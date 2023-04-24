BC-150-actives-e

April 24, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|21013
|5.03
|4.89
|4.98—.02
|AMCEntpf
|17227
|1.59
|1.53
|1.55+.00
|AT&TInc 1.11
|56487
|18.12
|17.95
|17.98—.25
|Albemarle 1.60f
|10859
|182.18
|177.71
|180.66+6.91
|AlgonPw .87
|18118
|8.47
|8.37
|8.42+.07
|Alibaba
|39605
|88.48
|87.33
|87.63—1.50
|Ambev .05e
|42086
|2.88
|2.83
|2.85+.02
|Annalyrs
|7633
|19.33
|18.92
|19.20—.15
|ArborRT 1.60
|25447
|10.44
|10.10
|10.33—.36
|ArcelorM .26
|7657
|27.98
|27.85
|27.98—.48
|ArkInnova .78e
|14356
|37.90
|37.36
|37.65+.02
|BPPLC 1.44f
|10606
|39.79
|39.41
|39.78+.14
|BcoBrad .04a
|30265
|2.68
|2.64
|2.68—.01
|BkofAm .88
|35990
|29.90
|29.69
|29.75—.12
|Barclay .15e
|9400
|7.67
|7.63
|7.67+.05
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|16083
|19.02
|18.81
|18.93—.15
|Baxter 1.16f
|9567
|45.88
|45.36
|45.77+.48
|BostonSci
|14367
|51.20
|50.43
|51.13+.02
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|9285
|73.34
|72.56
|73.33+.49
|CanoHl
|10145
|1.23
|1.10
|1.20+.04
|Carnival
|36194
|9.44
|9.20
|9.35—.03
|CarvanaA
|21487
|8.70
|8.01
|8.27+.13
|Citigroup 2.04
|21370
|49.31
|49.01
|49.11+.08
|CitizFincl 1.68
|8044
|28.86
|28.47
|28.57—.23
|ClevCliffs
|16619
|16.08
|15.78
|16.08+.20
|CocaCola 1.84f
|41455
|64.99
|64.22
|64.37+.32
|Coupang
|6964
|15.73
|15.54
|15.60—.05
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|41549
|.91
|.90
|.91+.02
|DeltaAir
|10465
|34.47
|34.19
|34.24—.09
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|8210
|28.88
|28.82
|28.85—.35
|DxSCBer
|11731
|31.90
|31.35
|31.39—.29
|DirSPBr
|21446
|17.55
|17.41
|17.43—.08
|DxSOXBr
|39887
|19.99
|19.60
|19.89+.09
|DxGlMBr
|14496
|5.85
|5.74
|5.75
|DxDGlBr
|12456
|10.07
|9.89
|9.92
|DxBiotBll
|45656
|6.03
|5.88
|5.94—.06
|DxSOXBl
|94026
|15.04
|14.75
|14.83—.03
|Dir30TrBul
|25239
|8.59
|8.52
|8.56+.16
|DrxSCBull .41e
|12416
|31.75
|31.21
|31.72+.27
|DrxSPBull
|9889
|74.52
|73.97
|74.48+.36
|Disney
|14254
|100.74
|100.00
|100.48+.91
|EdwLfSci
|6668
|87.85
|86.89
|87.36+.82
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|11464
|12.81
|12.69
|12.80+.03
|EntProdPt 1.96f
|10454
|26.95
|26.68
|26.80—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|17071
|117.38
|115.88
|117.30+1.29
|Farfetch
|6779
|4.21
|4.10
|4.10—.10
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|91497
|15.32
|14.20
|15.09+.83
|FordM .60a
|73355
|12.03
|11.88
|11.97+.16
|FrptMcM .30
|26926
|39.30
|38.45
|38.93—.73
|GenElec .32
|7915
|100.77
|99.58
|100.31+.80
|GenMotors .36
|21883
|34.14
|33.56
|34.09+.54
|Gerdau .50r
|7986
|4.95
|4.87
|4.94
|GinkgoBi
|18081
|1.33
|1.28
|1.32+.01
|GoldFLtd .22e
|8164
|15.59
|15.46
|15.57+.11
|Hallibrtn .64f
|8954
|34.05
|33.51
|34.02+.62
|HarmonyG .05
|10522
|4.56
|4.51
|4.56+.17
|HPEnt .48
|11237
|14.44
|14.32
|14.35—.12
|HimnsHrs
|10092
|12.24
|11.60
|11.66—.03
|ICICIBk .19e
|10338
|22.44
|22.15
|22.40+.41
|iShBrazil .67e
|28591
|27.96
|27.60
|27.96+.26
|iShHK .61e
|7115
|20.47
|20.44
|20.47—.14
|iShSilver
|22708
|23.07
|22.84
|23.05+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|56920
|28.26
|28.13
|28.18—.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|23956
|38.96
|38.88
|38.94—.07
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|10374
|109.38
|109.10
|109.32+.32
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|19411
|105.22
|104.94
|105.11+.71
|iSEafe 1.66e
|9365
|73.76
|73.63
|73.76+.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|25832
|75.14
|75.03
|75.13+.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|24544
|178.26
|177.23
|178.22+.66
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|9799
|68.88
|68.77
|68.87+.12
|Infosys .27
|16647
|14.86
|14.75
|14.76—.11
|Invitae
|10935
|1.38
|1.31
|1.34—.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|11972
