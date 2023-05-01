May 1, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.50
|—
|.17
|Altria
|47.78
|+.27
|AmerenCp
|89.63
|+.66
|AmExpress
|159.32
|—2.02
|ArchDanM
|77.80
|—
|.28
|AutoZone
|2679.54+16.23
|BPPLC
|40.01
|—
|.27
|Boeing
|203.87
|—2.91
|BristMySq
|68.40
|+1.63
|Brunswick
|86.04
|+1.25
|CampbSoup
|54.63
|+.33
|Chevron
|167.24
|—1.34
|Citigroup
|47.25
|+.18
|CocaCola
|64.30
|+.15
|ConAgraBr
|38.22
|+.26
|ConocoPhil
|102.53
|—
|.36
|Corning
|33.11
|—
|.11
|CurtissWright
|171.71
|+1.88
|DTEEnergy
|112.96
|+.55
|DeereCo
|382.12
|+4.10
|DillardsInc
|293.89
|—4.50
|Disney
|102.21
|—
|.29
|DuPont
|69.38
|—
|.34
|EmersonElec
|83.35
|+.09
|Entergy
|107.41
|—
|.17
|ExxonMobil
|114.67
|—3.67
|FMCCorp
|123.76
|+.18
|FirstEnergy
|39.01
|—
|.79
|FootLocker
|42.09
|+.10
|FordMot
|12.06
|+.18
|GenDynam
|218.13
|—
|.21
|GenlElec
|101.18
|+2.21
|GenMill
|89.37
|+.74
|HPInc
|29.96
|+.25
|Halliburton
|32.55
|—
|.20
|Hershey
|276.35
|+3.29
|HomeDepot
|297.70
|—2.84
|IBM
|126.09
|—
|.32
|IntlPaper
|33.24
|+.13
|JohnsonJn
|163.60
|—
|.10
|KrogerCo
|49.28
|+.65
|LindsayCorp
|121.62
|+.88
|LockheedM
|469.43
|+4.98
|LowesCos
|208.22
|+.39
|MarathonOil
|24.04
|—
|.12
|McDonalds
|297.58
|+1.83
|NCRCorp
|21.98
|—
|.31
|Nucor
|148.01
|—
|.17
|OGEEnergy
|37.43
|—
|.11
|OccidentPet
|61.17
|—
|.36
|ONEOK
|65.39
|—
|.02
|PG&ECorp
|17.20
|+.09
|Pfizer
|39.21
|+.32
|ProctGamb
|156.57
|+.19
|RaythnTech
|100.33
|+.43
|RexAmRescS
|28.66
|+.37
|RockwellAuto
|282.65
|—
|.76
|Schlumbrg
|49.15
|—
|.20
|SnapOn
|262.45
|+3.04
|Textron
|67.05
|+.11
|3MCo
|105.85
|—
|.37
|Timken
|77.43
|+.58
|TraneTech
|187.70
|+1.89
|UnionPacif
|198.63
|+2.93
|USSteel
|22.89
|+.01
|VerizonComm
|38.71
|—
|.12
|ViadCorp
|19.59
|+.56
|WalMart
|151.59
|+.62
|WellsFargo
|40.39
|+.64
|WilliamsCos
|30.36
|+.10
|Winnebago
|59.34
|+1.20
|YumBrands
|142.23
|+1.65