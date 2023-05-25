BC-Dividends

May 25, 2023 GMT
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|STOCK
|Healthcare Triangle
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/26.
|Landos Biopharma
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/26.
|LiqTech Intl
|x
|x- 1 for 8 reverse split, effective 5/25.
|REGULAR
|Avent
|Q
|.29
|6-7
|7-21
|Dick's Sporting
|Q
|1.00
|6-16
|6-30
|First Guaranty Bcsh
|Q
|.16
|6-23
|6-30
|Hormel Foods
|Q
|.275
|7-17
|8-15
|Jerash Holdings
|Q
|.05
|6-2
|6-9
|Marcus Corp
|Q
|.05
|6-2
|6-15
|Merck
|Q
|.73
|6-15
|7-10
|NiSource
|Q
|.25
|7-31
|8-18
|PetMed Express
|Q
|.30
|6-6
|6-12
|TriCo Bancshares
|Q
|.30
|6-9
|6-23
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.