May 26, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|117360
|4.85
|4.63
|4.64—.06
|ASETch
|99075
|7.92
|7.58
|7.88+.32
|AT&TInc 1.11
|501387
|15.62
|15.18
|15.50+.35
|AbbVie 5.92
|75892
|139.85
|137.10
|137.56—1.06
|Alibaba
|163881
|81.57
|78.40
|80.97+2.19
|Ambev .05e
|107366
|2.95
|2.89
|2.91
|AEagleOut .72f
|90300
|10.88
|10.36
|10.75+.12
|AristaNtw
|86997
|170.69
|157.00
|170.35+14.15
|ArkInnova .78e
|190737
|39.66
|38.38
|39.10+.72
|BcoBrad .04a
|209333
|3.32
|3.21
|3.24
|BkofAm .88
|578124
|28.40
|27.79
|28.31+.14
|Barclay .15e
|81049
|7.83
|7.73
|7.81+.03
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|110655
|17.42
|16.88
|16.99—.10
|BostonSci
|84975
|51.92
|50.93
|51.06—.48
|BrMySq 2.16f
|84562
|64.97
|63.70
|63.82—.74
|Carnival
|304830
|11.37
|11.15
|11.28+.28
|CarvanaA
|133436
|11.97
|10.70
|11.74+.80
|ChrgePt
|78074
|8.52
|8.05
|8.49+.17
|Chevron 6.04f
|77317
|155.63
|153.46
|154.08—.48
|Citigroup 2.04
|119468
|44.65
|43.99
|44.60+.37
|ClevCliffs
|84196
|14.60
|14.14
|14.36+.07
|CocaCola 1.84f
|125536
|60.64
|60.11
|60.26—.15
|Coeur
|68549
|3.05
|2.95
|2.99+.01
|Coherent
|68687
|37.34
|33.18
|36.93+4.54
|Colerra .80f
|74000
|24.90
|24.12
|24.24—.59
|Coupang
|89296
|15.85
|15.23
|15.73+.38
|DWavQntn
|168197
|1.67
|1.15
|1.67+.42
|DeltaAir
|66915
|36.25
|35.71
|35.89+.14
|DxSCBer
|82399
|33.57
|32.23
|32.37—1.05
|DirSPBr
|235336
|17.23
|16.54
|16.64—.66
|DxSOXBr
|1073960
|13.51
|11.13
|11.35—2.75
|DxBiotBll
|279617
|6.32
|6.01
|6.27+.14
|DxSOXBl
|1125087
|23.26
|20.03
|22.88+3.73
|Dir30TrBul
|201991
|7.52
|7.27
|7.50+.15
|DrxSCBull .41e
|140614
|30.10
|28.93
|29.94+.90
|DrxSPBull
|131104
|77.44
|74.47
|77.07+2.86
|Disney
|128534
|89.24
|88.10
|88.29+.15
|EQTCorp .60
|97108
|36.68
|35.46
|36.09—.40
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|86746
|12.79
|12.60
|12.65—.08
|EquitMid .60e
|92338
|6.16
|5.88
|6.09+.19
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|123579
|106.95
|104.83
|104.97—.69
|Farfetch
|72893
|4.87
|4.70
|4.71—.07
|FstHorizon .60
|87878
|10.99
|10.69
|10.88—.02
|FordM .60a
|1230049
|12.29
|11.54
|12.09+.71
|FrptMcM .30
|140947
|35.13
|34.47
|34.77+1.14
|fuboTV
|76272
|1.66
|1.58
|1.61+.02
|FullTrck
|96065
|6.00
|5.54
|5.84+.27
|Gap .60f
|312801
|8.55
|8.03
|8.34+.92
|GenMotors .36
|136492
|33.49
|32.35
|33.29+.88
|GinkgoBi
|246821
|1.65
|1.50
|1.52—.01
|HPInc 1.05
|83699
|31.40
|30.87
|31.30+.40
|Hallibrtn .64
|98367
|30.76
|29.83
|30.20—.12
|Hanesbds .60
|70577
|4.11
|3.94
|4.09+.16
|HPEnt .48
|220985
|15.46
|14.74
|15.34+.67
|iShBrazil .67e
|364057
|30.18
|29.55
|29.94+.50
|iShSilver
|136804
|21.43
|21.14
|21.38+.52
|iShChinaLC .87e
|251051
|26.92
|26.43
|26.83+.44
|iShEMkts .59e
|249223
|39.07
|38.66
|39.00+.68
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|158485
|106.51
|105.96
|106.47+.45
|iShCorUSTr .33
|66730
|22.94
|22.84
|22.92+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|169930
|101.17
|100.00
|101.09+.81
|iSEafe 1.66e
|111186
|72.20
|71.74
|72.14+.70
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|235370
|74.11
|73.62
|74.02+.45
|iShR2K 1.77e
|297236
|176.38
|174.02
|176.15+1.98
|Invitae
|88034
|1.09
|1.03
|1.06—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|89029
|48.57
|48.08
|48.50+.78
|ItauUnH
|290386
|5.52
|5.31
|5.38—.02
|JPMorgCh 4
|85761
|137.60
|135.63
|136.94+1.27
|JohnJn 5.19f
|68443
|155.28
|154.20
|154.35—.06
|Keycorp .82f
|x143104
|10.02
|9.76
|9.89—.01
|KindMorg 1.11f
|128076
|16.33
|16.15
|16.21—.01
|Kinrossg .12
|86406
|4.80
|4.70
|4.74+.07
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|194610
|26.28
|25.56
|26.08+.75
|Kroger 1.04
|80129
|48.78
|47.27
|47.31—1.59
|LloydBkg .14e
|91893
|2.24
|2.21
|2.23—.01
|LumenTch
|213047
|2.01
|1.86
|1.97+.09
|Macys .66f
|158303
|14.61
|14.07
