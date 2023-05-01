May 1, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Unilever z
|Q
|.4569
|5-19
|6-15
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|INCREASED
|AGCO
|Q
|.29
|5-15
|6-15
|Avery Dennison
|Q
|.81
|6-7
|6-23
|Capital Southwest
|Q
|.54
|6-15
|6-30
|Comfort Systems USA
|Q
|.20
|5-18
|5-29
|Dorchester Minerals
|Q
|.9897
|5-1
|5-11
|Employers Holdings
|Q
|.28
|5-10
|5-24
|Energy Transfer
|Q
|.3075
|5-8
|5-22
|Ethan Allen
|Q
|.36
|5-9
|5-25
|Federated Hermes
|Q
|.28
|5-8
|5-15
|First Bancshares
|Q
|.22
|5-8
|5-24
|First Finl Bancshs
|Q
|.18
|6-15
|7-3
|HMN Financial
|Q
|.08
|5-17
|6-7
|Pioneer Natl Rscs
|Q
|1.25
|6-1
|6-21
|Rand Capital
|Q
|.25
|5-31
|6-14
|Simpson Manufact
|Q
|.27
|7-6
|7-27
|Sonic Automotive A
|Q
|.29
|6-15
|7-14
|Sunoco
|Q
|.842
|5-8
|5-22
|Sysco
|Q
|.50
|7-7
|7-28
|WW Grainger
|Q
|1.86
|5-8
|6-1
|REGULAR
|Alexander's
|Q
|4.50
|5-8
|5-19
|AMERISAFE
|Q
|.34
|6-16
|6-23
|Applied Indl Techs
|Q
|.35
|5-15
|5-31
|ArcBest
|Q
|.12
|5-10
|5-24
|Arch Resources
|Q
|.25
|5-31
|6-15
|Astec Industries
|Q
|.13
|5-12
|5-30
|Ball Corp
|Q
|.20
|6-1
|6-15
|Bank of America
|Q
|.22
|6-2
|6-30
|Bankwell Finl Group
|Q
|.20
|5-12
|5-23
|BorgWarner
|Q
|.17
|6-1
|6-15
|Bread Financial
|Q
|.21
|5-12
|6-16
|Brookline Bancorp
|Q
|.135
|5-12
|5-26
|Byline Bancorp
|Q
|.09
|5-9
|5-23
|Cadence Bank
|Q
|.235
|6-15
|7-3
|Calif Water Svc Grp
|Q
|.26
|5-8
|5-19
|Chemours
|Q
|.25
|5-15
|6-15
|Church & Dwight
|Q
|.2725
|5-15
|6-1
|Cigna Group
|Q
|1.23
|6-7
|6-22
|Coca-Cola
|Q
|.46
|6-16
|7-3
|Community Tr Bancorp
|Q
|.44
|6-15
|7-3
|Corning
|Q
|.28
|5-31
|6-29
|Crown Holdings
|Q
|.24
|5-11
|5-25
|Cullen/Frost Bankers
|Q
|.87
|5-31
|6-15
|Dana
|Q
|.10
|5-12
|6-2
|Dominos Pizza
|Q
|1.21
|6-15
|6-30
|Dun & Bradstreet
|Q
|.05
|6-1
|6-15
|Eagle Bancorp MO
|Q
|.1375
|5-12
|6-2
|Easterly Govt Pptys
|Q
|.265
|5-11
|5-23
|eBay
|Q
|.25
|6-1
|6-16
|Elme Communities
|Q
|.18
|6-22
|7-6
|First Bancorp PR
|Q
|.14
|5-24
|6-9
|First Mid Bancshares
|Q
|.23
|5-17
|6-1
|FirstCash Holdings
|Q
|.33
|5-15
|5-31
|FMC
