BC-150-actives-f

May 1, 2023 GMT
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|201747
|5.69
|5.38
|5.65+.15
|AMCEntpf
|88507
|1.57
|1.48
|1.57+.07
|AT&TInc 1.11
|354894
|17.76
|17.49
|17.50—.17
|Alibaba
|120938
|85.28
|83.77
|84.16—.53
|Alteryx
|65284
|40.99
|37.73
|37.95—3.18
|Altice .07e
|169717
|3.79
|3.46
|3.52+.02
|Altria 3.76f
|88400
|48.04
|47.41
|47.78+.27
|Amcor .48
|69819
|11.09
|10.97
|11.06+.09
|AnteroRes 1
|63960
|22.83
|21.78
|22.04—.95
|ArkInnova .78e
|136495
|36.08
|35.41
|35.74—.18
|Avantor
|103766
|20.35
|19.27
|20.23+.75
|BPPLC 1.44f
|66933
|40.42
|39.84
|40.01—.27
|BkofAm .88
|340164
|29.54
|29.00
|29.04—.24
|Barclay .15e
|68392
|8.15
|7.96
|7.99—.08
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|118093
|19.47
|18.99
|19.00—.04
|BostonSci
|74834
|52.86
|52.09
|52.80+.68
|BrMySq 2.16f
|100324
|68.74
|67.26
|68.40+1.63
|CMS Eng1.95f
|58468
|62.85
|61.48
|61.64—.62
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|59581
|74.07
|72.84
|73.89+.58
|Camecog .63
|59806
|28.15
|27.40
|27.74+.25
|Carnival
|438723
|9.63
|9.21
|9.49+.28
|CarvanaA
|103888
|7.50
|6.70
|6.93—.01
|Cemex .29t
|66622
|6.10
|5.92
|6.08+.08
|CenovusE 1.60a
|75769
|16.92
|16.41
|16.46—.34
|ChrgePt
|83703
|8.70
|8.21
|8.46—.21
|Chegg
|79637
|17.92
|17.42
|17.60—.38
|Chevron 6.04f
|60974
|168.73
|166.36
|167.24—1.34
|Citigroup 2.04
|183101
|48.38
|47.17
|47.25+.18
|CitizFincl 1.68
|220699
|30.05
|28.71
|28.82—2.12
|ClevCliffs
|94612
|15.48
|15.06
|15.21—.17
|CocaCola 1.84f
|90893
|64.69
|64.06
|64.30+.15
|ColgPalm 1.92f
|61111
|81.03
|79.38
|80.69+.89
|DeltaAir
|98932
|35.16
|34.18
|34.72+.41
|DevonE .80f
|59193
|53.74
|52.53
|53.24—.19
|DxSCBer
|111484
|33.18
|31.76
|32.85—.08
|DirSPBr
|169929
|17.11
|16.82
|17.08+.06
|DxSOXBr
|227641
|20.34
|19.67
|19.85—.57
|DxGlMBr
|72585
|5.95
|5.53
|5.94+.12
|DxBiotBll
|357247
|6.10
|5.52
|5.99+.42
|DxSOXBl
|567440
|14.79
|14.32
|14.66+.43
|Dir30TrBul
|286890
|8.66
|8.02
|8.10—.75
|DrxSCBull .41e
|98847
|31.10
|29.79
|30.10+.10
|DrxSPBull
|77725
|76.75
|75.45
|75.58—.29
|Disney
|68879
|102.61
|101.61
|102.21—.29
|EQTCorp .60
|57103
|34.86
|33.90
|34.27—.57
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|126200
|13.09
|12.88
|12.91+.03
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|173453
|117.30
|114.45
|114.67—3.67
|Farfetch
|90308
|4.03
|3.88
|3.98—.05
|FirstEngy 1.56
|154625
|40.39
|38.84
|39.01—.79
|FordM .60a
|597240
|12.29
|11.99
|12.06+.18
|FrptMcM .30
|96255
|38.86
|37.35
|37.63—.28
|fuboTV
|183254
|1.30
|1.12
|1.25+.11
|Gap .60f
|92153
|9.73
|9.08
|9.13—.47
|GenElec .32
|59105
|102.00
|99.37
|101.18+2.21
|GenMotors .36
|168599
|34.28
|33.44
|33.48+.44
|GinkgoBi
|133777
|1.22
|1.16
|1.18—.04
|GlobPay 1
|59904
|109.44
|102.56
|103.00—9.71
|Hallibrtn .64f
|93194
|32.85
|32.08
|32.55—.20
|Hanesbds .60
|94358
|5.29
|5.09
|5.15—.09
|HeclaM .01e
|65097
|6.28
|5.87
|5.88—.17
|HPEnt .48
|84742
|14.59
|14.38
|14.44+.12
|iShGold
|60858
|37.99
|37.52
|37.52—.19
|iShBrazil .67e
|101013
|28.35
|27.92
|28.04—.23
|iShSilver
|303335
|23.71
|22.86
|22.89—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|203975
|28.46
|28.19
|28.22—.11
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|106315
|99.41
|98.60
|98.69—1.27
|iShEMkts .59e
|167969
|39.27
|38.95
|39.00—.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|207898
|108.98
|107.61
|107.79—2.14
|iShCorUSTr .33
|86848
|23.34
|23.16
|23.19—.26
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|318182
|105.42
|102.84
|103.13—3.33
|iSEafe 1.66e
|244630
|73.89
|73.49
|73.51—.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|377209
|75.00
|74.53
|74.69—.67
|iShR2K 1.77e
|273500
|177.34
|174.76
|175.30+.10
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|92106
|74.30
|73.77
|74.05+.23
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|147942
