BC-150-actives-e

May 22, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt219465.054.965.02—.02
AMCEntpf75831.621.591.60—.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.119274416.4216.2116.25—.07
Alibaba4435987.4885.6586.85+2.87
Ambev .05e108622.942.902.91+.03
AnteroRes 1743823.6923.0823.66—.04
ArchDan 1.80f1002073.8972.9873.04—.19
ArkInnova .78e3449139.8238.7339.70+.100
Azul82549.178.859.16+.76
BPPLC 1.44f864435.9635.6835.75—.28
BRFSA75011.701.651.67
BcoBrad .04a488553.283.243.28+.05
BkofAm .883986728.4528.1328.18+.07
Barclay .15e153837.997.927.95—.05
BarrickGld 2.82e1086517.9617.7917.86
BostonSci1035253.9753.6053.67+.03
BrMySq 2.16f1098966.3065.2165.21—.64
Carnival3674211.1010.8310.100+.06
CarvanaA1948310.7710.3410.64—.10
CenterPnt .76f1084628.7928.5028.51—.08
ChrgePt141148.157.848.13+.20
Chevron 6.04f
18690154.55152.23152.78—2.46
Citigroup 2.041251946.1045.6045.64—.07
CocaCola 1.84f1457962.8761.9661.96—.88
Coupang827416.7516.3816.49+.20
CredSuiss 1.22e22931.89.88.88—.00
DWavQntn10664.59.50.59+.11
DellC903647.9446.3747.46—.30
DeltaAir1832136.3435.3635.44—.15
Diebold9625.34.30.34—.01
DxSCBer1430132.1631.4731.95—.41
DirSPBr2643916.7916.5716.73—.03
DxSOXBr9242616.7416.1216.17—.09
DxDGlBr740810.8810.7110.85+.09
DxBiotBll624066.976.676.90+.30
DxSOXBl14608017.5416.8917.50+.11
Dir30TrBul558277.607.557.58+.02
DrxSCBull .41e
2189630.8930.2630.44+.39
DrxSPBull1240477.5176.5676.78+.18
Disney3545091.3389.8990.32—1.04
EliLilly 4.52f7990454.95444.00444.92+2.54
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f2310112.8812.7712.79+.03
ExxonMbl 3.64
12470106.95105.80106.39+.13
Farfetch545775.414.855.40+.42
FstHorizon .602666811.1910.8711.11+.23
FootLockr 1.602418229.7029.0529.23—.99
FordM .60a6982311.7311.5211.53—.12
FrptMcM .30874036.0435.6735.79+.06
fuboTV135551.831.751.80+.02
FullTrck112996.205.805.82—.05
GenElec .32
8174105.94104.10105.39+1.13
GenMotors .36881832.8132.5432.56—.10
Gerdau .50r91484.894.844.85+.07
GinkgoBi404511.381.301.38+.10
Greenhill .40825114.7514.6414.66+7.88
Hallibrtn .64756830.3229.8429.98—.19
HPEnt .481189014.4814.2914.37+.04
Huya78903.213.143.18+.05
iShBrazil .67e3796930.1529.8829.94+.05
iShSilver1947321.9521.7721.81—.05
iShChinaLC .87e4956828.6228.3228.50+.60
iShEMkts .59e4367339.4739.2639.38+.40
iShiBoxIG 3.87
20450106.77106.62106.72+.11
iSh20yrT 3.05
16393101.37101.16101.27+.17
iSEafe 1.66e910473.7873.5673.64—.03
iShiBxHYB 5.092263374.4274.2274.31+.11
iShR2K 1.77e33973177.74176.47176.82+.71
Infosys .271185615.5715.4715.55+.30
Invitae84901.111.071.09+.01
iShCorEM .95e843348.9948.7648.90+.49
ItauUnH287695.405.325.34—.01
JPMorgCh 418910141.64139.64139.78+.60
Keycorp .82f2461310.049.859.99+.17
KindMorg 1.11f846016.5416.4216.47—.05