|48.33
|48.24
|48.32—.04
|ItauUnH
|21107
|5.00
|4.92
|4.100—.04
|JPMorgCh 4
|8259
|141.10
|140.04
|140.48—.07
|JohnJn 5.19f
|6873
|163.25
|161.87
|162.56—.13
|Keycorp .82f
|23435
|11.59
|11.33
|11.43—.16
|KindMorg 1.11f
|7298
|17.45
|17.34
|17.44+.07
|Kinrossg .12
|13281
|4.100
|4.92
|4.98+.02
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|20306
|28.23
|27.84
|27.91—.40
|LVSands
|9069
|63.80
|63.02
|63.54+.49
|Livent
|7065
|21.64
|20.83
|21.28+.62
|LumenTch
|26139
|2.32
|2.25
|2.29+.06
|Macys .66f
|8207
|17.12
|16.90
|16.98—.09
|MarathnO .40f
|7795
|24.31
|23.99
|24.26+.17
|MedProp 1.16
|21515
|8.32
|8.07
|8.21—.11
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|30463
|89.50
|87.99
|88.50+2.77
|MoneyLion
|8923
|.40
|.36
|.36—.06
|NYCmtyB .68
|10997
|9.15
|8.97
|9.09+.07
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|6939
|47.58
|47.00
|47.30—.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|35917
|4.25
|4.22
|4.23+.01
|NordicAm .13e
|7937
|3.85
|3.59
|3.81+.23
|NorwCruis
|15636
|13.29
|12.92
|13.16+.12
|NuHldg
|20618
|4.97
|4.85
|4.85—.14
|OcciPet .72f
|9487
|62.36
|61.77
|62.31+.44
|Owlet
|17063
|.40
|.37
|.39+.05
|Palantir
|21922
|8.25
|8.11
|8.16—.02
|PetrbrsA
|8748
|10.67
|10.46
|10.66+.24
|Petrobras 2.87e
|27158
|11.88
|11.64
|11.86+.26
|Pfizer 1.60f
|19767
|40.20
|39.79
|39.83—.39
|PhilipsNV .80e
|15845
|21.99
|21.55
|21.75+2.72
|PrVixST
|12536
|7.95
|7.87
|7.92+.03
|PrUlSP500
|7369
|39.26
|38.98
|39.23+.17
|ProctGam 3.76
|11225
|156.41
|155.22
|156.35+.28
|ProShtQQQ
|37509
|12.43
|12.35
|12.38—.01
|ProShSP
|10541
|14.97
|14.93
|14.94—.02
|QuantmS
|11067
|7.76
|7.31
|7.69+.24
|RegionsFn .80
|9944
|18.28
|17.92
|18.26—.10
|RioTinto 10.39e
|7289
|64.54
|64.10
|64.54—.04
|Roblox
|8295
|40.79
|40.05
|40.12—.58
|SpdrGold
|14720
|184.16
|183.46
|183.91—.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|60542
|412.95
|411.94
|412.82+.62
|SpdrBiot .44e
|11979
|82.30
|81.52
|81.79—.48
|SprBl1-3b
|7848
|91.75
|91.74
|91.75+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|18689
|43.09
|42.71
|42.92—.01
|Schlmbrg 1f
|7522
|50.00
|49.36
|49.98+.18
|Schwab 1f
|15963
|54.22
|53.65
|53.84+.04
|SentinOne
|7303
|18.72
|18.07
|18.08—.51
|Shopifys
|14720
|49.46
|48.80
|49.20+.26
|SnapIncA
|26371
|10.23
|9.92
|10.10+.09
|SocQ&M .73e
|21628
|68.73
|65.99
|67.93+4.49
|SwstnEngy
|14984
|5.03
|4.93
|5.03+.05
|Square
|14823
|64.75
|63.66
|64.32+.84
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7457
|134.78
|134.10
|134.70+.40
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|6835
|76.83
|76.57
|76.80+.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13693
|85.62
|84.68
|85.55+.57
|SPDRFncl .46e
|36237
|33.32
|33.19
|33.24+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|8981
|101.03
|100.61
|100.96+.35
|SPTech .78e
|6899
|147.89
|147.03
|147.51—.25
|SPUtil 1.55e
|7091
|69.74
|69.18
|69.52—.10
|Stellantis
|x11690
|16.48
|16.42
|16.47+.25
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|17260
|85.96
|84.91
|85.02—.35
|Technip .13
|7451
|13.50
|12.96
|13.50+.48
|TevaPhrm
|6914
|8.35
|8.28
|8.30—.06
|Transocn
|15158
|6.20
|6.02
|6.20+.14
|TruistFn 2.08
|11264
|31.74
|31.39
|31.57+.10
|2xLongs
|7718
|12.22
|11.95
|12.12+.11
|UBSGrp .69e
|8949
|20.73
|20.54
|20.68+.39
|UberTch
|19223
|31.06
|30.60
|30.93+.10
|USBancrp 1.92f
|23510
|33.41
|32.79
|32.94—.58
|USNGas
|34019
|7.14
|6.96
|7.11+.11
|ValeSA 3.08e
|28964
|14.28
|14.14
|14.26—.02
|VanEGold .06e
|22203
|33.65
|33.35
|33.61
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10147
|39.93
|39.85
|39.91—.04
|VerizonCm 2.61
|24100
|37.49
|37.10
|37.37+.05
|Vipshop
|10351
|14.84
|14.08
|14.09—.84
|VistraEnn .79f
|7054
|23.79
|23.40
|23.71+.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|16852
|41.34
|41.04
|41.28+.04
|Xpeng
|10346
|9.33
|9.18
|9.23—.02
|ZIMIntg 2e
|10110
|19.25
|18.57
|18.77—.48
