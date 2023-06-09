BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|4.89.94Tellurian
|41,995,762
|1.34
|1.16
|1.27—
|.02
|4.722.30UraniumEn
|27,048,750
|3.18
|2.96
|3.10+.04
|4.402.81B2goldg
|26,896,113
|3.92
|3.74
|3.82+.04
|2.98.85Globalstar
|18,329,608
|1.28
|1.15
|1.22+.04
|1.53.91DenisnMg
|17,718,864
|1.22
|1.14
|1.22+.05
|4.891.63RingEngy
|10,956,229
|2.02
|1.75
|1.87+.06
|1.48.61NwGoldg
|10,516,657
|1.26
|1.15
|1.15—
|.08
|44.4837.77iShIndiabt
|9,413,278
|42.43
|41.99
|42.11
|—.17
|1.50.82Ur-Energy
|9,183,493
|1.10
|.96
|1.06+.05
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|8,501,467
|148.32
|141.05
|147.14+1.37
|6.272.35EquinxGl
|8,179,129
|5.03
|4.70
|4.78
|8.254.69EnFuelgrs
|7,209,709
|6.56
|6.08
|6.36—
|.03
|4.201.99SlvrcpMt
|6,068,986
|3.27
|3.03
|3.04—
|.07
|4.541.13FrkStPrp
|5,645,798
|1.57
|1.40
|1.42—
|.08
|3.551.00Protalx
|5,486,616
|2.51
|2.24
|2.28+.07
|2.49.55eMagin
|5,174,787
|2.02
|1.99
|1.99—
|.02
|10.937.18CrnrstnStr
|4,887,581
|8.31
|7.87
|8.28+.22
|6.984.06NovaGldg
|4,632,802
|5.52
|5.17
|5.22+.01
|50.3649.84iShLqdtybt
|4,286,425
|50.16
|50.10
|50.14+.06
|3.181.52i80Gold
|4,122,956
|2.32
|2.14
|2.25
|—————————