KrSChIn 2.58e
4000227.6327.2127.47+.87
LloydBkg .14e163902.312.292.30—.02
LumenTch94872.362.312.34—.02
Macys .66f1269415.0214.7614.77—.02
MarathnO .40f814623.2823.0123.16+.09
MedProp 1.16103047.777.677.70+.02
NYCmtyB .68899410.9910.7610.87—.06
NikeB 1.3624448112.85111.01112.06—2.70
NokiaCp .19e281324.084.044.04—.01
NordicAm .13e181674.073.813.89+.19
NorwCruis1485514.2813.9114.14—.01
NuHldg510706.736.456.63+.11
OcciPet .72f1436759.3258.7358.83—.30
Oracle 1.60f7656103.10102.45102.74—.10
Organon 1.121524820.6320.1520.30—.13
PG&amp;ECp2986416.7716.5616.56—.05
Pagsegur1046912.8312.4512.55+.21
Palantir15100511.8611.3911.78+.07
Petrobras 2.87e1412611.8011.6911.70—.01
Pfizer 1.60f5006437.1636.7536.80+.03
Pinterest1147423.4722.6323.38+.68
PrUlShN875064.9564.1964.90+5.97
PrVixST101997.217.147.20+.01
PrUlQQQ782354.5453.7754.44+.57
PrUlSP5001045040.8340.3440.46+.12
ProShtQQQ4606011.7211.6311.65—.06
ProShSP2378614.8014.7314.79—.01
PrUShD31089526.3825.8926.36+.26
QuantmS100906.366.026.35+.31
Roblox1428440.6639.7440.51+.50
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
71674420.39418.62419.08+.46
SpdrBiot .44e960587.1385.8586.81+1.44
SpdrS&amp;PBk .53e775434.8034.4134.61+.17
SpdLgTr939829.5829.5329.54+.03
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
5620639.6839.1439.46+.25
Schwab 1f1122652.1451.4051.45—.22
SentinOne860919.1218.6819.07+.32
Shopifys3489962.8860.1762.71+2.51
SnapIncA251229.979.679.93+.21
SwstnEngy286045.315.245.29—.07
Square1668559.2657.5459.25+.60
SPHlthC 1.01e
17182132.36131.23131.28—.03
SPCnSt 1.28e1276475.8575.1875.18—.74
SPEngy 2.04e1700879.8779.2179.40—.24
SPDRFncl .46e2878932.7832.5732.58—.02
SPInds 1.12e10698100.3899.4699.51—.28
SPTech .78e15018158.02156.75157.82+.34
SPUtil 1.55e1278566.6266.0266.04—.07
Stellantis847916.6116.5216.54—.25
StemInc78774.093.954.04+.08
TALEduc110506.015.845.93+.04
TaiwSemi 1.56e2416892.4491.7992.08—.50
TevaPhrm213878.057.968.05+.14
Transocn115896.085.946.04+.11
TruistFn 2.081063130.0829.6229.84+.14
Twilio1457154.5051.1054.36+3.15
2xLongs97039.649.469.63+.03
UberTch3757239.9539.0839.86+.68
UiPath1439616.5315.5316.38+.89
UndrArm74257.417.277.40+.10
UtdMicro .09e80527.967.887.92—.17
USBancrp 1.92f1371230.7930.0730.29+.18
USNGas468507.137.087.09—.37
UntySftw1138930.1829.1230.07+.97
VFCorp 1.20m1823118.9918.5418.87—.21
ValeSA 3.08e1580513.8313.7013.73—.13
VanEGold .06e1902032.2331.9732.01—.16
VangEmg 1.10e1015240.3340.1240.25+.36
VerizonCm 2.61
1733336.3335.9435.100—.06
VertivHl .011609216.5415.6416.44+.88
Vipshop1572915.2014.8815.11+.23
VirgnGal225734.614.364.57+.21
WeWork50234.23.21.21
WellsFargo 1.20f
2879840.4740.1140.24+.21
Xpeng304529.659.209.48+.46
ZIMIntg 2e5900416.0614.7214.81—2.71
