21
|52.90
|53.12+.44
|EQTCorp .60
|9059
|37.48
|36.96
|37.14+.30
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|8418
|12.78
|12.70
|12.78+.06
|EquitMid .60e
|12298
|5.99
|5.85
|5.90—.03
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|17686
|107.03
|106.20
|106.99+1.22
|Farfetch
|283396
|5.68
|5.15
|5.62+1.28
|FlowrsFds .88
|12184
|26.91
|25.10
|26.54—2.31
|FootLockr 1.60
|101457
|31.96
|30.30
|31.15—10.38
|FordM .60a
|51414
|11.77
|11.65
|11.74+.10
|FrptMcM .30
|17174
|36.24
|35.92
|36.01+.33
|fuboTV
|10482
|1.87
|1.82
|1.83—.01
|Gap .60f
|12383
|8.02
|7.73
|7.85—.26
|GenElec .32
|9920
|105.78
|104.20
|105.07+1.06
|GenMotors .36
|13530
|33.17
|32.96
|33.04+.14
|GinkgoBi
|14788
|1.35
|1.31
|1.33+.01
|HPEnt .48
|12457
|14.50
|14.36
|14.43+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|24960
|29.85
|29.66
|29.75—.18
|iShSilver
|14539
|21.77
|21.65
|21.75+.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|46274
|27.97
|27.82
|27.90—.16
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|10263
|98.14
|98.00
|98.08—.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|28289
|39.09
|38.99
|39.02+.07
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|21742
|106.75
|106.50
|106.67—.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|36630
|101.28
|100.93
|101.17—.66
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15874
|73.73
|73.49
|73.68+.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|29248
|74.28
|74.17
|74.25+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|32937
|178.62
|177.65
|177.88+.69
|Infosys .27
|9186
|15.36
|15.24
|15.32+.17
|Invitae
|12800
|1.16
|1.09
|1.11—.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|9697
|48.52
|48.41
|48.44+.06
|ItauUnH
|22296
|5.35
|5.29
|5.33—.11
|JPMorgCh 4
|19601
|140.41
|139.55
|140.09+.59
|Keycorp .82f
|18302
|10.16
|9.99
|10.03—.03
|KindMorg 1.11f
|10785
|16.68
|16.58
|16.64+.12
|Kinrossg .12
|12178
|5.13
|5.06
|5.08—.03
|Kohls 2
|9185
|20.42
|19.47
|19.64—1.05
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|23393
|26.85
|26.58
|26.63—.21
|LumenTch
|8666
|2.50
|2.45
|2.47—.05
|Macys .66f
|27358
|15.61
|15.31
|15.32—.56
|MarathnO .40f
|12895
|23.49
|23.21
|23.42+.37
|MedProp 1.16
|8218
|7.89
|7.69
|7.77—.01
|MorgStan 3.10
|17747
|84.42
|83.39
|84.03—.46
|NYCmtyB .68
|16489
|11.18
|11.05
|11.08+.08
|NikeB
|1.36
|30811
|114.86
|113.10
|114.07—4.80
|NokiaCp .19e
|11705
|4.08
|4.05
|4.08+.07
|NorwCruis
|13546
|14.54
|14.29
|14.36—.17
|NuHldg
|58323
|6.52
|6.37
|6.48+.09
|OcciPet .72f
|42175
|60.13
|59.00
|59.99+1.74
|OnHldg
|22623
|27.29
|26.10
|26.65—.86
|Oracle 1.60f
|9235
|102.82
|101.92
|102.51+.17
|PG&ECp
|38922
|16.76
|16.55
|16.68+.12
|Palantir
|480940
|12.41
|11.66
|11.72—.02
|PermResn
|13590
|9.70
|9.41
|9.65+.36
|Petrobras 2.87e
|16067
|11.77
|11.67
|11.72+.01
|Pfizer 1.60f
|31649
|36.79
|36.57
|36.74+.26
|PrUlShNrs
|11665
|58.20
|55.80
|56.60—1.82
|PrUlSP500
|12287
|40.94
|40.69
|40.89+.35
|ProShtQQQ
|52983
|11.69
|11.64
|11.67
|ProShSP
|29820
|14.76
|14.72
|14.73—.04
|PrUShSP
|10152
|38.45
|38.28
|38.31—.24
|Roblox
|18134
|41.04
|40.13
|40.28—1.79
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|89967
|420.72
|419.80
|420.53+1.30
|SpdrBiot .44e
|12492
|86.17
|85.38
|85.96+1.23
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|29467
|40.36
|39.76
|39.92
|SpdrRetl .49e
|13968
|61.23
|60.15
|60.26—1.43
|STMicro .24f
|8516
|45.30
|44.85
|45.03+.52
|Schlmbrg 1f
|10169
|45.62
|45.06
|45.59+.74
|Schwab 1f
|12821
|52.22
|51.52
|51.77+.02
|SeaLtd
|9778
|70.98
|69.88
|70.85+.69
|Shopifys
|19498
|61.05
|60.11
|60.68—.17
|SnapIncA
|31692
|9.70
|9.48
|9.61—.08
|Snowflake
|12225
|182.46
|178.59
|178.97—5.34
|SwstnEngy
|26745
|5.49
|5.39
|5.44+.02
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|18036
|132.19
|130.94
|131.99+1.29
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12460
|76.12
|75.83
|75.98+.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|22675
|80.26
|79.56
|80.21+1.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|44363
|32.92
|32.79
|32.88+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|12635
|100.89
|100.39
|100.68+.66
|SPTech .78e
|9062
|157.86
|157.36
|157.58+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20095
|66.84
|66.44
|66.68+.47
|Suncorg 1.32e
|9038
|28.98
|28.59
|28.71+.20
|TALEduc
|12254
|5.86
|5.64
|5.69—.08
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|15810
|92.32
|91.68
|91.87—.79
|TevaPhrm
|15224
|8.36
|8.13
|8.22—.05
|Transocn
|18295
|6.02
|5.87
|6.02+.22
|TruistFn 2.08
|13004
|30.20
|29.64
|29.72—.12
|2xLongs
|13691
|9.01
|8.88
|8.97—.17
|UberTch
|27962
|39.36
|39.04
|39.27+.02
|UndrArm
|15055
|7.45
|7.28
|7.37—.26
|UnArCwi
|8427
|6.92
|6.80
|6.85—.23
|UtdMicro .09e
|9312
|8.24
|8.12
|8.14—.12
|USBancrp 1.92f
|8888
|30.76
|30.43
|30.60+.11
|USNGas
|44247
|7.66
|7.50
|7.60+.12
|USSteel .20
|10413
|22.44
|22.18
|22.25+.08
|UntySftw
|8903
|30.05
|29.67
|29.94—.31
|VFCorp 1.20m
|16526
|20.49
|19.39
|19.54—1.23
|ValeSA 3.08e
|25759
|14.00
|13.87
|13.94—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|22180
|32.07
|31.82
|31.95+.07
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12045
|39.99
|39.88
|39.91
|VerizonCm 2.61
|20059
|36.52
|36.13
|36.42+.29
|VirgnGal
|11858
|4.52
|4.41
|4.47—.03
|WalMart 2.28
|13785
|151.46
|149.11
|149.50—1.97
|WeWork
|35177
|.27
|.25
|.25—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|21986
|40.46
|40.10
|40.33+.12
|Xpeng
|14325
|9.13
|8.97
|9.09—.04
