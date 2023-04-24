BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
April 24, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt210135.034.894.98—.02
AMCEntpf172271.591.531.55+.00
AT&amp;TInc 1.115648718.1217.9517.98—.25
Albemarle 1.60f
10859182.18177.71180.66+6.91
AlgonPw .87181188.478.378.42+.07
Alibaba3960588.4887.3387.63—1.50
Ambev .05e420862.882.832.85+.02
Annalyrs763319.3318.9219.20—.15
ArborRT 1.602544710.4410.1010.33—.36
ArcelorM .26765727.9827.8527.98—.48
ArkInnova .78e1435637.9037.3637.65+.02
BPPLC 1.44f1060639.7939.4139.78+.14
BcoBrad .04a302652.682.642.68—.01
BkofAm .883599029.9029.6929.75—.12
Barclay .15e94007.677.637.67+.05
BarrickGld 2.82e
1608319.0218.8118.93—.15
Baxter 1.16f956745.8845.3645.77+.48
BostonSci1436751.2050.4351.13+.02
CVSHealth 2.42f928573.3472.5673.33+.49
CanoHl101451.231.101.20+.04
Carnival361949.449.209.35—.03
CarvanaA214878.708.018.27+.13
Citigroup 2.042137049.3149.0149.11+.08
CitizFincl 1.68804428.8628.4728.57—.23
ClevCliffs1661916.0815.7816.08+.20
CocaCola 1.84f4145564.9964.2264.37+.32
Coupang696415.7315.5415.60—.05
CredSuiss 1.22e41549.91.90.91+.02
DeltaAir1046534.4734.1934.24—.09
DBXHvChiA .29e821028.8828.8228.85—.35
DxSCBer1173131.9031.3531.39—.29
DirSPBr2144617.5517.4117.43—.08
DxSOXBr3988719.9919.6019.89+.09
DxGlMBr144965.855.745.75
DxDGlBr1245610.079.899.92
DxBiotBll456566.035.885.94—.06
DxSOXBl9402615.0414.7514.83—.03
Dir30TrBul252398.598.528.56+.16
DrxSCBull .41e
1241631.7531.2131.72+.27
DrxSPBull988974.5273.9774.48+.36
Disney14254100.74100.00100.48+.91
EdwLfSci666887.8586.8987.36+.82
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f1146412.8112.6912.80+.03
EntProdPt 1.96f1045426.9526.6826.80—.02
ExxonMbl 3.64
17071117.38115.88117.30+1.29
Farfetch67794.214.104.10—.10
FstRepBk 1.08f9149715.3214.2015.09+.83
FordM .60a7335512.0311.8811.97+.16
FrptMcM .302692639.3038.4538.93—.73
GenElec .327915100.7799.58100.31+.80
GenMotors .362188334.1433.5634.09+.54
Gerdau .50r79864.954.874.94
GinkgoBi180811.331.281.32+.01
GoldFLtd .22e816415.5915.4615.57+.11
Hallibrtn .64f895434.0533.5134.02+.62
HarmonyG .05105224.564.514.56+.17
HPEnt .481123714.4414.3214.35—.12
HimnsHrs1009212.2411.6011.66—.03
ICICIBk .19e1033822.4422.1522.40+.41
iShBrazil .67e2859127.9627.6027.96+.26
iShHK .61e711520.4720.4420.47—.14
iShSilver2270823.0722.8423.05+.07
iShChinaLC .87e5692028.2628.1328.18—.22
iShEMkts .59e2395638.9638.8838.94—.07
iShiBoxIG 3.87
10374109.38109.10109.32+.32
iSh20yrT 3.05
19411105.22104.94105.11+.71
iSEafe 1.66e936573.7673.6373.76+.13
iShiBxHYB 5.092583275.1475.0375.13+.14
iShR2K 1.77e24544178.26177.23178.22+.66
iShCorEafe 1.56e979968.8868.7768.87+.12
Infosys .271664714.8614.7514.76—.11
Invitae109351.381.311.34—.01
iShCorEM .95e1197248.3348.2448.32—.04
