BC-150-actives-n

April 5, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|161433
|4.09
|3.94
|4.01+.10
|AMCEntpf
|112668
|1.72
|1.63
|1.69+.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|105747
|19.84
|19.59
|19.84+.20
|Alibaba
|110259
|100.45
|97.66
|98.99—1.73
|Ambev .05e
|110145
|2.87
|2.78
|2.83+.01
|AnglogldA .35
|40683
|26.64
|26.13
|26.59+1.21
|ArkInnova .78e
|100427
|39.10
|37.60
|37.96—1.41
|BPPLC 1.44f
|62978
|40.04
|39.44
|39.89+.56
|BcoBrad .04a
|117209
|2.65
|2.59
|2.65+.06
|BkofAm .88
|205473
|27.91
|27.47
|27.62—.36
|Barclay .15e
|47032
|7.46
|7.31
|7.34+.01
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|128365
|20.05
|19.46
|19.70+.08
|Baxter 1.16f
|44535
|41.81
|40.61
|41.53+1.03
|BrMySq 2.16f
|32066
|70.19
|69.04
|70.17+1.26
|ButtrNtwk
|54917
|2.39
|2.11
|2.15—.12
|CNHIndl .39e
|85684
|14.48
|13.80
|13.81—.87
|Carnival
|114051
|9.89
|9.61
|9.68—.17
|CarvanaA
|47482
|9.38
|8.39
|8.65—.85
|Cemex .29t
|37935
|5.37
|5.27
|5.33—.07
|CenovusE 1.60a
|30608
|18.70
|18.07
|18.33—.31
|ChrgePt
|47323
|10.01
|9.21
|9.35—.67
|Citigroup 2.04
|51361
|46.19
|45.31
|45.69—.41
|CitizFincl 1.68
|30810
|29.12
|28.28
|28.54—.63
|ClevCliffs
|41323
|17.43
|16.87
|16.100—.50
|CocaCola 1.84f
|47824
|63.02
|62.50
|62.88+.67
|Coeur
|33667
|4.34
|4.16
|4.26+.02
|ConAgra 1.32f
|43315
|38.68
|37.54
|38.31+.73
|Coupang
|32828
|16.36
|15.35
|15.58—.74
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|88983
|.89
|.88
|.88—.01
|DeltaAir
|33634
|33.63
|33.08
|33.16—.76
|DxSCBer
|71934
|34.35
|33.07
|33.98+1.18
|DirSPBr
|143983
|18.18
|17.84
|18.06+.24
|DxSOXBr
|275003
|19.12
|18.23
|18.88+1.18
|DxGlMBr
|42702
|5.55
|5.24
|5.40+.02
|DxDGlBr
|47726
|9.79
|9.31
|9.57—.06
|DxBiotBll
|191602
|4.91
|4.65
|4.73—.06
|DxSOXBl
|509130
|16.31
|15.47
|15.69—1.10
|Dir30TrBul
|194008
|9.45
|9.20
|9.39+.24
|DrxSCBull .41e
|70308
|30.22
|29.03
|29.38—1.09
|DrxSPBull
|50257
|72.70
|71.35
|71.87—.89
|ElancoAn
|40345
|8.93
|8.67
|8.74—.17
|EquitMid .60e
|34299
|4.98
|4.84
|4.92+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|62764
|116.16
|114.31
|115.79+.77
|Farfetch
|48143
|4.63
|4.26
|4.36—.34
|FMajSilvg .01
|40531
|7.68
|7.28
|7.36—.25
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|153247
|13.86
|13.11
|13.29—.50
|FordM .60a
|235125
|12.65
|12.22
|12.35—.38
|FrptMcM .30
|36547
|40.21
|39.57
|39.81—.46
|fuboTV
|56598
|1.12
|1.03
|1.06—.07
|GenElec .32
|41617
|95.32
|93.81
|94.03—1.02
|GenMotors .36
|46337
|35.38
|34.40
|34.75—.99
|Gerdau .50r
|31299
|4.84
|4.72
|4.73—.12
|GinkgoBi
|74830
|1.26
|1.19
|1.21—.05
|GoldFLtd .22e
|45529
|14.62
|14.36
|14.61+.63
|Haleonn
|34458
|8.68
|8.61
|8.68+.19
|HarmonyG .05
|34993
|4.65
|4.44
|4.52+.17
|HeclaM .01e
|44357
|6.65
|6.38
|6.48—.09
|HPEnt .48
|34249
|16.10
|15.84
|15.85—.27
|iShGold
|31393
|38.52
|38.10
|38.34—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|99470
|27.48
|26.89
|27.21—.11
|iShSilver
|140319
|22.97
|22.64
|22.95—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|147882
|29.20
|28.75
|28.90—.38
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|57256
|100.98
|100.41
|100.69+.50
|iShEMkts .59e
|131498
|39.49
|39.09
|39.22—.32
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|74879
|110.58
|110.05
|110.36+.29
|iShCorUSTr .33
|35019
|23.66
|23.56
|23.62+.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|110390
|108.37
|107.41
|108.14+1.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|67859
|71.92
|71.36
|71.64—.46
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|148736
|74.95
|74.65
|74.74—.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|141351
|174.83
|172.53
|173.23—2.12
|iShChina .61e
|30599
|49.57
|48.85
|49.08—.64
|IngerRand .08
|32772
|54.98
|54.26
|54.64—.63
|iShCorEM .95e
|38964
|48.89
|48.41
|48.55—.40
|ItauUnH
|148909
|4.89
|4.75
