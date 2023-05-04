May 4, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ADTInc .14
|102433
|5.26
|4.89
|5.13—.15
|AESCorp .66
|95656
|22.52
|21.97
|22.48+.03
|AMCEnt
|247166
|6.05
|5.72
|5.92+.18
|AMCEntpf
|125558
|1.60
|1.50
|1.56+.04
|AT&TInc 1.11
|274106
|17.08
|16.85
|16.91—.18
|Alibaba
|237428
|83.13
|81.80
|82.49+1.01
|Ambev .05e
|181690
|2.98
|2.86
|2.91+.03
|Amcor .48
|106023
|10.44
|9.98
|10.21+.20
|Arconic
|349464
|28.93
|28.52
|28.93+6.38
|ArkInnova .78e
|159468
|35.90
|34.97
|35.74+.98
|BPPLC 1.44f
|145185
|36.41
|35.70
|36.11—.35
|BcoBrad .04a
|396578
|2.86
|2.77
|2.82+.05
|BkofAm .88
|819495
|27.81
|26.83
|26.99—.87
|Barclay .15e
|157394
|7.57
|7.36
|7.47—.14
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|268688
|20.75
|20.08
|20.43+.45
|BauschHl
|93032
|7.38
|5.89
|5.89—1.51
|BostonSci
|88783
|52.77
|51.91
|51.94—.75
|BrMySq 2.16f
|88018
|67.24
|66.40
|66.82+.18
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|104123
|70.17
|68.10
|68.79—1.29
|Carnival
|517980
|9.84
|9.21
|9.39—.04
|CarvanaA
|158852
|7.43
|6.92
|7.20+.13
|Cemex .29t
|88551
|6.57
|6.31
|6.35+.04
|CenovusE 1.60a
|88022
|15.36
|14.99
|15.25+.10
|Chegg
|98450
|10.23
|9.29
|9.44—.73
|Citigroup 2.04
|205764
|45.40
|44.08
|44.90—.77
|CitizFincl 1.68
|269217
|25.57
|23.37
|24.85—1.37
|Clarivate
|138371
|7.96
|7.47
|7.48—.41
|ClevCliffs
|109713
|14.97
|14.24
|14.26—.75
|CocaCola 1.84f
|119266
|63.93
|63.51
|63.72+.07
|Colerra .80f
|90479
|24.54
|24.03
|24.14+.04
|Comerica 2.84f
|177859
|34.97
|28.40
|31.21—4.37
|Coupang
|92373
|17.36
|16.91
|17.21+.26
|DeltaAir
|116786
|33.98
|32.68
|33.08—1.05
|DxSCBer
|144310
|36.71
|35.04
|35.75+1.25
|DirSPBr
|440988
|18.62
|18.16
|18.42+.38
|DxSOXBr
|283030
|21.95
|20.75
|21.37+.38
|DxGlMBr
|127436
|5.39
|5.03
|5.21—.23
|DxBiotBll
|322284
|6.46
|5.91
|6.37+.17
|DxSOXBl
|616498
|14.00
|13.22
|13.60—.24
|Dir30TrBul
|252139
|8.87
|8.54
|8.59—.23
|DrxSCBull .41e
|176971
|28.11
|26.74
|27.58—.96
|DrxSPBull
|149904
|71.04
|69.20
|69.96—1.51
|Disney
|132387
|99.54
|96.61
|97.45—3.41
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|154215
|12.81
|12.51
|12.61—.05
|Enviva 3.62
|155874
|9.45
|6.69
|7.01—14.34
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|171549
|108.75
|105.91
|106.04—1.89
|FstHorizon .60
|1124742
|10.25
|8.99
|10.06—4.99
|FMajSilvg .01
|92611
|7.16
|6.86
|6.97+.05
|FordM .60a
|797201
|11.83
|11.47
|11.56—.23
|FrptMcM .30
|191236
|36.33
|34.76
|35.22—1.11
|fuboTV
|91265
|1.18
|1.08
|1.12—.04
|GenMotors .36
|147822
|32.67
|31.56
|31.69—.79
|GinkgoBi
|124679
|1.22
|1.15
|1.22+.07
|GoldFLtd .22e
|98586
|17.78
|17.06
|17.40+.63
|Hallibrtn .64f
|105641
|29.43
|28.47
|29.02—.13
|Hanesbds .60
|159252
|4.85
|4.32
|4.36—.52
|HarmonyG .05
|97460
|5.43
|5.14
|5.18+.19
|HeclaM .01e
|89335
|6.30
|5.95
|6.09+.14
|iShGold
|133231
|39.04
|38.52
|38.86+.29
|iShBrazil .67e
|281748
|27.95
|27.20
|27.67+.08
|iShSilver
|309767
|23.94
|23.42
|23.94+.51
|iShChinaLC .87e
|321253
|28.39
|28.10
|28.30+.74
|iShEMkts .59e
|294167
|39.00
|38.78
|38.87+.31
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|178116
|109.26
|108.55
|108.97—.30
|iShCorUSTr .33
|109736
|23.61
|23.46
|23.52—.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|246237
|106.45
|105.15
|105.24—1.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|174111
|73.07
|72.56
|72.81—.15
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|451757
|74.41
|74.09
|74.36—.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|422543
|171.56
|168.78
|170.40—1.93
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|88884
|68.31
|64.95
|68.07—.12
|Infosys .27
|123162
|15.45
|15.29
|15.30—.08
|iShCorEM .95e
|87945
|48.45
|48.20
|48.32+.39
|ItauUnH
|356712
|5.01
|4.85
|4.95+.02
|JPMorgCh 4
|170835
|135.72
|131.81
|134.12—1.86
|Kenvuen
|769761
|26.98
|25.25
|26.90