|14.34+.30
|MarathnO .40f
|91799
|23.63
|23.03
|23.26—.07
|MedProp 1.16
|111014
|7.94
|7.61
|7.92+.23
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|96554
|83.50
|81.02
|81.46—2.08
|MorgStan 3.10
|74068
|84.64
|82.83
|83.90+.90
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|65865
|33.94
|32.92
|33.94+.48
|NYCmtyB .68
|85292
|10.54
|10.22
|10.48+.11
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|70440
|41.28
|40.33
|40.68+.04
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|x71736
|74.56
|72.60
|73.92+1.00
|NikeB 1.36
|79059
|108.45
|107.00
|107.51+.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|157292
|4.05
|4.00
|4.02+.06
|NorwCruis
|102710
|14.73
|14.35
|14.48
|NuHldg
|228208
|6.99
|6.72
|6.79—.12
|OcciPet .72f
|99276
|59.23
|58.56
|58.94+.13
|Oracle 1.60f
|139921
|106.23
|104.03
|104.08—.21
|PG&ECp
|147903
|16.55
|16.28
|16.52+.09
|Pagsegur
|128150
|11.39
|10.03
|10.44—1.68
|Palantir
|1270566
|14.20
|12.82
|13.65+.81
|Petrobras 2.87e
|125792
|12.04
|11.79
|11.97+.22
|Pfizer 1.60f
|202229
|38.44
|37.56
|37.60—.23
|91354
|24.34
|23.67
|24.23+.49
|PrUlSP500
|73143
|40.79
|39.24
|40.58+1.54
|ProShtQQQ
|318120
|11.57
|11.28
|11.31—.29
|ProShSP
|225220
|14.94
|14.74
|14.77—.18
|PrUShD3
|75329
|27.71
|26.78
|26.97—.77
|PureStrg
|71926
|27.74
|25.87
|27.56+1.67
|RegionsFn .80
|73170
|17.86
|17.29
|17.78+.40
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|936369
|420.77
|415.25
|420.02+5.37
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|147941
|40.29
|39.19
|40.29+.49
|SpdrRetl .49e
|67610
|58.78
|57.61
|58.55+.48
|Salesforce
|69252
|216.15
|212.55
|215.44+5.53
|Schlmbrg 1f
|122884
|45.90
|44.03
|44.48—.68
|SchUSTips
|73433
|52.53
|52.35
|52.47+.01
|Schwab 1f
|115109
|54.50
|53.38
|53.67—.57
|SeaLtd
|66106
|61.74
|59.52
|60.12—.36
|Shopifys
|136338
|59.92
|57.80
|59.26+1.55
|SnapIncA
|203521
|10.40
|9.84
|10.28+.50
|Snowflake
|115015
|152.90
|144.83
|150.01+2.10
|SwstnEngy
|140108
|5.13
|4.97
|4.97—.12
|Square
|100584
|60.40
|58.97
|59.00—.30
|SPMatls .98e
|79412
|76.72
|75.90
|76.24+.38
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|87945
|128.87
|127.29
|127.53—.26
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|155306
|73.55
|72.86
|73.43+.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|143915
|79.78
|78.36
|78.77—.31
|SPDRFncl .46e
|441792
|32.19
|31.87
|32.11+.26
|SPInds 1.12e
|107905
|98.72
|97.78
|98.34+.73
|SPTech .78e
|75773
|165.07
|160.62
|164.78+4.55
|SPUtil 1.55e
|165938
|64.64
|63.93
|64.59
|Suncorg 1.32e
|90110
|28.92
|27.59
|28.54+.09
|TALEduc
|93933
|6.05
|5.64
|5.85+.33
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|261101
|104.44
|100.73
|103.21+2.26
|Target 4.32f
|80931
|140.48
|137.21
|138.93—1.82
|TeckResg .19e
|83025
|39.21
|37.63
|38.31+.82
|TevaPhrm
|148054
|7.50
|7.33
|7.45+.12
|Transocn
|109476
|6.44
|6.15
|6.20—.09
|TruistFn 2.08
|79953
|30.98
|30.06
|30.70+.17
|2xLongs
|108495
|9.81
|8.95
|9.42—.82
|UberTch
|144264
|38.76
|38.22
|38.45+.50
|UiPath
|227252
|16.18
|14.66
|15.62+1.11
|UtdMicro .09e
|172647
|8.70
|8.16
|8.66+.64
|USBancrp 1.92f
|92659
|30.79
|30.29
|30.67+.16
|USNGas
|170175
|6.77
|6.53
|6.64—.12
|USSteel .20
|69020
|22.02
|21.51
|21.71+.23
|UntySftw
|82645
|28.39
|26.99
|27.65+.58
|VFCorp 1.20m
|88566
|18.40
|17.50
|18.05+.60
|ValeSA 3.08e
|193252
|13.38
|13.14
|13.26+.39
|VanEGold .06e
|168039
|30.80
|30.16
|30.41+.15
|VangEmg 1.10e
|84695
|39.90
|39.50
|39.85+.65
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|79298
|45.52
|45.22
|45.46+.42
|VerizonCm 2.61
|182080
|35.06
|34.67
|35.00+.18
|VertivHl .01
|159998
|20.00
|18.49
|19.74+1.23
|VirgnGal
|290015
|3.99
|3.31
|3.38—.67
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|173959
|41.52
|40.76
|41.23+.33
|Xpeng
|127971
|8.27
|7.80
|8.20+.19