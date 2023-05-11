BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.96.08
Altria45.67.27
AmerenCp88.84.96
AmExpress147.99.69
ArchDanM74.90+.26
AutoZone2715.20—18.45
BPPLC35.97.38
Boeing201.84+1.00
BristMySq69.08+.59
Brunswick77.23.94
CampbSoup54.46+.11
Chevron156.22.87
Citigroup46.03.34
CocaCola63.86+.36
ConAgraBr36.50.25
ConocoPhil99.89.58
Corning30.98.31
CurtissWright163.59.40
DTEEnergy113.06.91
DeereCo372.79—7.60
DillardsInc283.18+.67
Disney92.31—8.83
DuPont63.86.28
EmersonElec81.98+.02
Entergy106.31—1.29
ExxonMobil105.79—1.95
FMCCorp109.50—1.08
FirstEnergy39.39.18
FootLocker38.63.21
FordMot11.87.02
GenDynam208.05—3.48
GenlElec99.51.03
GenMill90.26+.69
HPInc29.39.47
Halliburton28.49—1.07
Hershey274.78+.66
HomeDepot287.69—1.34
IBM120.90—1.12
IntlPaper31.69.20
JohnsonJn160.99.66
KrogerCo49.16+.04
LindsayCorp121.08—1.40
LockheedM450.69—2.46
LowesCos203.30—1.02
MarathonOil22.47.20
McDonalds294.79—1.78
NCRCorp23.02.04
Nucor137.51.11
OGEEnergy37.52.45
OccidentPet57.93+1.08
ONEOK62.83.38
PG&amp;ECorp17.35.02
Pfizer37.58.31
ProctGamb154.39+.36
RaythnTech95.54.76
RexAmRescS28.48.15
RockwellAuto270.49+.40
Schlumbrg44.14—1.72
SnapOn256.03.76
Textron64.43.35
3MCo100.78.12
Timken72.59—1.06
TraneTech176.84—1.84
UnionPacif198.08.98
USSteel21.21.15
VerizonComm37.60.03
ViadCorp21.47.04
WalMart153.12+.57
WellsFargo38.33+.05
WilliamsCos29.00.16
Winnebago57.40.06
YumBrands137.34.40
