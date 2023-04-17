BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
April 17, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .662742824.6023.9124.19—.67
AMCEnt850205.305.135.20+.08
AMCEntpf714211.661.571.63—.04
AT&amp;TInc 1.118333219.9219.7119.74—.20
AlgonPw .87688458.938.648.71+.08
Alibaba8129497.2395.4995.90+1.35
Ambev .05e407642.972.932.95+.01
ArchrAvi281972.161.921.93—.22
ArkInnova .78e6277939.0838.2138.64—.15
BPPLC 1.44f3301040.6740.2840.50—.08
BcoBrad .04a833032.812.752.78—.03
BcoSantSA .04e264983.843.823.83—.09
BkofAm .8834901530.0529.4029.93+.41
BkNYMel 1.489073644.0542.4443.19—3.17
Barclay .15e377857.667.607.66—.18
BarrickGld 2.82e
9879019.4919.1419.33—.34
Boeing34708206.10200.80205.48+3.77
CVSHealth 2.42f
5052575.4274.2575.31+.61
CanoHl286141.501.311.49+.17
Carnival1160389.719.519.63+.03
CarvanaA328159.228.798.84—.13
Catalent2924649.6345.3949.32+2.100
Cemex .29t280576.045.946.01+.03
CenovusE 1.60a4097417.7617.3317.76+.22
ChrgePt587529.218.659.07+.35
Chevron 6.04f
32210172.54170.22170.86—1.58
Citigroup 2.049277849.8149.0949.38—.18
ClevCliffs3502917.4917.2017.40+.04
CocaCola 1.84f3072563.5363.1863.29+.24
CredSuiss 1.22e227330.94.90.90—.06
DeltaAir5721334.6133.6734.34+.57
DxSCBer5130132.0731.3031.62—.58
DirSPBr8778917.5817.3317.52+.11
DxSOXBr12980019.6619.1319.58+.68
DxGlMBr529955.525.235.42+.29
DxDGlBr339349.649.249.49+.41
DxBiotBll3067015.955.395.84+.66
DxSOXBl28816515.4314.9915.07—.52
Dir30TrBul1650418.468.258.27—.31
DrxSCBull .41e
3571531.8031.0631.49+.54
DrxSPBull4205374.8273.7474.00—.50
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f2801412.9512.7712.84—.00
EquitMid .60e448494.964.834.87—.02
ExxonMbl 3.64
60794116.51114.81115.18—.88
FMajSilvg .01336427.347.127.28—.09
FstRepBk 1.08f11336013.2312.6713.13+.01
FordM .60a17502812.6612.4612.52
FrptMcM .304852543.0541.8041.95—1.22
fuboTV310991.271.181.23+.01
FullTrck1236057.307.007.09—.24
GenMotors .364508335.0234.3334.82+.33
Gerdau .50r260845.365.275.28—.03
GinkgoBi861941.321.251.26—.05
HPInc 1.053833331.1330.4730.79+.97
Hallibrtn .64f2688033.9233.2633.51—.12
Hanesbds .60325354.874.774.78—.08
HeclaM .01e324816.606.466.50—.11
HPEnt .483624816.0315.8015.82—.09
HudsPacP 1311125.845.595.76+.12
iShBrHiY3544835.3335.1435.19—.18
iShBrazil .67e5200529.1729.0529.13—.24
iShSilver13905923.3322.7922.93—.39
iShChinaLC .87e
12170529.4529.2529.30+.59
iShEMkts .59e13139039.9539.7339.77+.05
iShiBoxIG 3.87
45854109.17108.64108.67—.72
iSh20yrT 3.05
92257104.59103.72103.85—1.24
iSEafe 1.66e6985773.1172.7472.83—.39
iShiBxHYB 5.09
10652475.1674.8274.88—.40
iShR2K 1.77e
89088178.20176.75177.59+1.08
iShCorEafe 1.56e
3751968.3267.9768.06—.35
Infosys .278704015.2915.0515.17—.02
iShCorEM .95e5680849.5549.3049.35+.07
ItauUnH906375.305.175.20—.07
