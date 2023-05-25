May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|168064
|4.93
|4.62
|4.70—.18
|ASETch
|86594
|7.57
|7.22
|7.56+.27
|AT&TInc 1.11
|1026807
|15.67
|15.00
|15.15—.80
|Alibaba
|213716
|80.71
|78.12
|78.78—2.43
|Ambev .05e
|182829
|2.95
|2.90
|2.91—.03
|AEagleOut .72f
|189883
|10.93
|9.95
|10.63—1.44
|Amphenl .84
|94989
|74.28
|73.30
|73.94+.97
|AristaNtw
|81367
|156.76
|150.63
|156.20+14.98
|ArkInnova .78e
|178531
|39.67
|38.16
|38.38—1.08
|ArmourR .96
|86879
|4.76
|4.50
|4.59—.15
|BPPLC 1.44f
|108452
|35.41
|34.99
|35.36—.68
|BcoBrad .04a
|415588
|3.27
|3.19
|3.24+.08
|BkofAm .88
|404675
|28.24
|27.88
|28.17+.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|159031
|17.33
|17.06
|17.09—.39
|BostonSci
|89206
|51.96
|51.34
|51.54—.39
|BrMySq 2.16f
|78116
|65.15
|63.98
|64.56—.91
|BritATob 2.69e
|96014
|33.32
|32.50
|32.53—1.24
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|106019
|68.50
|66.61
|67.67—1.15
|Carnival
|408690
|11.22
|10.87
|11.00+.33
|CarvanaA
|130182
|12.10
|10.68
|10.94—.59
|CenovusE 1.60a
|100706
|16.70
|16.35
|16.39—.46
|Citigroup 2.04
|181053
|44.80
|43.88
|44.23—.26
|ClevCliffs
|118536
|14.37
|13.82
|14.29+.10
|CocaCola 1.84f
|144503
|60.73
|60.15
|60.41—.47
|DWavQntn
|153354
|1.43
|1.03
|1.25+.15
|DesktpM
|326051
|2.08
|1.66
|1.72—.03
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|76858
|27.19
|26.98
|27.01—.18
|DevonE .80f
|112844
|48.92
|47.67
|47.87—1.80
|DxSCBer
|104590
|34.25
|32.66
|33.42+.82
|DirSPBr
|290497
|17.57
|17.08
|17.30—.40
|DxSOXBr
|984480
|15.81
|13.90
|14.10—3.47
|DxBiotBll
|520585
|6.64
|5.92
|6.13—.51
|DxSOXBl
|1242087
|19.39
|17.63
|19.15+3.12
|Dir30TrBul
|206377
|7.45
|7.28
|7.35—.09
|DrxSCBull .41e
|163203
|29.72
|28.30
|29.04—.72
|DrxSPBull
|119153
|75.03
|73.05
|74.21+1.78
|Disney
|135687
|89.56
|87.79
|88.14—.93
|EQTCorp .60
|103635
|36.58
|35.59
|36.49—.05
|ElancoAn
|110579
|8.36
|7.90
|8.24—.16
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|88002
|12.78
|12.62
|12.73—.07
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|143091
|106.43
|104.71
|105.66—1.93
|Farfetch
|114520
|5.10
|4.71
|4.78—.22
|FstHorizon .60
|84161
|11.09
|10.72
|10.90—.19
|FordM .60a
|502996
|11.52
|11.33
|11.38+.05
|FrptMcM .30
|123933
|33.74
|33.06
|33.63+.42
|fuboTV
|110364
|1.73
|1.55
|1.59—.10
|FullTrck
|90061
|5.61
|5.41
|5.57—.08
|Gap .60f
|195282
|7.66
|7.22
|7.42—.19
|GenMotors .36
|104841
|32.64
|32.13
|32.41+.13
|Gerdau .50r
|93159
|4.95
|4.78
|4.80—.10
|GinkgoBi
|201873
|1.68
|1.48
|1.53—.09
|HPInc 1.05
|75966
|30.96
|30.34
|30.90+.90
|Hallibrtn .64
|103195
|30.58
|29.96
|30.32—.50
|Hanesbds .60
|100128
|4.15
|3.93
|3.93—.16
|HannArms 1.58f
|76831
|24.29
|22.53
|22.91—1.15
|HPEnt .48
|111327
|14.73
|14.25
|14.67+.51
|iShBrazil .67e
|314008
|29.87
|29.32
|29.44—.18
|iShSilver
|148317
|21.19
|20.84
|20.86—.30
|iShChinaLC .87e
|353424
|26.73
|26.34
|26.39—.55
|iShEMkts .59e
|284924
|38.51
|38.25
|38.32—.08
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|187429
|106.56
|105.98
|106.02—.35
|iShCorUSTr .33
|174830
|22.99
|22.89
|22.91—.09
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|224650
|100.80
|100.03
|100.28—.25
|iSEafe 1.66e
|173461
|71.57
|71.15
|71.44—.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|213145
|73.91
|73.55
|73.57—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|360559
|175.53
|172.70
|174.17—1.37
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|96343
|66.85
|66.46
|66.73—.10
|Infosys .27
|93032
|15.76
|15.52
|15.66+.10
|iShJapan
|91263
|60.10
|59.80
|60.05+.34
|iShCorEM .95e
|122567
|47.94
|47.62
|47.72—.10
|ItauUnH
|237313
|5.42
|5.30
|5.40+.10
|JPMorgCh 4
|84601
|136.27
|134.58
|135.67+.33
|Keycorp .82f
|159833
|10.23
|9.90
|10.11—.09
|KindMorg 1.11f
|158345
|16.39
|16.11
|16.22—.28
