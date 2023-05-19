AP NEWS
BC-150-actives-e

May 19, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt172965.094.995.03—.04
AT&amp;TInc 1.113931916.6516.5616.61+.06
Alibaba5423984.9383.4884.34—1.43
AEagleOut .72f1009913.2312.5512.69—.70
AnteroRes 1898524.3323.9524.20+.49
ArchrAvi94113.333.183.26+.11
Arconic825328.9028.8528.87—.02
ArkInnova .78e2665239.3038.9139.11—.01
BPPLC 1.44f1292436.4036.1836.25+.29
BRFSA81911.671.611.67+.03
BcoBrad .04a95213.203.173.18
BkofAm .886111628.6528.4228.60+.13
Barclay .15e128247.997.947.98+.06
BarrickGld 2.82e
1331717.9517.7617.89+.08
BauschHl173218.958.578.66+.10
BlueApr10590.70.61.62—.05
BrghtHl368087.34.25.26+.08
BrMySq 2.16f1568866.3565.7066.16+.46
CBREGrp1420077.6077.0677.54+.73
CNHIndl .39e947914.4814.2714.37+.36
CanoHl119371.361.321.33+.02
Carnival3789211.2211.1011.17—.11
CarvanaA2186812.4111.6311.65—.31
Catalent3149436.9833.7836.58+4.44
Cemigpf .22r83502.392.372.37—.01
ChrgePt82018.258.098.25+.07
Chevron 6.04f
11144156.44154.72156.28+2.27
Citigroup 2.041788446.7346.4346.61+.22
ClevCliffs1001915.5015.1615.22—.15
CocaCola 1.84f1461363.1062.8262.96+.16
CredSuiss 1.22e26624.89.88.88+.02
DWavQntn8929.58.51.55—.06
DXCTch980725.2523.1824.89+1.05
Deere 5f13831393.00379.33387.84+17.32
DeltaAir885336.0035.5235.67—.22
DevonE .80f1068649.3948.8249.28+1.00
DxSCBer1717931.5030.9931.37—.34
DirSPBr3989416.6416.5216.55—.16
DxSOXBr9885516.4416.0416.29+.31
DirSPXBr857715.2615.2315.24—.05
DxBiotBll718656.756.566.70+.28
DxSOXBl12811917.6417.2017.36—.31
Dir30TrBul713097.587.507.55—.18
DrxSCBull .41e
1964431.3730.8831.00+.33
DrxSPBull1230577.7177.2177.61+.70
Disney2965293.0091.7992.22—1.55
DomEngy 2.67819753.2152.9053.12+.44
EQTCorp .60905937.4836.9637.14+.30
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f841812.7812.7012.78+.06
EquitMid .60e122985.995.855.90—.03
ExxonMbl 3.64
17686107.03106.20106.99+1.22
Farfetch2833965.685.155.62+1.28
FlowrsFds .881218426.9125.1026.54—2.31
FootLockr 1.60
10145731.9630.3031.15—10.38
FordM .60a5141411.7711.6511.74+.10
FrptMcM .301717436.2435.9236.01+.33
fuboTV104821.871.821.83—.01
Gap .60f123838.027.737.85—.26
GenElec .32
9920105.78104.20105.07+1.06
GenMotors .361353033.1732.9633.04+.14
GinkgoBi147881.351.311.33+.01
HPEnt .481245714.5014.3614.43+.02
iShBrazil .67e2496029.8529.6629.75—.18
iShSilver1453921.7721.6521.75+.19
iShChinaLC .87e4627427.9727.8227.90—.16
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
1026398.1498.0098.08—.23
iShEMkts .59e2828939.0938.9939.02+.07
iShiBoxIG 3.87
21742106.75106.50106.67—.07
iSh20yrT 3.05
36630101.28100.93101.17—.66
iSEafe 1.66e1587473.7373.4973.68+.45
iShiBxHYB 5.092924874.2874.1774.25+.13
iShR2K 1.77e32937178.62177.65177.88+.69
Infosys .27918615.3615.2415.32+.17