JPMorgCh 472093140.06137.66138.27—.46
Keycorp .82f20872312.0211.7011.93—.17
KindMorg 1.11f3475017.8717.6717.76—.05
Kinrossg .12534105.305.165.20—.15
KrSChIn 2.58e
4618729.6929.4229.54+.64
LloydBkg .14e397792.372.352.36—.05
LumenTch678572.302.242.29+.02
Macys .66f4294717.8617.5317.77+.03
ManchUtd .182882821.2218.9119.43—2.60
MarathnO .40f3808125.7525.1325.22—.51
MedProp 1.16284688.538.288.45+.17
Merck 2.9230745116.45114.20114.63—.68
MorgStan 3.102948088.2286.2788.16+1.45
NYCmtyB .68455618.988.518.94+.26
NewmntCp 1.60m
3205849.0048.2248.65—.87
NokiaCp .19e793284.874.834.84—.06
Nordstrm4757917.6516.1716.88+.60
NorwCruis3545712.9512.5612.80+.16
NuHldg679034.714.514.55—.11
OcciPet .72f3662664.4163.1063.44—1.04
OusterInc40926.44.42.43
PG&amp;ECp3063916.9316.7616.81—.09
Palantir1472679.048.788.86+.05
PeabodyE .586512727.7026.1126.15+.92
PetrbrsA3554010.8510.6910.79+.07
Petrobras 2.87e
8938212.1111.10012.08+.02
Pfizer 1.60f5929041.2140.9641.03—.16
PrUlSP5003025839.4238.8639.01—.23
ProShtQQQ18172612.3912.2812.38+.08
ProShSP16879414.9714.9014.95+.03
PrUShSP3375439.7739.3839.67+.15
PrUShD32762525.1424.8625.02+.01
RegionsFn .802793118.7818.2218.70+.19
Roblox19508841.0039.1040.41—5.30
SpdrGold44791185.93184.10184.95—1.41
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
227146413.19411.22411.67—.79
SpdrBiot .44e5727282.1379.1581.61+3.42
SpdrITBd .923616432.4432.3732.39—.11
SpdLgTr3475330.4330.2130.24—.32
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
11029442.8841.6742.68+.37
SamsaraA2954221.5720.2021.13+1.21
Schlmbrg 1f2708852.7551.4051.71—.77
Schwab 1f32318452.6549.0052.33+1.56
Shopifys8375748.3045.9148.02+1.63
SnapIncA9887810.8810.5710.64—.06
SwstnEngy1002455.315.155.23+.07
SpiritAero .043204629.4127.5328.64+.42
SprottSilv317808.728.498.53—.19
Square3992964.3463.1163.86—.18
SPCnSt 1.28e3219575.6775.3375.49+.31
SPEngy 2.04e6157787.3086.0586.43—.80
SPDRFncl .46e
19265332.9932.7232.95+.07
SPInds 1.12e33262100.65100.05100.30+.47
SPUtil 1.55e3141069.3968.9169.12+.23
StateStr 2.528069371.3365.6270.22—9.82
Stellantis3265518.7118.5518.57—.30
StemInc471244.834.264.76+.07
TaiwSemi 1.56e3632988.0587.1687.41+.21
TeckResg .19e8439749.3446.9847.53+2.31
TevaPhrm538538.568.298.39+.10
Transocn334556.636.456.51—.04
TruistFn 2.084935333.9732.7233.86+.61
2xLongs2865312.8412.2512.46—.50
UBSGrp .69e3367920.9420.6420.94—.98
UberTch9599032.1931.7031.74+.26
USBancrp 1.92f
10393635.1733.9435.05+.08
USNGas1994107.197.047.14+.45
ValeSA 3.08e7319116.2415.8815.90—.07
VanEGold .06e9965934.8334.0734.35—.75
VanEJrGld3120742.0140.8541.23—1.16
VangValu 2.05e
32681140.84140.27140.52+.10
VangREIT 3.08e
2619382.4581.1982.03+.84
VangEmg 1.10e6444540.9340.7340.77+.11
VangFTSE 1.10e
4642546.2045.9746.04—.23
VerizonCm 2.613963639.4639.1439.33+.11
WellsFargo 1.20f
12000940.7739.5640.68+1.04
Xpeng11667711.4310.9311.27+1.35
—————————
