AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-f

May 1, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt2017475.695.385.65+.15
AMCEntpf885071.571.481.57+.07
AT&amp;TInc 1.1135489417.7617.4917.50—.17
Alibaba12093885.2883.7784.16—.53
Alteryx6528440.9937.7337.95—3.18
Altice .07e1697173.793.463.52+.02
Altria 3.76f8840048.0447.4147.78+.27
Amcor .486981911.0910.9711.06+.09
AnteroRes 16396022.8321.7822.04—.95
ArkInnova .78e13649536.0835.4135.74—.18
Avantor10376620.3519.2720.23+.75
BPPLC 1.44f6693340.4239.8440.01—.27
BkofAm .8834016429.5429.0029.04—.24
Barclay .15e683928.157.967.99—.08
BarrickGld 2.82e
11809319.4718.9919.00—.04
BostonSci7483452.8652.0952.80+.68
BrMySq 2.16f10032468.7467.2668.40+1.63
CMS Eng1.95f5846862.8561.4861.64—.62
CVSHealth 2.42f
5958174.0772.8473.89+.58
Camecog .635980628.1527.4027.74+.25
Carnival4387239.639.219.49+.28
CarvanaA1038887.506.706.93—.01
Cemex .29t666226.105.926.08+.08
CenovusE 1.60a7576916.9216.4116.46—.34
ChrgePt837038.708.218.46—.21
Chegg7963717.9217.4217.60—.38
Chevron 6.04f
60974168.73166.36167.24—1.34
Citigroup 2.0418310148.3847.1747.25+.18
CitizFincl 1.6822069930.0528.7128.82—2.12
ClevCliffs9461215.4815.0615.21—.17
CocaCola 1.84f9089364.6964.0664.30+.15
ColgPalm 1.92f6111181.0379.3880.69+.89
DeltaAir9893235.1634.1834.72+.41
DevonE .80f5919353.7452.5353.24—.19
DxSCBer11148433.1831.7632.85—.08
DirSPBr16992917.1116.8217.08+.06
DxSOXBr22764120.3419.6719.85—.57
DxGlMBr725855.955.535.94+.12
DxBiotBll3572476.105.525.99+.42
DxSOXBl56744014.7914.3214.66+.43
Dir30TrBul2868908.668.028.10—.75
DrxSCBull .41e
9884731.1029.7930.10+.10
DrxSPBull7772576.7575.4575.58—.29
Disney68879102.61101.61102.21—.29
EQTCorp .605710334.8633.9034.27—.57
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
12620013.0912.8812.91+.03
ExxonMbl 3.64
173453117.30114.45114.67—3.67
Farfetch903084.033.883.98—.05
FirstEngy 1.5615462540.3938.8439.01—.79
FordM .60a59724012.2911.9912.06+.18
FrptMcM .309625538.8637.3537.63—.28
fuboTV1832541.301.121.25+.11
Gap .60f921539.739.089.13—.47
GenElec .32
59105102.0099.37101.18+2.21
GenMotors .3616859934.2833.4433.48+.44
GinkgoBi1337771.221.161.18—.04
GlobPay 159904109.44102.56103.00—9.71
Hallibrtn .64f9319432.8532.0832.55—.20
Hanesbds .60943585.295.095.15—.09
HeclaM .01e650976.285.875.88—.17
HPEnt .488474214.5914.3814.44+.12
iShGold6085837.9937.5237.52—.19
iShBrazil .67e10101328.3527.9228.04—.23
iShSilver30333523.7122.8622.89—.11
iShChinaLC .87e
20397528.4628.1928.22—.11
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
10631599.4198.6098.69—1.27
iShEMkts .59e16796939.2738.9539.00—.13
iShiBoxIG 3.87
207898108.98107.61107.79—2.14
iShCorUSTr .338684823.3423.1623.19—.26
iSh20yrT 3.05
318182105.42102.84103.13—3.33
iSEafe 1.66e24463073.8973.4973.51—.11
iShiBxHYB 5.09
37720975.0074.5374.69—.67
iShR2K 1.77e
273500177.34174.76175.30+.10
iSUSAMinV .87e9210674.3073.7774.05+.23
