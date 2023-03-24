BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
March 24, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt243924.544.394.54+.07
AT&amp;TInc 1.112300418.4918.3518.47+.01
Alibaba5283388.0885.8287.84+1.32
Altria 3.76f1069143.8043.5743.73+.27
Aramark .44e1120333.6433.1633.64—.28
ArkInnova .78e4090437.7537.0237.72—.08
AtlasCp .501273315.5015.4815.49+.12
BPPLC 1.44f2553835.7535.1735.44—1.04
BRFSA392811.111.061.09
BcoBrad .04a791592.402.342.37—.02
BcoSantSA .04e185583.443.383.44—.06
BkofAm .8815283726.8026.4026.60—.37
BigB3xLv1703813.9813.3713.85—.78
Barclay .15e360406.466.386.45—.20
BarrickGld 2.82e
2380518.5618.2618.28—.02
Baxter 1.16f1329938.4538.1438.39+.27
Blackstone 3.64e
1086082.4680.7982.35—2.10
BostonSci1380948.0147.8248.01+.07
Carnival613189.148.969.12—.10
CarvanaA126058.448.068.44+.09
Cemex .29t142385.064.985.04—.04
CenovusE 1.60a1922615.4814.9815.27—.47
Chewy1257235.7034.2834.43—.50
Citigroup 2.043748942.8842.0142.55—.90
CitizFincl 1.682136330.4728.7930.13+.24
ClevCliffs1515817.3317.0217.26—.39
CocaCola 1.84f2282360.2959.9660.03+.11
Colerra .80f1244423.0322.6622.88—.22
CredSuiss 1.22e118588.84.82.84—.03
DeltaAir1419431.8631.3631.65—.49
DeutschBk .12e1391329.248.899.08—.57
DevonE .80f1267546.3245.4446.31—.41
DxSCBer3236037.6036.5836.59+.70
DxFnBr2039425.9525.1825.42+.99
DirSPBr8424420.5720.1520.15+.16
DxSOXBrrs13194218.2717.6117.80+.50
DxGlMBr107336.686.436.67+.10
DxDGlBr1912111.6211.2711.61+.10
DxBiotBll717384.474.264.37—.15
DxFnBull1202050.4748.8649.93—2.03
DxSOXBl19466117.2216.5517.03—.47
Dir30TrBul809039.198.978.97+.05
DrxSCBull .41e
4113527.4926.7127.49—.60
DrxSPBull2524964.5463.1764.54—.49
Disney1329795.0093.9094.59—1.24
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f2938711.5811.4511.58—.10
Express17274.80.74.75—.10
ExxonMbl 3.64
19030102.15100.91101.66—1.75
Farfetch403964.534.254.27—.41
FstHorizon .601170116.1315.6816.13+.35
FstRepBk 1.08f13333812.3711.8112.35—.18
FordM .60a12463511.3311.1811.28—.15
FrptMcM .301565437.3836.7537.01—.79
fuboTV168121.121.061.12+.08
GSKplcrs1169534.5233.9734.17—1.06
GameStps1652123.3522.2622.97+.39
GenMotors .361304633.5132.9933.39—.35
GinkgoBi179551.261.201.26+.03
GoldFLtd .22e1138312.7312.5212.54+.13
Haleonn193558.278.218.24—.14
Hallibrtn .64f1444129.2628.5829.20—.23
Hanesbds .60106084.914.834.91+.01
HarmonyG .05122144.083.994.00+.02
ING .77e1254211.1611.0111.16—.30
iShGold1483437.9437.6937.69—.21
iShBrazil .67e2780625.2825.0825.26—.01
iShSilver3953021.5821.3321.34+.06
iShChinaLC .87e4976828.9328.6228.91—.04
iShEMkts .59e5186438.5738.4138.57—.20
iShiBoxIG 3.87
46177109.69109.24109.29+.16
iShCorUSTr .331519623.6123.5123.51+.04
iSh20yrT 3.05
41655107.43106.52106.55+.15
iSEafe 1.66e2405768.6368.1868.46—.57
