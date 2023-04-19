April 19, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.70
|—
|.12
|Altria
|46.46
|+.32
|AmerenCp
|89.29
|+1.00
|AmExpress
|164.95
|+.55
|ArchDanM
|81.95
|—
|.60
|AutoZone
|2663.16—18.49
|BPPLC
|40.06
|—
|.59
|Boeing
|208.71
|+.34
|BristMySq
|69.86
|—
|.37
|Brunswick
|85.59
|+1.27
|CampbSoup
|54.23
|—
|.89
|Chevron
|170.68
|+.16
|Citigroup
|50.40
|+.32
|CocaCola
|63.68
|+.12
|ConAgraBr
|37.35
|+.15
|ConocoPhil
|105.26
|+.31
|Corning
|34.00
|—
|.50
|CurtissWright
|174.90
|—3.51
|DTEEnergy
|112.81
|+.77
|DeereCo
|392.77
|—3.92
|DillardsInc
|313.14
|+6.64
|Disney
|98.75
|—2.18
|DuPont
|71.21
|—
|.42
|EmersonElec
|86.37
|—
|.90
|Entergy
|109.40
|+.82
|ExxonMobil
|116.57
|—
|.37
|FMCCorp
|123.75
|—
|.94
|FirstEnergy
|40.80
|+.32
|FootLocker
|41.34
|+.10
|FordMot
|12.22
|—
|.51
|GenDynam
|228.80
|—1.16
|GenlElec
|99.03
|+.56
|GenMill
|87.13
|—
|.35
|HPInc
|30.21
|—1.01
|Halliburton
|34.11
|+.23
|Hershey
|257.30
|—2.30
|HomeDepot
|296.91
|—2.04
|IBM
|126.32
|—1.46
|IntlPaper
|36.57
|+.08
|JohnsonJn
|162.53
|+1.52
|KrogerCo
|47.45
|—
|.40
|LindsayCorp
|126.21
|+.66
|LockheedM
|495.16
|—6.25
|LowesCos
|208.83
|+.73
|MarathonOil
|24.66
|—
|.08
|McDonalds
|291.27
|+.36
|NCRCorp
|22.91
|—
|.02
|Nucor
|147.61
|—3.47
|OGEEnergy
|37.60
|+.36
|OccidentPet
|62.47
|—
|.53
|ONEOK
|66.35
|—
|.39
|PG&ECorp
|16.89
|—
|.01
|Pfizer
|40.24
|—
|.31
|ProctGamb
|151.24
|+.03
|RaythnTech
|104.09
|—
|.57
|RexAmRescS
|28.54
|—
|.03
|RockwellAuto
|274.32
|—2.54
|Schlumbrg
|52.63
|+.46
|SnapOn
|239.77
|—2.47
|Textron
|68.91
|—
|.43
|3MCo
|106.08
|—
|.19
|Timken
|78.30
|+.20
|TraneTech
|176.44
|+.35
|UnionPacif
|202.00
|+2.53
|USSteel
|25.96
|—
|.70
|VerizonComm
|38.60
|—
|.34
|ViadCorp
|19.71
|+.14
|WalMart
|150.01
|+.16
|WellsFargo
|42.24
|+.37
|WilliamsCos
|30.08
|—
|.08
|Winnebago
|59.57
|+.81
|YumBrands
|137.12
|—
|.46