BC-150-actives-n

March 24, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|51247
|4.54
|4.38
|4.44—.03
|AMCEntpf
|42258
|1.49
|1.40
|1.44—.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|90684
|18.55
|18.35
|18.50+.04
|Alibaba
|117182
|88.11
|85.82
|86.76+.24
|Altria 3.76f
|36543
|43.80
|43.41
|43.71+.25
|Ambev .05e
|73443
|2.64
|2.57
|2.64+.05
|ArkInnova .78e
|115412
|37.97
|37.02
|37.66—.14
|AtlasCp .50
|32518
|15.50
|15.48
|15.49+.12
|BPPLC 1.44f
|56374
|35.84
|35.17
|35.79—.69
|BRFSA
|105234
|1.19
|1.06
|1.19+.10
|BcoBrad .04a
|239343
|2.45
|2.34
|2.45+.07
|BcoSantSA .04e
|56343
|3.46
|3.38
|3.45—.04
|BkofAm .88
|436900
|26.85
|26.32
|26.83—.14
|Barclay .15e
|112853
|6.56
|6.38
|6.55—.10
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|88473
|18.67
|18.26
|18.62+.32
|BostonSci
|38398
|48.10
|47.52
|47.86—.09
|CIBCgs 2.58f
|43405
|41.08
|40.53
|41.03—.36
|Carnival
|174061
|9.22
|8.96
|9.11—.12
|CarvanaA
|40251
|8.47
|8.06
|8.23—.12
|Cemex .29t
|55790
|5.06
|4.94
|5.01—.06
|CenovusE 1.60a
|46425
|15.53
|14.98
|15.49—.24
|Chewy
|39250
|35.70
|33.04
|33.44—1.49
|Citigroup 2.04
|103284
|42.88
|42.01
|42.53—.92
|CitizFincl 1.68
|47227
|30.81
|28.79
|30.78+.89
|ClevCliffs
|44303
|17.51
|17.02
|17.49—.17
|CocaCola 1.84f
|50836
|60.54
|59.91
|60.49+.57
|Colerra .80f
|37031
|23.21
|22.66
|23.20+.10
|Comerica 2.84f
|38333
|40.68
|38.34
|40.46—.24
|ConocoPhil 2.80e
|37130
|95.24
|93.26
|95.13—1.29
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|360173
|.85
|.82
|.85—.02
|DeltaAir
|51905
|31.86
|31.04
|31.31—.84
|DeutschBk .12e
|253185
|9.40
|8.85
|9.37—.29
|DevonE .80f
|34278
|46.88
|45.44
|46.83+.11
|DxSCBer
|89096
|37.60
|35.67
|35.70—.19
|DxFnBr
|44095
|25.95
|24.98
|24.99+.56
|DirSPBr
|189955
|20.57
|19.98
|20.00+.01
|DxSOXBrrs
|308720
|18.77
|17.61
|18.36+1.06
|DxDGlBr
|41333
|11.64
|11.16
|11.21—.30
|DxBiotBll
|210231
|4.47
|4.26
|4.41—.11
|DxSOXBl
|547218
|17.22
|16.04
|16.46—1.03
|Dir30TrBul
|178658
|9.19
|8.92
|8.96+.04
|DrxSCBull .41e
|108118
|28.22
|26.71
|28.20+.11
|DrxSPBull
|70006
|65.12
|63.17
|65.02—.01
|Disney
|42574
|95.00
|93.02
|93.78—2.05
|EtfUSGblJ .14e
|33231
|17.18
|17.00
|17.15—.19
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|63479
|11.70
|11.45
|11.70+.02
|Express
|35831
|.80
|.70
|.71—.14
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|51865
|103.24
|100.91
|103.16—.25
|Farfetch
|95947
|4.53
|4.24
|4.36—.32
|FstHorizon .60
|47983
|16.73
|15.68
|16.66+.88
|FMajSilvg .01
|35887
|6.62
|6.40
|6.49+.02
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|357873
|12.87
|11.81
|12.85+.32
|FordM .60a
|338546
|11.46
|11.18
|11.43+.01
|FrptMcM .30
|72292
|38.21
|36.75
|38.02+.23
|fuboTV
|61069
|1.16
|1.06
|1.15+.11
|GameStps
|41199
|23.35
|22.10
|23.21+.63
|GenMotors .36
|43590
|33.57
|32.99
|33.43—.31
|GinkgoBi
|69205
|1.30
|1.20
|1.27+.04
|GoldFLtd .22e
|32771
|12.73
|12.49
|12.72+.31
|Haleonn
|55325
|8.27
|8.12
|8.16—.22
|Hallibrtn .64f
|44128
|29.59
|28.58
|29.56+.14
|HPEnt .48
|49993
|14.21
|14.05
|14.14—.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|115071
|25.73
|25.08
|25.71+.45
|iShSilver
|91100
|21.58
|21.27
|21.30+.02
|iShTIPS 1.69e
|41665
|110.51
|110.03
|110.13—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|100096
|28.93
|28.62
|28.85—.10
|iShEMkts .59e
|121165
|38.61
|38.39
|38.59—.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|141754
|109.69
|109.18
|109.36+.23
|iShCorUSTr .33
|62676
|23.61
|23.49
|23.49+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|117353
|107.43
|106.36
|106.48+.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|85772
|68.63
|68.14
|68.55—.48
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|169348
|73.52
|73.39
|73.50—.26
|iShR2K 1.77e
|207655
|170.56
|167.46
|170.44+.19
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|36090
|64.22
