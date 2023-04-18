BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 18, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.82
|+.03
|Altria
|46.14
|+.70
|AmerenCp
|88.29
|—1.45
|AmExpress
|164.40
|+.69
|ArchDanM
|82.55
|+.35
|AutoZone
|2681.65+16.24
|BPPLC
|40.65
|+.22
|Boeing
|208.37
|+3.34
|BristMySq
|70.23
|—
|.37
|Brunswick
|84.32
|+1.36
|CampbSoup
|55.12
|—
|.09
|Chevron
|170.52
|—
|.40
|Citigroup
|50.08
|+.39
|CocaCola
|63.56
|+.10
|ConAgraBr
|37.20
|—
|.07
|ConocoPhil
|104.95
|—
|.66
|Corning
|34.50
|—
|.24
|CurtissWright
|178.41
|+1.01
|DTEEnergy
|112.04
|—
|.66
|DeereCo
|396.69
|+5.27
|DillardsInc
|306.50
|+2.32
|Disney
|100.93
|+.63
|DuPont
|71.63
|+.48
|EmersonElec
|87.27
|+.69
|Entergy
|108.58
|—
|.35
|ExxonMobil
|116.94
|+2.24
|FMCCorp
|124.69
|+.38
|FirstEnergy
|40.48
|—
|.38
|FootLocker
|41.24
|+.70
|FordMot
|12.73
|+.05
|GenDynam
|229.96
|+.50
|GenlElec
|98.47
|+1.70
|GenMill
|87.48
|+.39
|HPInc
|31.22
|+.29
|Halliburton
|33.88
|+.44
|Hershey
|259.60
|+.57
|HomeDepot
|298.95
|+3.55
|IBM
|127.78
|—
|.04
|IntlPaper
|36.49
|+.15
|JohnsonJn
|161.01
|—4.66
|KrogerCo
|47.85
|+.04
|LindsayCorp
|125.55
|—1.76
|LockheedM
|501.41+11.77
|LowesCos
|208.10
|+3.10
|MarathonOil
|24.74
|—
|.06
|McDonalds
|290.91
|+1.60
|NCRCorp
|22.93
|—
|.07
|Nucor
|151.08
|+3.41
|OGEEnergy
|37.24
|—
|.62
|OccidentPet
|63.00
|+.06
|ONEOK
|66.74
|+.33
|PG&ECorp
|16.90
|+.04
|Pfizer
|40.55
|—
|.63
|ProctGamb
|151.21
|+.16
|RaythnTech
|104.66
|+1.55
|RexAmRescS
|28.57
|—
|.09
|RockwellAuto
|276.86
|—
|.98
|Schlumbrg
|52.17
|+.11
|SnapOn
|242.24
|+1.64
|Textron
|69.34
|+.11
|3MCo
|106.27
|—
|.51
|Timken
|78.10
|—
|.04
|TraneTech
|176.09
|—
|.39
|UnionPacif
|199.47
|—
|.57
|USSteel
|26.66
|+.40
|VerizonComm
|38.94
|—
|.52
|ViadCorp
|19.57
|+.22
|WalMart
|149.85
|+.33
|WellsFargo
|41.87
|+.57
|WilliamsCos
|30.16
|—
|.16
|Winnebago
|58.76
|+.57
|YumBrands
|137.58
|+.48