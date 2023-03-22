BC-Dividends

March 22, 2023 GMT
|IRREGULAR
|BanColumbia z
|Q
|.7332
|3-31
|4-13
|SAP z
|A
|2.1864
|5-15
|5-22
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|T Stamp Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 5 reverse split, effective 3/23.
|Protagenic Thera
|x
|x- 1 for 4 reverse split, effective 3/23.
|Redhill Biopharma
|x
|x- 1 for 40 reverse split, effective 3/23.
|SPECIAL
|Q
|.00
|0-0
|0-0
|REGULAR
|Apple Hospitality
|Q
|.08
|3-31
|4-17
|Boston Properties
|Q
|.98
|3-31
|4-28
|Canterbury Park Hld
|Q
|.07
|3-31
|4-14
|Eagle Bancorp
|Q
|.45
|4-6
|4-28
|KKR Real Est Financ
|Q
|.43
|3-31
|4-14
|Lennox International
|Q
|1.06
|3-31
|4-14
|Pegasystems
|Q
|.03
|4-3
|4-17
|Ralph Lauren Cl A
|Q
|.75
|3-31
|4-14
|Rithm Capital
|Q
|.25
|3-31
|4-28
|Safehold
|Q
|.177
|3-30
|3-30
|SL Green Realty
|Q
|.2708
|3-31
|4-17
|Village Supermrkt A
|Q
|.25
|4-6
|4-27
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.