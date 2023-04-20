BC-150-actives-e

April 20, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|14981
|5.02
|4.96
|4.99—.11
|AT&TInc 1.11
|211451
|18.72
|18.10
|18.11—1.59
|AbbottLab 2.04
|7521
|112.29
|111.00
|111.03—1.26
|AlcoaCp .40
|18451
|41.89
|39.62
|41.58+.36
|Alibaba
|27928
|93.79
|92.87
|93.21—.29
|AllyFincl 1.20f
|8748
|26.98
|26.27
|26.36—1.10
|Altria 3.76f
|7883
|46.32
|45.92
|45.95—.52
|Ambev .05e
|10751
|2.90
|2.86
|2.88+.03
|AmExp 2.40f
|24511
|159.47
|154.01
|158.52—6.43
|ArkInnova .78e
|21577
|38.28
|37.94
|38.22—.64
|Avantor
|9717
|20.32
|19.84
|20.19—.49
|BcoBrad .04a
|28697
|2.66
|2.61
|2.65—.01
|BkofAm .88
|68072
|30.23
|29.77
|30.13+.07
|Barclay .15e
|13970
|7.72
|7.66
|7.71—.09
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|12679
|19.40
|19.19
|19.27+.03
|Blackstone 3.64e
|11019
|94.25
|90.80
|93.40+.85
|BostonSci
|8773
|53.06
|52.78
|52.88—.01
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|x13285
|73.58
|72.93
|73.45—.15
|Carnival
|65782
|9.66
|9.44
|9.46—.35
|CarvanaA
|10579
|8.49
|8.23
|8.35—.28
|CenovusE 1.60a
|8172
|17.74
|17.45
|17.70—.07
|ChrgePt
|10021
|8.93
|8.78
|8.90—.15
|Chevron 6.04f
|7519
|169.35
|168.18
|168.28—2.40
|Citigroup 2.04
|12269
|50.05
|49.71
|49.86—.54
|CitizFincl 1.68
|10796
|29.95
|29.50
|29.58—.92
|ClevCliffs
|8644
|16.88
|16.61
|16.84—.07
|CocaCola 1.84f
|14698
|63.72
|63.45
|63.46—.22
|Comerica 2.84f
|10437
|46.42
|43.50
|45.60—1.49
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|15837
|.90
|.89
|.90—.02
|DRHorton 1
|20241
|110.28
|106.77
|109.50+7.64
|Danaher 1.08f
|8042
|247.22
|241.32
|247.22—7.55
|DeltaAir
|12832
|35.65
|35.08
|35.24—.69
|DxSCBer
|15968
|32.21
|31.71
|31.74+.49
|DirSPBr
|38428
|17.62
|17.47
|17.53+.31
|DxSOXBr
|70884
|19.97
|19.13
|19.19—.11
|DirSPXBr
|8280
|15.49
|15.45
|15.46+.09
|DxDGlBr
|7357
|9.65
|9.45
|9.54—.12
|DxBiotBll
|55063
|5.84
|5.65
|5.76—.21
|DxSOXBl
|144476
|15.42
|14.75
|15.38+.12
|Dir30TrBul
|35141
|8.55
|8.49
|8.53+.19
|DrxSCBull .41e
|16742
|31.37
|30.86
|31.34—.54
|DrxSPBull
|15609
|74.26
|73.58
|73.93—1.42
|Disney
|10489
|98.08
|97.39
|97.89—.86
|EdwLfSci
|10353
|87.08
|86.09
|86.18—.32
|ElancoAn
|10203
|9.78
|9.42
|9.59+.13
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|10258
|12.71
|12.58
|12.62—.06
|EquitMid .60e
|8060
|4.74
|4.60
|4.68—.12
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|19822
|115.28
|113.47
|113.55—3.02
|FstHorizon .60
|13373
|18.99
|18.25
|18.60+.01
|FMajSilvg .01
|9273
|7.23
|7.10
|7.16+.08
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|42013
|14.12
|13.64
|13.86—.28
|FordM .60a
|200433
|11.81
|11.55
|11.71—.51
|FrptMcM .30
|17494
|41.52
|41.13
|41.34—.55
|fuboTV
|9280
|1.20
|1.17
|1.19—.02
|FullTrck
|11143
|7.38
|7.19
|7.38+.10
|GenElec .32
|14798
|100.47
|99.23
|99.84+.81
|GenMotors .36
|32277
|33.35
|32.84
|33.15—1.43
|GinkgoBi
|14380
|1.31
|1.28
|1.31—.02
|Griffon .40a
|7599
|27.57
|25.97
|27.40—4.21
|Hallibrtn .64f
|10119
|33.89
|33.39
|33.43—.68
|HeclaM .01e
|12674
|6.35
|6.24
|6.28
|HPEnt .48
|12296
|14.79
|14.60
|14.61—.35
|iShBrazil .67e
|18581
|28.03
|27.80
|27.93+.16
|iShSilver
|17132
|23.33
|23.22
|23.25+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|14534
|29.19
|29.00
|29.14+.13
|iShEMkts .59e
|33008
|39.57
|39.38
|39.53+.09
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|22048
|108.94
|108.75
|108.86+.34
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|35176
|105.04
|104.77
|104.97+.87
|iSEafe 1.66e
|24162
|73.28
|73.09
|73.21—.05
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|52746
|74.80
|74.55
|74.77—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|31550
|177.52
|176.52
|177.52—.73
|iShHmCnst .09e
|7264
|74.94
|73.86
|74.73+1.81
|Infosys .27
|19026
|14.97
|14.79
|14.94+.12
|IBM 6.60
|22727
|130.98
|126.20
|126.29—.04