|69.02
|68.66
|68.70—.07
|Infosys .27
|76909
|15.53
|15.43
|15.49—.05
|Invitae
|61357
|1.44
|1.34
|1.40+.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|71517
|48.75
|48.39
|48.42—.16
|ItauUnH
|61677
|5.18
|5.11
|5.14—.01
|JPMorgCh 4
|203879
|143.37
|140.83
|141.20+2.96
|Keycorp .82f
|231233
|11.34
|10.70
|10.72—.54
|KindMorg 1.11f
|145759
|17.23
|17.01
|17.10—.05
|Kinrossg .12
|93493
|5.15
|5.00
|5.02—.03
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|83751
|28.21
|27.77
|27.87—.09
|LejuHldgrs
|57267
|9.84
|1.71
|3.56+1.75
|LloydBkg .14e
|67290
|2.44
|2.37
|2.38—.04
|LumenTch
|190600
|2.42
|2.26
|2.38+.01
|MGM Rsts .01
|77616
|46.37
|45.25
|46.04+1.12
|Macys .66f
|86363
|16.40
|15.97
|16.06—.28
|MarathnO .40f
|72172
|24.33
|23.69
|24.04—.12
|MedProp 1.16
|94590
|8.81
|8.51
|8.59—.18
|MorgStan 3.10
|77378
|90.52
|87.83
|87.93—2.04
|NOVInc .20
|70365
|16.85
|16.36
|16.72—.03
|NYCmtyB .68
|199969
|10.97
|10.51
|10.71+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|148121
|4.22
|4.15
|4.16—.03
|NorwCruis
|386768
|14.66
|13.12
|14.54+1.19
|NuHldg
|296582
|5.39
|5.15
|5.36+.20
|OcciPet .72f
|73328
|61.88
|60.76
|61.17—.36
|PG&ECp
|131589
|17.31
|17.13
|17.20+.09
|PimShMat .82e
|56146
|99.11
|99.04
|99.11—.29
|PNC 6
|90587
|126.77
|121.41
|122.00—8.25
|Palantir
|190674
|7.82
|7.66
|7.78+.03
|ParkHot .60f
|58854
|13.00
|12.16
|12.30+.25
|Petrobras 2.87e
|141610
|10.81
|10.48
|10.51—.11
|Pfizer 1.60f
|238739
|39.52
|38.86
|39.21+.32
|194509
|23.08
|21.81
|22.06—.94
|PrVixST
|67362
|7.56
|7.30
|7.49—.10
|ProUltSP
|70113
|51.92
|51.33
|51.40—.09
|ProShtQQQ
|444641
|12.23
|12.13
|12.18+.01
|ProShSP
|143995
|14.86
|14.77
|14.84+.01
|QuantmS
|73911
|7.11
|6.45
|6.52—.48
|RegionsFn .80
|114776
|18.27
|17.56
|17.84—.42
|Roblox
|69839
|36.51
|35.33
|36.00+.40
|SpdrGold
|79777
|186.22
|183.91
|183.97—.83
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|619176
|417.62
|415.27
|415.51—.42
|SpdrBiot .44e
|91393
|82.67
|79.93
|82.07+1.87
|SprBl1-3b
|111621
|91.45
|91.43
|91.43—.35
|SpdLgTr
|67939
|30.66
|29.98
|30.08—.86
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|284052
|42.83
|41.31
|41.46—1.20
|Schwab 1f
|110332
|53.08
|51.40
|51.81—.43
|SentinOne
|89427
|16.51
|15.80
|16.41+.34
|Shopifys
|95695
|48.92
|47.14
|47.28—1.17
|SnapIncA
|423175
|8.93
|8.53
|8.73+.02
|SwstAirl .72
|71825
|30.68
|30.09
|30.59+.30
|SwstnEngy
|230589
|5.20
|5.02
|5.09—.10
|Square
|92859
|61.75
|59.75
|60.22—.57
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|67937
|134.76
|133.46
|134.22+.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|108607
|77.82
|77.29
|77.50+.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|139093
|85.08
|83.72
|84.17—.96
|SPDRFncl .46e
|319439
|33.43
|33.04
|33.08—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|85508
|101.11
|100.00
|100.54+.54
|SPUtil 1.55e
|105080
|69.77
|68.76
|69.10+.12
|Synchrony .92
|x61502
|29.62
|28.84
|28.87—.41
|Transocn
|184813
|6.06
|5.68
|5.95+.05
|TruistFn 2.08
|107764
|32.53
|31.43
|31.52—1.06
|2xLongs
|83113
|10.89
|10.16
|10.65—.40
|UberTch
|495916
|33.00
|31.76
|32.74+1.69
|UndrArm
|72972
|8.94
|8.60
|8.62—.25
|USBancrp 1.92f
|190832
|34.33
|32.93
|32.94—1.34
|USNGas
|162708
|6.94
|6.69
|6.76—.25
|USSteel .20
|84518
|23.14
|22.70
|22.89+.01
|ValeSA 3.08e
|96643
|14.43
|14.06
|14.20—.21
|VanEGold .06e
|132851
|34.30
|33.37
|33.41—.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|130570
|40.37
|40.07
|40.11—.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|102137
|46.54
|46.30
|46.32—.04
|VerizonCm 2.61
|170394
|39.18
|38.68
|38.71—.12
|Wayfair
|73808
|34.64
|32.24
|32.27—2.56
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|265580
|41.18
|40.19
|40.39+.64
|WstnUnion .94
|60182
|10.97
|10.67
|10.87—.06
|Xpeng
|106906
|9.94
|9.28
|9.90+.40