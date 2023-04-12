April 12, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.77
|+.08
|Altria
|44.83
|—
|.26
|AmerenCp
|89.97
|—
|.20
|AmExpress
|159.29
|—2.54
|ArchDanM
|81.11
|—
|.28
|AutoZone
|2598.89+39.35
|BPPLC
|40.20
|+.34
|Boeing
|212.34
|+.02
|BristMySq
|70.21
|+.18
|Brunswick
|80.76
|—
|.38
|CampbSoup
|55.36
|—
|.43
|Chevron
|169.82
|+.60
|Citigroup
|46.92
|—
|.28
|CocaCola
|62.69
|+.11
|ConAgraBr
|37.62
|—
|.29
|ConocoPhil
|107.53
|+.78
|Corning
|34.74
|—
|.24
|CurtissWright
|177.08
|+.91
|DTEEnergy
|113.72
|—
|.19
|DeereCo
|384.39
|+3.56
|DillardsInc
|295.25
|—8.06
|Disney
|97.94
|—2.48
|DuPont
|70.83
|+.15
|EmersonElec
|83.64
|—
|.80
|Entergy
|110.08
|—
|.36
|ExxonMobil
|115.23
|—
|.12
|FMCCorp
|122.50
|+1.73
|FirstEnergy
|41.46
|—
|.39
|FootLocker
|40.23
|—
|.99
|FordMot
|12.67
|—
|.20
|GenDynam
|229.24
|+.97
|GenlElec
|94.10
|+.19
|GenMill
|87.01
|—
|.05
|HPInc
|29.66
|—
|.28
|Halliburton
|33.59
|—
|.14
|Hershey
|258.61
|—
|.53
|HomeDepot
|290.44
|—3.33
|IBM
|128.54
|—1.88
|IntlPaper
|36.47
|—
|.07
|JohnsonJn
|163.92
|—
|.35
|KrogerCo
|47.32
|—
|.64
|LindsayCorp
|129.45
|—4.22
|LockheedM
|488.10
|+.26
|LowesCos
|199.77
|—1.57
|MarathonOil
|25.62
|—
|.49
|McDonalds
|285.30
|+.82
|NCRCorp
|22.50
|—
|.46
|Nucor
|147.66
|—1.06
|OGEEnergy
|38.60
|+.07
|OccidentPet
|64.84
|+.47
|ONEOK
|66.25
|—
|.18
|PG&ECorp
|16.96
|+.14
|Pfizer
|41.37
|—
|.42
|ProctGamb
|151.07
|+.41
|RaythnTech
|101.52
|+1.80
|RexAmRescS
|29.13
|—
|.15
|RockwellAuto
|281.12
|+2.60
|Schlumbrg
|51.98
|+.84
|SnapOn
|237.93
|+2.05
|Textron
|67.67
|—
|.65
|3MCo
|104.37
|—
|.19
|Timken
|77.59
|+.76
|TraneTech
|174.90
|+3.86
|UnionPacif
|198.73
|—
|.17
|USSteel
|25.80
|—
|.22
|VerizonComm
|39.20
|—
|.25
|ViadCorp
|18.91
|—
|.31
|WalMart
|149.34
|—
|.73
|WellsFargo
|39.19
|—
|.18
|WilliamsCos
|30.33
|+.16
|Winnebago
|58.02
|—1.25
|YumBrands
|131.98
|+.41