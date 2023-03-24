BC-150-actives-e

March 24, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|24392
|4.54
|4.39
|4.54+.07
|AT&TInc 1.11
|23004
|18.49
|18.35
|18.47+.01
|Alibaba
|52833
|88.08
|85.82
|87.84+1.32
|Altria 3.76f
|10691
|43.80
|43.57
|43.73+.27
|Aramark .44e
|11203
|33.64
|33.16
|33.64—.28
|ArkInnova .78e
|40904
|37.75
|37.02
|37.72—.08
|AtlasCp .50
|12733
|15.50
|15.48
|15.49+.12
|BPPLC 1.44f
|25538
|35.75
|35.17
|35.44—1.04
|BRFSA
|39281
|1.11
|1.06
|1.09
|BcoBrad .04a
|79159
|2.40
|2.34
|2.37—.02
|BcoSantSA .04e
|18558
|3.44
|3.38
|3.44—.06
|BkofAm .88
|152837
|26.80
|26.40
|26.60—.37
|BigB3xLv
|17038
|13.98
|13.37
|13.85—.78
|Barclay .15e
|36040
|6.46
|6.38
|6.45—.20
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|23805
|18.56
|18.26
|18.28—.02
|Baxter 1.16f
|13299
|38.45
|38.14
|38.39+.27
|Blackstone 3.64e
|10860
|82.46
|80.79
|82.35—2.10
|BostonSci
|13809
|48.01
|47.82
|48.01+.07
|Carnival
|61318
|9.14
|8.96
|9.12—.10
|CarvanaA
|12605
|8.44
|8.06
|8.44+.09
|Cemex .29t
|14238
|5.06
|4.98
|5.04—.04
|CenovusE 1.60a
|19226
|15.48
|14.98
|15.27—.47
|Chewy
|12572
|35.70
|34.28
|34.43—.50
|Citigroup 2.04
|37489
|42.88
|42.01
|42.55—.90
|CitizFincl 1.68
|21363
|30.47
|28.79
|30.13+.24
|ClevCliffs
|15158
|17.33
|17.02
|17.26—.39
|CocaCola 1.84f
|22823
|60.29
|59.96
|60.03+.11
|Colerra .80f
|12444
|23.03
|22.66
|22.88—.22
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|118588
|.84
|.82
|.84—.03
|DeltaAir
|14194
|31.86
|31.36
|31.65—.49
|DeutschBk .12e
|139132
|9.24
|8.89
|9.08—.57
|DevonE .80f
|12675
|46.32
|45.44
|46.31—.41
|DxSCBer
|32360
|37.60
|36.58
|36.59+.70
|DxFnBr
|20394
|25.95
|25.18
|25.42+.99
|DirSPBr
|84244
|20.57
|20.15
|20.15+.16
|DxSOXBrrs
|131942
|18.27
|17.61
|17.80+.50
|DxGlMBr
|10733
|6.68
|6.43
|6.67+.10
|DxDGlBr
|19121
|11.62
|11.27
|11.61+.10
|DxBiotBll
|71738
|4.47
|4.26
|4.37—.15
|DxFnBull
|12020
|50.47
|48.86
|49.93—2.03
|DxSOXBl
|194661
|17.22
|16.55
|17.03—.47
|Dir30TrBul
|80903
|9.19
|8.97
|8.97+.05
|DrxSCBull .41e
|41135
|27.49
|26.71
|27.49—.60
|DrxSPBull
|25249
|64.54
|63.17
|64.54—.49
|Disney
|13297
|95.00
|93.90
|94.59—1.24
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|29387
|11.58
|11.45
|11.58—.10
|Express
|17274
|.80
|.74
|.75—.10
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|19030
|102.15
|100.91
|101.66—1.75
|Farfetch
|40396
|4.53
|4.25
|4.27—.41
|FstHorizon .60
|11701
|16.13
|15.68
|16.13+.35
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|133338
|12.37
|11.81
|12.35—.18
|FordM .60a
|124635
|11.33
|11.18
|11.28—.15
|FrptMcM .30
|15654
|37.38
|36.75
|37.01—.79
|fuboTV
|16812
|1.12
|1.06
|1.12+.08
|GSKplcrs
|11695
|34.52
|33.97
|34.17—1.06
|GameStps
|16521
|23.35
|22.26
|22.97+.39
|GenMotors .36
|13046
|33.51
|32.99
|33.39—.35
|GinkgoBi
|17955
|1.26
|1.20
|1.26+.03
|GoldFLtd .22e
|11383
|12.73
|12.52
|12.54+.13
|Haleonn
|19355
|8.27
|8.21
|8.24—.14
|Hallibrtn .64f
|14441
|29.26
|28.58
|29.20—.23
|Hanesbds .60
|10608
|4.91
|4.83
|4.91+.01
|HarmonyG .05
|12214
|4.08
|3.99
|4.00+.02
|ING .77e
|12542
|11.16
|11.01
|11.16—.30
|iShGold
|14834
|37.94
|37.69
|37.69—.21
|iShBrazil .67e
|27806
|25.28
|25.08
|25.26—.01
|iShSilver
|39530
|21.58
|21.33
|21.34+.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|49768
|28.93
|28.62
|28.91—.04
|iShEMkts .59e
|51864
|38.57
|38.41
|38.57—.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|46177
|109.69
|109.24
|109.29+.16
|iShCorUSTr .33
|15196
|23.61
|23.51
|23.51+.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|41655
|107.43
|106.52
|106.55+.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|24057
|68.63
|68.18
|68.46—.57
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|65334
|73.65
|73.44