|Q
|.58
|6-30
|7-20
|FNCB Bancorp
|Q
|.25
|5-11
|5-25
|FS Bancorp
|Q
|.25
|5-11
|5-25
|Hanover Bancorp
|Q
|.10
|5-10
|5-17
|Hawthorn Bancshares
|Q
|.17
|6-15
|7-1
|Healthpeak Pptys
|Q
|.30
|5-8
|5-19
|Hershey
|Q
|1.04
|5-19
|6-15
|HomeTrust Bancshares
|Q
|.10
|5-18
|6-1
|Jacobs Solutions
|Q
|.26
|5-26
|6-23
|Kimco Realty
|Q
|.23
|6-8
|6-22
|Lakeland Bancorp
|Q
|.145
|5-8
|5-17
|Landstar System
|Q
|.30
|5-4
|5-26
|LKQ
|Q
|.275
|5-18
|6-1
|Lockheed Martin
|Q
|3.00
|6-1
|6-23
|Magellen Midstr Ptnr
|Q
|1.0475
|5-8
|5-15
|Marathon Oil
|Q
|.10
|5-17
|6-12
|Marathon Petro
|Q
|.75
|5-17
|6-12
|Marine Products
|Q
|.14
|5-10
|6-9
|Matthews Intl Cl A
|Q
|.23
|5-8
|5-22
|McKesson
|Q
|.54
|6-1
|7-3
|Medical Pptys Tr
|Q
|.29
|6-15
|7-13
|MGIC Investment
|Q
|.10
|5-11
|5-25
|Mid-Southern Bncp
|Q
|.06
|5-12
|5-26
|Moelis
|Q
|.60
|5-8
|6-23
|NetSTREIT
|Q
|.20
|6-1
|6-15
|Newmont
|Q
|.40
|6-1
|6-15
|Northern Trust
|Q
|.75
|6-9
|7-1
|Northfield Bancorp
|Q
|.13
|5-10
|5-24
|OFG Bancorp
|Q
|.22
|6-30
|7-17
|Origin Bancorp
|Q
|.15
|5-15
|5-31
|Oshkosh
|Q
|.41
|5-15
|5-30
|Pacific Premier Bnc
|Q
|.33
|5-8
|5-15
|Partners Bancorp
|Q
|.04
|5-10
|5-17
|Patterson-UTI Energy
|Q
|.08
|6-1
|6-15
|Peabody Energy
|Q
|.075
|5-11
|5-31
|PennyMac Finl Svcs
|Q
|.20
|5-16
|5-26
|Pfizer
|Q
|.41
|5-12
|6-9
|Polaris
|Q
|.65
|6-1
|6-15
|Reliance Steel
|Q
|1.00
|5-26
|6-9
|Renasant
|Q
|.22
|6-16
|6-30
|ResMed
|Q
|.44
|5-11
|6-15
|RPC
|Q
|.04
|5-10
|6-9
|RPT Realty
|Q
|.14
|6-20
|7-3
|S&T Bancorp
|Q
|.32
|5-11
|5-25
|Salisbury Bancorp
|Q
|.16
|5-12
|5-26
|Sandy Spring Bncp
|Q
|.34
|5-10
|5-17
|St. Joe
|Q
|.10
|5-17
|6-15
|Standex Intl
|Q
|.28
|5-10
|5-25
|Strategic Education
|Q
|.60
|5-26
|6-5
|Tradeweb Markets
|Q
|.09
|6-1
|6-15
|United Rentals
|Q
|1.48
|5-10
|5-24
|Unitil Corp
|Q
|.405
|5-16
|5-30
|Univest Financial
|Q
|.21
|5-10
|5-24
|US Steel
|Q
|.05
|5-8
|6-7
|Voya Financial
|Q
|.20
|5-26
|6-28
|Webster Financial
|Q
|.40
|5-8
|5-22
|West Bancorp
|Q
|.25
|5-10
|5-24
|West Pharma Svcs
|Q
|.19
|7-26
|8-2
|Westwood
|Q
|.15
|6-2
|7-3
|World Wrestling
|Q
|.12
|6-15
|6-26
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.