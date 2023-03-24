AP NEWS
BC-150-actives-n

March 24, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt512474.544.384.44—.03
AMCEntpf422581.491.401.44—.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.119068418.5518.3518.50+.04
Alibaba11718288.1185.8286.76+.24
Altria 3.76f3654343.8043.4143.71+.25
Ambev .05e734432.642.572.64+.05
ArkInnova .78e11541237.9737.0237.66—.14
AtlasCp .503251815.5015.4815.49+.12
BPPLC 1.44f5637435.8435.1735.79—.69
BRFSA1052341.191.061.19+.10
BcoBrad .04a2393432.452.342.45+.07
BcoSantSA .04e563433.463.383.45—.04
BkofAm .8843690026.8526.3226.83—.14
Barclay .15e1128536.566.386.55—.10
BarrickGld 2.82e
8847318.6718.2618.62+.32
BostonSci3839848.1047.5247.86—.09
CIBCgs 2.58f4340541.0840.5341.03—.36
Carnival1740619.228.969.11—.12
CarvanaA402518.478.068.23—.12
Cemex .29t557905.064.945.01—.06
CenovusE 1.60a4642515.5314.9815.49—.24
Chewy3925035.7033.0433.44—1.49
Citigroup 2.0410328442.8842.0142.53—.92
CitizFincl 1.684722730.8128.7930.78+.89
ClevCliffs4430317.5117.0217.49—.17
CocaCola 1.84f5083660.5459.9160.49+.57
Colerra .80f3703123.2122.6623.20+.10
Comerica 2.84f3833340.6838.3440.46—.24
ConocoPhil 2.80e
3713095.2493.2695.13—1.29
CredSuiss 1.22e360173.85.82.85—.02
DeltaAir5190531.8631.0431.31—.84
DeutschBk .12e2531859.408.859.37—.29
DevonE .80f3427846.8845.4446.83+.11
DxSCBer8909637.6035.6735.70—.19
DxFnBr4409525.9524.9824.99+.56
DirSPBr18995520.5719.9820.00+.01
DxSOXBrrs30872018.7717.6118.36+1.06
DxDGlBr4133311.6411.1611.21—.30
DxBiotBll2102314.474.264.41—.11
DxSOXBl54721817.2216.0416.46—1.03
Dir30TrBul1786589.198.928.96+.04
DrxSCBull .41e
10811828.2226.7128.20+.11
DrxSPBull7000665.1263.1765.02—.01
Disney4257495.0093.0293.78—2.05
EtfUSGblJ .14e3323117.1817.0017.15—.19
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f6347911.7011.4511.70+.02
Express35831.80.70.71—.14
ExxonMbl 3.64
51865103.24100.91103.16—.25
Farfetch959474.534.244.36—.32
FstHorizon .604798316.7315.6816.66+.88
FMajSilvg .01358876.626.406.49+.02
FstRepBk 1.08f35787312.8711.8112.85+.32
FordM .60a33854611.4611.1811.43+.01
FrptMcM .307229238.2136.7538.02+.23
fuboTV610691.161.061.15+.11
GameStps4119923.3522.1023.21+.63
GenMotors .364359033.5732.9933.43—.31
GinkgoBi692051.301.201.27+.04
GoldFLtd .22e3277112.7312.4912.72+.31
Haleonn553258.278.128.16—.22
Hallibrtn .64f4412829.5928.5829.56+.14
HPEnt .484999314.2114.0514.14—.14
iShBrazil .67e11507125.7325.0825.71+.45
iShSilver9110021.5821.2721.30+.02
iShTIPS 1.69e
41665110.51110.03110.13—.06
iShChinaLC .87e
10009628.9328.6228.85—.10
iShEMkts .59e12116538.6138.3938.59—.18
iShiBoxIG 3.87
141754109.69109.18109.36+.23
iShCorUSTr .336267623.6123.4923.49+.02
iSh20yrT 3.05
117353107.43106.36106.48+.08
iSEafe 1.66e8577268.6368.1468.55—.48
iShiBxHYB 5.09
16934873.5273.3973.50—.26
