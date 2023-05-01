AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 1, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.50.17
Altria47.78+.27
AmerenCp89.63+.66
AmExpress159.32—2.02
ArchDanM77.80.28
AutoZone2679.54+16.23
BPPLC40.01.27
Boeing203.87—2.91
BristMySq68.40+1.63
Brunswick86.04+1.25
CampbSoup54.63+.33
Chevron167.24—1.34
Citigroup47.25+.18
CocaCola64.30+.15
ConAgraBr38.22+.26
ConocoPhil102.53.36
Corning33.11.11
CurtissWright171.71+1.88
DTEEnergy112.96+.55
DeereCo382.12+4.10
DillardsInc293.89—4.50
Disney102.21.29
DuPont69.38.34
EmersonElec83.35+.09
Entergy107.41.17
ExxonMobil114.67—3.67
FMCCorp123.76+.18
FirstEnergy39.01.79
FootLocker42.09+.10
FordMot12.06+.18
GenDynam218.13.21
GenlElec101.18+2.21
GenMill89.37+.74
HPInc29.96+.25
Halliburton32.55.20
Hershey276.35+3.29
HomeDepot297.70—2.84
IBM126.09.32
IntlPaper33.24+.13
JohnsonJn163.60.10
KrogerCo49.28+.65
LindsayCorp121.62+.88
LockheedM469.43+4.98
LowesCos208.22+.39
MarathonOil24.04.12
McDonalds297.58+1.83
NCRCorp21.98.31
Nucor148.01.17
OGEEnergy37.43.11
OccidentPet61.17.36
ONEOK65.39.02
PG&amp;ECorp17.20+.09
Pfizer39.21+.32
ProctGamb156.57+.19
RaythnTech100.33+.43
RexAmRescS28.66+.37
RockwellAuto282.65.76
Schlumbrg49.15.20
SnapOn262.45+3.04
Textron67.05+.11
3MCo105.85.37
Timken77.43+.58
TraneTech187.70+1.89
UnionPacif198.63+2.93
USSteel22.89+.01
VerizonComm38.71.12
ViadCorp19.59+.56
WalMart151.59+.62
WellsFargo40.39+.64
WilliamsCos30.36+.10
Winnebago59.34+1.20
YumBrands142.23+1.65
