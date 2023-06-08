June 8, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.07
|—
|.03
|Altria
|45.36
|+.26
|AmerenCp
|83.79
|+.20
|AmExpress
|171.14
|—
|.41
|ArchDanM
|72.20
|—1.16
|AutoZone
|2360.61+53.96
|BPPLC
|35.81
|+.10
|Boeing
|218.11
|+6.18
|BristMySq
|65.31
|+.15
|Brunswick
|85.00
|—
|.14
|CampbSoup
|46.77
|+.69
|Chevron
|159.24
|—
|.59
|Citigroup
|48.10
|+.09
|CocaCola
|60.37
|+.15
|ConAgraBr
|34.46
|+.36
|ConocoPhil
|104.54
|—
|.27
|Corning
|31.68
|—
|.21
|CurtissWright
|174.87
|+4.53
|DTEEnergy
|111.97
|+.72
|DeereCo
|380.77
|—1.05
|DillardsInc
|338.24
|+5.72
|Disney
|92.53
|+.01
|DuPont
|70.44
|—
|.59
|EmersonElec
|84.07
|—
|.17
|Entergy
|101.50
|+.19
|ExxonMobil
|108.19
|—
|.34
|FMCCorp
|109.96
|—1.49
|FirstEnergy
|38.95
|+.45
|FootLocker
|26.51
|—
|.17
|FordMot
|13.58
|—
|.01
|GenDynam
|213.54
|—
|.64
|GenlElec
|106.07
|—
|.01
|GenMill
|82.65
|+1.15
|HPInc
|30.04
|+.11
|Halliburton
|32.15
|—
|.40
|Hershey
|255.12
|+1.92
|HomeDepot
|301.09
|—
|.61
|IBM
|134.41
|+.03
|IntlPaper
|31.75
|—
|.38
|JohnsonJn
|160.26
|+1.74
|KrogerCo
|45.76
|+.30
|LindsayCorp
|126.03
|—1.41
|LockheedM
|464.17
|+2.42
|LowesCos
|210.46
|—
|.75
|MarathonOil
|23.95
|—
|.36
|McDonalds
|285.78
|+3.88
|NCRCorp
|24.92
|+.05
|Nucor
|146.84
|—1.09
|OGEEnergy
|36.53
|+.07
|OccidentPet
|59.71
|—
|.15
|ONEOK
|60.71
|+.28
|PG&ECorp
|17.00
|—
|.15
|Pfizer
|39.09
|+.20
|ProctGamb
|146.44
|+1.64
|RaythnTech
|99.08
|+.49
|RexAmRescS
|34.33
|—
|.78
|RockwellAuto
|302.92
|+3.82
|Schlumbrg
|47.45
|—
|.68
|SnapOn
|269.33
|—
|.53
|Textron
|65.21
|—
|.46
|3MCo
|100.76
|—
|.24
|Timken
|83.77
|+.21
|TraneTech
|176.88
|+.72
|UnionPacif
|200.99
|—
|.47
|USSteel
|22.73
|—
|.04
|VerizonComm
|35.43
|+.17
|ViadCorp
|26.38
|—
|.15
|WalMart
|152.17
|+2.17
|WellsFargo
|42.37
|+.30
|WilliamsCos
|31.70
|+.30
|Winnebago
|64.74
|—
|.43
|YumBrands
|133.20
|+.76