AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-f

May 25, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1680644.934.624.70—.18
ASETch865947.577.227.56+.27
AT&amp;TInc 1.11102680715.6715.0015.15—.80
Alibaba21371680.7178.1278.78—2.43
Ambev .05e1828292.952.902.91—.03
AEagleOut .72f18988310.939.9510.63—1.44
Amphenl .849498974.2873.3073.94+.97
AristaNtw
81367156.76150.63156.20+14.98
ArkInnova .78e
17853139.6738.1638.38—1.08
ArmourR .96868794.764.504.59—.15
BPPLC 1.44f10845235.4134.9935.36—.68
BcoBrad .04a4155883.273.193.24+.08
BkofAm .8840467528.2427.8828.17+.07
BarrickGld 2.82e
15903117.3317.0617.09—.39
BostonSci8920651.9651.3451.54—.39
BrMySq 2.16f7811665.1563.9864.56—.91
BritATob 2.69e
9601433.3232.5032.53—1.24
CVSHealth 2.42f
10601968.5066.6167.67—1.15
Carnival40869011.2210.8711.00+.33
CarvanaA13018212.1010.6810.94—.59
CenovusE 1.60a
10070616.7016.3516.39—.46
Citigroup 2.0418105344.8043.8844.23—.26
ClevCliffs11853614.3713.8214.29+.10
CocaCola 1.84f14450360.7360.1560.41—.47
DWavQntn1533541.431.031.25+.15
DesktpM3260512.081.661.72—.03
DBXHvChiA .29e
7685827.1926.9827.01—.18
DevonE .80f11284448.9247.6747.87—1.80
DxSCBer10459034.2532.6633.42+.82
DirSPBr29049717.5717.0817.30—.40
DxSOXBr98448015.8113.9014.10—3.47
DxBiotBll5205856.645.926.13—.51
DxSOXBl124208719.3917.6319.15+3.12
Dir30TrBul2063777.457.287.35—.09
DrxSCBull .41e
16320329.7228.3029.04—.72
DrxSPBull11915375.0373.0574.21+1.78
Disney13568789.5687.7988.14—.93
EQTCorp .6010363536.5835.5936.49—.05
ElancoAn1105798.367.908.24—.16
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f8800212.7812.6212.73—.07
ExxonMbl 3.64
143091106.43104.71105.66—1.93
Farfetch1145205.104.714.78—.22
FstHorizon .608416111.0910.7210.90—.19
FordM .60a50299611.5211.3311.38+.05
FrptMcM .3012393333.7433.0633.63+.42
fuboTV1103641.731.551.59—.10
FullTrck900615.615.415.57—.08
Gap .60f1952827.667.227.42—.19
GenMotors .3610484132.6432.1332.41+.13
Gerdau .50r931594.954.784.80—.10
GinkgoBi2018731.681.481.53—.09
HPInc 1.057596630.9630.3430.90+.90
Hallibrtn .6410319530.5829.9630.32—.50
Hanesbds .601001284.153.933.93—.16
HannArms 1.58f
7683124.2922.5322.91—1.15
HPEnt .4811132714.7314.2514.67+.51
iShBrazil .67e31400829.8729.3229.44—.18
iShSilver14831721.1920.8420.86—.30
iShChinaLC .87e
35342426.7326.3426.39—.55
iShEMkts .59e28492438.5138.2538.32—.08
iShiBoxIG 3.87
187429106.56105.98106.02—.35
iShCorUSTr .33
17483022.9922.8922.91—.09
iSh20yrT 3.05
224650100.80100.03100.28—.25
iSEafe 1.66e17346171.5771.1571.44—.10
iShiBxHYB 5.09
21314573.9173.5573.57—.05
iShR2K 1.77e
360559175.53172.70174.17—1.37
iShCorEafe 1.56e
9634366.8566.4666.73—.10
Infosys .279303215.7615.5215.66+.10
iShJapan9126360.1059.8060.05+.34
iShCorEM .95e12256747.9447.6247.72—.10
ItauUnH2373135.425.305.40+.10
JPMorgCh 484601136.27134.58135.67+.33
Keycorp .82f15983310.239.9010.11—.09
KindMorg 1.11f15834516.3916.1116.22—.28
Kinrossg .121159364.844.634.67—.21
