BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 27, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.61+.41
Altria47.19+.50
AmerenCp89.72+.73
AmExpress158.45+2.73
ArchDanM78.01+.98
AutoZone2660.73+15.90
BPPLC39.34.08
Boeing206.04+3.01
BristMySq67.61.41
Brunswick85.23+2.15
CampbSoup54.98+.44
Chevron166.95+.97
Citigroup47.03+.17
CocaCola63.68+.13
ConAgraBr37.90+.41
ConocoPhil101.23+.76
Corning32.75+.51
CurtissWright167.98+1.11
DTEEnergy113.45+.48
DeereCo371.85—2.76
DillardsInc297.66.51
Disney99.93+3.32
DuPont68.70+1.33
EmersonElec82.83+.35
Entergy107.18+2.13
ExxonMobil116.83+1.38
FMCCorp121.78+1.96
FirstEnergy41.12+.44
FootLocker41.79+.57
FordMot11.61+.07
GenDynam215.69+.86
GenlElec98.06+1.85
GenMill88.79+.91
HPInc29.72+.76
Halliburton32.00+.28
Hershey273.33+11.58
HomeDepot293.93+5.86
IBM126.97+1.12
IntlPaper33.01—1.55
JohnsonJn163.00+.38
KrogerCo48.34+.52
LindsayCorp121.40+1.65
LockheedM465.00+3.38
LowesCos204.53+3.73
MarathonOil23.48+.19
McDonalds294.72+4.96
NCRCorp21.79+.63
Nucor148.29+3.79
OGEEnergy37.73+.64
OccidentPet60.58+.32
ONEOK65.30+.58
PG&amp;ECorp17.05+.11
Pfizer38.74+.11
ProctGamb156.47+1.89
RaythnTech99.39+1.71
RexAmRescS28.28+.05
RockwellAuto283.62+12.99
Schlumbrg47.96+.18
SnapOn259.40+5.27
Textron65.56
3MCo105.33+2.41
Timken76.40+.69
TraneTech185.50+7.81
UnionPacif193.54+2.04
USSteel23.73+.25
VerizonComm38.79+1.87
ViadCorp18.13+.75
WalMart151.38+.47
WellsFargo39.66+.20
WilliamsCos29.81+.37
Winnebago57.59+1.22
YumBrands139.80+1.79
