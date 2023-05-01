BC-Dividends

AP NEWS
May 1, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Unilever zQ.45695-196-15
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
INCREASED
AGCOQ.295-156-15
Avery DennisonQ.816-76-23
Capital SouthwestQ.546-156-30
Comfort Systems USAQ.205-185-29
Dorchester MineralsQ.98975-15-11
Employers HoldingsQ.285-105-24
Energy TransferQ.30755-85-22
Ethan AllenQ.365-95-25
Federated HermesQ.285-85-15
First BancsharesQ.225-85-24
First Finl BancshsQ.186-157-3
HMN FinancialQ.085-176-7
Pioneer Natl RscsQ1.256-16-21
Rand CapitalQ.255-316-14
Simpson ManufactQ.277-67-27
Sonic Automotive AQ.296-157-14
SunocoQ.8425-85-22
SyscoQ.507-77-28
WW GraingerQ1.865-86-1
REGULAR
Alexander'sQ4.505-85-19
AMERISAFEQ.346-166-23
Applied Indl TechsQ.355-155-31
ArcBestQ.125-105-24
Arch ResourcesQ.255-316-15
Astec IndustriesQ.135-125-30
Ball CorpQ.206-16-15
Bank of AmericaQ.226-26-30
Bankwell Finl GroupQ.205-125-23
BorgWarnerQ.176-16-15
Bread FinancialQ.215-126-16
Brookline BancorpQ.1355-125-26
Byline BancorpQ.095-95-23
Cadence BankQ.2356-157-3
Calif Water Svc GrpQ.265-85-19
ChemoursQ.255-156-15
Church &amp; DwightQ.27255-156-1
Cigna GroupQ1.236-76-22
Coca-ColaQ.466-167-3
Community Tr BancorpQ.446-157-3
CorningQ.285-316-29
Crown HoldingsQ.245-115-25
Cullen/Frost BankersQ.875-316-15
DanaQ.105-126-2
Dominos PizzaQ1.216-156-30
Dun &amp; BradstreetQ.056-16-15
Eagle Bancorp MOQ.13755-126-2
Easterly Govt PptysQ.2655-115-23
eBayQ.256-16-16
Elme CommunitiesQ.186-227-6
First Bancorp PRQ.145-246-9
First Mid BancsharesQ.235-176-1
FirstCash HoldingsQ.335-155-31
FMCQ.586-307-20
FNCB BancorpQ.255-115-25
FS BancorpQ.255-115-25
Hanover BancorpQ.105-105-17
Hawthorn BancsharesQ.176-157-1
Healthpeak PptysQ.305-85-19
HersheyQ1.045-196-15
HomeTrust BancsharesQ.105-186-1
Jacobs SolutionsQ.265-266-23
Kimco RealtyQ.236-86-22
Lakeland BancorpQ.1455-85-17
Landstar SystemQ.305-45-26
LKQQ.2755-186-1
Lockheed MartinQ3.006-16-23
Magellen Midstr PtnrQ1.04755-85-15
Marathon OilQ.105-176-12
Marathon PetroQ.755-176-12
Marine ProductsQ.145-106-9
Matthews Intl Cl AQ.235-85-22
McKessonQ.546-17-3
Medical Pptys TrQ.296-157-13
MGIC InvestmentQ.105-115-25
Mid-Southern BncpQ.065-125-26
MoelisQ.605-86-23
NetSTREITQ.206-16-15
NewmontQ.406-16-15
Northern TrustQ.756-97-1
Northfield BancorpQ.135-105-24
OFG BancorpQ.226-307-17
Origin BancorpQ.155-155-31
OshkoshQ.415-155-30
Pacific Premier BncQ.335-85-15
Partners BancorpQ.045-105-17
Patterson-UTI EnergyQ.086-16-15
Peabody EnergyQ.0755-115-31
PennyMac Finl SvcsQ.205-165-26
PfizerQ.415-126-9
PolarisQ.656-16-15
Reliance SteelQ1.005-266-9
RenasantQ.226-166-30
ResMedQ.445-116-15
RPCQ.045-106-9
RPT RealtyQ.146-207-3
S&amp;T BancorpQ.325-115-25
Salisbury BancorpQ.165-125-26
Sandy Spring BncpQ.345-105-17
St. JoeQ.105-176-15
Standex IntlQ.285-105-25
Strategic EducationQ.605-266-5
Tradeweb MarketsQ.096-16-15
United RentalsQ1.485-105-24
Unitil CorpQ.4055-165-30
Univest FinancialQ.215-105-24
US SteelQ.055-86-7
Voya FinancialQ.205-266-28
Webster FinancialQ.405-85-22
West BancorpQ.255-105-24
West Pharma SvcsQ.197-268-2
WestwoodQ.156-27-3
World WrestlingQ.126-156-26
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
