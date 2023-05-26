BC-150-actives-f

AP NEWS
May 26, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1173604.854.634.64—.06
ASETch990757.927.587.88+.32
AT&amp;TInc 1.1150138715.6215.1815.50+.35
AbbVie 5.9275892139.85137.10137.56—1.06
Alibaba16388181.5778.4080.97+2.19
Ambev .05e1073662.952.892.91
AEagleOut .72f9030010.8810.3610.75+.12
AristaNtw
86997170.69157.00170.35+14.15
ArkInnova .78e19073739.6638.3839.10+.72
BcoBrad .04a2093333.323.213.24
BkofAm .8857812428.4027.7928.31+.14
Barclay .15e810497.837.737.81+.03
BarrickGld 2.82e
11065517.4216.8816.99—.10
BostonSci8497551.9250.9351.06—.48
BrMySq 2.16f8456264.9763.7063.82—.74
Carnival30483011.3711.1511.28+.28
CarvanaA13343611.9710.7011.74+.80
ChrgePt780748.528.058.49+.17
Chevron 6.04f
77317155.63153.46154.08—.48
Citigroup 2.0411946844.6543.9944.60+.37
ClevCliffs8419614.6014.1414.36+.07
CocaCola 1.84f12553660.6460.1160.26—.15
Coeur685493.052.952.99+.01
Coherent6868737.3433.1836.93+4.54
Colerra .80f7400024.9024.1224.24—.59
Coupang8929615.8515.2315.73+.38
DWavQntn1681971.671.151.67+.42
DeltaAir6691536.2535.7135.89+.14
DxSCBer8239933.5732.2332.37—1.05
DirSPBr23533617.2316.5416.64—.66
DxSOXBr107396013.5111.1311.35—2.75
DxBiotBll2796176.326.016.27+.14
DxSOXBl112508723.2620.0322.88+3.73
Dir30TrBul2019917.527.277.50+.15
DrxSCBull .41e
14061430.1028.9329.94+.90
DrxSPBull13110477.4474.4777.07+2.86
Disney12853489.2488.1088.29+.15
EQTCorp .609710836.6835.4636.09—.40
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f8674612.7912.6012.65—.08
EquitMid .60e923386.165.886.09+.19
ExxonMbl 3.64
123579106.95104.83104.97—.69
Farfetch728934.874.704.71—.07
FstHorizon .608787810.9910.6910.88—.02
FordM .60a123004912.2911.5412.09+.71
FrptMcM .3014094735.1334.4734.77+1.14
fuboTV762721.661.581.61+.02
FullTrck960656.005.545.84+.27
Gap .60f3128018.558.038.34+.92
GenMotors .3613649233.4932.3533.29+.88
GinkgoBi2468211.651.501.52—.01
HPInc 1.058369931.4030.8731.30+.40
Hallibrtn .649836730.7629.8330.20—.12
Hanesbds .60705774.113.944.09+.16
HPEnt .4822098515.4614.7415.34+.67
iShBrazil .67e36405730.1829.5529.94+.50
iShSilver13680421.4321.1421.38+.52
iShChinaLC .87e
25105126.9226.4326.83+.44
iShEMkts .59e24922339.0738.6639.00+.68
iShiBoxIG 3.87
158485106.51105.96106.47+.45
iShCorUSTr .336673022.9422.8422.92+.02
iSh20yrT 3.05
169930101.17100.00101.09+.81
iSEafe 1.66e11118672.2071.7472.14+.70
iShiBxHYB 5.09
23537074.1173.6274.02+.45
iShR2K 1.77e
297236176.38174.02176.15+1.98
Invitae880341.091.031.06—.02
iShCorEM .95e8902948.5748.0848.50+.78
ItauUnH2903865.525.315.38—.02
JPMorgCh 485761137.60135.63136.94+1.27
JohnJn 5.19f68443155.28154.20154.35—.06
Keycorp .82fx14310410.029.769.89—.01
KindMorg 1.11f12807616.3316.1516.21—.01
Kinrossg .12864064.804.704.74+.07
KrSChIn 2.58e
19461026.2825.5626.08+.75
Kroger 1.048012948.7847.2747.31—1.59
