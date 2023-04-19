BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
April 19, 2023
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.70.12
Altria46.46+.32
AmerenCp89.29+1.00
AmExpress164.95+.55
ArchDanM81.95.60
AutoZone2663.16—18.49
BPPLC40.06.59
Boeing208.71+.34
BristMySq69.86.37
Brunswick85.59+1.27
CampbSoup54.23.89
Chevron170.68+.16
Citigroup50.40+.32
CocaCola63.68+.12
ConAgraBr37.35+.15
ConocoPhil105.26+.31
Corning34.00.50
CurtissWright174.90—3.51
DTEEnergy112.81+.77
DeereCo392.77—3.92
DillardsInc313.14+6.64
Disney98.75—2.18
DuPont71.21.42
EmersonElec86.37.90
Entergy109.40+.82
ExxonMobil116.57.37
FMCCorp123.75.94
FirstEnergy40.80+.32
FootLocker41.34+.10
FordMot12.22.51
GenDynam228.80—1.16
GenlElec99.03+.56
GenMill87.13.35
HPInc30.21—1.01
Halliburton34.11+.23
Hershey257.30—2.30
HomeDepot296.91—2.04
IBM126.32—1.46
IntlPaper36.57+.08
JohnsonJn162.53+1.52
KrogerCo47.45.40
LindsayCorp126.21+.66
LockheedM495.16—6.25
LowesCos208.83+.73
MarathonOil24.66.08
McDonalds291.27+.36
NCRCorp22.91.02
Nucor147.61—3.47
OGEEnergy37.60+.36
OccidentPet62.47.53
ONEOK66.35.39
PG&amp;ECorp16.89.01
Pfizer40.24.31
ProctGamb151.24+.03
RaythnTech104.09.57
RexAmRescS28.54.03
RockwellAuto274.32—2.54
Schlumbrg52.63+.46
SnapOn239.77—2.47
Textron68.91.43
3MCo106.08.19
Timken78.30+.20
TraneTech176.44+.35
UnionPacif202.00+2.53
USSteel25.96.70
VerizonComm38.60.34
ViadCorp19.71+.14
WalMart150.01+.16
WellsFargo42.24+.37
WilliamsCos30.08.08
Winnebago59.57+.81
YumBrands137.12.46
