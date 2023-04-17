BC-150-actives-n

April 17, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|27428
|24.60
|23.91
|24.19—.67
|AMCEnt
|85020
|5.30
|5.13
|5.20+.08
|AMCEntpf
|71421
|1.66
|1.57
|1.63—.04
|AT&TInc 1.11
|83332
|19.92
|19.71
|19.74—.20
|AlgonPw .87
|68845
|8.93
|8.64
|8.71+.08
|Alibaba
|81294
|97.23
|95.49
|95.90+1.35
|Ambev .05e
|40764
|2.97
|2.93
|2.95+.01
|ArchrAvi
|28197
|2.16
|1.92
|1.93—.22
|ArkInnova .78e
|62779
|39.08
|38.21
|38.64—.15
|BPPLC 1.44f
|33010
|40.67
|40.28
|40.50—.08
|BcoBrad .04a
|83303
|2.81
|2.75
|2.78—.03
|BcoSantSA .04e
|26498
|3.84
|3.82
|3.83—.09
|BkofAm .88
|349015
|30.05
|29.40
|29.93+.41
|BkNYMel 1.48
|90736
|44.05
|42.44
|43.19—3.17
|Barclay .15e
|37785
|7.66
|7.60
|7.66—.18
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|98790
|19.49
|19.14
|19.33—.34
|Boeing
|34708
|206.10
|200.80
|205.48+3.77
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|50525
|75.42
|74.25
|75.31+.61
|CanoHl
|28614
|1.50
|1.31
|1.49+.17
|Carnival
|116038
|9.71
|9.51
|9.63+.03
|CarvanaA
|32815
|9.22
|8.79
|8.84—.13
|Catalent
|29246
|49.63
|45.39
|49.32+2.100
|Cemex .29t
|28057
|6.04
|5.94
|6.01+.03
|CenovusE 1.60a
|40974
|17.76
|17.33
|17.76+.22
|ChrgePt
|58752
|9.21
|8.65
|9.07+.35
|Chevron 6.04f
|32210
|172.54
|170.22
|170.86—1.58
|Citigroup 2.04
|92778
|49.81
|49.09
|49.38—.18
|ClevCliffs
|35029
|17.49
|17.20
|17.40+.04
|CocaCola 1.84f
|30725
|63.53
|63.18
|63.29+.24
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|227330
|.94
|.90
|.90—.06
|DeltaAir
|57213
|34.61
|33.67
|34.34+.57
|DxSCBer
|51301
|32.07
|31.30
|31.62—.58
|DirSPBr
|87789
|17.58
|17.33
|17.52+.11
|DxSOXBr
|129800
|19.66
|19.13
|19.58+.68
|DxGlMBr
|52995
|5.52
|5.23
|5.42+.29
|DxDGlBr
|33934
|9.64
|9.24
|9.49+.41
|DxBiotBll
|306701
|5.95
|5.39
|5.84+.66
|DxSOXBl
|288165
|15.43
|14.99
|15.07—.52
|Dir30TrBul
|165041
|8.46
|8.25
|8.27—.31
|DrxSCBull .41e
|35715
|31.80
|31.06
|31.49+.54
|DrxSPBull
|42053
|74.82
|73.74
|74.00—.50
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|28014
|12.95
|12.77
|12.84—.00
|EquitMid .60e
|44849
|4.96
|4.83
|4.87—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|60794
|116.51
|114.81
|115.18—.88
|FMajSilvg .01
|33642
|7.34
|7.12
|7.28—.09
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|113360
|13.23
|12.67
|13.13+.01
|FordM .60a
|175028
|12.66
|12.46
|12.52
|FrptMcM .30
|48525
|43.05
|41.80
|41.95—1.22
|fuboTV
|31099
|1.27
|1.18
|1.23+.01
|FullTrck
|123605
|7.30
|7.00
|7.09—.24
|GenMotors .36
|45083
|35.02
|34.33
|34.82+.33
|Gerdau .50r
|26084
|5.36
|5.27
|5.28—.03
|GinkgoBi
|86194
|1.32
|1.25
|1.26—.05
|HPInc 1.05
|38333
|31.13
|30.47
|30.79+.97
|Hallibrtn .64f
|26880
|33.92
|33.26
|33.51—.12
|Hanesbds .60
|32535
|4.87
|4.77
|4.78—.08
|HeclaM .01e
|32481
|6.60
|6.46
|6.50—.11
|HPEnt .48
|36248
|16.03
|15.80
|15.82—.09
|HudsPacP 1
|31112
|5.84
|5.59
|5.76+.12
|iShBrHiY
|35448
|35.33
|35.14
|35.19—.18
|iShBrazil .67e
|52005
|29.17
|29.05
|29.13—.24
|iShSilver
|139059
|23.33
|22.79
|22.93—.39
|iShChinaLC .87e
|121705
|29.45
|29.25
|29.30+.59
|iShEMkts .59e
|131390
|39.95
|39.73
|39.77+.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|45854
|109.17
|108.64
|108.67—.72
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|92257
|104.59
|103.72
|103.85—1.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|69857
|73.11
|72.74
|72.83—.39
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|106524
|75.16
|74.82
|74.88—.40
|iShR2K 1.77e
|89088
|178.20
|176.75
|177.59+1.08
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|37519
|68.32
|67.97
|68.06—.35
|Infosys .27
|87040
|15.29
|15.05
|15.17—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|56808
|49.55
|49.30
|49.35+.07
|ItauUnH
|90637
|5.30
|5.17