iShCorEafe 1.56e
14794269.0268.6668.70—.07
Infosys .277690915.5315.4315.49—.05
Invitae613571.441.341.40+.04
iShCorEM .95e7151748.7548.3948.42—.16
ItauUnH616775.185.115.14—.01
JPMorgCh 4
203879143.37140.83141.20+2.96
Keycorp .82f23123311.3410.7010.72—.54
KindMorg 1.11f14575917.2317.0117.10—.05
Kinrossg .12934935.155.005.02—.03
KrSChIn 2.58e
8375128.2127.7727.87—.09
LejuHldgrs572679.841.713.56+1.75
LloydBkg .14e672902.442.372.38—.04
LumenTch1906002.422.262.38+.01
MGM Rsts .017761646.3745.2546.04+1.12
Macys .66f8636316.4015.9716.06—.28
MarathnO .40f7217224.3323.6924.04—.12
MedProp 1.16945908.818.518.59—.18
MorgStan 3.107737890.5287.8387.93—2.04
NOVInc .207036516.8516.3616.72—.03
NYCmtyB .6819996910.9710.5110.71+.02
NokiaCp .19e1481214.224.154.16—.03
NorwCruis38676814.6613.1214.54+1.19
NuHldg2965825.395.155.36+.20
OcciPet .72f7332861.8860.7661.17—.36
PG&amp;ECp13158917.3117.1317.20+.09
PimShMat .82e5614699.1199.0499.11—.29
PNC 690587126.77121.41122.00—8.25
Palantir1906747.827.667.78+.03
ParkHot .60f5885413.0012.1612.30+.25
Petrobras 2.87e
14161010.8110.4810.51—.11
Pfizer 1.60f23873939.5238.8639.21+.32
Pinterest19450923.0821.8122.06—.94
PrVixST673627.567.307.49—.10
ProUltSP7011351.9251.3351.40—.09
ProShtQQQ44464112.2312.1312.18+.01
ProShSP14399514.8614.7714.84+.01
QuantmS739117.116.456.52—.48
RegionsFn .8011477618.2717.5617.84—.42
Roblox6983936.5135.3336.00+.40
SpdrGold79777186.22183.91183.97—.83
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
619176417.62415.27415.51—.42
SpdrBiot .44e9139382.6779.9382.07+1.87
SprBl1-3b11162191.4591.4391.43—.35
SpdLgTr6793930.6629.9830.08—.86
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
28405242.8341.3141.46—1.20
Schwab 1f11033253.0851.4051.81—.43
SentinOne8942716.5115.8016.41+.34
Shopifys9569548.9247.1447.28—1.17
SnapIncA4231758.938.538.73+.02
SwstAirl .727182530.6830.0930.59+.30
SwstnEngy2305895.205.025.09—.10
Square9285961.7559.7560.22—.57
SPHlthC 1.01e
67937134.76133.46134.22+.69
SPCnSt 1.28e10860777.8277.2977.50+.06
SPEngy 2.04e13909385.0883.7284.17—.96
SPDRFncl .46e
31943933.4333.0433.08—.09
SPInds 1.12e85508101.11100.00100.54+.54
SPUtil 1.55e10508069.7768.7669.10+.12
Synchrony .92x6150229.6228.8428.87—.41
Transocn1848136.065.685.95+.05
TruistFn 2.0810776432.5331.4331.52—1.06
2xLongs8311310.8910.1610.65—.40
UberTch49591633.0031.7632.74+1.69
UndrArm729728.948.608.62—.25
USBancrp 1.92f
19083234.3332.9332.94—1.34
USNGas1627086.946.696.76—.25
USSteel .208451823.1422.7022.89+.01
ValeSA 3.08e9664314.4314.0614.20—.21
VanEGold .06e13285134.3033.3733.41—.17
VangEmg 1.10e
13057040.3740.0740.11—.13
VangFTSE 1.10e
10213746.5446.3046.32—.04
VerizonCm 2.61
17039439.1838.6838.71—.12
Wayfair7380834.6432.2432.27—2.56
WellsFargo 1.20f
26558041.1840.1940.39+.64
WstnUnion .946018210.9710.6710.87—.06
Xpeng1069069.949.289.90+.40
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.