|Invitae
|7385
|1.25
|1.22
|1.24—.04
|iSTaiwn .37e
|7671
|44.58
|44.30
|44.51+.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|10087
|49.06
|48.84
|49.03+.12
|ItauUnH
|21970
|5.02
|4.97
|5.01+.01
|JPMorgCh 4
|9886
|141.26
|139.84
|141.02—.20
|JohnJn 4.40f
|7388
|162.70
|161.72
|161.84—.69
|Keycorp .82f
|76048
|11.96
|11.46
|11.75—.63
|KindMorg 1.11f
|26228
|17.72
|17.09
|17.19—.42
|Kinrossg .12
|13201
|5.11
|5.06
|5.08+.03
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|9865
|29.49
|29.22
|29.40+.16
|LVSands
|39920
|62.71
|61.00
|62.12+2.76
|LumenTch
|14030
|2.16
|2.10
|2.11—.08
|MGM Rsts .01
|7241
|45.44
|45.10
|45.22+.58
|MarathnO .40f
|9670
|24.37
|24.12
|24.16—.50
|MedProp 1.16
|10476
|8.40
|8.26
|8.39—.10
|MorgStan 3.10
|9998
|91.23
|89.72
|91.21+.76
|NevroCorp
|9040
|38.59
|30.06
|30.52—8.80
|NwOrEd
|7987
|45.48
|43.95
|45.45+2.74
|NYCmtyB .68
|11551
|9.28
|9.03
|9.20—.09
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|7317
|48.58
|47.93
|48.17—.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|105779
|4.30
|4.18
|4.19—.43
|NorwCruis
|13738
|12.99
|12.74
|12.79—.39
|NuHldg
|28654
|4.83
|4.69
|4.81—.06
|OcciPet .72f
|9705
|62.07
|61.50
|61.81—.66
|Palantir
|32363
|8.41
|8.28
|8.38—.11
|PetrbrsA
|8728
|10.54
|10.42
|10.48+.02
|Petrobras 2.87e
|18534
|11.77
|11.60
|11.68+.02
|Pfizer 1.60f
|13091
|40.19
|40.05
|40.08—.17
|PhilipMor 5.08f
|8627
|98.85
|95.96
|97.12—4.40
|PrVixST
|10647
|8.04
|7.91
|7.96+.09
|PrUlSP500
|11909
|39.10
|38.74
|38.93—.74
|ProShtQQQ
|37949
|12.43
|12.36
|12.36+.07
|ProShSP
|32834
|14.99
|14.94
|14.97+.11
|PrUShSP
|8659
|39.86
|39.62
|39.75+.51
|PrUShD3
|9172
|25.48
|25.32
|25.47+.44
|QuantmS
|14287
|7.79
|7.61
|7.64—.33
|RiteAid
|8662
|2.32
|2.13
|2.16—.21
|RoyalBkg 3.99e
|26696
|100.08
|99.40
|100.02—.10
|Roblox
|8088
|41.26
|40.48
|41.21+.12
|SpdrGold
|8420
|186.52
|186.13
|186.41+1.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|93445
|412.32
|411.08
|411.71—2.43
|SpdrBiot .44e
|9633
|81.59
|80.74
|81.21—1.15
|SpdrShTTr .27
|9956
|29.15
|29.13
|29.14+.05
|SpIntTrm
|10891
|28.88
|28.87
|28.87+.12
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|51345
|44.26
|43.44
|43.87—.45
|STMicro .24f
|10078
|47.66
|47.26
|47.52—2.03
|Schlmbrg 1f
|8188
|52.15
|51.77
|51.85—.78
|Schwab 1f
|33716
|55.15
|54.25
|54.98—.57
|Shopifys
|11490
|48.71
|48.29
|48.70—.35
|SnapIncA
|48583
|10.88
|10.50
|10.54—.44
|SwstnEngy
|10756
|5.07
|4.98
|5.00—.03
|Square
|10627
|62.45
|61.54
|62.35—.52
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7500
|133.43
|132.86
|132.92—1.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|20810
|85.39
|84.52
|84.61—1.63
|SPDRFncl .46e
|40717
|33.35
|33.21
|33.30—.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|12517
|100.96
|100.43
|100.79—.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|13159
|69.70
|69.12
|69.13—.31
|Stellantis
|26001
|17.62
|17.44
|17.53—.99
|StemInc
|8572
|4.47
|4.34
|4.36—.17
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|60530
|91.88
|88.10
|90.81+3.58
|TevaPhrm
|7409
|8.42
|8.33
|8.37—.13
|Transocn
|12925
|6.26
|6.16
|6.21—.12
|TruistFn 2.08
|14548
|34.46
|33.30
|34.03—.76
|2xLongs
|11987
|12.49
|12.11
|12.25+.26
|UberTch
|14373
|31.92
|31.46
|31.88—.17
|USBancrp 1.92f
|26125
|35.45
|34.57
|34.68—1.33
|USNGas
|26962
|7.01
|6.93
|6.100+.01
|ValeSA 3.08e
|31288
|15.08
|14.86
|14.90—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|19418
|34.40
|34.06
|34.22+.14
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7910
|46.27
|46.12
|46.24+.01
|VerizonCm 2.61
|52496
|37.80
|37.23
|37.25—1.35
|VirgnGal
|18339
|3.76
|3.55
|3.63+.02
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|18765
|42.05
|41.70
|41.91—.33
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|15573
|41.51
|38.60
|40.06—.29
|XPOLogis
|17216
|40.05
|38.60
|39.08+4.50
|Xpeng
|34608
|9.62
|9.49
|9.53—.35
|—————————