|Kinrossg .12
|115936
|4.84
|4.63
|4.67—.21
|Kohls 2
|93953
|21.17
|19.65
|19.67—1.05
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|219694
|25.87
|25.27
|25.33—.54
|Kroger 1.04
|120378
|49.61
|48.88
|48.90—.66
|LloydBkg .14e
|118258
|2.26
|2.23
|2.24—.04
|LumenTch
|191210
|1.98
|1.85
|1.88—.10
|Macys .66f
|193718
|15.08
|14.03
|14.04—1.14
|MarathnO .40f
|138213
|23.63
|23.02
|23.33—.69
|MedProp 1.16
|125938
|7.94
|7.56
|7.69—.19
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|122016
|85.40
|82.31
|83.54—3.95
|MetLife 2.08f
|92992
|53.07
|51.58
|52.77+2.52
|NYCmtyB .68
|97526
|10.60
|10.30
|10.37—.19
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|102255
|41.20
|40.61
|40.64—1.17
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|77154
|74.18
|72.47
|73.39—.85
|NokiaCp .19e
|122988
|3.99
|3.94
|3.96+.02
|NorwCruis
|112675
|14.69
|14.23
|14.48+.25
|NuHldg
|286291
|7.07
|6.78
|6.91+.10
|OcciPet .72f
|103546
|59.10
|58.27
|58.81—.58
|Oracle 1.60f
|167275
|104.66
|98.77
|104.29+5.97
|PG&ECp
|161675
|16.56
|16.20
|16.43—.04
|Palantir
|1060410
|13.22
|12.34
|12.84+.61
|Petrobras 2.87e
|169607
|11.91
|11.68
|11.75—.22
|Pfizer 1.60f
|302542
|38.51
|37.65
|37.83—.80
|103824
|24.52
|23.53
|23.74—.57
|PrVixST
|75335
|7.58
|7.37
|7.44—.19
|ProShtQQQ
|470900
|11.71
|11.55
|11.60—.29
|ProShSP
|246020
|15.04
|14.90
|14.95—.12
|RegionsFn .80
|73563
|17.59
|17.21
|17.38—.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|907042
|416.16
|412.41
|414.65+3.56
|SpdrBiot .44e
|91401
|85.67
|82.61
|83.55—2.24
|SpIntTrm
|99241
|28.57
|28.45
|28.46—.16
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|174314
|40.23
|39.13
|39.80—.33
|Schlmbrg 1f
|158892
|45.70
|44.58
|45.16—1.07
|Schwab 1f
|188137
|54.27
|51.71
|54.24+2.16
|SeaLtd
|73687
|63.49
|59.68
|60.48—2.71
|Shopifys
|115185
|59.58
|57.43
|57.71—1.26
|SnapIncA
|189562
|10.07
|9.77
|9.78—.02
|Snowflake
|239191
|158.73
|143.11
|147.91—29.23
|SwstnEngy
|162002
|5.25
|5.07
|5.09—.13
|Square
|89142
|62.17
|59.01
|59.30—2.56
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|137369
|128.66
|126.91
|127.79—1.32
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|177244
|73.45
|72.63
|73.18—.56
|SPEngy 2.04e
|191212
|79.52
|78.34
|79.08—1.43
|SPDRFncl .46e
|416372
|31.96
|31.66
|31.85—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|142544
|97.85
|96.74
|97.61+.32
|SPTech .78e
|90376
|160.86
|157.58
|160.23+5.92
|SPUtil 1.55e
|161252
|65.38
|64.13
|64.59—.88
|Synchrony .92
|148227
|30.42
|29.82
|30.00—.06
|TALEduc
|95044
|5.100
|5.50
|5.52—.31
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|607170
|102.37
|96.98
|100.95+10.82
|Target 4.32f
|73964
|142.20
|138.65
|140.75—2.35
|TeckResg .19e
|78656
|38.92
|37.41
|37.49—1.40
|TevaPhrm
|207780
|7.50
|7.25
|7.33—.24
|Transocn
|119539
|6.40
|6.13
|6.29—.18
|TruistFn 2.08
|93894
|30.54
|29.77
|30.53+.13
|2xLongs
|75866
|10.62
|10.03
|10.24—.50
|UberTch
|186282
|38.59
|37.53
|37.95—.01
|UiPath
|357426
|14.76
|13.30
|14.51—1.83
|UtdMicro .09e
|138237
|8.05
|7.84
|8.02+.15
|USBancrp 1.92f
|119464
|30.83
|30.16
|30.51—.30
|USNGas
|182232
|7.04
|6.66
|6.76—.30
|UntySftw
|82007
|28.86
|26.67
|27.07—1.27
|UnivarSol
|86306
|35.72
|35.60
|35.65+.10
|VFCorp 1.20m
|115821
|18.58
|17.43
|17.45—.90
|ValeSA 3.08e
|192305
|13.09
|12.84
|12.87—.25
|VanEGold .06e
|207887
|30.66
|30.18
|30.26—.66
|VangEmg 1.10e
|94888
|39.40
|39.14
|39.20—.07
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|117881
|45.14
|44.87
|45.04—.10
|VerizonCm 2.61
|323766
|35.56
|34.74
|34.82—1.05
|VertivHl .01
|291788
|19.19
|17.95
|18.51+2.27
|Vipshop
|81662
|15.36
|14.79
|14.99+.07
|VirgnGal
|224943
|4.72
|3.98
|4.05—.36
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|176912
|41.29
|40.52
|40.90+.03
|WmsCos 1.79f
|87740
|29.13
|28.63
|29.08—.19
|Xpeng
|154493
|8.13
|7.85
|8.01—.64
|Xylem 1.32f
|202398
|101.76
|97.99
|98.89—2.17