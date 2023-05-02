AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

May 2, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Cosan z.33465-226-7
Embotell Andina A zQ.21955-9
INCREASED
Community Hlthcr TrQ.455-125-26
ConnectOne BancorpQ.175-156-1
NewMarketQ2.256-157-3
Parker HannifinQ1.485-126-2
PaychexQ.895-115-25
PCB BancorpQ.185-125-19
Summit Hotel PptysQ.065-175-31
REDUCED
First FoundationQ.025-85-19
SPECIAL
Diamondback Energy.035-115-18
Viper Energy Ptnrs .085-115-18
REGULAR
ACCO BrandsQ.0755-196-9
Advanced Energy IndsQ.105-226-2
Alliance Resour PtnrQ.705-85-15
ArchrockQ.155-95-16
Ares ManagementQ.776-166-30
Badger MeterQ.2255-266-9
BayFirst FinancialQ.086-16-15
Bloomin' BrandsQ.245-105-24
Business Fst BncshsQ.125-155-31
Cheniere EnergyQ.3955-105-17
Cheniere Enrgy PtnrQ.7755-85-15
ChevronQ1.515-196-12
Colony BankcorpQ.115-105-24
Columbia SportswearQ.305-186-1
Eastern BanksharesQ.106-26-15
Eastern CoQ.115-156-15
ExponentQ.266-96-23
ExxonMobilQ.915-166-9
FB FinancialQ.155-95-23
First BankQ.065-125-26
First HawaiianQ.265-226-2
First Intrstate Bc AQ.475-85-18
GATXQ.556-156-30
Gilead SciencesQ.756-156-29
Gorman-RuppQ.1755-156-9
Hancock WhitneyQ.306-56-15
Hanmi FinancialQ.255-85-24
HBT FinancialQ.175-95-16
Heritage CommerceQ.135-115-25
Invitation HomesQ.265-105-26
JB Hunt TransportQ.425-125-26
Kearny FinancialQ.115-105-24
Kellogg CoQ.596-16-15
Knight-Swift TransQ.146-96-27
Leidos HoldingsQ.365-186-1
Louisiana-PacificQ.245-125-26
LPL Financial HldgsQ.305-186-1
Macatawa BankQ.085-155-30
MacerichQ.175-196-2
MatsonQ.315-116-1
MidWestOne Finl GrpQ.24256-16-15
Moog Cl A BQ.275-125-30
National InstrumentQ.285-95-31
NorthWesternQ.646-156-30
NuStar EnergyQ.405-85-12
NY Community BncpQ.175-85-18
Oconee Federal FinlQ.105-115-25
Olin CorpQ.205-116-9
OP BancorpQ.125-115-25
Oppenheimer Hldgs AQ.155-125-26
Premier IncQ.216-16-15
Primis FinancialQ.105-125-26
Principal Finl GroupQ.646-16-30
Provident Finl HldgsQ.145-186-8
Provident Finl SvcsQ.245-125-26
Reynolds Cnsmr PrdsQ.235-175-31
Sensient TechnologQ.415-86-1
Sisecam ResourcesQ.505-105-18
SmartFinancialQ.085-125-29
Snap-OnQ1.625-196-9
Texas InstrumentsQ1.245-85-16
Tompkins FinancialQ.605-95-16
Unity BancorpQ.126-96-23
Universal LogisticsQ.1056-57-3
Weis MarketsQ.345-85-22
Westamerica BancorpQ.425-85-19
WestRockQ.2755-115-25
Wintrust FinancialQ.405-115-25
WisdomTreeQ.035-105-24
WoodwardQ.225-226-5
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
