AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 3, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.39+.14
Altria44.98+.36
AmerenCp86.16.23
AmExpress163.78—1.17
ArchDanM80.42+.76
AutoZone2511.54+53.39
BPPLC39.74+1.80
Boeing215.39+2.96
BristMySq69.69+.38
Brunswick82.14+.14
CampbSoup55.15+.17
Chevron169.95+6.79
Citigroup46.71.18
CocaCola62.40+.37
ConAgraBr37.44.12
ConocoPhil108.42+9.21
Corning34.95.33
CurtissWright178.30+2.04
DTEEnergy108.99.55
DeereCo414.99+2.11
DillardsInc310.87+3.19
Disney99.76.37
DuPont71.89+.12
EmersonElec87.24+.10
Entergy107.18.56
ExxonMobil116.13+6.47
FMCCorp122.71+.58
FirstEnergy39.80.26
FootLocker41.42+1.73
FordMot12.68+.08
GenDynam232.36+4.15
GenlElec96.92+1.32
GenMill85.92+.46
HPInc29.89+.54
Halliburton34.10+2.46
Hershey257.16+2.75
HomeDepot297.73+2.61
IBM132.06+.97
IntlPaper35.96.10
JohnsonJn156.85+1.85
KrogerCo49.94+.57
LindsayCorp151.28+.15
LockheedM486.62+13.89
LowesCos203.99+4.02
MarathonOil26.33+2.37
McDonalds282.14+2.53
NCRCorp23.45.14
Nucor154.45.02
OGEEnergy37.23.43
OccidentPet65.18+2.75
ONEOK65.06+1.52
PG&amp;ECorp16.19+.02
Pfizer41.35+.55
ProctGamb149.51+.82
RaythnTech100.58+2.65
RexAmRescS29.57+.98
RockwellAuto291.29—2.16
Schlumbrg52.33+3.23
SnapOn246.64.25
Textron70.93+.30
3MCo104.57.54
Timken81.44.28
TraneTech183.70.28
UnionPacif199.54—1.72
USSteel26.33+.23
VerizonComm39.22+.33
ViadCorp20.30.54
WalMart148.69+1.24
WellsFargo37.72+.34
WilliamsCos29.85.01
Winnebago56.57—1.13
YumBrands133.21+1.13
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.