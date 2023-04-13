BC-Dividends

April 13, 2023 GMT
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Compania de Minas z
|Q
|.073
|4-24
|5-11
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Arrival
|x
|x- 1 for 50 reverse split, effective 4/14.
|INCREASED
|Procter & Gamble
|Q
|.9407
|4-21
|5-15
|Tanger Factory Out
|Q
|.245
|4-28
|5-15
|REGULAR
|Alliant Energy
|Q
|.4525
|4-28
|5-15
|Dynex Capital
|Q
|.13
|4-21
|5-1
|Maximus
|Q
|.28
|5-15
|5-31
|Realty Income
|Q
|.255
|5-1
|5-15
|STAG Industrial
|M
|.1225
|4-28
|5-15
|STAG Industrial
|M
|.1225
|5-31
|6-15
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.