BC-150-actives-n

April 5, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt1614334.093.944.01+.10
AMCEntpf1126681.721.631.69+.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.1110574719.8419.5919.84+.20
Alibaba110259100.4597.6698.99—1.73
Ambev .05e1101452.872.782.83+.01
AnglogldA .354068326.6426.1326.59+1.21
ArkInnova .78e
10042739.1037.6037.96—1.41
BPPLC 1.44f6297840.0439.4439.89+.56
BcoBrad .04a1172092.652.592.65+.06
BkofAm .8820547327.9127.4727.62—.36
Barclay .15e470327.467.317.34+.01
BarrickGld 2.82e
12836520.0519.4619.70+.08
Baxter 1.16f4453541.8140.6141.53+1.03
BrMySq 2.16f3206670.1969.0470.17+1.26
ButtrNtwk549172.392.112.15—.12
CNHIndl .39e8568414.4813.8013.81—.87
Carnival1140519.899.619.68—.17
CarvanaA474829.388.398.65—.85
Cemex .29t379355.375.275.33—.07
CenovusE 1.60a3060818.7018.0718.33—.31
ChrgePt4732310.019.219.35—.67
Citigroup 2.045136146.1945.3145.69—.41
CitizFincl 1.683081029.1228.2828.54—.63
ClevCliffs4132317.4316.8716.100—.50
CocaCola 1.84f4782463.0262.5062.88+.67
Coeur336674.344.164.26+.02
ConAgra 1.32f4331538.6837.5438.31+.73
Coupang3282816.3615.3515.58—.74
CredSuiss 1.22e88983.89.88.88—.01
DeltaAir3363433.6333.0833.16—.76
DxSCBer7193434.3533.0733.98+1.18
DirSPBr14398318.1817.8418.06+.24
DxSOXBr27500319.1218.2318.88+1.18
DxGlMBr427025.555.245.40+.02
DxDGlBr477269.799.319.57—.06
DxBiotBll1916024.914.654.73—.06
DxSOXBl50913016.3115.4715.69—1.10
Dir30TrBul1940089.459.209.39+.24
DrxSCBull .41e
7030830.2229.0329.38—1.09
DrxSPBull5025772.7071.3571.87—.89
ElancoAn403458.938.678.74—.17
EquitMid .60e342994.984.844.92+.01
ExxonMbl 3.64
62764116.16114.31115.79+.77
Farfetch481434.634.264.36—.34
FMajSilvg .01405317.687.287.36—.25
FstRepBk 1.08f15324713.8613.1113.29—.50
FordM .60a23512512.6512.2212.35—.38
FrptMcM .303654740.2139.5739.81—.46
fuboTV565981.121.031.06—.07
GenElec .324161795.3293.8194.03—1.02
GenMotors .364633735.3834.4034.75—.99
Gerdau .50r312994.844.724.73—.12
GinkgoBi748301.261.191.21—.05
GoldFLtd .22e4552914.6214.3614.61+.63
Haleonn344588.688.618.68+.19
HarmonyG .05349934.654.444.52+.17
HeclaM .01e443576.656.386.48—.09
HPEnt .483424916.1015.8415.85—.27
iShGold3139338.5238.1038.34—.02
iShBrazil .67e9947027.4826.8927.21—.11
iShSilver14031922.9722.6422.95—.03
iShChinaLC .87e
14788229.2028.7528.90—.38
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
57256100.98100.41100.69+.50
iShEMkts .59e13149839.4939.0939.22—.32
iShiBoxIG 3.87
74879110.58110.05110.36+.29
iShCorUSTr .333501923.6623.5623.62+.11
iSh20yrT 3.05
110390108.37107.41108.14+1.01
iSEafe 1.66e6785971.9271.3671.64—.46
iShiBxHYB 5.09
14873674.9574.6574.74—.20
iShR2K 1.77e
141351174.83172.53173.23—2.12
iShChina .61e3059949.5748.8549.08—.64
IngerRand .083277254.9854.2654.64—.63
iShCorEM .95e3896448.8948.4148.55—.40
ItauUnH1489094.894.754.84+.02
JPMorgCh 4
x35651128.15126.46127.72+.30
