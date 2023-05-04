AP NEWS
BC-150-actives-f

May 4, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
ADTInc .141024335.264.895.13—.15
AESCorp .669565622.5221.9722.48+.03
AMCEnt2471666.055.725.92+.18
AMCEntpf1255581.601.501.56+.04
AT&amp;TInc 1.1127410617.0816.8516.91—.18
Alibaba23742883.1381.8082.49+1.01
Ambev .05e1816902.982.862.91+.03
Amcor .4810602310.449.9810.21+.20
Arconic34946428.9328.5228.93+6.38
ArkInnova .78e15946835.9034.9735.74+.98
BPPLC 1.44f14518536.4135.7036.11—.35
BcoBrad .04a3965782.862.772.82+.05
BkofAm .8881949527.8126.8326.99—.87
Barclay .15e1573947.577.367.47—.14
BarrickGld 2.82e
26868820.7520.0820.43+.45
BauschHl930327.385.895.89—1.51
BostonSci8878352.7751.9151.94—.75
BrMySq 2.16f8801867.2466.4066.82+.18
CVSHealth 2.42f
10412370.1768.1068.79—1.29
Carnival5179809.849.219.39—.04
CarvanaA1588527.436.927.20+.13
Cemex .29t885516.576.316.35+.04
CenovusE 1.60a8802215.3614.9915.25+.10
Chegg9845010.239.299.44—.73
Citigroup 2.0420576445.4044.0844.90—.77
CitizFincl 1.6826921725.5723.3724.85—1.37
Clarivate1383717.967.477.48—.41
ClevCliffs10971314.9714.2414.26—.75
CocaCola 1.84f11926663.9363.5163.72+.07
Colerra .80f9047924.5424.0324.14+.04
Comerica 2.84f
17785934.9728.4031.21—4.37
Coupang9237317.3616.9117.21+.26
DeltaAir11678633.9832.6833.08—1.05
DxSCBer14431036.7135.0435.75+1.25
DirSPBr44098818.6218.1618.42+.38
DxSOXBr28303021.9520.7521.37+.38
DxGlMBr1274365.395.035.21—.23
DxBiotBll3222846.465.916.37+.17
DxSOXBl61649814.0013.2213.60—.24
Dir30TrBul2521398.878.548.59—.23
DrxSCBull .41e
17697128.1126.7427.58—.96
DrxSPBull14990471.0469.2069.96—1.51
Disney13238799.5496.6197.45—3.41
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
15421512.8112.5112.61—.05
Enviva 3.621558749.456.697.01—14.34
ExxonMbl 3.64
171549108.75105.91106.04—1.89
FstHorizon .60112474210.258.9910.06—4.99
FMajSilvg .01926117.166.866.97+.05
FordM .60a79720111.8311.4711.56—.23
FrptMcM .3019123636.3334.7635.22—1.11
fuboTV912651.181.081.12—.04
GenMotors .3614782232.6731.5631.69—.79
GinkgoBi1246791.221.151.22+.07
GoldFLtd .22e9858617.7817.0617.40+.63
Hallibrtn .64f10564129.4328.4729.02—.13
Hanesbds .601592524.854.324.36—.52
HarmonyG .05974605.435.145.18+.19
HeclaM .01e893356.305.956.09+.14
iShGold13323139.0438.5238.86+.29
iShBrazil .67e28174827.9527.2027.67+.08
iShSilver30976723.9423.4223.94+.51
iShChinaLC .87e
32125328.3928.1028.30+.74
iShEMkts .59e29416739.0038.7838.87+.31
iShiBoxIG 3.87
178116109.26108.55108.97—.30
iShCorUSTr .33
10973623.6123.4623.52—.01
iSh20yrT 3.05
246237106.45105.15105.24—1.05
iSEafe 1.66e17411173.0772.5672.81—.15
iShiBxHYB 5.09
45175774.4174.0974.36—.22
iShR2K 1.77e
422543171.56168.78170.40—1.93
iShCorEafe 1.56e
8888468.3164.9568.07—.12
Infosys .2712316215.4515.2915.30—.08
iShCorEM .95e8794548.4548.2048.32+.39
ItauUnH3567125.014.854.95+.02
JPMorgCh 4
