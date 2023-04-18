BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
April 18, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.82+.03
Altria46.14+.70
AmerenCp88.29—1.45
AmExpress164.40+.69
ArchDanM82.55+.35
AutoZone2681.65+16.24
BPPLC40.65+.22
Boeing208.37+3.34
BristMySq70.23.37
Brunswick84.32+1.36
CampbSoup55.12.09
Chevron170.52.40
Citigroup50.08+.39
CocaCola63.56+.10
ConAgraBr37.20.07
ConocoPhil104.95.66
Corning34.50.24
CurtissWright178.41+1.01
DTEEnergy112.04.66
DeereCo396.69+5.27
DillardsInc306.50+2.32
Disney100.93+.63
DuPont71.63+.48
EmersonElec87.27+.69
Entergy108.58.35
ExxonMobil116.94+2.24
FMCCorp124.69+.38
FirstEnergy40.48.38
FootLocker41.24+.70
FordMot12.73+.05
GenDynam229.96+.50
GenlElec98.47+1.70
GenMill87.48+.39
HPInc31.22+.29
Halliburton33.88+.44
Hershey259.60+.57
HomeDepot298.95+3.55
IBM127.78.04
IntlPaper36.49+.15
JohnsonJn161.01—4.66
KrogerCo47.85+.04
LindsayCorp125.55—1.76
LockheedM501.41+11.77
LowesCos208.10+3.10
MarathonOil24.74.06
McDonalds290.91+1.60
NCRCorp22.93.07
Nucor151.08+3.41
OGEEnergy37.24.62
OccidentPet63.00+.06
ONEOK66.74+.33
PG&amp;ECorp16.90+.04
Pfizer40.55.63
ProctGamb151.21+.16
RaythnTech104.66+1.55
RexAmRescS28.57.09
RockwellAuto276.86.98
Schlumbrg52.17+.11
SnapOn242.24+1.64
Textron69.34+.11
3MCo106.27.51
Timken78.10.04
TraneTech176.09.39
UnionPacif199.47.57
USSteel26.66+.40
VerizonComm38.94.52
ViadCorp19.57+.22
WalMart149.85+.33
WellsFargo41.87+.57
WilliamsCos30.16.16
Winnebago58.76+.57
YumBrands137.58+.48