JohnJn 4.40f74890164.48162.76163.65+5.16
Keycorp .82f12387511.6711.2211.42—.32
KindMorg 1.11f3433417.5917.4217.56+.08
Kinrossg .12986095.114.915.02—.05
KrSChIn 2.58e
10014630.5929.7329.96—.74
Kroger 1.043538049.6047.6048.04—1.42
LloydBkg .14e1060802.402.362.37+.01
LumenTch498392.462.402.45+.02
Macys .66f4954318.6818.0518.27—.66
MarathnO .40f4920625.7325.1325.44—.30
NYCmtyB .68435038.778.568.60—.19
NewmntCp 1.60m
4536652.7651.1951.63+.28
NokiaCp .19e552284.934.884.91—.01
NorwCruis4584713.2412.8612.94—.30
NuHldg647934.594.404.42—.13
OcciPet .72f5362665.1863.5964.36—.47
OnHldg5777731.0029.0029.81—2.70
Palantir3402718.657.887.96—.39
PetrbrsA698219.599.249.51—.05
Petrobras 2.87e7928110.8110.4910.71—.06
Pfizer 1.60f9163342.0941.1742.08+1.18
Pinterest3240028.0427.1927.25—.74
PrUlSP5004213538.2737.5737.84—.50
ProShtQQQ15589012.4512.3012.42+.16
ProShSP15065215.1315.0315.10+.07
PrUShSP3605840.6640.1640.47+.39
PrUShD34310126.0825.6925.88—.12
RegionsFn .803355518.4217.9618.22—.09
Roblox3958246.0644.3345.30—.100
SpdrGold75535188.86186.78187.91—.07
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
268516408.70406.15407.09—1.58
SpdrBiot .44e3658476.2474.8975.28—.29
SpdrShTTr .273134029.3629.3129.32+.06
SpdLgTr4646031.4831.2331.41+.28
SpIntTrm3633529.3329.2229.27+.13
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
11985342.2241.4541.71—.74
SpdrRetl .49e3568162.7561.3961.57—1.39
Schlmbrg 1f3268451.1649.9150.43—.03
Schwab 1f17536149.3748.5648.76—1.25
SentinOne4623417.0215.7815.95—.92
Shopifys5547047.4245.7346.13—1.46
SiderurNac313112.932.862.91—.04
SnapIncA10181010.9010.3310.40—.60
SwstnEngy942665.174.945.06—.05
Square5331968.2466.6267.56—1.28
SPHlthC 1.01e
55203133.10131.51133.03+2.10
SPCnSt 1.28e4703475.6375.1675.42+.47
SPEngy 2.04e8149385.7484.5185.39+.38
SPDRFncl .46e
18004031.9631.6631.85—.06
SPInds 1.12e7335499.0297.9798.09—1.00
SPUtil 1.55e8710369.3367.8569.11+1.54
StemInc476215.474.924.97—.50
TaiwSemi 1.56e4694892.1889.4789.75—2.43
TeckResg .19e3864442.8841.3541.37—1.98
Transocn638466.676.406.47—.15
TruistFn 2.084200232.1231.3431.61—.35
Twilio4345059.3458.5759.25—4.95
UberTch9688031.0430.4730.93—.47
USBancrp 1.92f4696335.2634.4834.95—.11
USNGas1295916.946.736.79+.18
UntySftw5409132.0229.3429.85—2.57
UnivarSol4073935.2034.9435.00—.15
ValeSA 3.08e16736415.2915.0015.15—.10
ValeroE 4.08f
39776133.70127.16132.38+4.95
VanEGold .06e15900934.7033.8434.25+.06
VanEJrGld3273142.0540.8641.41—.13
VangEmg 1.10e3752740.5440.1040.25—.37
VangFTSE 1.10e
3812945.3845.0345.20—.33
VerizonCm 2.617132740.0839.5740.02+.37
VirgnGal508523.453.253.27—.16
WalMart 2.28
35746149.59147.14149.38+2.15
WellsFargo 1.20f
6126737.0136.2736.74—.08
WstnAlliB 1.448337731.3127.5828.12—5.41
Xpeng4496710.169.8210.02—.19
ZIMIntg 2e6558519.0917.5717.90—1.65
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.