BC-Stock News

June 23, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends
Fulton Financial .16 from .15
Greystone Housing Impact .37 from .3684
Host Hotels &amp; Resorts .15 from .12
National Fuel Gas .495 from .475
Presidio Property Tr .023 from .022
Target 1.10 from 1.08
Trinity Capital .48 from .47
WP Carey Inc 1.069 from 1.067
WR Berkley .11 from .10
Reduced Dividends
AFC Gamma .48 from .56
Cherry Hill Mtg Invt .15 from .27
Chimera Investment .18 from .23
Paramount Group .035 from .0775
Trinseo .01 from .14
Special Dividends
ConocoPhillips .60
Noah Holdings ADR .38
Stock Dividends
Douglas Elliman Inc 5pc
g- Canadian funds

Other corporate news and listings:

Stock Splits This Week
Blue Star Foods Corp 1 for 20 reverse split
Leap Therapeutics Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
New Stock Listings
NYSE
Genius Brands International (from Nasdaq)
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1
Stocks Removed from Trading
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Ahren Acquisition Corp with units and warrants
Cvent Holding Corp
HEXO Corp
Corporate Name Changes
AcuityAds Holdings to illumin Holdings
Harsco Corp to Enviri Corp
ROC Energy Acquisition to Drilling Tools International