170835135.72131.81134.12—1.86
Kenvuen76976126.9825.2526.90
Keycorp .82f5724049.298.548.93—.60
KindMorg 1.11f16214616.7416.3916.64+.08
Kinrossg .121875915.505.295.34+.06
KrSChIn 2.58e
20455927.6027.0027.33+.46
LloydBkg .14e3037492.292.222.26—.01
LumenTch1889452.292.102.12—.17
Macys .66f14438815.2714.4814.75—.54
MarathnO .40f14416722.6421.6322.08—.19
MedProp 1.161528568.488.038.41+.12
MetLife 2.08f12379358.1453.1954.11—4.60
MorgStan 3.1010354684.4581.6182.61—2.14
NRGEgy 1.51f
11045633.2930.5231.38—2.06
NYCmtyB .682342449.629.049.50—.29
NewmntCp 1.60m
13350650.1847.7049.41+1.92
NokiaCp .19e1600174.044.014.02—.04
NorwCruis21648414.7813.5713.75—.39
NuHldg1406445.315.185.24+.06
OcciPet .72f11182859.8458.2858.70—.27
PG&amp;ECp15127117.4316.8417.24—.05
Palantir2982677.527.287.38—.18
ParamtGp .31f968294.694.434.51+.09
ParkHot .60f14224512.6812.1812.60+.20
PetrbrsA959739.369.009.20+.12
Petrobras 2.87e
17398110.4310.0410.27+.14
Pfizer 1.60f23662438.4338.0238.23—.22
Pinterest13007721.2720.6020.78—.13
PrVixST1370328.688.158.45+.40
PrUlSP50010351937.3936.4336.83—.83
ProShtQQQ58495712.4712.3412.43+.05
ProShSP22495215.2915.1615.25+.12
PrUShSP9431341.4140.7141.11+.58
PrUShD311212427.3026.3126.84+.68
RegionsFn .8024715316.2515.3115.75—.56
RylCarb 2.8010161073.4470.5871.88+4.80
SpdrGold141053191.36188.81190.44+1.33
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
945398407.27403.74405.13—2.89
SpdrBiot .44e8748184.4582.0583.98+.77
SpdrS&amp;PBk .53e
14410132.6930.8531.90—1.51
SpIntTrm9160329.4029.1929.26+.03
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
117545037.0534.5236.08—2.08
Schlmbrg 1f10083145.9944.6045.07—.20
SchUSTips9671853.8353.4953.60
Schwab 1f26275347.6045.6547.37—.66
Shopifys88831759.8253.8857.30+11.03
SnapIncA2887068.097.867.91—.16
SwstnEngy2021654.754.574.61—.06
Square15732061.3859.2160.43+1.11
SPHlthC 1.01e
96233132.98131.84132.40—1.06
SPCnSt 1.28e11679676.8676.2376.47—.19
SPEngy 2.04e26421879.8277.8778.11—.88
SPDRFncl .46e
76025331.8531.2631.55—.41
SPInds 1.12e15149999.2297.4998.03—1.08
SPUtil 1.55e14631168.8667.5568.59+.52
StarwdPT 1.9211436217.1016.0616.15—.92
StemInc903194.033.823.95—.04
Transocn1753645.965.565.91+.26
TruistFn 2.0837806027.8625.5626.21—1.92
2xLongs12213814.2212.6213.50+1.17
UberTch44792837.8036.6937.49—.35
USBancrp 1.92f
47975429.7027.2728.98—.82
USNGas3115026.296.106.11—.20
USSteel .209430321.7820.9020.96—.79
ValeSA 3.08e28188613.7113.2513.36—.43
VanEGold .06e35085836.2635.1035.69+.83
VanEJrGld9202242.6541.2841.98+.85
VangTotBd 2.06e
11535274.3873.9074.07—.10
VangEmg 1.10e8865940.1339.9240.02+.34
VangFTSE 1.10e
10407846.0445.7445.85—.07
VerizonCm 2.61
16136737.9637.2937.35—.63
Wayfair14348737.8034.4936.22+4.93
WellsFargo 1.20f
x53210738.0836.4036.72—1.63
WstnAlliB 1.44
60067026.7411.3518.20—11.37
WstnUnion .949350512.1411.5512.01+.36
WmsCos 1.79f10485729.7428.8329.10+.14
Xpeng14515510.319.6910.15+.48