|63.77
|64.14—.49
|ItauUnH
|137258
|4.43
|4.24
|4.42+.09
|JPMorgCh 4
|91626
|125.68
|123.11
|124.12—2.72
|Keycorp .82f
|123544
|11.54
|10.85
|11.53+.26
|KindMorg 1.11f
|39658
|16.55
|16.15
|16.54+.15
|Kinrossg .12
|64553
|4.38
|4.24
|4.38+.11
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|81616
|30.81
|30.03
|30.32+.01
|LloydBkg .14e
|132425
|2.22
|2.17
|2.22—.02
|LumenTch 1
|91105
|2.45
|2.37
|2.43—.05
|Macys .66f
|44855
|17.03
|16.57
|16.79—.41
|MedProp 1.16
|54857
|7.38
|7.10
|7.38+.11
|MitsuUFJ
|33203
|6.27
|6.15
|6.24—.04
|MorgStan 3.10
|48200
|84.51
|81.72
|83.14—2.70
|NYCmtyB .68
|76800
|8.88
|8.43
|8.86+.25
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|36102
|49.00
|47.70
|48.88+1.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|125459
|4.64
|4.56
|4.63+.03
|NorwCruis
|82666
|12.49
|12.16
|12.32—.26
|NuHldg
|56147
|4.26
|4.17
|4.21—.06
|OcciPet .72f
|69819
|58.20
|57.03
|58.16—.32
|OnHldg
|35326
|31.03
|29.90
|30.17—.47
|OusterInc
|98319
|.84
|.77
|.78—.12
|PG&ECp
|41787
|15.51
|15.10
|15.50+.21
|Palantir
|82570
|8.35
|8.09
|8.16—.17
|PetrbrsA
|42000
|8.81
|8.52
|8.81+.17
|Petrobras 2.87e
|83736
|9.86
|9.56
|9.85+.22
|Pfizer 1.60f
|52902
|40.25
|39.88
|40.22+.04
|PrVixST
|56313
|11.18
|10.65
|10.67+.22
|PrUlSP500
|65285
|34.32
|33.30
|34.29—.01
|ProShtQQQ
|233872
|12.73
|12.62
|12.63+.03
|ProShSP
|194222
|15.75
|15.59
|15.60+.01
|PrUShSP
|52245
|44.11
|43.25
|43.27—.01
|PrUShD3
|80152
|30.10
|29.30
|29.31+.04
|RegionsFn .80
|38980
|17.90
|17.12
|17.86+.33
|Roblox
|98230
|44.84
|42.89
|43.79+1.72
|SpdrGold
|43937
|185.99
|184.62
|184.72—1.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|474055
|393.30
|389.40
|393.18+.01
|SpdrBiot .44e
|39235
|73.57
|72.44
|73.29—.43
|SpdrITBd .92
|58861
|32.60
|32.49
|32.53+.04
|SpIntTrm
|41449
|29.32
|29.15
|29.15—.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|222741
|43.33
|41.28
|43.29+1.05
|Schlmbrg 1f
|65929
|45.00
|43.82
|44.64—.84
|Schwab 1f
|230729
|54.10
|51.11
|53.93+1.04
|Shellplc 2e
|53706
|54.48
|53.74
|54.40—1.58
|Shopifys
|48476
|45.58
|44.55
|44.76—1.03
|SilvgteCap
|850750
|2.14
|1.10
|1.91+.78
|SnapIncA
|94023
|11.74
|11.32
|11.52+.13
|SwstnEngy
|75307
|4.87
|4.63
|4.87+.16
|Square
|285858
|61.00
|59.10
|60.00—1.88
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|36057
|126.32
|124.97
|126.29+.73
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|44300
|72.57
|71.86
|72.56+.81
|SPEngy 2.04e
|102616
|77.60
|75.81
|77.54—.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|362740
|30.80
|30.39
|30.79—.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|66999
|96.29
|95.19
|96.23—.28
|SpdrRESel
|34313
|34.86
|34.34
|34.86+.24
|SPUtil 1.55e
|71910
|64.90
|63.71
|64.78+1.08
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|35223
|94.18
|92.09
|92.76—1.83
|Transocn
|98559
|5.74
|5.56
|5.74—.18
|TruistFn 2.08
|63007
|32.74
|31.82
|32.70+.13
|UBSGrp .69e
|59688
|18.84
|18.27
|18.82—.35
|UberTch
|69234
|31.15
|30.29
|30.56—.62
|UiPath
|32920
|16.52
|15.67
|16.03—.50
|USBancrp 1.92f
|69877
|34.77
|34.01
|34.44—.63
|USNGas
|93151
|7.47
|7.28
|7.44+.26
|USSteel .20
|39901
|24.94
|23.95
|24.92—.08
|ValeSA 3.08e
|224600
|14.96
|14.74
|14.92—.03
|VanEGold .06e
|118330
|31.76
|31.11
|31.70+.39
|VangREIT 3.08e
|34208
|77.39
|76.22
|77.39—.20
|VangEmg 1.10e
|44066
|39.67
|39.46
|39.65—.14
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|46579
|43.34
|43.06
|43.32—.30
|VerizonCm 2.61
|48292
|37.53
|37.25
|37.45+.08
|VoltaInc
|39057
|.85
|.85
|.85+.00
|Vornado 2.12
|33750
|13.22
|12.53
|13.22+.26
|WeWork
|61406
|.87
|.84
|.85
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|152590
|36.14
|35.25
|35.81—.80
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|46523
|32.63
|29.27
|32.19+.94
|Xpeng
|43569
|9.79
|9.47
|9.58—.33
|Yamanag .12
|63478
|5.93
|5.82
|5.92+.11