|5.20—.07
|JPMorgCh 4
|72093
|140.06
|137.66
|138.27—.46
|Keycorp .82f
|208723
|12.02
|11.70
|11.93—.17
|KindMorg 1.11f
|34750
|17.87
|17.67
|17.76—.05
|Kinrossg .12
|53410
|5.30
|5.16
|5.20—.15
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|46187
|29.69
|29.42
|29.54+.64
|LloydBkg .14e
|39779
|2.37
|2.35
|2.36—.05
|LumenTch
|67857
|2.30
|2.24
|2.29+.02
|Macys .66f
|42947
|17.86
|17.53
|17.77+.03
|ManchUtd .18
|28828
|21.22
|18.91
|19.43—2.60
|MarathnO .40f
|38081
|25.75
|25.13
|25.22—.51
|MedProp 1.16
|28468
|8.53
|8.28
|8.45+.17
|Merck 2.92
|30745
|116.45
|114.20
|114.63—.68
|MorgStan 3.10
|29480
|88.22
|86.27
|88.16+1.45
|NYCmtyB .68
|45561
|8.98
|8.51
|8.94+.26
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|32058
|49.00
|48.22
|48.65—.87
|NokiaCp .19e
|79328
|4.87
|4.83
|4.84—.06
|Nordstrm
|47579
|17.65
|16.17
|16.88+.60
|NorwCruis
|35457
|12.95
|12.56
|12.80+.16
|NuHldg
|67903
|4.71
|4.51
|4.55—.11
|OcciPet .72f
|36626
|64.41
|63.10
|63.44—1.04
|OusterInc
|40926
|.44
|.42
|.43
|PG&ECp
|30639
|16.93
|16.76
|16.81—.09
|Palantir
|147267
|9.04
|8.78
|8.86+.05
|PeabodyE .58
|65127
|27.70
|26.11
|26.15+.92
|PetrbrsA
|35540
|10.85
|10.69
|10.79+.07
|Petrobras 2.87e
|89382
|12.11
|11.100
|12.08+.02
|Pfizer 1.60f
|59290
|41.21
|40.96
|41.03—.16
|PrUlSP500
|30258
|39.42
|38.86
|39.01—.23
|ProShtQQQ
|181726
|12.39
|12.28
|12.38+.08
|ProShSP
|168794
|14.97
|14.90
|14.95+.03
|PrUShSP
|33754
|39.77
|39.38
|39.67+.15
|PrUShD3
|27625
|25.14
|24.86
|25.02+.01
|RegionsFn .80
|27931
|18.78
|18.22
|18.70+.19
|Roblox
|195088
|41.00
|39.10
|40.41—5.30
|SpdrGold
|44791
|185.93
|184.10
|184.95—1.41
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|227146
|413.19
|411.22
|411.67—.79
|SpdrBiot .44e
|57272
|82.13
|79.15
|81.61+3.42
|SpdrITBd .92
|36164
|32.44
|32.37
|32.39—.11
|SpdLgTr
|34753
|30.43
|30.21
|30.24—.32
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|110294
|42.88
|41.67
|42.68+.37
|SamsaraA
|29542
|21.57
|20.20
|21.13+1.21
|Schlmbrg 1f
|27088
|52.75
|51.40
|51.71—.77
|Schwab 1f
|323184
|52.65
|49.00
|52.33+1.56
|Shopifys
|83757
|48.30
|45.91
|48.02+1.63
|SnapIncA
|98878
|10.88
|10.57
|10.64—.06
|SwstnEngy
|100245
|5.31
|5.15
|5.23+.07
|SpiritAero .04
|32046
|29.41
|27.53
|28.64+.42
|SprottSilv
|31780
|8.72
|8.49
|8.53—.19
|Square
|39929
|64.34
|63.11
|63.86—.18
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|32195
|75.67
|75.33
|75.49+.31
|SPEngy 2.04e
|61577
|87.30
|86.05
|86.43—.80
|SPDRFncl .46e
|192653
|32.99
|32.72
|32.95+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|33262
|100.65
|100.05
|100.30+.47
|SPUtil 1.55e
|31410
|69.39
|68.91
|69.12+.23
|StateStr 2.52
|80693
|71.33
|65.62
|70.22—9.82
|Stellantis
|32655
|18.71
|18.55
|18.57—.30
|StemInc
|47124
|4.83
|4.26
|4.76+.07
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|36329
|88.05
|87.16
|87.41+.21
|TeckResg .19e
|84397
|49.34
|46.98
|47.53+2.31
|TevaPhrm
|53853
|8.56
|8.29
|8.39+.10
|Transocn
|33455
|6.63
|6.45
|6.51—.04
|TruistFn 2.08
|49353
|33.97
|32.72
|33.86+.61
|2xLongs
|28653
|12.84
|12.25
|12.46—.50
|UBSGrp .69e
|33679
|20.94
|20.64
|20.94—.98
|UberTch
|95990
|32.19
|31.70
|31.74+.26
|USBancrp 1.92f
|103936
|35.17
|33.94
|35.05+.08
|USNGas
|199410
|7.19
|7.04
|7.14+.45
|ValeSA 3.08e
|73191
|16.24
|15.88
|15.90—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|99659
|34.83
|34.07
|34.35—.75
|VanEJrGld
|31207
|42.01
|40.85
|41.23—1.16
|VangValu 2.05e
|32681
|140.84
|140.27
|140.52+.10
|VangREIT 3.08e
|26193
|82.45
|81.19
|82.03+.84
|VangEmg 1.10e
|64445
|40.93
|40.73
|40.77+.11
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|46425
|46.20
|45.97
|46.04—.23
|VerizonCm 2.61
|39636
|39.46
|39.14
|39.33+.11
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|120009
|40.77
|39.56
|40.68+1.04
|Xpeng
|116677
|11.43
|10.93
|11.27+1.35
