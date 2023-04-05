AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 5, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.88+.24
Altria44.43.02
AmerenCp89.27+2.86
AmExpress161.08.88
ArchDanM79.41+.03
AutoZone2494.44—7.61
BPPLC39.89+.56
Boeing210.00—3.90
BristMySq69.82+.91
Brunswick77.49—2.30
CampbSoup55.56+.95
Chevron169.88+.84
Citigroup45.77.32
CocaCola62.80+.59
ConAgraBr38.27+.69
ConocoPhil107.75+1.45
Corning34.26.17
CurtissWright173.85
DTEEnergy112.13+3.42
DeereCo373.82—23.84
DillardsInc301.90—6.35
Disney99.91+.34
DuPont70.36+.14
EmersonElec83.09—2.09
Entergy110.57+3.09
ExxonMobil116.99+1.97
FMCCorp121.88+.29
FirstEnergy41.61+1.51
FootLocker40.72.53
FordMot12.43.29
GenDynam228.98.34
GenlElec94.25.80
GenMill87.06+.99
HPInc29.41.14
Halliburton33.06.17
Hershey259.43+1.36
HomeDepot288.67—6.29
IBM132.14+.54
IntlPaper35.47+.11
JohnsonJn165.61+7.12
KrogerCo48.06—1.40
LindsayCorp127.99—5.82
LockheedM489.99+1.45
LowesCos199.43—3.57
MarathonOil25.70.03
McDonalds282.02.26
NCRCorp22.82.36
Nucor143.47.36
OGEEnergy38.96+1.42
OccidentPet64.57.26
ONEOK65.99+.95
PG&amp;ECorp16.50+.37
Pfizer41.55+.65
ProctGamb151.26+1.03
RaythnTech98.76.75
RexAmRescS28.67+.03
RockwellAuto273.17—5.59
Schlumbrg50.70+.24
SnapOn229.73—7.01
Textron67.89—1.19
3MCo102.29+.04
Timken74.97—2.61
TraneTech170.49—3.29
UnionPacif194.21—1.67
USSteel24.53.29
VerizonComm40.11+.46
ViadCorp18.78.81
WalMart149.67+2.44
WellsFargo36.89+.08
WilliamsCos29.94+.27
Winnebago56.04+.03
YumBrands131.94+.34
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.