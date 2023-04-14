AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 14, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.93.03
Altria45.03+.06
AmerenCp89.46.64
AmExpress163.22+.92
ArchDanM81.79+.57
AutoZone2638.32+19.67
BPPLC40.58+.12
Boeing201.71—11.88
BristMySq70.45.24
Brunswick81.95+.61
CampbSoup54.78.54
Chevron172.44+.35
Citigroup49.56+2.26
CocaCola63.05.10
ConAgraBr36.97.57
ConocoPhil108.50.54
Corning34.78.15
CurtissWright175.14—1.92
DTEEnergy112.98.20
DeereCo387.77+3.03
DillardsInc299.84+2.44
Disney99.90.94
DuPont70.46.81
EmersonElec86.36+.95
Entergy107.64—1.53
ExxonMobil116.05+.28
FMCCorp122.69—1.16
FirstEnergy40.84.36
FootLocker39.80+.12
FordMot12.52+.06
GenDynam227.69—1.08
GenlElec95.44+1.14
GenMill86.56.39
HPInc29.82.08
Halliburton33.63.18
Hershey256.28—1.72
HomeDepot292.19+.04
IBM128.14+.24
IntlPaper35.91.49
JohnsonJn165.84.27
KrogerCo46.65.40
LindsayCorp128.28—1.67
LockheedM487.99—4.15
LowesCos202.18+.71
MarathonOil25.73+.07
McDonalds288.98.09
NCRCorp22.68.35
Nucor146.19.64
OGEEnergy37.94.20
OccidentPet64.48.29
ONEOK67.03+.26
PG&amp;ECorp16.89+.09
Pfizer41.19.28
ProctGamb151.00.77
RaythnTech101.68
RexAmRescS28.84.20
RockwellAuto277.30.81
Schlumbrg52.48+.59
SnapOn239.94+1.03
Textron68.59+.23
3MCo105.77.38
Timken77.44+.52
TraneTech174.98.79
UnionPacif198.53+.61
USSteel25.78.50
VerizonComm39.22.10
ViadCorp19.01+.14
WalMart148.48—1.01
WellsFargo39.64.02
WilliamsCos30.39.11
Winnebago58.60+.87
YumBrands134.88+.22