Invitae128001.161.091.11—.03
iShCorEM .95e969748.5248.4148.44+.06
ItauUnH222965.355.295.33—.11
JPMorgCh 419601140.41139.55140.09+.59
Keycorp .82f1830210.169.9910.03—.03
KindMorg 1.11f1078516.6816.5816.64+.12
Kinrossg .12121785.135.065.08—.03
Kohls 2918520.4219.4719.64—1.05
KrSChIn 2.58e
2339326.8526.5826.63—.21
LumenTch86662.502.452.47—.05
Macys .66f2735815.6115.3115.32—.56
MarathnO .40f1289523.4923.2123.42+.37
MedProp 1.1682187.897.697.77—.01
MorgStan 3.101774784.4283.3984.03—.46
NYCmtyB .681648911.1811.0511.08+.08
NikeB 1.3630811114.86113.10114.07—4.80
NokiaCp .19e117054.084.054.08+.07
NorwCruis1354614.5414.2914.36—.17
NuHldg583236.526.376.48+.09
OcciPet .72f4217560.1359.0059.99+1.74
OnHldg2262327.2926.1026.65—.86
Oracle 1.60f9235102.82101.92102.51+.17
PG&amp;ECp3892216.7616.5516.68+.12
Palantir48094012.4111.6611.72—.02
PermResn135909.709.419.65+.36
Petrobras 2.87e1606711.7711.6711.72+.01
Pfizer 1.60f3164936.7936.5736.74+.26
PrUlShNrs1166558.2055.8056.60—1.82
PrUlSP5001228740.9440.6940.89+.35
ProShtQQQ5298311.6911.6411.67
ProShSP2982014.7614.7214.73—.04
PrUShSP1015238.4538.2838.31—.24
Roblox1813441.0440.1340.28—1.79
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
89967420.72419.80420.53+1.30
SpdrBiot .44e1249286.1785.3885.96+1.23
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e2946740.3639.7639.92
SpdrRetl .49e1396861.2360.1560.26—1.43
STMicro .24f851645.3044.8545.03+.52
Schlmbrg 1f1016945.6245.0645.59+.74
Schwab 1f1282152.2251.5251.77+.02
SeaLtd977870.9869.8870.85+.69
Shopifys1949861.0560.1160.68—.17
SnapIncA316929.709.489.61—.08
Snowflake
12225182.46178.59178.97—5.34
SwstnEngy267455.495.395.44+.02
SPHlthC 1.01e
18036132.19130.94131.99+1.29
SPCnSt 1.28e1246076.1275.8375.98+.11
SPEngy 2.04e2267580.2679.5680.21+1.18
SPDRFncl .46e4436332.9232.7932.88+.14
SPInds 1.12e12635100.89100.39100.68+.66
SPTech .78e9062157.86157.36157.58+.03
SPUtil 1.55e2009566.8466.4466.68+.47
Suncorg 1.32e903828.9828.5928.71+.20
TALEduc122545.865.645.69—.08
TaiwSemi 1.56e1581092.3291.6891.87—.79
TevaPhrm152248.368.138.22—.05
Transocn182956.025.876.02+.22
TruistFn 2.081300430.2029.6429.72—.12
2xLongs136919.018.888.97—.17
UberTch2796239.3639.0439.27+.02
UndrArm150557.457.287.37—.26
UnArCwi84276.926.806.85—.23
UtdMicro .09e93128.248.128.14—.12
USBancrp 1.92f888830.7630.4330.60+.11
USNGas442477.667.507.60+.12
USSteel .201041322.4422.1822.25+.08
UntySftw890330.0529.6729.94—.31
VFCorp 1.20m1652620.4919.3919.54—1.23
ValeSA 3.08e2575914.0013.8713.94—.16
VanEGold .06e2218032.0731.8231.95+.07
VangEmg 1.10e1204539.9939.8839.91
VerizonCm 2.612005936.5236.1336.42+.29
VirgnGal118584.524.414.47—.03
WalMart 2.28
13785151.46149.11149.50—1.97
WeWork35177.27.25.25—.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
2198640.4640.1040.33+.12
Xpeng143259.138.979.09—.04
