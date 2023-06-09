BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
June 9, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.95.12
Altria45.22.14
AmerenCp83.36.43
AmExpress171.72+.58
ArchDanM72.54+.34
AutoZone2363.19+2.58
BPPLC35.47.34
Boeing217.31.80
BristMySq64.80.51
Brunswick84.30.70
CampbSoup46.05.72
Chevron158.86.38
Citigroup48.30+.20
CocaCola60.47+.10
ConAgraBr34.38.08
ConocoPhil103.89.65
Corning32.78+1.10
CurtissWright173.86—1.01
DTEEnergy111.43.54
DeereCo378.87—1.90
DillardsInc343.36+5.12
Disney91.93.60
DuPont69.67.77
EmersonElec84.20+.13
Entergy101.44.06
ExxonMobil107.39.80
FMCCorp105.63—4.33
FirstEnergy38.61.34
FootLocker25.84.67
FordMot13.74+.16
GenDynam212.27—1.27
GenlElec106.30+.23
GenMill82.30.35
HPInc29.80.24
Halliburton32.34+.19
Hershey255.82+.70
HomeDepot297.35—3.74
IBM135.30+.89
IntlPaper31.68.07
JohnsonJn160.01.25
KrogerCo46.17+.41
LindsayCorp125.31.72
LockheedM462.69—1.48
LowesCos209.12—1.34
MarathonOil23.55.40
McDonalds286.79+1.01
NCRCorp25.14+.22
Nucor145.55—1.29
OGEEnergy36.25.28
OccidentPet59.32.39
ONEOK59.84.87
PG&amp;ECorp16.88.12
Pfizer38.97.12
ProctGamb146.56+.12
RaythnTech99.34+.26
RexAmRescS34.03.30
RockwellAuto305.50+2.58
Schlumbrg47.53+.08
SnapOn267.58—1.75
Textron65.29+.08
3MCo99.90.86
Timken82.69—1.08
TraneTech176.23.65
UnionPacif199.67—1.32
USSteel22.35.38
VerizonComm35.47+.04
ViadCorp25.75.63
WalMart153.09+.92
WellsFargo42.13.24
WilliamsCos30.39.86
Winnebago65.63+.89
YumBrands133.44+.24