iShR2K 1.77e
207655170.56167.46170.44+.19
iShCorEafe 1.56e
3609064.2263.7764.14—.49
ItauUnH1372584.434.244.42+.09
JPMorgCh 491626125.68123.11124.12—2.72
Keycorp .82f12354411.5410.8511.53+.26
KindMorg 1.11f3965816.5516.1516.54+.15
Kinrossg .12645534.384.244.38+.11
KrSChIn 2.58e
8161630.8130.0330.32+.01
LloydBkg .14e1324252.222.172.22—.02
LumenTch 1911052.452.372.43—.05
Macys .66f4485517.0316.5716.79—.41
MedProp 1.16548577.387.107.38+.11
MitsuUFJ332036.276.156.24—.04
MorgStan 3.104820084.5181.7283.14—2.70
NYCmtyB .68768008.888.438.86+.25
NewmntCp 1.60m
3610249.0047.7048.88+1.09
NokiaCp .19e1254594.644.564.63+.03
NorwCruis8266612.4912.1612.32—.26
NuHldg561474.264.174.21—.06
OcciPet .72f6981958.2057.0358.16—.32
OnHldg3532631.0329.9030.17—.47
OusterInc98319.84.77.78—.12
PG&amp;ECp4178715.5115.1015.50+.21
Palantir825708.358.098.16—.17
PetrbrsA420008.818.528.81+.17
Petrobras 2.87e837369.869.569.85+.22
Pfizer 1.60f5290240.2539.8840.22+.04
PrVixST5631311.1810.6510.67+.22
PrUlSP5006528534.3233.3034.29—.01
ProShtQQQ23387212.7312.6212.63+.03
ProShSP19422215.7515.5915.60+.01
PrUShSP5224544.1143.2543.27—.01
PrUShD38015230.1029.3029.31+.04
RegionsFn .803898017.9017.1217.86+.33
Roblox9823044.8442.8943.79+1.72
SpdrGold43937185.99184.62184.72—1.03
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
474055393.30389.40393.18+.01
SpdrBiot .44e3923573.5772.4473.29—.43
SpdrITBd .925886132.6032.4932.53+.04
SpIntTrm4144929.3229.1529.15—.01
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
22274143.3341.2843.29+1.05
Schlmbrg 1f6592945.0043.8244.64—.84
Schwab 1f23072954.1051.1153.93+1.04
Shellplc 2e5370654.4853.7454.40—1.58
Shopifys4847645.5844.5544.76—1.03
SilvgteCap8507502.141.101.91+.78
SnapIncA9402311.7411.3211.52+.13
SwstnEngy753074.874.634.87+.16
Square28585861.0059.1060.00—1.88
SPHlthC 1.01e
36057126.32124.97126.29+.73
SPCnSt 1.28e4430072.5771.8672.56+.81
SPEngy 2.04e10261677.6075.8177.54—.05
SPDRFncl .46e
36274030.8030.3930.79—.22
SPInds 1.12e6699996.2995.1996.23—.28
SpdrRESel3431334.8634.3434.86+.24
SPUtil 1.55e7191064.9063.7164.78+1.08
TaiwSemi 1.56e3522394.1892.0992.76—1.83
Transocn985595.745.565.74—.18
TruistFn 2.086300732.7431.8232.70+.13
UBSGrp .69e5968818.8418.2718.82—.35
UberTch6923431.1530.2930.56—.62
UiPath3292016.5215.6716.03—.50
USBancrp 1.92f6987734.7734.0134.44—.63
USNGas931517.477.287.44+.26
USSteel .203990124.9423.9524.92—.08
ValeSA 3.08e22460014.9614.7414.92—.03
VanEGold .06e11833031.7631.1131.70+.39
VangREIT 3.08e
3420877.3976.2277.39—.20
VangEmg 1.10e4406639.6739.4639.65—.14
VangFTSE 1.10e
4657943.3443.0643.32—.30
VerizonCm 2.614829237.5337.2537.45+.08
VoltaInc39057.85.85.85+.00
Vornado 2.123375013.2212.5313.22+.26
WeWork61406.87.84.85
WellsFargo 1.20f
15259036.1435.2535.81—.80
WstnAlliB 1.444652332.6329.2732.19+.94
Xpeng435699.799.479.58—.33
Yamanag .12634785.935.825.92+.11
—————————