Kohls 29395321.1719.6519.67—1.05
KrSChIn 2.58e
21969425.8725.2725.33—.54
Kroger 1.0412037849.6148.8848.90—.66
LloydBkg .14e1182582.262.232.24—.04
LumenTch1912101.981.851.88—.10
Macys .66f19371815.0814.0314.04—1.14
MarathnO .40f13821323.6323.0223.33—.69
MedProp 1.161259387.947.567.69—.19
Medtrnic 2.72f12201685.4082.3183.54—3.95
MetLife 2.08f9299253.0751.5852.77+2.52
NYCmtyB .689752610.6010.3010.37—.19
NewmntCp 1.60m
10225541.2040.6140.64—1.17
NextEraEn 1.87f
7715474.1872.4773.39—.85
NokiaCp .19e1229883.993.943.96+.02
NorwCruis11267514.6914.2314.48+.25
NuHldg2862917.076.786.91+.10
OcciPet .72f10354659.1058.2758.81—.58
Oracle 1.60f167275104.6698.77104.29+5.97
PG&amp;ECp16167516.5616.2016.43—.04
Palantir106041013.2212.3412.84+.61
Petrobras 2.87e
16960711.9111.6811.75—.22
Pfizer 1.60f30254238.5137.6537.83—.80
Pinterest10382424.5223.5323.74—.57
PrVixST753357.587.377.44—.19
ProShtQQQ47090011.7111.5511.60—.29
ProShSP24602015.0414.9014.95—.12
RegionsFn .807356317.5917.2117.38—.05
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
907042416.16412.41414.65+3.56
SpdrBiot .44e9140185.6782.6183.55—2.24
SpIntTrm9924128.5728.4528.46—.16
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
17431440.2339.1339.80—.33
Schlmbrg 1f15889245.7044.5845.16—1.07
Schwab 1f18813754.2751.7154.24+2.16
SeaLtd7368763.4959.6860.48—2.71
Shopifys11518559.5857.4357.71—1.26
SnapIncA18956210.079.779.78—.02
Snowflake
239191158.73143.11147.91—29.23
SwstnEngy1620025.255.075.09—.13
Square8914262.1759.0159.30—2.56
SPHlthC 1.01e
137369128.66126.91127.79—1.32
SPCnSt 1.28e17724473.4572.6373.18—.56
SPEngy 2.04e19121279.5278.3479.08—1.43
SPDRFncl .46e
41637231.9631.6631.85—.01
SPInds 1.12e14254497.8596.7497.61+.32
SPTech .78e
90376160.86157.58160.23+5.92
SPUtil 1.55e16125265.3864.1364.59—.88
Synchrony .9214822730.4229.8230.00—.06
TALEduc950445.1005.505.52—.31
TaiwSemi 1.56e
607170102.3796.98100.95+10.82
Target 4.32f73964142.20138.65140.75—2.35
TeckResg .19e7865638.9237.4137.49—1.40
TevaPhrm2077807.507.257.33—.24
Transocn1195396.406.136.29—.18
TruistFn 2.089389430.5429.7730.53+.13
2xLongs7586610.6210.0310.24—.50
UberTch18628238.5937.5337.95—.01
UiPath35742614.7613.3014.51—1.83
UtdMicro .09e1382378.057.848.02+.15
USBancrp 1.92f
11946430.8330.1630.51—.30
USNGas1822327.046.666.76—.30
UntySftw8200728.8626.6727.07—1.27
UnivarSol8630635.7235.6035.65+.10
VFCorp 1.20m11582118.5817.4317.45—.90
ValeSA 3.08e19230513.0912.8412.87—.25
VanEGold .06e20788730.6630.1830.26—.66
VangEmg 1.10e9488839.4039.1439.20—.07
VangFTSE 1.10e
11788145.1444.8745.04—.10
VerizonCm 2.61
32376635.5634.7434.82—1.05
VertivHl .0129178819.1917.9518.51+2.27
Vipshop8166215.3614.7914.99+.07
VirgnGal2249434.723.984.05—.36
WellsFargo 1.20f
17691241.2940.5240.90+.03
WmsCos 1.79f8774029.1328.6329.08—.19
Xpeng1544938.137.858.01—.64
Xylem 1.32f202398101.7697.9998.89—2.17
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.