BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 14, 2023 GMT
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.93
|—
|.03
|Altria
|45.03
|+.06
|AmerenCp
|89.46
|—
|.64
|AmExpress
|163.22
|+.92
|ArchDanM
|81.79
|+.57
|AutoZone
|2638.32+19.67
|BPPLC
|40.58
|+.12
|Boeing
|201.71—11.88
|BristMySq
|70.45
|—
|.24
|Brunswick
|81.95
|+.61
|CampbSoup
|54.78
|—
|.54
|Chevron
|172.44
|+.35
|Citigroup
|49.56
|+2.26
|CocaCola
|63.05
|—
|.10
|ConAgraBr
|36.97
|—
|.57
|ConocoPhil
|108.50
|—
|.54
|Corning
|34.78
|—
|.15
|CurtissWright
|175.14
|—1.92
|DTEEnergy
|112.98
|—
|.20
|DeereCo
|387.77
|+3.03
|DillardsInc
|299.84
|+2.44
|Disney
|99.90
|—
|.94
|DuPont
|70.46
|—
|.81
|EmersonElec
|86.36
|+.95
|Entergy
|107.64
|—1.53
|ExxonMobil
|116.05
|+.28
|FMCCorp
|122.69
|—1.16
|FirstEnergy
|40.84
|—
|.36
|FootLocker
|39.80
|+.12
|FordMot
|12.52
|+.06
|GenDynam
|227.69
|—1.08
|GenlElec
|95.44
|+1.14
|GenMill
|86.56
|—
|.39
|HPInc
|29.82
|—
|.08
|Halliburton
|33.63
|—
|.18
|Hershey
|256.28
|—1.72
|HomeDepot
|292.19
|+.04
|IBM
|128.14
|+.24
|IntlPaper
|35.91
|—
|.49
|JohnsonJn
|165.84
|—
|.27
|KrogerCo
|46.65
|—
|.40
|LindsayCorp
|128.28
|—1.67
|LockheedM
|487.99
|—4.15
|LowesCos
|202.18
|+.71
|MarathonOil
|25.73
|+.07
|McDonalds
|288.98
|—
|.09
|NCRCorp
|22.68
|—
|.35
|Nucor
|146.19
|—
|.64
|OGEEnergy
|37.94
|—
|.20
|OccidentPet
|64.48
|—
|.29
|ONEOK
|67.03
|+.26
|PG&ECorp
|16.89
|+.09
|Pfizer
|41.19
|—
|.28
|ProctGamb
|151.00
|—
|.77
|RaythnTech
|101.68
|RexAmRescS
|28.84
|—
|.20
|RockwellAuto
|277.30
|—
|.81
|Schlumbrg
|52.48
|+.59
|SnapOn
|239.94
|+1.03
|Textron
|68.59
|+.23
|3MCo
|105.77
|—
|.38
|Timken
|77.44
|+.52
|TraneTech
|174.98
|—
|.79
|UnionPacif
|198.53
|+.61
|USSteel
|25.78
|—
|.50
|VerizonComm
|39.22
|—
|.10
|ViadCorp
|19.01
|+.14
|WalMart
|148.48
|—1.01
|WellsFargo
|39.64
|—
|.02
|WilliamsCos
|30.39
|—
|.11
|Winnebago
|58.60
|+.87
|YumBrands
|134.88
|+.22