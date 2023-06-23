June 23, 2023 GMT
BC-Stock News
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:
|Increased Dividends
|Fulton Financial .16 from .15
|Greystone Housing Impact .37 from .3684
|Host Hotels & Resorts .15 from .12
|National Fuel Gas .495 from .475
|Presidio Property Tr .023 from .022
|Target 1.10 from 1.08
|Trinity Capital .48 from .47
|WP Carey Inc 1.069 from 1.067
|WR Berkley .11 from .10
|Reduced Dividends
|AFC Gamma .48 from .56
|Cherry Hill Mtg Invt .15 from .27
|Chimera Investment .18 from .23
|Paramount Group .035 from .0775
|Trinseo .01 from .14
|Special Dividends
|ConocoPhillips .60
|Noah Holdings ADR .38
|Stock Dividends
|Douglas Elliman Inc 5pc
|g- Canadian funds
Other corporate news and listings:
|Stock Splits This Week
|Blue Star Foods Corp 1 for 20 reverse split
|Leap Therapeutics Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
|New Stock Listings
|NYSE
|Genius Brands International (from Nasdaq)
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Ahren Acquisition Corp with units and warrants
|Cvent Holding Corp
|HEXO Corp
|Corporate Name Changes
|AcuityAds Holdings to illumin Holdings
|Harsco Corp to Enviri Corp
|ROC Energy Acquisition to Drilling Tools International