BC-Wheat KX

June 20, 2023 GMT

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul839¾848829836—6
Sep835845½825¾834½—4½
Dec833843½824834¼—2¾
Mar831836¾817829—1¾
May811827¾811822¾½
Jul805806795804¼—2
Sep791½805¼791½805¼
Dec811811809½809½
Mar801¼+1
May776½+1
Jul707757707752¾+1
Est. sales 43,814. Fri.'s sales 62,761
Fri.'s open int 180,532