|Keycorp .82f
|572404
|9.29
|8.54
|8.93—.60
|KindMorg 1.11f
|162146
|16.74
|16.39
|16.64+.08
|Kinrossg .12
|187591
|5.50
|5.29
|5.34+.06
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|204559
|27.60
|27.00
|27.33+.46
|LloydBkg .14e
|303749
|2.29
|2.22
|2.26—.01
|LumenTch
|188945
|2.29
|2.10
|2.12—.17
|Macys .66f
|144388
|15.27
|14.48
|14.75—.54
|MarathnO .40f
|144167
|22.64
|21.63
|22.08—.19
|MedProp 1.16
|152856
|8.48
|8.03
|8.41+.12
|MetLife 2.08f
|123793
|58.14
|53.19
|54.11—4.60
|MorgStan 3.10
|103546
|84.45
|81.61
|82.61—2.14
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|110456
|33.29
|30.52
|31.38—2.06
|NYCmtyB .68
|234244
|9.62
|9.04
|9.50—.29
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|133506
|50.18
|47.70
|49.41+1.92
|NokiaCp .19e
|160017
|4.04
|4.01
|4.02—.04
|NorwCruis
|216484
|14.78
|13.57
|13.75—.39
|NuHldg
|140644
|5.31
|5.18
|5.24+.06
|OcciPet .72f
|111828
|59.84
|58.28
|58.70—.27
|PG&ECp
|151271
|17.43
|16.84
|17.24—.05
|Palantir
|298267
|7.52
|7.28
|7.38—.18
|ParamtGp .31f
|96829
|4.69
|4.43
|4.51+.09
|ParkHot .60f
|142245
|12.68
|12.18
|12.60+.20
|PetrbrsA
|95973
|9.36
|9.00
|9.20+.12
|Petrobras 2.87e
|173981
|10.43
|10.04
|10.27+.14
|Pfizer 1.60f
|236624
|38.43
|38.02
|38.23—.22
|130077
|21.27
|20.60
|20.78—.13
|PrVixST
|137032
|8.68
|8.15
|8.45+.40
|PrUlSP500
|103519
|37.39
|36.43
|36.83—.83
|ProShtQQQ
|584957
|12.47
|12.34
|12.43+.05
|ProShSP
|224952
|15.29
|15.16
|15.25+.12
|PrUShSP
|94313
|41.41
|40.71
|41.11+.58
|PrUShD3
|112124
|27.30
|26.31
|26.84+.68
|RegionsFn .80
|247153
|16.25
|15.31
|15.75—.56
|RylCarb 2.80
|101610
|73.44
|70.58
|71.88+4.80
|SpdrGold
|141053
|191.36
|188.81
|190.44+1.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|945398
|407.27
|403.74
|405.13—2.89
|SpdrBiot .44e
|87481
|84.45
|82.05
|83.98+.77
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|144101
|32.69
|30.85
|31.90—1.51
|SpIntTrm
|91603
|29.40
|29.19
|29.26+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|1175450
|37.05
|34.52
|36.08—2.08
|Schlmbrg 1f
|100831
|45.99
|44.60
|45.07—.20
|SchUSTips
|96718
|53.83
|53.49
|53.60
|Schwab 1f
|262753
|47.60
|45.65
|47.37—.66
|Shopifys
|888317
|59.82
|53.88
|57.30+11.03
|SnapIncA
|288706
|8.09
|7.86
|7.91—.16
|SwstnEngy
|202165
|4.75
|4.57
|4.61—.06
|Square
|157320
|61.38
|59.21
|60.43+1.11
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|96233
|132.98
|131.84
|132.40—1.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|116796
|76.86
|76.23
|76.47—.19
|SPEngy 2.04e
|264218
|79.82
|77.87
|78.11—.88
|SPDRFncl .46e
|760253
|31.85
|31.26
|31.55—.41
|SPInds 1.12e
|151499
|99.22
|97.49
|98.03—1.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|146311
|68.86
|67.55
|68.59+.52
|StarwdPT 1.92
|114362
|17.10
|16.06
|16.15—.92
|StemInc
|90319
|4.03
|3.82
|3.95—.04
|Transocn
|175364
|5.96
|5.56
|5.91+.26
|TruistFn 2.08
|378060
|27.86
|25.56
|26.21—1.92
|2xLongs
|122138
|14.22
|12.62
|13.50+1.17
|UberTch
|447928
|37.80
|36.69
|37.49—.35
|USBancrp 1.92f
|479754
|29.70
|27.27
|28.98—.82
|USNGas
|311502
|6.29
|6.10
|6.11—.20
|USSteel .20
|94303
|21.78
|20.90
|20.96—.79
|ValeSA 3.08e
|281886
|13.71
|13.25
|13.36—.43
|VanEGold .06e
|350858
|36.26
|35.10
|35.69+.83
|VanEJrGld
|92022
|42.65
|41.28
|41.98+.85
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|115352
|74.38
|73.90
|74.07—.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|88659
|40.13
|39.92
|40.02+.34
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|104078
|46.04
|45.74
|45.85—.07
|VerizonCm 2.61
|161367
|37.96
|37.29
|37.35—.63
|Wayfair
|143487
|37.80
|34.49
|36.22+4.93
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|x532107
|38.08
|36.40
|36.72—1.63
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|600670
|26.74
|11.35
|18.20—11.37
|WstnUnion .94
|93505
|12.14
|11.55
|12.01+.36
|WmsCos 1.79f
|104857
|29.74
|28.83
|29.10+.14
|Xpeng
|145155
|10.31
|9.69
|10.15+.48