April 26, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.20
|—
|.31
|Altria
|46.69
|—
|.30
|AmerenCp
|88.99
|—1.77
|AmExpress
|155.72
|—
|.40
|ArchDanM
|77.03
|+1.13
|AutoZone
|2644.83—33.51
|BPPLC
|39.42
|—
|.15
|Boeing
|203.03
|+.84
|BristMySq
|68.02
|—2.22
|Brunswick
|83.08
|—
|.28
|CampbSoup
|54.54
|—
|.13
|Chevron
|165.98
|—3.01
|Citigroup
|46.86
|—1.04
|CocaCola
|63.55
|—
|.30
|ConAgraBr
|37.82
|—
|.32
|ConocoPhil
|100.47
|—1.62
|Corning
|32.24
|—
|.65
|CurtissWright
|166.87
|—5.64
|DTEEnergy
|112.97
|—1.84
|DeereCo
|374.61
|—4.86
|DillardsInc
|298.17
|+.53
|Disney
|96.61
|—1.40
|DuPont
|67.37
|—
|.62
|EmersonElec
|82.48
|—2.04
|Entergy
|105.05
|—3.72
|ExxonMobil
|115.45
|—1.07
|FMCCorp
|119.82
|—2.21
|FirstEnergy
|40.68
|—
|.46
|FootLocker
|41.22
|+.53
|FordMot
|11.54
|—
|.23
|GenDynam
|214.83
|—7.91
|GenlElec
|96.21
|—2.23
|GenMill
|87.88
|—
|.62
|HPInc
|28.96
|—
|.30
|Halliburton
|31.72
|—1.53
|Hershey
|261.75
|—1.23
|HomeDepot
|288.07
|—8.26
|IBM
|125.85
|—
|.04
|IntlPaper
|34.56
|—
|.13
|JohnsonJn
|162.62
|—2.56
|KrogerCo
|47.82
|—
|.15
|LindsayCorp
|119.75
|—2.13
|LockheedM
|461.62—13.96
|LowesCos
|200.80
|—5.08
|MarathonOil
|23.29
|—
|.45
|McDonalds
|289.76
|—1.75
|NCRCorp
|21.16
|—
|.05
|Nucor
|144.50
|—3.45
|OGEEnergy
|37.09
|—
|.84
|OccidentPet
|60.26
|—1.07
|ONEOK
|64.72
|—
|.83
|PG&ECorp
|16.94
|—
|.33
|Pfizer
|38.63
|—
|.70
|ProctGamb
|154.58
|—1.81
|RaythnTech
|97.68
|—3.41
|RexAmRescS
|28.23
|—
|.13
|RockwellAuto
|270.63
|—4.30
|Schlumbrg
|47.78
|—1.18
|SnapOn
|254.13
|—3.72
|Textron
|65.56
|—1.64
|3MCo
|102.92
|—1.45
|Timken
|75.71
|—
|.64
|TraneTech
|177.69
|—1.15
|UnionPacif
|191.50
|—3.25
|USSteel
|23.48
|—
|.70
|VerizonComm
|36.92
|—
|.38
|ViadCorp
|17.38
|—
|.50
|WalMart
|150.91
|—
|.66
|WellsFargo
|39.46
|—1.09
|WilliamsCos
|29.44
|—
|.49
|Winnebago
|56.37
|—1.51
|YumBrands
|138.01
|+.20