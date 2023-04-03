BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 3, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.39
|+.14
|Altria
|44.98
|+.36
|AmerenCp
|86.16
|—
|.23
|AmExpress
|163.78
|—1.17
|ArchDanM
|80.42
|+.76
|AutoZone
|2511.54+53.39
|BPPLC
|39.74
|+1.80
|Boeing
|215.39
|+2.96
|BristMySq
|69.69
|+.38
|Brunswick
|82.14
|+.14
|CampbSoup
|55.15
|+.17
|Chevron
|169.95
|+6.79
|Citigroup
|46.71
|—
|.18
|CocaCola
|62.40
|+.37
|ConAgraBr
|37.44
|—
|.12
|ConocoPhil
|108.42
|+9.21
|Corning
|34.95
|—
|.33
|CurtissWright
|178.30
|+2.04
|DTEEnergy
|108.99
|—
|.55
|DeereCo
|414.99
|+2.11
|DillardsInc
|310.87
|+3.19
|Disney
|99.76
|—
|.37
|DuPont
|71.89
|+.12
|EmersonElec
|87.24
|+.10
|Entergy
|107.18
|—
|.56
|ExxonMobil
|116.13
|+6.47
|FMCCorp
|122.71
|+.58
|FirstEnergy
|39.80
|—
|.26
|FootLocker
|41.42
|+1.73
|FordMot
|12.68
|+.08
|GenDynam
|232.36
|+4.15
|GenlElec
|96.92
|+1.32
|GenMill
|85.92
|+.46
|HPInc
|29.89
|+.54
|Halliburton
|34.10
|+2.46
|Hershey
|257.16
|+2.75
|HomeDepot
|297.73
|+2.61
|IBM
|132.06
|+.97
|IntlPaper
|35.96
|—
|.10
|JohnsonJn
|156.85
|+1.85
|KrogerCo
|49.94
|+.57
|LindsayCorp
|151.28
|+.15
|LockheedM
|486.62+13.89
|LowesCos
|203.99
|+4.02
|MarathonOil
|26.33
|+2.37
|McDonalds
|282.14
|+2.53
|NCRCorp
|23.45
|—
|.14
|Nucor
|154.45
|—
|.02
|OGEEnergy
|37.23
|—
|.43
|OccidentPet
|65.18
|+2.75
|ONEOK
|65.06
|+1.52
|PG&ECorp
|16.19
|+.02
|Pfizer
|41.35
|+.55
|ProctGamb
|149.51
|+.82
|RaythnTech
|100.58
|+2.65
|RexAmRescS
|29.57
|+.98
|RockwellAuto
|291.29
|—2.16
|Schlumbrg
|52.33
|+3.23
|SnapOn
|246.64
|—
|.25
|Textron
|70.93
|+.30
|3MCo
|104.57
|—
|.54
|Timken
|81.44
|—
|.28
|TraneTech
|183.70
|—
|.28
|UnionPacif
|199.54
|—1.72
|USSteel
|26.33
|+.23
|VerizonComm
|39.22
|+.33
|ViadCorp
|20.30
|—
|.54
|WalMart
|148.69
|+1.24
|WellsFargo
|37.72
|+.34
|WilliamsCos
|29.85
|—
|.01
|Winnebago
|56.57
|—1.13
|YumBrands
|133.21
|+1.13