|73.64—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|74901
|169.18
|167.46
|169.18—1.07
|ItauUnH
|23639
|4.30
|4.24
|4.29—.05
|JPMorgCh 4
|27738
|125.68
|123.78
|124.51—2.33
|Keycorp .82f
|44180
|11.13
|10.85
|11.02—.25
|KindMorg 1.11f
|10622
|16.26
|16.15
|16.24—.15
|Kinrossg .12
|15689
|4.32
|4.24
|4.25—.02
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|41603
|30.81
|30.03
|30.66+.35
|LloydBkg .14e
|32855
|2.20
|2.17
|2.20—.04
|LumenTch 1
|29778
|2.45
|2.38
|2.43—.05
|Macys .66f
|10877
|16.98
|16.73
|16.98—.21
|MedProp 1.16
|18631
|7.27
|7.10
|7.27
|MitsuUFJ
|14129
|6.27
|6.15
|6.18—.10
|MorgStan 3.10
|15546
|84.51
|81.72
|82.79—3.05
|NYCmtyB .68
|19105
|8.64
|8.43
|8.63+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|47485
|4.64
|4.58
|4.60+.00
|NorwCruis
|25142
|12.47
|12.17
|12.40—.18
|NuHldg
|10914
|4.26
|4.19
|4.25—.01
|OcciPet .72f
|26881
|57.93
|57.03
|57.70—.78
|OnHldg
|13280
|31.03
|29.90
|30.89+.25
|OusterInc
|23532
|.84
|.80
|.80—.10
|PG&ECp
|10781
|15.32
|15.10
|15.28—.01
|Palantir
|27267
|8.35
|8.20
|8.34+.01
|PetrbrsA
|15088
|8.63
|8.52
|8.60—.04
|Petrobras 2.87e
|27268
|9.67
|9.56
|9.66+.03
|Pfizer 1.60f
|16075
|40.25
|39.88
|40.02—.17
|PrVixST
|22631
|11.18
|10.72
|10.84+.39
|PrUlCrdrs
|11724
|22.39
|21.99
|22.39—.39
|PrUlSP500
|24039
|33.98
|33.30
|33.98—.32
|ProShtQQQ
|53824
|12.72
|12.62
|12.63+.03
|ProShSP
|43433
|15.75
|15.64
|15.64+.05
|PrUShSP
|20725
|44.11
|43.54
|43.57+.29
|PrUShD3
|29809
|30.10
|29.59
|29.64+.37
|RegionsFn .80
|11832
|17.59
|17.12
|17.57+.04
|Roblox
|41466
|44.84
|42.89
|44.49+2.42
|SpdrGold
|19289
|185.99
|184.77
|184.78—.96
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|157611
|391.98
|389.40
|391.84—1.33
|SpdrBiot .44e
|15430
|73.57
|72.44
|73.03—.69
|SpdrITBd .92
|14034
|32.60
|32.51
|32.52+.03
|SpIntTrm
|14439
|29.32
|29.18
|29.18+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|67708
|42.13
|41.28
|42.10—.14
|Schlmbrg 1f
|19742
|44.74
|43.82
|44.74—.74
|Schwab 1f
|71775
|53.05
|51.11
|53.04+.15
|Shellplc 2e
|17978
|54.24
|53.74
|54.02—1.96
|Shopifys
|15964
|45.58
|44.55
|45.23—.56
|SilvgteCap
|44182
|1.38
|1.10
|1.31+.18
|SnapIncA
|35219
|11.59
|11.32
|11.48+.09
|SwstnEngy
|15215
|4.73
|4.63
|4.71—.01
|Square
|121438
|61.00
|59.45
|60.28—1.60
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11436
|125.63
|124.97
|125.56—.01
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14365
|72.11
|71.86
|72.06+.31
|SPEngy 2.04e
|37961
|76.66
|75.81
|76.52—1.07
|SPDRFncl .46e
|121754
|30.72
|30.39
|30.63—.38
|SPInds 1.12e
|17116
|96.10
|95.19
|95.90—.62
|SpdrRESel
|10745
|34.63
|34.34
|34.61—.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|28537
|64.57
|63.71
|64.28+.58
|Transocn
|43668
|5.74
|5.56
|5.73—.18
|TruistFn 2.08
|21436
|32.46
|31.82
|32.39—.18
|2xLongs
|12523
|24.40
|22.55
|23.20+1.86
|UBSGrp .69e
|27703
|18.64
|18.27
|18.64—.54
|UberTch
|23867
|31.15
|30.74
|31.05—.13
|UnionPac 5.20
|11426
|185.36
|183.85
|185.32—.88
|UtdMicro .09e
|11979
|8.70
|8.59
|8.68—.13
|USBancrp 1.92f
|20367
|34.77
|34.19
|34.68—.39
|USNGas
|41869
|7.42
|7.28
|7.42+.24
|USSteel .20
|13252
|24.64
|23.95
|24.39—.61
|UntySftw
|10609
|29.57
|28.72
|29.56+.39
|ValeSA 3.08e
|33973
|14.96
|14.74
|14.82—.13
|VanEGold .06e
|46533
|31.62
|31.13
|31.15—.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13365
|39.64
|39.49
|39.63—.16
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|13221
|43.33
|43.06
|43.24—.38
|VerizonCm 2.61
|13828
|37.53
|37.30
|37.39+.02
|Vornado 2.12
|10790
|12.82
|12.53
|12.82—.14
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|43873
|36.14
|35.66
|35.97—.64
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|14390
|31.04
|29.27
|30.96—.29
|Xpeng
|19594
|9.78
|9.64
|9.68—.23
|Yamanag .12
|23360
|5.90
|5.82
|5.82+.01
