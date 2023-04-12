BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
April 12, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.77+.08
Altria44.83.26
AmerenCp89.97.20
AmExpress159.29—2.54
ArchDanM81.11.28
AutoZone2598.89+39.35
BPPLC40.20+.34
Boeing212.34+.02
BristMySq70.21+.18
Brunswick80.76.38
CampbSoup55.36.43
Chevron169.82+.60
Citigroup46.92.28
CocaCola62.69+.11
ConAgraBr37.62.29
ConocoPhil107.53+.78
Corning34.74.24
CurtissWright177.08+.91
DTEEnergy113.72.19
DeereCo384.39+3.56
DillardsInc295.25—8.06
Disney97.94—2.48
DuPont70.83+.15
EmersonElec83.64.80
Entergy110.08.36
ExxonMobil115.23.12
FMCCorp122.50+1.73
FirstEnergy41.46.39
FootLocker40.23.99
FordMot12.67.20
GenDynam229.24+.97
GenlElec94.10+.19
GenMill87.01.05
HPInc29.66.28
Halliburton33.59.14
Hershey258.61.53
HomeDepot290.44—3.33
IBM128.54—1.88
IntlPaper36.47.07
JohnsonJn163.92.35
KrogerCo47.32.64
LindsayCorp129.45—4.22
LockheedM488.10+.26
LowesCos199.77—1.57
MarathonOil25.62.49
McDonalds285.30+.82
NCRCorp22.50.46
Nucor147.66—1.06
OGEEnergy38.60+.07
OccidentPet64.84+.47
ONEOK66.25.18
PG&amp;ECorp16.96+.14
Pfizer41.37.42
ProctGamb151.07+.41
RaythnTech101.52+1.80
RexAmRescS29.13.15
RockwellAuto281.12+2.60
Schlumbrg51.98+.84
SnapOn237.93+2.05
Textron67.67.65
3MCo104.37.19
Timken77.59+.76
TraneTech174.90+3.86
UnionPacif198.73.17
USSteel25.80.22
VerizonComm39.20.25
ViadCorp18.91.31
WalMart149.34.73
WellsFargo39.19.18
WilliamsCos30.33+.16
Winnebago58.02—1.25
YumBrands131.98+.41
