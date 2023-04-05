April 5, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.88
|+.24
|Altria
|44.43
|—
|.02
|AmerenCp
|89.27
|+2.86
|AmExpress
|161.08
|—
|.88
|ArchDanM
|79.41
|+.03
|AutoZone
|2494.44
|—7.61
|BPPLC
|39.89
|+.56
|Boeing
|210.00
|—3.90
|BristMySq
|69.82
|+.91
|Brunswick
|77.49
|—2.30
|CampbSoup
|55.56
|+.95
|Chevron
|169.88
|+.84
|Citigroup
|45.77
|—
|.32
|CocaCola
|62.80
|+.59
|ConAgraBr
|38.27
|+.69
|ConocoPhil
|107.75
|+1.45
|Corning
|34.26
|—
|.17
|CurtissWright
|173.85
|DTEEnergy
|112.13
|+3.42
|DeereCo
|373.82—23.84
|DillardsInc
|301.90
|—6.35
|Disney
|99.91
|+.34
|DuPont
|70.36
|+.14
|EmersonElec
|83.09
|—2.09
|Entergy
|110.57
|+3.09
|ExxonMobil
|116.99
|+1.97
|FMCCorp
|121.88
|+.29
|FirstEnergy
|41.61
|+1.51
|FootLocker
|40.72
|—
|.53
|FordMot
|12.43
|—
|.29
|GenDynam
|228.98
|—
|.34
|GenlElec
|94.25
|—
|.80
|GenMill
|87.06
|+.99
|HPInc
|29.41
|—
|.14
|Halliburton
|33.06
|—
|.17
|Hershey
|259.43
|+1.36
|HomeDepot
|288.67
|—6.29
|IBM
|132.14
|+.54
|IntlPaper
|35.47
|+.11
|JohnsonJn
|165.61
|+7.12
|KrogerCo
|48.06
|—1.40
|LindsayCorp
|127.99
|—5.82
|LockheedM
|489.99
|+1.45
|LowesCos
|199.43
|—3.57
|MarathonOil
|25.70
|—
|.03
|McDonalds
|282.02
|—
|.26
|NCRCorp
|22.82
|—
|.36
|Nucor
|143.47
|—
|.36
|OGEEnergy
|38.96
|+1.42
|OccidentPet
|64.57
|—
|.26
|ONEOK
|65.99
|+.95
|PG&ECorp
|16.50
|+.37
|Pfizer
|41.55
|+.65
|ProctGamb
|151.26
|+1.03
|RaythnTech
|98.76
|—
|.75
|RexAmRescS
|28.67
|+.03
|RockwellAuto
|273.17
|—5.59
|Schlumbrg
|50.70
|+.24
|SnapOn
|229.73
|—7.01
|Textron
|67.89
|—1.19
|3MCo
|102.29
|+.04
|Timken
|74.97
|—2.61
|TraneTech
|170.49
|—3.29
|UnionPacif
|194.21
|—1.67
|USSteel
|24.53
|—
|.29
|VerizonComm
|40.11
|+.46
|ViadCorp
|18.78
|—
|.81
|WalMart
|149.67
|+2.44
|WellsFargo
|36.89
|+.08
|WilliamsCos
|29.94
|+.27
|Winnebago
|56.04
|+.03
|YumBrands
|131.94
|+.34