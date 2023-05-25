BC-Dividends

AP NEWS
May 25, 2023 GMT
Healthcare Trianglex
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/26.
Landos Biopharmax
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 5/26.
LiqTech Intlx
x- 1 for 8 reverse split, effective 5/25.
AventQ.296-77-21
Dick's SportingQ1.006-166-30
First Guaranty BcshQ.166-236-30
Hormel FoodsQ.2757-178-15
Jerash HoldingsQ.056-26-9
Marcus CorpQ.056-26-15
MerckQ.736-157-10
NiSourceQ.257-318-18
PetMed ExpressQ.306-66-12
TriCo BancsharesQ.306-96-23
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