LloydBkg .14e918932.242.212.23—.01
LumenTch2130472.011.861.97+.09
Macys .66f15830314.6114.0714.34+.30
MarathnO .40f9179923.6323.0323.26—.07
MedProp 1.161110147.947.617.92+.23
Medtrnic 2.72f9655483.5081.0281.46—2.08
MorgStan 3.107406884.6482.8383.90+.90
NRGEgy 1.51f6586533.9432.9233.94+.48
NYCmtyB .688529210.5410.2210.48+.11
NewmntCp 1.60m
7044041.2840.3340.68+.04
NextEraEn 1.87f
x7173674.5672.6073.92+1.00
NikeB 1.3679059108.45107.00107.51+.03
NokiaCp .19e1572924.054.004.02+.06
NorwCruis10271014.7314.3514.48
NuHldg2282086.996.726.79—.12
OcciPet .72f9927659.2358.5658.94+.13
Oracle 1.60f139921106.23104.03104.08—.21
PG&amp;ECp14790316.5516.2816.52+.09
Pagsegur12815011.3910.0310.44—1.68
Palantir127056614.2012.8213.65+.81
Petrobras 2.87e
12579212.0411.7911.97+.22
Pfizer 1.60f20222938.4437.5637.60—.23
Pinterest9135424.3423.6724.23+.49
PrUlSP5007314340.7939.2440.58+1.54
ProShtQQQ31812011.5711.2811.31—.29
ProShSP22522014.9414.7414.77—.18
PrUShD37532927.7126.7826.97—.77
PureStrg7192627.7425.8727.56+1.67
RegionsFn .807317017.8617.2917.78+.40
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
936369420.77415.25420.02+5.37
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
14794140.2939.1940.29+.49
SpdrRetl .49e6761058.7857.6158.55+.48
Salesforce69252216.15212.55215.44+5.53
Schlmbrg 1f12288445.9044.0344.48—.68
SchUSTips7343352.5352.3552.47+.01
Schwab 1f11510954.5053.3853.67—.57
SeaLtd6610661.7459.5260.12—.36
Shopifys13633859.9257.8059.26+1.55
SnapIncA20352110.409.8410.28+.50
Snowflake
115015152.90144.83150.01+2.10
SwstnEngy1401085.134.974.97—.12
Square10058460.4058.9759.00—.30
SPMatls .98e7941276.7275.9076.24+.38
SPHlthC 1.01e
87945128.87127.29127.53—.26
SPCnSt 1.28e15530673.5572.8673.43+.25
SPEngy 2.04e14391579.7878.3678.77—.31
SPDRFncl .46e
44179232.1931.8732.11+.26
SPInds 1.12e10790598.7297.7898.34+.73
SPTech .78e
75773165.07160.62164.78+4.55
SPUtil 1.55e16593864.6463.9364.59
Suncorg 1.32e9011028.9227.5928.54+.09
TALEduc939336.055.645.85+.33
TaiwSemi 1.56e
261101104.44100.73103.21+2.26
Target 4.32f80931140.48137.21138.93—1.82
TeckResg .19e8302539.2137.6338.31+.82
TevaPhrm1480547.507.337.45+.12
Transocn1094766.446.156.20—.09
TruistFn 2.087995330.9830.0630.70+.17
2xLongs1084959.818.959.42—.82
UberTch14426438.7638.2238.45+.50
UiPath22725216.1814.6615.62+1.11
UtdMicro .09e1726478.708.168.66+.64
USBancrp 1.92f9265930.7930.2930.67+.16
USNGas1701756.776.536.64—.12
USSteel .206902022.0221.5121.71+.23
UntySftw8264528.3926.9927.65+.58
VFCorp 1.20m8856618.4017.5018.05+.60
ValeSA 3.08e19325213.3813.1413.26+.39
VanEGold .06e16803930.8030.1630.41+.15
VangEmg 1.10e8469539.9039.5039.85+.65
VangFTSE 1.10e
7929845.5245.2245.46+.42
VerizonCm 2.61
18208035.0634.6735.00+.18
VertivHl .0115999820.0018.4919.74+1.23
VirgnGal2900153.993.313.38—.67
WellsFargo 1.20f
17395941.5240.7641.23+.33
Xpeng1279718.277.808.20+.19
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.