|4.84+.02
|JPMorgCh 4
|x35651
|128.15
|126.46
|127.72+.30
|JohnJn 4.40f
|74890
|164.48
|162.76
|163.65+5.16
|Keycorp .82f
|123875
|11.67
|11.22
|11.42—.32
|KindMorg 1.11f
|34334
|17.59
|17.42
|17.56+.08
|Kinrossg .12
|98609
|5.11
|4.91
|5.02—.05
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|100146
|30.59
|29.73
|29.96—.74
|Kroger 1.04
|35380
|49.60
|47.60
|48.04—1.42
|LloydBkg .14e
|106080
|2.40
|2.36
|2.37+.01
|LumenTch
|49839
|2.46
|2.40
|2.45+.02
|Macys .66f
|49543
|18.68
|18.05
|18.27—.66
|MarathnO .40f
|49206
|25.73
|25.13
|25.44—.30
|NYCmtyB .68
|43503
|8.77
|8.56
|8.60—.19
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|45366
|52.76
|51.19
|51.63+.28
|NokiaCp .19e
|55228
|4.93
|4.88
|4.91—.01
|NorwCruis
|45847
|13.24
|12.86
|12.94—.30
|NuHldg
|64793
|4.59
|4.40
|4.42—.13
|OcciPet .72f
|53626
|65.18
|63.59
|64.36—.47
|OnHldg
|57777
|31.00
|29.00
|29.81—2.70
|Palantir
|340271
|8.65
|7.88
|7.96—.39
|PetrbrsA
|69821
|9.59
|9.24
|9.51—.05
|Petrobras 2.87e
|79281
|10.81
|10.49
|10.71—.06
|Pfizer 1.60f
|91633
|42.09
|41.17
|42.08+1.18
|32400
|28.04
|27.19
|27.25—.74
|PrUlSP500
|42135
|38.27
|37.57
|37.84—.50
|ProShtQQQ
|155890
|12.45
|12.30
|12.42+.16
|ProShSP
|150652
|15.13
|15.03
|15.10+.07
|PrUShSP
|36058
|40.66
|40.16
|40.47+.39
|PrUShD3
|43101
|26.08
|25.69
|25.88—.12
|RegionsFn .80
|33555
|18.42
|17.96
|18.22—.09
|Roblox
|39582
|46.06
|44.33
|45.30—.100
|SpdrGold
|75535
|188.86
|186.78
|187.91—.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|268516
|408.70
|406.15
|407.09—1.58
|SpdrBiot .44e
|36584
|76.24
|74.89
|75.28—.29
|SpdrShTTr .27
|31340
|29.36
|29.31
|29.32+.06
|SpdLgTr
|46460
|31.48
|31.23
|31.41+.28
|SpIntTrm
|36335
|29.33
|29.22
|29.27+.13
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|119853
|42.22
|41.45
|41.71—.74
|SpdrRetl .49e
|35681
|62.75
|61.39
|61.57—1.39
|Schlmbrg 1f
|32684
|51.16
|49.91
|50.43—.03
|Schwab 1f
|175361
|49.37
|48.56
|48.76—1.25
|SentinOne
|46234
|17.02
|15.78
|15.95—.92
|Shopifys
|55470
|47.42
|45.73
|46.13—1.46
|SiderurNac
|31311
|2.93
|2.86
|2.91—.04
|SnapIncA
|101810
|10.90
|10.33
|10.40—.60
|SwstnEngy
|94266
|5.17
|4.94
|5.06—.05
|Square
|53319
|68.24
|66.62
|67.56—1.28
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|55203
|133.10
|131.51
|133.03+2.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|47034
|75.63
|75.16
|75.42+.47
|SPEngy 2.04e
|81493
|85.74
|84.51
|85.39+.38
|SPDRFncl .46e
|180040
|31.96
|31.66
|31.85—.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|73354
|99.02
|97.97
|98.09—1.00
|SPUtil 1.55e
|87103
|69.33
|67.85
|69.11+1.54
|StemInc
|47621
|5.47
|4.92
|4.97—.50
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|46948
|92.18
|89.47
|89.75—2.43
|TeckResg .19e
|38644
|42.88
|41.35
|41.37—1.98
|Transocn
|63846
|6.67
|6.40
|6.47—.15
|TruistFn 2.08
|42002
|32.12
|31.34
|31.61—.35
|Twilio
|43450
|59.34
|58.57
|59.25—4.95
|UberTch
|96880
|31.04
|30.47
|30.93—.47
|USBancrp 1.92f
|46963
|35.26
|34.48
|34.95—.11
|USNGas
|129591
|6.94
|6.73
|6.79+.18
|UntySftw
|54091
|32.02
|29.34
|29.85—2.57
|UnivarSol
|40739
|35.20
|34.94
|35.00—.15
|ValeSA 3.08e
|167364
|15.29
|15.00
|15.15—.10
|ValeroE 4.08f
|39776
|133.70
|127.16
|132.38+4.95
|VanEGold .06e
|159009
|34.70
|33.84
|34.25+.06
|VanEJrGld
|32731
|42.05
|40.86
|41.41—.13
|VangEmg 1.10e
|37527
|40.54
|40.10
|40.25—.37
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|38129
|45.38
|45.03
|45.20—.33
|VerizonCm 2.61
|71327
|40.08
|39.57
|40.02+.37
|VirgnGal
|50852
|3.45
|3.25
|3.27—.16
|WalMart 2.28
|35746
|149.59
|147.14
|149.38+2.15
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|61267
|37.01
|36.27
|36.74—.08
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|83377
|31.31
|27.58
|28.12—5.41
|Xpeng
|44967
|10.16
|9.82
|10.02—.19
|ZIMIntg 2e
|65585
|19.09
|17.57
|17.90—1.65
|—————————