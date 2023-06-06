BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
June 6, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.67+.28
Altria44.66+.02
AmerenCp81.55.39
AmExpress171.82+4.39
ArchDanM72.39+1.12
AutoZone2323.05—16.90
BPPLC35.30.04
Boeing207.29—1.49
BristMySq65.48.50
Brunswick82.02+4.48
CampbSoup50.59.97
Chevron155.79+.28
Citigroup47.22+.98
CocaCola60.31.44
ConAgraBr34.32.70
ConocoPhil101.94.13
Corning31.28+.23
CurtissWright167.15+3.09
DTEEnergy109.59+.22
DeereCo373.69+10.04
DillardsInc320.58+17.11
Disney92.16+1.16
DuPont71.04.53
EmersonElec82.54+.35
Entergy98.97.79
ExxonMobil106.15+.86
FMCCorp110.21+2.77
FirstEnergy37.79.35
FootLocker25.18+.57
FordMot12.93+.34
GenDynam210.81+1.56
GenlElec105.46+1.36
GenMill83.78—1.46
HPInc29.65+.36
Halliburton31.23+.23
Hershey255.29—4.19
HomeDepot296.00+2.90
IBM132.69+.05
IntlPaper30.83+.55
JohnsonJn158.18.14
KrogerCo46.07.08
LindsayCorp126.55+4.92
LockheedM458.63+3.94
LowesCos207.16+.38
MarathonOil23.18+.24
McDonalds284.54—3.89
NCRCorp24.87+.41
Nucor143.51+2.57
OGEEnergy35.69.08
OccidentPet59.44+.04
ONEOK59.31+.59
PG&amp;ECorp16.94+.11
Pfizer38.37.28
ProctGamb144.49—1.45
RaythnTech97.44+1.69
RexAmRescS34.46+.52
RockwellAuto291.99+.28
Schlumbrg46.95+.73
SnapOn262.77+3.39
Textron63.60+.31
3MCo98.29+.31
Timken80.40+2.70
TraneTech174.74+2.33
UnionPacif196.36—2.37
USSteel22.63+.71
VerizonComm34.70+.24
ViadCorp25.88+1.21
WalMart149.78.02
WellsFargo41.26+.81
WilliamsCos30.35+.21
Winnebago62.91+5.40
YumBrands132.88—1.29
