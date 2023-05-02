May 2, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Cosan z
|.3346
|5-22
|6-7
|Embotell Andina A z
|Q
|.2195
|5-9
|INCREASED
|Community Hlthcr Tr
|Q
|.45
|5-12
|5-26
|ConnectOne Bancorp
|Q
|.17
|5-15
|6-1
|NewMarket
|Q
|2.25
|6-15
|7-3
|Parker Hannifin
|Q
|1.48
|5-12
|6-2
|Paychex
|Q
|.89
|5-11
|5-25
|PCB Bancorp
|Q
|.18
|5-12
|5-19
|Summit Hotel Pptys
|Q
|.06
|5-17
|5-31
|REDUCED
|First Foundation
|Q
|.02
|5-8
|5-19
|SPECIAL
|Diamondback Energy
|.03
|5-11
|5-18
|Viper Energy Ptnrs .085-115-18
|REGULAR
|ACCO Brands
|Q
|.075
|5-19
|6-9
|Advanced Energy Inds
|Q
|.10
|5-22
|6-2
|Alliance Resour Ptnr
|Q
|.70
|5-8
|5-15
|Archrock
|Q
|.15
|5-9
|5-16
|Ares Management
|Q
|.77
|6-16
|6-30
|Badger Meter
|Q
|.225
|5-26
|6-9
|BayFirst Financial
|Q
|.08
|6-1
|6-15
|Bloomin' Brands
|Q
|.24
|5-10
|5-24
|Business Fst Bncshs
|Q
|.12
|5-15
|5-31
|Cheniere Energy
|Q
|.395
|5-10
|5-17
|Cheniere Enrgy Ptnr
|Q
|.775
|5-8
|5-15
|Chevron
|Q
|1.51
|5-19
|6-12
|Colony Bankcorp
|Q
|.11
|5-10
|5-24
|Columbia Sportswear
|Q
|.30
|5-18
|6-1
|Eastern Bankshares
|Q
|.10
|6-2
|6-15
|Eastern Co
|Q
|.11
|5-15
|6-15
|Exponent
|Q
|.26
|6-9
|6-23
|ExxonMobil
|Q
|.91
|5-16
|6-9
|FB Financial
|Q
|.15
|5-9
|5-23
|First Bank
|Q
|.06
|5-12
|5-26
|First Hawaiian
|Q
|.26
|5-22
|6-2
|First Intrstate Bc A
|Q
|.47
|5-8
|5-18
|GATX
|Q
|.55
|6-15
|6-30
|Gilead Sciences
|Q
|.75
|6-15
|6-29
|Gorman-Rupp
|Q
|.175
|5-15
|6-9
|Hancock Whitney
|Q
|.30
|6-5
|6-15
|Hanmi Financial
|Q
|.25
|5-8
|5-24
|HBT Financial
|Q
|.17
|5-9
|5-16
|Heritage Commerce
|Q
|.13
|5-11
|5-25
|Invitation Homes
|Q
|.26
|5-10
|5-26
|JB Hunt Transport
|Q
|.42
|5-12
|5-26
|Kearny Financial
|Q
|.11
|5-10
|5-24
|Kellogg Co
|Q
|.59
|6-1
|6-15
|Knight-Swift Trans
|Q
|.14
|6-9
|6-27
|Leidos Holdings
|Q
|.36
|5-18
|6-1
|Louisiana-Pacific
|Q
|.24
|5-12
|5-26
|LPL Financial Hldgs
|Q
|.30
|5-18
|6-1
|Macatawa Bank
|Q
|.08
|5-15
|5-30
|Macerich
|Q
|.17
|5-19
|6-2
|Matson
|Q
|.31
|5-11
|6-1
|MidWestOne Finl Grp
|Q
|.2425
|6-1
|6-15
|Moog Cl A B
|Q
|.27
|5-12
|5-30
|National Instrument
|Q
|.28
|5-9
|5-31
|NorthWestern
|Q
|.64
|6-15
|6-30
|NuStar Energy
|Q
|.40
|5-8
|5-12
|NY Community Bncp
|Q
|.17
|5-8
|5-18
|Oconee Federal Finl
|Q
|.10
|5-11
|5-25
|Olin Corp
|Q
|.20
|5-11
|6-9
|OP Bancorp
|Q
|.12
|5-11
|5-25
|Oppenheimer Hldgs A
|Q
|.15
|5-12
|5-26
|Premier Inc
|Q
|.21
|6-1
|6-15
|Primis Financial
|Q
|.10
|5-12
|5-26
|Principal Finl Group
|Q
|.64
|6-1
|6-30
|Provident Finl Hldgs
|Q
|.14
|5-18
|6-8
|Provident Finl Svcs
|Q
|.24
|5-12
|5-26
|Reynolds Cnsmr Prds
|Q
|.23
|5-17
|5-31
|Sensient Technolog
|Q
|.41
|5-8
|6-1
|Sisecam Resources
|Q
|.50
|5-10
|5-18
|SmartFinancial
|Q
|.08
|5-12
|5-29
|Snap-On
|Q
|1.62
|5-19
|6-9
|Texas Instruments
|Q
|1.24
|5-8
|5-16
|Tompkins Financial
|Q
|.60
|5-9
|5-16
|Unity Bancorp
|Q
|.12
|6-9
|6-23
|Universal Logistics
|Q
|.105
|6-5
|7-3
|Weis Markets
|Q
|.34
|5-8
|5-22
|Westamerica Bancorp
|Q
|.42
|5-8
|5-19
|WestRock
|Q
|.275
|5-11
|5-25
|Wintrust Financial
|Q
|.40
|5-11
|5-25
|WisdomTree
|Q
|.03
|5-10
|5-24
|Woodward
|Q
|.22
|5-22
|6-5
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.