iShiBxHYB 5.096533473.6573.4473.64—.11
iShR2K 1.77e
74901169.18167.46169.18—1.07
ItauUnH236394.304.244.29—.05
JPMorgCh 427738125.68123.78124.51—2.33
Keycorp .82f4418011.1310.8511.02—.25
KindMorg 1.11f1062216.2616.1516.24—.15
Kinrossg .12156894.324.244.25—.02
KrSChIn 2.58e
4160330.8130.0330.66+.35
LloydBkg .14e328552.202.172.20—.04
LumenTch 1297782.452.382.43—.05
Macys .66f1087716.9816.7316.98—.21
MedProp 1.16186317.277.107.27
MitsuUFJ141296.276.156.18—.10
MorgStan 3.101554684.5181.7282.79—3.05
NYCmtyB .68191058.648.438.63+.02
NokiaCp .19e474854.644.584.60+.00
NorwCruis2514212.4712.1712.40—.18
NuHldg109144.264.194.25—.01
OcciPet .72f2688157.9357.0357.70—.78
OnHldg1328031.0329.9030.89+.25
OusterInc23532.84.80.80—.10
PG&amp;ECp1078115.3215.1015.28—.01
Palantir272678.358.208.34+.01
PetrbrsA150888.638.528.60—.04
Petrobras 2.87e272689.679.569.66+.03
Pfizer 1.60f1607540.2539.8840.02—.17
PrVixST2263111.1810.7210.84+.39
PrUlCrdrs1172422.3921.9922.39—.39
PrUlSP5002403933.9833.3033.98—.32
ProShtQQQ5382412.7212.6212.63+.03
ProShSP4343315.7515.6415.64+.05
PrUShSP2072544.1143.5443.57+.29
PrUShD32980930.1029.5929.64+.37
RegionsFn .801183217.5917.1217.57+.04
Roblox4146644.8442.8944.49+2.42
SpdrGold19289185.99184.77184.78—.96
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
157611391.98389.40391.84—1.33
SpdrBiot .44e1543073.5772.4473.03—.69
SpdrITBd .921403432.6032.5132.52+.03
SpIntTrm1443929.3229.1829.18+.02
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
6770842.1341.2842.10—.14
Schlmbrg 1f1974244.7443.8244.74—.74
Schwab 1f7177553.0551.1153.04+.15
Shellplc 2e1797854.2453.7454.02—1.96
Shopifys1596445.5844.5545.23—.56
SilvgteCap441821.381.101.31+.18
SnapIncA3521911.5911.3211.48+.09
SwstnEngy152154.734.634.71—.01
Square12143861.0059.4560.28—1.60
SPHlthC 1.01e
11436125.63124.97125.56—.01
SPCnSt 1.28e1436572.1171.8672.06+.31
SPEngy 2.04e3796176.6675.8176.52—1.07
SPDRFncl .46e
12175430.7230.3930.63—.38
SPInds 1.12e1711696.1095.1995.90—.62
SpdrRESel1074534.6334.3434.61—.01
SPUtil 1.55e2853764.5763.7164.28+.58
Transocn436685.745.565.73—.18
TruistFn 2.082143632.4631.8232.39—.18
2xLongs1252324.4022.5523.20+1.86
UBSGrp .69e2770318.6418.2718.64—.54
UberTch2386731.1530.7431.05—.13
UnionPac 5.20
11426185.36183.85185.32—.88
UtdMicro .09e119798.708.598.68—.13
USBancrp 1.92f2036734.7734.1934.68—.39
USNGas418697.427.287.42+.24
USSteel .201325224.6423.9524.39—.61
UntySftw1060929.5728.7229.56+.39
ValeSA 3.08e3397314.9614.7414.82—.13
VanEGold .06e4653331.6231.1331.15—.17
VangEmg 1.10e1336539.6439.4939.63—.16
VangFTSE 1.10e
1322143.3343.0643.24—.38
VerizonCm 2.611382837.5337.3037.39+.02
Vornado 2.121079012.8212.5312.82—.14
WellsFargo 1.20f
4387336.1435.6635.97—.64
WstnAlliB 1.441439031.0429.2730.96—.29
Xpeng195949.789.649.68—.23
Yamanag .12233605.905.825.82+.01
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.