ItauUnH211075.004.924.100—.04
JPMorgCh 48259141.10140.04140.48—.07
JohnJn 5.19f6873163.25161.87162.56—.13
Keycorp .82f2343511.5911.3311.43—.16
KindMorg 1.11f729817.4517.3417.44+.07
Kinrossg .12132814.1004.924.98+.02
KrSChIn 2.58e
2030628.2327.8427.91—.40
LVSands906963.8063.0263.54+.49
Livent706521.6420.8321.28+.62
LumenTch261392.322.252.29+.06
Macys .66f820717.1216.9016.98—.09
MarathnO .40f779524.3123.9924.26+.17
MedProp 1.16215158.328.078.21—.11
Medtrnic 2.72f3046389.5087.9988.50+2.77
MoneyLion8923.40.36.36—.06
NYCmtyB .68109979.158.979.09+.07
NewmntCp 1.60m
693947.5847.0047.30—.33
NokiaCp .19e359174.254.224.23+.01
NordicAm .13e79373.853.593.81+.23
NorwCruis1563613.2912.9213.16+.12
NuHldg206184.974.854.85—.14
OcciPet .72f948762.3661.7762.31+.44
Owlet17063.40.37.39+.05
Palantir219228.258.118.16—.02
PetrbrsA874810.6710.4610.66+.24
Petrobras 2.87e2715811.8811.6411.86+.26
Pfizer 1.60f1976740.2039.7939.83—.39
PhilipsNV .80e1584521.9921.5521.75+2.72
PrVixST125367.957.877.92+.03
PrUlSP500736939.2638.9839.23+.17
ProctGam 3.76
11225156.41155.22156.35+.28
ProShtQQQ3750912.4312.3512.38—.01
ProShSP1054114.9714.9314.94—.02
QuantmS110677.767.317.69+.24
RegionsFn .80994418.2817.9218.26—.10
RioTinto 10.39e728964.5464.1064.54—.04
Roblox829540.7940.0540.12—.58
SpdrGold14720184.16183.46183.91—.34
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
60542412.95411.94412.82+.62
SpdrBiot .44e1197982.3081.5281.79—.48
SprBl1-3b784891.7591.7491.75+.02
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
1868943.0942.7142.92—.01
Schlmbrg 1f752250.0049.3649.98+.18
Schwab 1f1596354.2253.6553.84+.04
SentinOne730318.7218.0718.08—.51
Shopifys1472049.4648.8049.20+.26
SnapIncA2637110.239.9210.10+.09
SocQ&amp;M .73e2162868.7365.9967.93+4.49
SwstnEngy149845.034.935.03+.05
Square1482364.7563.6664.32+.84
SPHlthC 1.01e
7457134.78134.10134.70+.40
SPCnSt 1.28e683576.8376.5776.80+.23
SPEngy 2.04e1369385.6284.6885.55+.57
SPDRFncl .46e3623733.3233.1933.24+.02
SPInds 1.12e8981101.03100.61100.96+.35
SPTech .78e6899147.89147.03147.51—.25
SPUtil 1.55e709169.7469.1869.52—.10
Stellantisx1169016.4816.4216.47+.25
TaiwSemi 1.56e1726085.9684.9185.02—.35
Technip .13745113.5012.9613.50+.48
TevaPhrm69148.358.288.30—.06
Transocn151586.206.026.20+.14
TruistFn 2.081126431.7431.3931.57+.10
2xLongs771812.2211.9512.12+.11
UBSGrp .69e894920.7320.5420.68+.39
UberTch1922331.0630.6030.93+.10
USBancrp 1.92f2351033.4132.7932.94—.58
USNGas340197.146.967.11+.11
ValeSA 3.08e2896414.2814.1414.26—.02
VanEGold .06e2220333.6533.3533.61
VangEmg 1.10e1014739.9339.8539.91—.04
VerizonCm 2.612410037.4937.1037.37+.05
Vipshop1035114.8414.0814.09—.84
VistraEnn .79f705423.7923.4023.71+.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
1685241.3441.0441.28+.04
Xpeng103469.339.189.23—.02
ZIMIntg 2e1011019.2518.5718.77—.48
