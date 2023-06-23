BC-Stock News

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends Fulton Financial .16 from .15 Greystone Housing Impact .37 from .3684 Host Hotels & Resorts .15 from .12 National Fuel Gas .495 from .475 Presidio Property Tr .023 from .022 Target 1.10 from 1.08 Trinity Capital .48 from .47 WP Carey Inc 1.069 from 1.067 WR Berkley .11 from .10 Reduced Dividends AFC Gamma .48 from .56 Cherry Hill Mtg Invt .15 from .27 Chimera Investment .18 from .23 Paramount Group .035 from .0775 Trinseo .01 from .14 Special Dividends ConocoPhillips .60 Noah Holdings ADR .38 Stock Dividends Douglas Elliman Inc 5pc g- Canadian funds

Other corporate news and listings: