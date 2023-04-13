AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

April 13, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Compania de Minas zQ.0734-245-11
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Arrivalx
x- 1 for 50 reverse split, effective 4/14.
INCREASED
Procter &amp; GambleQ.94074-215-15
Tanger Factory OutQ.2454-285-15
REGULAR
Alliant EnergyQ.45254-285-15
Dynex CapitalQ.134-215-1
MaximusQ.285-155-31
Realty IncomeQ.2555-15-15
STAG IndustrialM.12254-285-15
STAG IndustrialM.12255-316-15
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
